Chilli leaf spots By- almaszabeen badekhan UGS11AGR5590
Bacterial leaf spot • It was first observed in the U.S.A. in 1912. It is the most common of the bacterial diseases of chil...
Symptoms: •The leaves exhibit small, circular or irregular, dark brown or black greasy spots. As the spots enlarge in size...
Brown spots on fruits Wart-like, dark brown spots on the fruit Symptoms on the peduncle
• Casual organism- Xanthomonas campestris pv vesiccatoria. • Kingdom-Bacteria • Phylum-Proteobacteria • Class-Gamma proteo...
Chilli Cercospora leaf spot • The leaf spot disease is seen both in nursery and main field • The disease causes loss due t...
symptoms • The disease first manifests as small brownish spots on the leaves as well as on stem and gradually develops int...
Initially Brownish spots with yellow margin Brownish spots with whitish center Coalescing of spots Necrosis of leaves
• Causal organism: Cercospora capsici • Family : Dematiaceae • Order: Moniliales • Class: Hyphomycetes • Sub.Division: Deu...
Alternairia leaf spot • The infection causes large spots on the leaves often starting form the leaf margins and results in...
• Causal organism- Alternaria solani • Kingdom –Fungi • Phylum –Ascomycota • Sub phylum-Pezizomycotina • Class-Dothideomyc...
