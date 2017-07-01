Pistachio  Pistachio, commonly famous by the name ‘Pista‘ in (Hindi,Gujarati,Marathi,Punjabi) also known as ‘Pistha Pappu...
1.Pistachio for Healthy Heart Pistachios help in reducing bad cholesterol, LDL and increases good cholesterol, HDL in the ...
2.Pistachio has Anti-inflammation Properties Pistachio benefits include the presence of vitamin A, vitamin E and anti- inf...
3.Pistachio Prevents Diabetes  60% of the daily required phosphorous is present in a cup of pistachios which can prevent ...
4.Pistachio for Hemoglobin And Blood Vitamin B6 is the protein that helps in carrying oxygen in the blood. The high quanti...
5.Pistachio for Nervous System . Vitamin B6 is present in high concentration in pistachios which is very beneficial to ner...
6.Pistachio and Macular Degeneration  Macular degeneration is an age related eye disease which slowly reduces the eye vis...
7.Pistachio Boosts Immunity Vitamin B6 is very important for a healthy immune system. This helps in building blood and pro...
8.Pistachio for Healthy Brain Vitamin B6, that is present in high quantity in pistachios helps in increasing the haemoglob...
9.Pistachio for Healthy Glands Glands like spleen, thymus, etc become healthier and work properly with good supply of bloo...
10. Pistachio for Healthy Skin  Vitamin E is very essential for a healthy skin and this anti-oxidant is present in pistac...
11. Pistachio effective in Anti-ageing Vitamin E present in pistachios is helps fight ageing process of skin and making yo...
12.Pistachio Prevents Cancers And Infections Vitamin B6 helps in increasing the blood count. The WBC or white blood cells ...
13. Pistachio as Natural Moisturizer Pistachio oil is an excellent natural moisturizer. It happens to be naturally infused...
14.Pistachio Gives Skin Natural Glow Pistachios contain a considerable amount of essential fatty acids which are vital for...
15.Pistachio Maintains Skin Health Being a rich source of vitamin E, a fat soluble antioxidant, Pistachios play a vital ro...
16.Pistachio Improves Vision Pistachios help promoting healthy vision and are highly recommended to those struggling with ...
17.Pistachio Stimulates Hair Growth Thanks to being the host of various hair benefiting fatty acids, pistachios stimulate ...
18.Pistachio Makes Hair Strong It is also an excellent treatment for strengthening the locks.
19.Pistachio Increases Flexibility Of Hair A hair mask using pistachios deeply nourishes and moisturizes your hair while i...
20.Pistachio Fights Hair Loss  Biotin deficiency is among the key factors contributing to hair loss. Pistachios contain c...
Outstanding health benefits of pistachio fruit A series of Presentation By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former D.G. Agriculture & Vis...
Outstanding health benefits of pistachio fruit A series of Presentation By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former D.G. Agriculture & Vis...
Outstanding health benefits of pistachio fruit A series of Presentation By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former D.G. Agriculture & Vis...
Outstanding health benefits of pistachio fruit A series of Presentation By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former D.G. Agriculture & Vis...
Outstanding health benefits of pistachio fruit A series of Presentation By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former D.G. Agriculture & Vis...
Outstanding health benefits of pistachio fruit A series of Presentation By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former D.G. Agriculture & Vis...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Outstanding health benefits of pistachio fruit A series of Presentation By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former D.G. Agriculture & Visiting Professor the University of Agriculture Peshawar allahdad52@gmail.com

32 views

Published on

Outstanding health benefits of pistachio fruit A series of Presentation By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former D.G. Agriculture & Visiting Professor the University of Agriculture Peshawar allahdad52@gmail.com

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Outstanding health benefits of pistachio fruit A series of Presentation By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former D.G. Agriculture & Visiting Professor the University of Agriculture Peshawar allahdad52@gmail.com

  1. 1. Pistachio  Pistachio, commonly famous by the name ‘Pista‘ in (Hindi,Gujarati,Marathi,Punjabi) also known as ‘Pistha Pappu‘ in Telugu is from Western Asia but it is mostly also available in the Mediterranean region. The nutrient rich pistachio is a nut. Actually pistachio is a fruit, but the the outer shell of the fruit is removed and the yellow coloured seed kernel is usually eaten as it is edible.
  2. 2. 1.Pistachio for Healthy Heart Pistachios help in reducing bad cholesterol, LDL and increases good cholesterol, HDL in the body thus preventing heart diseases. It also increases strength of the nerves making heart stronger (1).
  3. 3. 2.Pistachio has Anti-inflammation Properties Pistachio benefits include the presence of vitamin A, vitamin E and anti- inflammatory properties reducing the inflammation in the body caused due to any problems
  4. 4. 3.Pistachio Prevents Diabetes  60% of the daily required phosphorous is present in a cup of pistachios which can prevent even type-2 diabetes. Also phosphorous in pistachios helps in breaking down proteins into amino acids resulting in glucose tolerance .
  5. 5. 4.Pistachio for Hemoglobin And Blood Vitamin B6 is the protein that helps in carrying oxygen in the blood. The high quantity of B6 in pistachios if taken daily can increase the oxygen quantity in the blood and increase the haemoglobin count in it (4
  6. 6. 5.Pistachio for Nervous System . Vitamin B6 is present in high concentration in pistachios which is very beneficial to nervous system. Amines are the messaging molecules in the nervous system. In order to develop, they need amino acids which are dependent on vitamin B6 presence in the body. This vitamin builds a sheath called myelin around the nerve fibers. And messages pass via Nerve fibers from one nerve to another. Vitamin B6 helps in building many amino acids which help in proper transmission of nerve impulses (5).
  7. 7. 6.Pistachio and Macular Degeneration  Macular degeneration is an age related eye disease which slowly reduces the eye vision making adults unable to read and work properly. It makes them unable to recognize people as well. Free radicals attack the cells and damage them resulting in macular degeneration. Lutein and Zeaxanthin are two anti- oxidants that are found in Pistachios which fight against these free radicals and destroy them preventing the cells from damage and thus preventing macular degeneration (6
  8. 8. 7.Pistachio Boosts Immunity Vitamin B6 is very important for a healthy immune system. This helps in building blood and proper blood supply throughout the body .
  9. 9. 8.Pistachio for Healthy Brain Vitamin B6, that is present in high quantity in pistachios helps in increasing the haemoglobin count in the blood. This oxygen rich blood is then supplied to the brain making it even more active
  10. 10. 9.Pistachio for Healthy Glands Glands like spleen, thymus, etc become healthier and work properly with good supply of blood containing more white blood cells (WBC) that is required to fight against infections
  11. 11. 10. Pistachio for Healthy Skin  Vitamin E is very essential for a healthy skin and this anti-oxidant is present in pistachios. It integrates the cell membranes of the mucous membranes of the skin membranes. It protects skin from harmful UV rays, prevents from skin diseases and makes skin healthy and more beautifu
  12. 12. 11. Pistachio effective in Anti-ageing Vitamin E present in pistachios is helps fight ageing process of skin and making you look younger. oil present in this nut has emollient properties helping skin to moisturize and keep it from drying. It is used as aroma oil, medicinal massage oil etc .
  13. 13. 12.Pistachio Prevents Cancers And Infections Vitamin B6 helps in increasing the blood count. The WBC or white blood cells help in preventing infections and various cancers
  14. 14. 13. Pistachio as Natural Moisturizer Pistachio oil is an excellent natural moisturizer. It happens to be naturally infused with demulcent properties which tend to have highly hydrating and smoothening effects on the skin. You can consider substituting your regular moisturizer with Pistachio oil in order to get that smooth and silky skin .
  15. 15. 14.Pistachio Gives Skin Natural Glow Pistachios contain a considerable amount of essential fatty acids which are vital for maintaining a healthy, glowing complexion. Including green apples in your routine diet help you ensure a robust, radiant skin all the time.
  16. 16. 15.Pistachio Maintains Skin Health Being a rich source of vitamin E, a fat soluble antioxidant, Pistachios play a vital role in maintaining hale and hearty skin. They protect your skin from sun damage, thereby reducing the odds of skin cancer and sunburns
  17. 17. 16.Pistachio Improves Vision Pistachios help promoting healthy vision and are highly recommended to those struggling with any vision related issues (15).
  18. 18. 17.Pistachio Stimulates Hair Growth Thanks to being the host of various hair benefiting fatty acids, pistachios stimulate the growth of healthy strands
  19. 19. 18.Pistachio Makes Hair Strong It is also an excellent treatment for strengthening the locks.
  20. 20. 19.Pistachio Increases Flexibility Of Hair A hair mask using pistachios deeply nourishes and moisturizes your hair while improving the flexibility of hair fibers. In addition, it is also a great remedy for treating split ends, dehydrated and colour damaged hair.
  21. 21. 20.Pistachio Fights Hair Loss  Biotin deficiency is among the key factors contributing to hair loss. Pistachios contain considerable amount of biotin and their regular consumption may help you combat hair-loss effectively.

×