The Ithacan selected design

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2016 SPORTS 23
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2015 SPORTS 23
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2015 THE BIG PICTURE28
Feb.18 1969 April22 1969 April28 1969 Nov.9 1969 April13 1970 Oct.31 1979 Students dressed in “easily identi- fiable” Ku K...
Selected designs from The Ithacan newspaper, back page infographics and promotional posters

  1. 1. THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2016 SPORTS 23 PHOTOS BY CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN 111 For sophomore Allison Spaschak, the number 11 runs in her family. Her aunt Jill picked the number randomly when she began playing for Southern Regional High School in Manahawkin, New Jersey, in 1984. Jill then went on to play for New Mexico State University, where she wore number 11 on her jersey for the duration of her Division I basketball career. Spaschak’s uncles Jon and Tommy also attended Southern Regional High School and wore the same number before heading off to Nyack College. Her aunt Debby also wore the number 11 during her basketball career, both at South- ern Regional High School and at a local community college. When Spaschak began playing bas- ketball in the first grade, she said there was no question which number she would choose. “My aunt [Jill] is so proud that she started this legacy with my family,” Spas- chak said. “It’s a cool thing that has been passed down and something that every- one bonds over.” Spaschak’s younger sister Anna is cur- rently a junior at Southern Regional High School and a member of their varsity bas- ketball team. She proudly wears number 11 just like the rest of the family and, most importantly, like her big sister, whom she said she idolizes. “My sister is my biggest fan. She watch- es all of my games and loves watching my team play,” Spaschak said. “She loves the fact that we wear the same number.” BY DANIELLE ALLENTUCK ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR Allison SpaschakGUARD 20Erin WoopGUARD Jersey numbers are used to distinguish different players, and for some, they are just a number on their chests. However, for others they offer a much deeper meaning. Numbers can be super- stitions, just like a lucky pair of socks or a special hair band. Some numbers are passed down through generations, so the number represents a family legacy. For others, jersey numbers represent a part of their identity, and they can’t imagine play- ing without it. At the beginning of each season, the freshmen have the option to pick their number from the available jerseys. Assistant Sports Editor Danielle Al- lentuck and Staff Writer Lauren Murray interviewed members of the women’s bas- ketball team to find out why they picked their jersey numbers.Players explain their jersey numbers BY DANIELLE ALLENTUCK ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR For sophomore Erin Woop, the number 20 is more than just a number. Twenty was worn by her grandfather, who played Division I basketball at Iona College and died when she was 2 years old. “He never got the chance to see me play,” Woop said. “I don’t have as much information or memories as I would like because he passed away when I was so young. So I wear the number for him and think of him watching over me before every game.” Before coming to college, she wore number 32 during her high school basketball career at High Point High School in Sussex, New Jersey, because her father wore that number when he played varsity football in high school. Her sister also wore this number in high school during her stints on the basketball and soccer teams. When Woop got to college, number 32 was taken, so she switched to number 20, something Woop said was a no-brainer. Now, she said not only does she get the chance to represent her grandfather everytime she takes the court, but she gets to continue the family legacy. “I wanted to keep something going with my family,” Woop said. “My dad and grandpa were both good athletes, so I thought by wearing their numbers, I’ll be a good athlete, too.” BY DANIELLE ALLENTUCK ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR When freshman Meghan Mazzella arrived on campus, she intended to continue wearing number 4, which she had worn since her freshman year of high school. However, when she arrived at Ithaca College, the number was already taken by an upperclassman. Mazzella was not hesitant when she knew she could not grab 4 because 21 was available. Her older sister Mary, who is a junior at SUNY Oswego and a member of its basketball team, wears 21, so Mazzella decided to share this number with her sister. “I obviously thought it through and wasn’t just going to take a random number,” Mazzella said. “There had to be some reasoning behind it.” Her sister was also not originally number 21, as she wore number 3 in high school. Mazzella said she looks up to her sister and has always admired her both on and off the court. “She’s just a really dedicated player,” Mazzella said. “She’s got a great attitude, and she’s a great leader, so I want to incorporate all of those things in myself when I wear it.” Basketball has also been a huge part of her family’s life. Her father has helped train and coach the sisters since they were very young. He is also their high school’s boys varsity basketball coach. BY LAUREN MURRAY STAFF WRITER Freshman Sara Jackson has worn number 33 since the sixth grade, but coming into college, she said she wanted to switch to number 3 in order to honor her father, who wore that num- ber when he was an athlete. That number was unavailable because it was already taken by an upperclassman, so she decided to stick with number 33. Jackson said the decision to stick with number 33 was an easy one because it was partially her father’s number and she has a history with it. “I grew up with it, and for me, it’s also like a superstition thing. I have to wear number 33,” Jackson said. “When I wear 33, I feel more comfort, and again, it is who I am.” Recently, her mother told her her grandparents were huge fans of Larry Bird, a former National Basketball Association player for the Boston Celtics, who also wore number 33. When she heard this, she said she knew it was the right choice to continue wearing that number as a Bomber because not only could she have a little piece of her grandparents on the court with her at all times, but she got to continue wearing the number she grew up with. “It’s been a part of me and who I am,” Jackson said. “It’s nice to know it has a family connection, too.” BY LAUREN MURRAY STAFF WRITER NUMBERS Behind the 1 33Sara JacksonGUARD/FORWARD 21GUARD Meghan Mazzella COURTESY ALLISON SPASCHAK
  2. 2. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2015 SPORTS 23 CHALLENGE Accepted.Junior Rob Lister endured the mental and physical embrace of a Spartan Race TOMMY BATTISTELLI/THE ITHACAN Rob Lister utilizes much of his free time as an opportunity to learn more about competing in a Spartan Race. Anything that resembles a ditch or a hill excites him. His upbeat demean- or has helped him transition from an ordinary athlete to an expert in the art of running an obstacle course. Lister, a junior at Ithaca College, knows all about what it takes to complete a commercial race today that derived from the ancient Greek city of Sparta. “I love the idea of Spartans, going back to their times,” Lister said. “Feeling like a warrior, a sense of battle. The people around you are your competition, but they’re also your broth- ers. It’s all about the brotherhood. It’s about you against the course.” The Spartan Race is a timed race riddled with mud, spears, walls, barbed wire and fire. Lister and other members of the Ithaca com- munity competed in such a race Sept. 5 at Cornell University, which served as a fund- raiser for United Way of Tompkins County. However, this was not Lister’s first time around the block — it was his 12th time. It was the summer of 2012 when a high school friend introduced Lister to the uncon- ventional sport. Lister said he was intrigued by how different the race was from anything else he had done athletically. “I had just gotten into running over the summer,” Lister said. “He sent me the URL, and I thought it was cool. [I] signed up a month and [a] half in advance.” He said preparation for his first Spartan Race was something that took some get- ting used to, as the races take a significant amount of self-determination and mental and physical strength. Lister said the race helped him learn how to master the iconic drill, a burpee, which is an exercise resembling a pushup up to a standing position and back down again. “It absolutely killed me,” Lister said. “I was nowhere near prepared for all of it. I failed a lot of obstacles, did a lot of burpees, just every step hurt. All I could think about was burgers and fries and nothing else.” Before coming to college, Lister was pri- marily a distance runner and lifted at the gym once a week. When he came to college, Lister said, his passion for Spartan Races grew rad- ically. He points to the hiking trails around campus and the facilities of the college as resources that helped to fuel his passion for the races. “I really got into working out,” Lister said. “It was four or five days a week. I was rock climbing five or six days a week. I’ve gotten to the point where I can bench press my own weight and squat my own weight and a half.” BY JONATHAN BECK SPORTS EDITOR SeeSPARTANRACE, page 25
  3. 3. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2015 THE BIG PICTURE28 Dormyourself it Use these cool tips and tricks to deck out your dorm DORM ROOM DO’s AND DON’Ts Do Don’t 1 Hang up posters from your favoriteTV shows, movies and fandoms. 2 Use washi tape to create fun patterns and to frame photos. Adding bright colors to a room helps to get through Ithaca’s long winters. 1 2 Hang up tapestry. Even though they look cool, they’re a major fire hazard. Hang up too many Christmas lights.They are also a fire hazard. PAINT Steps to PaintYour Dorm Room 1Email reshallops@ithaca.edu. 2Fill out the agreement form. Get your color approved by Res Life. Buy your paint and paint supplies. Start decorating! Rope Vases 1.Wrap rope or string around a recycled bottle or jar. 2. Adorn with ribbon, glitter or other decorations. Take four canvases, paint them a solid base color and cut your designs out of vinyl with the silhouette.The best part is that if you get bored with this design, peel it off and replace it with something else. SOURCE: MEGANELIZABETH22 ON FLICKR Take your graphic paper and lay it on top of a plain sheet of paper and foam. Next, with a puncturing tool, punch holes around each graphic to get your design.Then mark out on your paper where the seam will be and where the ribbon will be on the lampshade. Next, put glue on the seam and fold the lamp into a circle. Let the glue dry.Then put glue onto the inside edge of the tube and slide a wire ring in. Use bull nose clips and attach them at 45-degree angles to attach the wire. Repeat this on the bottom. SOURCE: WONDER HOW TO 3.Oncethepicturesarecutandfitted, takethemodglueandgluethe picturestotheletter.Aftertheglue hasdried,covertheletterwithmod glueuntilyoureachtheglossiness youdesire. 2.Printoutpicturesinblackandwhite andcutthemtofitthesizeof theletter. 1.Findletter(s)ofyourchoice. Letter Picture Collage SOURCE: MY FAIR MANNERS PERMANENT MUG DESIGN Drawwith sharpieandbake for30minutes at350F. SOURCE: HEXJAM String Art Pick a stencil and place pins around the outside of the design. Remove the stencil and wrap colorful string around the pins. Repurposing 1.UsecupcakelinerstomakeChristmas lightsintoflowerlights. 2.Paintanoldcheesegraterandusethe holestohangupyourjewelry. 3.UseoldT-shirtstomakeabraidedrug. 4.Decorateabricktouseasabookend. 5.Usepaintchipsandaframetomakea colorfuldry-erasecalendar. DESIGN: ALISON TEADORE 3 4 5 For more on interior design, go to page 17. L&C Punctured Lampshade 3. Fill with flowers.
  4. 4. Feb.18 1969 April22 1969 April28 1969 Nov.9 1969 April13 1970 Oct.31 1979 Students dressed in “easily identi- fiable” Ku Klux Klan garb paraded from the Garden Apartments toward the Cam- pus Center. On the way there, another student dressed in shabby clothing and a rubber mask joined them. He appar- ently willingly looped a rope around his neck and was led to the Campus Center by a student dressed as a KKK member. Later, a student involved would tell The Ithacan “it wasn’t meant to symbolize anyone. The decision to dress up was a spur of the moment type thing.” The students were apprehended by Student Auxiliary Security Patrol and eventually expelled.April 1980 SEPT.28 1993 JAN. 2001 DEC.4 2014 Students held a die-in demonstration in response to the grand jury decision not to indict the New York police officer who was involved in the chokehold-related death of Eric Garner. The students marched to the Peggy Ryan Williams Center and called for President Tom Rochon to address the crowd. Rochon came out to speak with the students but was interrupted multiple times with their demands for him to address police brutality and support in establishing a Native American studies minor program. Racial HISTORY The African-Latino Society staged a walkout on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, calling for the college to acknowledge other equality and diver- sity issues in addition to observing the holiday. During the walkout, ALS also screened films and initiated workshops to educate the student body about civil rights. Fifty Ithaca College students, largely from the Students for a Democratic Society and Afro-American Society clubs, demonstrated peacefully in front of the administration building in support of a proposal that would add a black studies program and increase financial aid for black and minority students in the Educational Opportunity Program. Demands from the groups included increasing the black population from 25 to 80 by the Fall 1969 semester and up to 10 percent of the student body by September 1975 and adding two black professors, an office of black affairs with a black assistant dean, a minimum of sev- en additional courses about “blackness” by the Fall 1969 semester and an entire Afro-American Studies program by 1972. Campus Safety officers discov- ered nine nooses, each covered in either tar, cement or plaster, hang- ing from trees around campus, with two placed underneath trees. Below each noose was a wood- en block with different names: Michael Jordan, Emmett Till, Malcolm X, Malice Green, Uncle Ben, King 2, Jesus, Lani Guinier and one block with Tyson written on one side and A. Wiggins — a black student at the college who was expelled in 1991 after he was acquitted of rape charges in Tomp- kins County — on the other. The nooses were hung by a black art student looking to provoke a di- alogue about race on campus. general student body. “Two incidents of the past weekend have raised the issue of racism on this campus,” Dillingham said. “Racism is an ugly word and an ugly practice. It can- not and will not be tolerated anywhere within the college community.” The Board on Racism was estab- lished with two primary functions: “to adjudicate all cases involving racism” and “to recommend various campus organizations constructive action to alleviate racial tensions and to further racial understanding.” The administration also hired an arbitrator from the National Center for Dispute Settlement to mediate between the college and the Afro-Latin Society. The result was the establishment of a new dorm for “upper class black and Latin students to live together in a single dormitory next fall if they so desire.” Later, Dillingham and his assistant, Charles Broadhead, said the student was never exposed to other races before col- lege and was ignorant of the struggles black students faced. It is unclear whether the student was ever expelled. The Campus Life Committee announced plans for a multicultural dorm focused on raising cultural awareness and exchange among students. This idea came out of a demand by the Afro-Latin Society and the Coalition for Non-Oppressive Education following the KKK Halloween controversy. April14 2005 An “Erase the Hate” rally was held April 14 after the N-word was written in at least five different locations across campus. Bob Holt, the director of Public Safety, said an analysis of the photos led to the conclusion it was all the same individual. Then-president Peggy Ryan Williams said at the time she was “ready to throw whoever these people are off of the highest roof I can find on the Ithaca College campus.” The rally also recognized the theft of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender pride flag, which an article in The Ithacan noted had been stolen four out of the last five years. The group of students who organized the rally also demanded diversity awareness workshops for freshmen and a reconstructing of the list of diversity courses. A group of approximately 40 black students ransacked the campus store, breaking glass displays and destroying merchandise. This was apparently done by members of the Afro-Latin Society after a meeting with Dillingham in which he did not adequately respond to their demands for increased funding for the EOP. They also stormed the president’s office and overturned chairs, filing cabinets and bookcases. After that meeting, the group of 100 students did $4,000 worth of damage to the campus store. In response, nearly 400 students gathered outside of the Campus Center to discuss the Afro-Latin Society’s de- mands and the events that had transpired. Eventually, the college gave, in writing, a commitment to budget $341,000 for the EOP. JENNIFER WILLIAMS/THE ITHACAN Tired of the adminis- tration’s dragging its feet to meet their demands, 30 students from the Af- ro-American Society and Students for a Democratic Society held a 15-minute demonstration where the “Administration,” a straw man, was burned in effigy. Then-president Howard Dillingham is- sued a statement defend- ing the rights of the pro- testers but warning that should they do any harm to campus property or other students or facul- ty, the police would get involved. The college moved to meet the demands a few days later. The admin- istration offered Benne Hebert, a senior and head of the Afro-American Soci- ety, the job of coordinat- ing the black studies pro- gram. He accepted. Pursuant of the de- mand that two full-time black professors be hired, the college offered Corinne Galvin, previous- ly a part-time professor, a full-time position. At the time, administrators were not sure if they could meet the 80 black stu- dents figure, but reported that they could get the number up to 40. Eventually, a full 80 black students en- rolled in the college in Fall 1969. Teach-ins, reportedly attended by 900 people, were held in support of the protesters. Greg Easter, a black fresh- man, was beaten up by a white freshman during a Saturday night football party. The next day, a group of black students reportedly threatened the white student with razor blades in retaliation. In response, 400 students and faculty gathered outside of the Campus Center to discuss the incident, and the Afro-Latin Society eventually is- sued a call for the expulsion of the white student. Dillingham, following the racial issues from the semes- ter before, called for a campus board on racism, composed of three black and hispanic students and three from the

