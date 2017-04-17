Θεωρία Χρηματοικονομικής Λογιστικής 2

Χ Ρ Η Μ Α Τ Ο Ο Ι Κ Ο Ν Ο Μ Ι Κ Η Λ Ο Γ Ι Σ Τ Ι Κ Η Ι Ι 1
ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ Σελ. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1ο 1.1 ΠΑΓΙΟ ΕΝΕΡΓΗΤΙΚΟ Ι. ΕΝΣΩΜΑΤΑ ΠΑΓΙΑ 4 ΙΙ. ΑΣΩΜΑΤΑ ΠΑΓΙΑ & ΕΞΟΔΑ ΠΟΛΥΕΤΟΥΣ ΑΠΟΣΒΕΣΗΣ 4 ΙΙΙ....
3.4 Αποτίμηση Συμμετοχών & Χρεογράφων 22 3.5 Αποτίμηση απαιτήσεων, υποχρεώσεων και λοιπών περιουσιακών στοιχείων που εκφρά...
ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1Ο 1.1 ΠΑΓΙΟ ΕΝΕΡΓΗΤΙΚΟ Ι. ΕΝΣΩΜΑΤΑ ΠΑΓΙΑ Ενσώματα πάγια στοιχεία είναι τα υλικά αγαθά τα οποία αποκτά η επιχείρη...
Τα έξοδα αυτά επειδή γίνονται για την εξυπηρέτηση της οικονομικής μονάδας για μεγαλύτερη από ένα χρόνο περίοδο αποσβένοντα...
1. 2 ΑΠΟΣΒΕΣΕΙΣ ΠΑΓΙΩΝ 1.2.1 Γενικά Ο πάγιος εξοπλισμός συντελεί στην παραγωγή των προϊόντων, με τις υπηρεσίες που παρέχει...
των προϊόντων και έτσι αφαιρεί ένα τμήμα από τα αντίστοιχα έσοδα και μοιράζει στον επιχειρηματία το υπόλοιπο. Το ποσό που ...
Β. Αποσβεστέα αξία Κατά το ΕΓΛΣ ‘Αποσβεστέα αξία ενός αποσβέσιμου πάγιου περιουσιακού στοιχείου είναι το ιστορικό κόστος π...
Δηλαδή εάν: Αποσβεστέα Αξία Παγίου = 20.000 Ευρώ Χρονική Χρησιμοποίηση Παγίου = 12 μήνες (1 έτος) Συνολική προβλεπόμενη ωφ...
Καθόσον αφορά την μέθοδο απόσβεσης οι σχετικές διατάξεις προβλέπουν τα παρακάτω: «Για τα πάγια περιουσιακά στοιχεία που έχ...
Στην περίπτωση καταστροφής του παγίου ο χειρισμός είναι παρόμοιος με την πώληση, δηλ. πάλι μεταφέρουμε στον λ/σμό του παγί...
Με κριτήριο την επανάληψη έχουμε:  Τακτική που επαναλαμβάνεται σε τακτά χρονικά διαστήματα (π.χ. για την σύνταξη του Ισολ...
 Η καταχώρηση αυτή πρέπει να γίνεται εντός συγκεκριμένων ημερ/νιών από την λήξη της διαχειριστικής χρήσης. Ασκήσεις: Βλέπ...
περίπτωση τα περιουσιακά στοιχεία τα οποία επιδέχονται αποτίμησης είναι αυτά που έχουν υλική υπόσταση ή εκφράζονται σε ξέν...
ΤΙΜΗ ΑΠΟΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ = ΤΙΜΗΡΕΥΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ 4. Εάν ΤΙΜΗΙΣΤΟΡ. ΚΟΣΤΟΥΣ > ΤΙΜΗΑΓΟΡΑΣ < ΤΙΜΗΡΕΥΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ Τότε : ΤΙΜΗ ΑΠΟΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ = ΤΙ...
Ποσότητα αποθέματος + Ποσότητα που αγοράστηκε Ενάρξεως περιόδου στην περίοδο Έτσι προσδιορίζεται η μέση σταθμική τιμή μονά...
Σύμφωνα με τη μέθοδο αυτή, μετά από κάθε εισαγωγή καθορίζεται η μέση τιμή του υπολοίπου με τον εξής τύπο: Αξία προηγούμενο...
Παράδειγμα εφαρμογής FIFO Με βάση τα παραπάνω δεδομένα έχουμε : Όταν ο προσδιορισμός του κόστους γίνεται στο τέλος της περ...
Παράδειγμα: Με βάση τα προηγούμενα δεδομένα. Απόθεμα ενάρξεως 150 Χ 10 = 1.500 (Πλέον)Αγορές 600 Χ 14 = 8.400 800 Χ 10 = 8...
διεξαγωγή της συνήθους δραστηριότητας της επιχειρήσεως κάτω από συνήθεις και ομαλές συνθήκες. Το κριτήριο προσδιορισμού το...
Κατά τη μέθοδο αυτή γίνεται συσχέτιση της ροής του κόστους με την ειδική ροή των φυσικών αγαθών και οδηγεί σε ικανοποιητικ...
εφαρμόζεται με την προϋπόθεση ότι οι αποκλίσεις που ενδεχόμενα θα προκύψουν ανάμεσα στο ιστορικό και πρότυπο κόστος θα κατ...
Στη γενική λογιστική τα υπολείμματα παρακολουθούνται σε υπολογαριασμό του 22 μόνο κατ’αξία. Σύμφωνα με το ΕΓΛΣ τα υπολείμμ...
• Λοιπά Χρεόγραφα και προθεσμιακοί τίτλοι, (πού δεν έχουν εισαχθεί στο χρηματιστήριο), αποτιμώνται στην κατ’είδος παρούσα ...
ΧΡ.: Απαιτήσεις ή Υποχρεώσεις ΠΙΣΤ.: 44.14 (Προβλ. Για Συν/κές διαφ. Βραχυπρ/σμων απαιτ.& υποχρ.). Στην επόμενη Χρήση (Εισ...
Με την εξόφληση του δανείου, οποιοδήποτε υπόλοιπο (χρεωστικό ή πιστωτικό) υπάρχει στον 16.15 μεταφέρεται στα αποτελέσματα ...
συγκεκριμένα του 68.00 «προβλ. Για αποζημίωση προσωπικού λόγω εξόδου από την υπηρεσία» σε πίστωση του 44.00 «προβλ. Για απ...
30 (υπολ/σμοί του) ΧΧΧ Χαρακτηρισμός πελατών ως επισφαλών 68.09.00 «προβλέψεις για επισφαλείς πελάτες» ΧΧΧ 44.11.00 «προβλ...
68.01 «προβλέψεις για υποτιμήσεις συμμετοχών & χρεογράφων» ΧΧΧ 18.00.99 «προβλέψεις για υποτίμηση συμμετοχών σε συνδεδεμέν...
Όταν οριστικοποιηθεί το ύψος της ζημιάς στις επόμενες χρήσεις: 81.02 έκτακτες ζημιές ΧΧΧ 38.00 Ταμείο ΧΧΧ Πληρωμή ζημιάς Σ...
 Εάν η πώληση γίνεται με κέρδος τότε ολόκληρη η αρχική πρόβλεψη μεταφέρεται στην πίστωση του λογαριασμού 84.00. ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ:...
5.2 Υποκαταστήματα ‘με’ λογιστική αυτοτέλεια έναντι του Κεντρικού. Κατά την διάρκεια της επιχειρηματικής λειτουργίας της ο...
έτσι ώστε να ξεχωρίζουν από τούς λ/σμούς του Κεντρικού και να γνωρίζουμε τι ακριβώς υπάρχει ανά πάσα στιγμή σε κάθε υποκατ...
 Αυτή την φορά δεν γίνονται εγγραφές σε τρία διαφορετικά ημερολόγια και καθολικά αλλά σε ένα αυτό του Κεντρικού.  Μια δο...
Θεωρία Χρηματοικονομικής Λογιστικής 2
Θεωρία Χρηματοικονομικής Λογιστικής 2
Θεωρία Χρηματοικονομικής Λογιστικής 2
Θεωρία Χρηματοικονομικής Λογιστικής 2
Θεωρία Χρηματοικονομικής Λογιστικής 2
Θεωρία Χρηματοικονομικής Λογιστικής 2
Θεωρία Χρηματοικονομικής Λογιστικής 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Θεωρία Χρηματοικονομικής Λογιστικής 2

14 views

Published on

Θεωρία Χρηματοικονομικής Λογιστικής 2

Published in: Economy & Finance
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
14
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Θεωρία Χρηματοικονομικής Λογιστικής 2

  1. 1. Χ Ρ Η Μ Α Τ Ο Ο Ι Κ Ο Ν Ο Μ Ι Κ Η Λ Ο Γ Ι Σ Τ Ι Κ Η Ι Ι 1
  2. 2. ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ Σελ. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1ο 1.1 ΠΑΓΙΟ ΕΝΕΡΓΗΤΙΚΟ Ι. ΕΝΣΩΜΑΤΑ ΠΑΓΙΑ 4 ΙΙ. ΑΣΩΜΑΤΑ ΠΑΓΙΑ & ΕΞΟΔΑ ΠΟΛΥΕΤΟΥΣ ΑΠΟΣΒΕΣΗΣ 4 ΙΙΙ. ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΛΕΣ ΜΑΚΡΟΠΡΟΘΕΣΜΕΣ ΑΠΑΙΤΗΣΕΙΣ 5 ΙV. ΜΗΤΡΩΟ ΠΑΓΙΩΝ ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΩΝ 5 1.2 ΑΠΟΣΒΕΣΕΙΣ ΠΑΓΙΩΝ 1.2.1 Γενικά 6 1.2.2 Αίτια αποσβέσεων 6 1.2.3 Σκοποί διενέργειας αποσβέσεων. 6 1.2.4 Υπολογισμός αποσβέσεων. 7 1.2.5 Οι αποσβέσεις κατά την Ελληνική νομοθεσία. 9 1.3 ΛΟΓΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΕΙΡΙΣΜΟΣ ΠΑΓΙΩΝ 1.3.1 Αγορά Παγίων 10 1.3.2 Πώληση ή καταστροφή Παγίων 10 ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 2ο Α Π Ο Γ Ρ Α Φ Η Σ Τ Ο Ι Χ Ε Ι Ω Ν Π Ε Ρ Ι Ο Υ Σ Ι Α Σ 2.1 Σκοπός & Σημασία 11 2.2 Είδη Απογραφής. 11 2.3 Διαδικασία Απογραφής κατ΄αντικείμενο. 11 2.4 Νομοθετικές Διατάξεις 12 ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 3ο Α Π Ο Τ Ι Μ Η Σ Η Σ Τ Ο Ι Χ Ε Ι Ω Ν Π Ε Ρ Ι Ο Υ Σ Ι Α Σ 3.1 Έννοια & Σημασία 13 3.2 Αποτίμηση για σύνταξη του ετήσιου Ισολογισμού 14 3.2.1 Αποτίμηση Παγίων 14 3.2.2 Αποτίμηση Κανονικών Αποθεμάτων 14 3.2.3 Μέθοδοι προσδιορισμού Τιμής Ιστορικού Κόστους Αποθεμάτων 15 3.3 Αποτίμηση Αποθεμάτων με ειδικά χαρακτηριστικά (κατώτερης ποιότητας) 22 2
  3. 3. 3.4 Αποτίμηση Συμμετοχών & Χρεογράφων 22 3.5 Αποτίμηση απαιτήσεων, υποχρεώσεων και λοιπών περιουσιακών στοιχείων που εκφράζονται σε Ξένο Νόμισμα 23 ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 4ο Π Ρ Ο Β Λ Ε Ψ Ε Ι Σ 4.1 Έννοια & κατηγορίες προβλέψεων 26 4.2 Προβλέψεις για αποζημίωση προσωπικού λόγω εξόδου από την υπηρεσία. 26 4.3 Προβλέψεις επισφαλών απαιτήσεων πελατών 27 4.4 Προβλέψεις για υποτίμηση συμμετοχών σε επιχειρήσεις. 28 4.5 Προβλέψεις για «έκτακτους κινδύνους» ή για «έξοδα προηγουμένων χρήσεων». 29 4.6 Προβλέψεις για υποτίμηση Γηπέδων. 30 ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 5ο Λ Ο Γ Ι Σ Τ Ι Κ Η Π Α Ρ Α Κ Ο Λ Ο Υ Θ Η Σ Η Υ Π Ο Κ Α Τ Α Σ Τ Η Μ Α Τ Ω Ν 5.1 Ορισμός, υποχρεώσεις τήρησης βιβλίων, κατηγορίες λογιστικής παρακολούθησης υποκαταστημάτων. 31 5.2 Υποκαταστήματα ‘με’ λογιστική αυτοτέλεια έναντι του Κεντρικού. 32 5.3 Υποκαταστήματα ‘χωρίς’ λογιστική αυτοτέλεια έναντι του Κεντρικού. 33 ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 6ο Λ Ο Γ Ι Σ Τ Ι Κ Η Ε Π Ι Χ Ε Ι Ρ Η Σ Ε Ω Ν Μ Ε Π Ε Ρ Ι Σ Σ Ο Τ Ε Ρ Ο Υ Σ Α Π Ο Ε Ν Α Κ Λ Α Δ Ο Υ Σ Ε Κ Μ Ε Τ Α Λ Λ Ε Υ Σ Η Σ 6.1 Γενικά 35 6.2 Λογιστική Οργάνωση 35 Κ Ε Φ Α Λ Α Ι Ο 7 Ο Ε Π Ε Ν Δ Υ Σ Ε Ι Σ Σ Ε Χ Ρ Ε Ο Γ Ρ Α Φ Α 7.1 Γενικά 38 7.2 Λογιστική ‘βραχυχρόνιων’ επενδύσεων 38 7.3 Λογιστική ‘μακροχρόνιων’ επενδύσεων 39 3
  4. 4. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1Ο 1.1 ΠΑΓΙΟ ΕΝΕΡΓΗΤΙΚΟ Ι. ΕΝΣΩΜΑΤΑ ΠΑΓΙΑ Ενσώματα πάγια στοιχεία είναι τα υλικά αγαθά τα οποία αποκτά η επιχείρηση με σκοπό να τα χρησιμοποιήσει ως μέσα δράσεως της κατά την διάρκεια της ωφέλιμης ζωής τους η οποία είναι οπωσδήποτε μεγαλύτερη από ένα έτος. Τα ενσώματα πάγια σύμφωνα με το ΕΓΛΣ κατατάσσονται στους παρακάτω πρωτοβάθμιους λ/σμούς: 10 ΕΔΑΦΙΚΕΣ ΕΚΤΑΣΕΙΣ 11 ΚΤΙΡΙΑ - ΕΓΚΑΤΑΣΤΑΣΕΙΣ ΚΤΙΡΙΩΝ – ΤΕΧΝΙΚΑ ΕΡΓΑ 12 ΜΗΧΑΝΗΜΑΤΑ – ΤΕΧΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΓΚΑΤΑΣΤΑΣΕΙΣ – ΛΟΙΠΟΣ ΜΗΧΑΝΟΛΟΓΙΚΟΣ ΕΞΟΠΛΙΣΜΟΣ 13 ΜΕΤΑΦΟΡΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ 14 ΕΠΙΠΛΑ & ΛΟΙΠΟΣ ΕΞΟΠΛΙΣΜΟΣ 15 ΑΚΙΝΗΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΕΙΣ ΥΠΟ ΕΚΤΕΛΕΣΗ ΚΑΙ ΠΡΟΚΑΤΑΒΟΛΕΣ ΚΤΗΣΕΩΣ ΠΑΓΙΩΝ ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΩΝ ΙΙ. ΑΣΩΜΑΤΑ ΠΑΓΙΑ & ΕΞΟΔΑ ΠΟΛΥΕΤΟΥΣ ΑΠΟΣΒΕΣΗΣ Αϋλα (ασώματα) πάγια στοιχεία είναι εκείνα τα χωρίς υλική υπόσταση οικονομικά αγαθά πού είναι δεκτικά χρηματικής αποτιμήσεως και είναι δυνατόν να αποτελέσουν αντικείμενο συναλλαγής, είτε από μόνα τους, είτε μαζί με την οικονομική μονάδα. Τα άϋλα αυτά στοιχεία αποκτώνται με σκοπό να χρησιμοποιούνται παραγωγικά για χρονικό διάστημα μεγαλύτερο από ένα έτος, διακρίνονται δε στις εξής δύο κατηγορίες: 1) Δικαιώματα όπως π.χ. δικαιώματα ευρεσιτεχνίας, πνευματική ιδιοκτησία,εμποροβιομηχανικά σήματα. 2) Πραγματικές καταστάσεις, ιδιότητες και σχέσεις, όπως π.χ. φήμη & πελατεία, καλή οργάνωση, τεχνογνωσία κλπ. Έξοδα Πολυετούς Απόσβεσης είναι τα έξοδα πού γίνονται για την ίδρυση και την αρχική οργάνωση της οικονομικής μονάδας, την απόκτηση διαρκών μέσων εκμετάλλευσης, καθώς και για την επέκταση και αναδιοργάνωση της. 4
  5. 5. Τα έξοδα αυτά επειδή γίνονται για την εξυπηρέτηση της οικονομικής μονάδας για μεγαλύτερη από ένα χρόνο περίοδο αποσβένονται τμηματικά, αλλά όχι σε περίοδο μεγαλύτερη της πενταετίας. Και οι δύο παραπάνω κατηγορίες αύλων παγίων κατατάσσονται σύμφωνα με το ΕΓΛΣ στον παρακάτω πρωτοβάθμιο λ/σμό: 16 ΑΣΩΜΑΤΕΣ ΑΚΙΝΗΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΕΙΣ & ΕΞΟΔΑ ΠΟΛΥΕΤΟΥΣ ΑΠΟΣΒΕΣΗΣ ΙΙΙ. ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΛΕΣ ΜΑΚΡΟΠΡΟΘΕΣΜΕΣ ΑΠΑΙΤΗΣΕΙΣ Οι ‘Συμμετοχές’ συμπεριλαμβάνονται στον λ/σμό 18 του ΕΓΛΣ και πρόκειται για αγορές μετοχών & μεριδίων σε άλλες οικονομικές μονάδες έτσι ώστε να εξασφαλίζετε επιρροή πάνω σ’αυτές και γι’αυτό αποκτούνται με σκοπό την διαρκή κατοχή, Οι ‘Άλλες μακρ/σμες απαιτήσεις’ είναι απαιτήσεις κατά τρίτων για τις οποίες οι προθεσμία εξόφλησης λήγει μετά το τέλος της επόμενης χρήσης (π.χ. δοσμένες εγγυήσεις). ΙV. ΜΗΤΡΩΟ ΠΑΓΙΩΝ ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΩΝ Για την διαχειριστική παρακολούθηση κάθε πάγιου στοιχείου και για την λογιστική παρακολούθηση της αξίας κτήσης και των αποσβέσεων του και γενικότερα της τύχης του, τηρείται υποχρεωτικά ‘Μητρώο Παγίων Στοιχείων’ το οποίο αποτελεί την τελευταία ανάλυση των λογαριασμών των παγίων περιουσιακών στοιχείων (λογ/σμοί τρίτου ή τετάρτου βαθμού). Από αυτό πρέπει να προκύπτουν τα παρακάτω στοιχεία:  Το είδος του παγίου.  Ο κωδικός λογαριασμού του στο ΕΓΛΣ.  Η αρχική αξία κτήσης και οι μεταβολές της (προσθήκες, βελτιώσεις, μειώσεις).  Ο τόπος εγκατάστασης του παγίου.  Η ημερ/νία έναρξης της λειτουργίας του καθώς και η ημερ/νία αδράνειας του.  Τυχόν κτήση με ευεργετική φορολογική διάταξη.  Η τυχόν ύπαρξη εμπραγμάτων βαρών πάνω του.  Οι λογισμένες αποσβέσεις (συντελεστής και ποσά) καθώς και οι αντιλογισμένες αποσβέσεις (σε πώληση, καταστροφή).  Τα στοιχεία και αίτια του τερματισμού της παραγωγικής του ζωής. Το βιβλίο αυτό όταν τηρεί τα παραπάνω είναι φορολογικά έγκυρο μολονότι μπορεί να τηρείται ‘αθεώρητο’. 5
  6. 6. 1. 2 ΑΠΟΣΒΕΣΕΙΣ ΠΑΓΙΩΝ 1.2.1 Γενικά Ο πάγιος εξοπλισμός συντελεί στην παραγωγή των προϊόντων, με τις υπηρεσίες που παρέχει στην λειτουργία της επιχείρησης κατά την διάρκεια της ωφέλιμης ζωής των εν λόγω παγίων. Προσφέροντας όμως αυτές τις υπηρεσίες τα πάγια υφίστανται μία φυσιολογική φθορά καθώς και οικονομική και τεχνολογική απαξίωση. Με βάση την λογιστική αρχή της ‘αυτοτέλειας των χρήσεων’ και της σωστής διαχρονικής αντιστοιχίας ‘εσόδων & εξόδων’ αυτή η ετήσια απαξίωση πρέπει να απομονωθεί σαν ετήσιο έξοδο της χρήσης και να καταχωρηθεί στους λ/σμούς της ομάδας 6, σαν έξοδο κατ’είδος της χρήσης αυτής. Δηλ. Η επιχείρηση αγοράζοντας ένα πάγιο είναι σαν να αγοράζει ένα συσσωρευμένο πολυετές έξοδο. 1.2.2 Αίτια αποσβέσεων i. Φθορά : Λόγω χρήσης του πάγιου στοιχείου υπάρχει μία φυσιολογική φθορά πού καθιστά το πάγιο κάποια στιγμή άχρηστο. ii. Τεχνολογική απαξίωση : Αυτό οφείλεται στην διαρκή εμφάνιση νέων μοντέλων με μεγαλύτερη παραγωγικότητα, επίσης έχουμε καινούργιες μεθόδους παραγωγής καθώς και νέα βελτιωμένα τεχνολογικώς προϊόντα. iii. Οικονομική απαξίωση : Αυτή είναι συνέπεια του συνδυασμού των δύο παραπάνω αιτίων, δηλ. όσο μεγαλύτερη φθορά και τεχνολογική απαξίωση έχουμε τόσο μεγαλύτερη μείωση παραγωγικότητας, μείωση ποιότητας και αύξηση του κόστους παραγωγής θα έχουμε. Συνεπώς η χρήση των παγίων καθίσταται αντιοικονομική και αχρηστεύονται. 1.2.3 Σκοποί διενέργειας αποσβέσεων. i. Συσσώρευση της αξίας του παγίου: Όταν το πάγιο απαξιωθεί οικονομικά τότε η επιχείρηση βρίσκεται στην ανάγκη άμεσης αντικατάστασης του και φυσικά χρειάζεται το κεφάλαιο για να το επανακτήσει. Η απόσβεση διαχρονικά θα έχει συσσωρεύσει τα απαραίτητα ποσά (εξοικονομώντας τα από τα κέρδη της επιχείρησης) για την αντικατάσταση του παγίου. Η επιχείρηση δηλ. με το μηχανισμό της απόσβεσης, επιβαρύνει το κόστος 6
  7. 7. των προϊόντων και έτσι αφαιρεί ένα τμήμα από τα αντίστοιχα έσοδα και μοιράζει στον επιχειρηματία το υπόλοιπο. Το ποσό που αφαιρεί ετησίως το συσσωρεύει έτσι ώστε να σχηματισθεί η αξία των παγίων που πρέπει να αντικατασταθούν κάθε φορά. ii. Η απεικόνιση του ακριβούς κόστους: Η απόσβεση με όσα έχουμε προαναφέρει αποτελεί στοιχείο του κόστους παραγωγής και αν δεν την συμπεριλάβουμε θα έχουμε υποεκτίμηση του πραγματικού κόστους, με άμεση συνέπεια στην ορθή τιμολόγηση και επακόλουθη μείωση της κερδοφορίας της επιχείρησης. iii. Η ακριβής απεικόνιση της επιχειρηματικής περιουσίας στον Ισολογισμό: Όταν καταχωρούμε την ετήσια απόσβεση κάνουμε την ακόλουθη εγγραφή: Χρέωση: Λογ/σμός Εξόδων (Υπολ/σμοί 66) Πίστωση: Λογ/σμός Παγίου (Δευτεροβάθμιοι Υπολ/σμοί παγίων... 99) Αυτό έχει σαν αποτέλεσμα να μειώνει την αξία των παγίων διαχρονικά ανάλογα με τις συσσωρευμένες αποσβέσεις οι οποίες έχουν πραγματοποιηθεί και να μας δείχνει σε συνδυασμό με τον λ/σμό του παγίου την καθαρή αξία του παγίου στον Ισολογισμό. iv. Ενίσχυση της τάσης για επενδύσεις: Αυτό μπορεί να επιτελεσθεί με τις λεγόμενες επιπλέον αποσβέσεις τις οποίες επιτρέπει σε ορισμένες περιπτώσεις η πολιτεία έτσι ώστε να μειωθούν τα φορολογητέα κέρδη των επιχειρήσεων περισσότερο από την κανονική μόνο απόσβεση και έτσι να μειωθούν οι φορολογικές των υποχρεώσεις, αυτές οι επιπλέον αποσβέσεις όπου και όταν υπάρξουν καταχωρούνται στους υπολογ/σμούς του 85. 1.2.4 Υπολογισμός αποσβέσεων. Α. Συντελεστής απόσβεσης  Με βάση την συνολική παραγωγική απόδοση του παγίου Εάν ξέρουμε ή μπορούμε να εκτιμήσουμε με σχετική ακρίβεια την συνολική παραγωγική απόδοση του παγίου σε μονάδες παραγωγής , τότε μπορούμε να διαιρέσουμε την ετήσια παραγωγή (σε μονάδες) με την συνολική τότε θα έχουμε το ‘ποσοστό’ με το οποίο θα πρέπει να πολλαπλασιάσομε την αξία του πάγιου έτσι ώστε να έχουμε το ποσό της ετήσιας απόσβεσης που θα πρέπει να επιβαρύνει τα αποτελέσματα της χρήσης.  Με βάση την χρονική διάρκεια της χρήσης του παγίου Εδώ παρομοίως εάν ξέρουμε ή μπορούμε να εκτιμήσουμε με σχετική ακρίβεια την συνολική χρονική διάρκεια χρήσης του παγίου σε αριθμό επιχειρηματικών χρήσεων , τότε μπορούμε να διαιρέσουμε την συνολική αξία του παγίου με τα έτη προβλεπομένων παραγωγικών χρήσεων και θα έχουμε το ποσό της ετήσιας απόσβεσης που θα πρέπει να επιβαρύνει τα αποτελέσματα της χρήσης. 7
  8. 8. Β. Αποσβεστέα αξία Κατά το ΕΓΛΣ ‘Αποσβεστέα αξία ενός αποσβέσιμου πάγιου περιουσιακού στοιχείου είναι το ιστορικό κόστος παραγωγής ή τιμή κτήσεως ή άλλο ποσό πού αντικατέστησε νομότυπα το ιστορικό κόστος (π.χ. αξία αναπροσαρμογής πού έχει επιβληθεί από τον νόμο), μειωμένο κατά την υπολειμματική αξία του, εφόσον αυτή είναι αξιόλογη’. Επίσης σύμφωνα με την φορολογική νομοθεσία θα πρέπει να προσθέσουμε στην παραπάνω αποσβεστέα αξία τις δαπάνες προσθηκών και βελτιώσεων οι οποίες γίνονται επιπλέον. Ως ‘υπολειμματική’ αξία θεωρούμε την αξία πού μπορούμε να εισπράξουμε σε περίπτωση πώλησης του παγίου μετά την λήξη της παραγωγικής του ζωής μέσα στη επιχείρηση. Με τον όρο «αναπροσαρμογή» εννοούμε την αποκατάσταση της πραγματική τρέχουσας αξίας των παγίων με βάση:  Τις τιμές τις αγοράς ή/και τις εκτιμήσεις πιστοποιημένων εκτιμητών (κάτι το οποίο επιτρέπεται με βάση τα Διεθνή Λογιστικά Πρότυπα αλλά όχι με βάση το ΕΓΛΣ και την Ελληνική Νομοθεσία).  Ή την Νομοθετικά γενικά επιβαλλόμενη κατά τακτά χρονικά διαστήματα με βάση συντελεστές για ορισμένες κατηγορίες παγίων (κάτι το οποίο γίνεται στην Ελλάδα με βάση το ΕΓΛΣ και την Ελληνική Νομοθεσία). Γ. Μέθοδοι Αποσβέσεων 1. - Ποσοτική Μέθοδος Ο τύπος που χρησιμοποιείται είναι ο ακόλουθος: Αποσβεστέα Αξία Παγίου Χ Μονάδες παραχθέντος έργου χρήσης . Συνολικές μονάδες ωφέλιμης ζωής παγίου Δηλαδή εάν: Αποσβεστέα Αξία Παγίου = 20.000 Ευρώ Παραγωγή χρήσης = 3.000 μονάδες Συνολική προβλεπόμενη παραγωγή παγίου = 15.000 μονάδες Τότε Ποσό απόσβεσης περιόδου = 20.000 Χ (3.000/15.000)= = 20.000 Χ 20% = 4.000 Ευρώ 2. - Χρονικές Μέθοδοι Ο τύπος που χρησιμοποιείται είναι ο ακόλουθος: Αποσβεστέα Αξία Παγίου Χ Μονάδα χρόνου χρησιμοποίησης παγίου . Συνολικές μονάδες χρόνου ωφέλιμης ζωής παγίου 8
  9. 9. Δηλαδή εάν: Αποσβεστέα Αξία Παγίου = 20.000 Ευρώ Χρονική Χρησιμοποίηση Παγίου = 12 μήνες (1 έτος) Συνολική προβλεπόμενη ωφέλιμη χρονική διάρκεια ζωής παγίου = 20 έτη Τότε Ποσό απόσβεσης περιόδου = 20.000 Χ (1/20)= = 20.000 Χ 5% = 1.000 Ευρώ Ο παραπάνω τύπος μας δίνει την μέθοδο υπολογισμού της σταθερής μεθόδου απόσβεσης όπου για κάθε χρήση υπολογίζουμε την ίδια απόσβεση με τον ίδιο σταθερό συντελεστή. Εκτός όμως από αυτή την περίπτωση μπορούμε να έχουμε δύο ακόμη εναλλακτικές μεθόδους υπολογισμού την αύξουσα μέθοδο και την φθίνουσα μέθοδο. Με την αύξουσα μέθοδο ο αρχικός συντελεστής απόσβεσης αυξάνει από χρήση σε χρήση και έτσι έχουμε κάθε χρόνο μεγαλύτερο ποσό απόσβεσης. Με την φθίνουσα μέθοδο ο αρχικός συντελεστής απόσβεσης παραμένει σταθερός όπως και στην σταθερή μέθοδο αλλά η αποσβεστέα αξία βαίνει μειούμενη διαχρονικά έχοντας σαν αποτέλεσμα κάθε χρόνο μικρότερο ποσό απόσβεσης. Εκ πρώτης όψεως η σταθερή μέθοδος φαίνεται να πλεονεκτεί διότι παρουσιάζει δύο μεγάλα πλεονεκτήματα: Είναι απλή και επιβαρύνει κάθε χρήση με το ίδιο σταθερό ποσό. Από καθαρά όμως οικονομική και λειτουργική άποψη ένα πάγιο με την πάροδο του χρόνου έχει:  Αυξημένο κόστος συντήρησης  Μειωμένη απόδοση (λόγω φυσιολογικής φθοράς), Συνεπώς δεν είναι οικονομικά λογικό να επιβαρύνουμε τα αποτελέσματα με το ίδιο ποσό απόσβεσης διαχρονικά όταν τα επιπλέον κόστη του παγίου αυξάνονται. Με βάση τα παραπάνω η μέθοδος της φθίνουσας απόσβεσης πλεονεκτεί (παρά την μεγαλύτερη πολυπλοκότητα της), διότι επιβαρύνει περισσότερο τις αρχικές χρήσεις πού το πάγιο έχει χαμηλότερο κόστος λειτουργίας και ελαφρύνει τις μεταγενέστερες όπου το πάγιο έχει αυξημένα κόστη λειτουργίας. 1.2.5 Οι αποσβέσεις κατά την Ελληνική νομοθεσία. Οι συντελεστές αποσβέσεων στην Ελλάδα καθορίζονται με νομοθετικές διατάξεις που καθορίζουν κοινούς συντελεστές για όλες τις επιχειρήσεις. Ο νόμος καθορίζει ανώτατα όρια συντελεστών αποσβέσεων από τα οποία οι επιχειρήσεις μπορούν να επιλέξουν το πιο κατάλληλο από οικονομικής άποψης. Δεν επιτρέπεται λογισμός αποσβέσεων με συντελεστές μεγαλύτερους από τούς προβλεπόμενους. 9
  10. 10. Καθόσον αφορά την μέθοδο απόσβεσης οι σχετικές διατάξεις προβλέπουν τα παρακάτω: «Για τα πάγια περιουσιακά στοιχεία που έχουν αποκτηθεί μέχρι και 31.12.97, καθώς και εκείνα που αποκτούνται από 1.1.1998 και μετά οι αποσβέσεις διενεργούνται με την σταθερή μέθοδο απόσβεσης. Κατ’ εξαίρεση για τα καινούργια μηχανήματα και τον λοιπό μηχανολογικό ή τεχνικό εξοπλισμό παραγωγής που αποκτούν από 1.1.1998 και μετά οι βιομηχανικές, βιοτεχνικές και μικτές επιχειρήσεις, οι αποσβέσεις διενεργούνται είτε με την φθίνουσα μέθοδο είτε με την σταθερή μέθοδο, με την προϋπόθεση ότι η μέθοδος που θα επιλεγεί θα εφαρμόζεται χωρίς αλλαγές». 1.3 ΛΟΓΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΕΙΡΙΣΜΟΣ ΠΑΓΙΩΝ 1.3.1 Αγορά Παγίων Η επιχείρηση όταν αγοράζει ή ιδιοκατασκευάζει ένα πάγιο χρεώνει τον υπολογαριασμό τού πρωτοβάθμιου στον οποίο ανήκει το πάγιο με τα ακόλουθα: -Αρχική Τιμή κτήσεως ή κόστος κατασκευής -Επακόλουθες προσθήκες ή βελτιώσεις του παγίου Στο τέλος κάθε χρήσης οι υπολογιζόμενες αποσβέσεις κάθε παγίου πιστώνονται σε αντίθετους υπολ/σμούς μέσα στον ίδιο πρωτοβάθμιο που ανήκει το πάγιο σε χρέωση των αποτελεσμάτων της χρήσης. Τυχόν επιπλέον έξοδα αγοράς του παγίου (συμβολαιογ/κά κλπ) μεταφέρονται σε λογαριασμούς της κατηγορίας «εξόδων πολυετούς απόσβεση», όπου η επιχείρηση έχει το δικαίωμα να τα αποσβέση είτε εφάπαξ είτε εντός μίας πενταετίας. 1.3.2 Πώληση ή καταστροφή Παγίων α. Πώληση Σε περίπτωση πώλησης του παγίου ο λ/σμός του παγίου ο οποίος είναι ήδη χρεωμένος μετατρέπεται σε εκκαθαριστικό λ/σμό «κέρδους ή ζημιάς» για την πώληση και πιστώνεται με: -το αντίτιμο της πώλησης -τις συσσωρευμένες αποσβέσεις του παγίου, - τις συσσωρευμένες αποσβέσεις των «έξοδα κτήσεως» που έγιναν κατά την αγορά Επίσης χρεώνεται επιπλέον με: -τυχόν επιπλέον έξοδα πώλησης -τυχόν υπάρχοντα «έξοδα κτήσεως πολυετούς απόσβεσης» που έγιναν κατά την αγορά. Το τελικό υπόλοιπο του λ/σμού αν είναι χρεωστικό είναι ζημιά και μεταφέρεται στις ‘έκτακτες ζημιές’ (υπολ/σμοί 81.02) αν είναι πιστωτικό είναι κέρδος και μεταφέρεται στα ‘έκτακτα κέρδη’(υπολ/σμοί 81.03). β. Καταστροφή 10
  11. 11. Στην περίπτωση καταστροφής του παγίου ο χειρισμός είναι παρόμοιος με την πώληση, δηλ. πάλι μεταφέρουμε στον λ/σμό του παγίου όλα τα επιπλέον έξοδα και έσοδα (αν υπάρχουν όπως ασφάλειες, υπολειμματική αξία) καθώς και τις αποσβέσεις, και το τελικό αποτέλεσμα μεταφέρεται ανάλογα στα ‘έκτακτα κέρδη ή ζημιές’. Η μόνη διαφοροποίηση είναι μόνο όταν έχουμε καταστροφή κτιρίου και συγχρόνως δεν έχουμε κανένα οικονομικό όφελος από την καταστροφή (ασφάλειες, υπολειμματική αξία κλπ) τότε η ζημιά μεταφέρεται σε λ/σμό «εξόδων πολυετούς απόσβεση», όπου η επιχείρηση έχει το δικαίωμα να τήν αποσβέση είτε εφάπαξ είτε εντός μίας πενταετίας. ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ: Βλέπε Άσκηση 2α,2β,2γ,2δ,3α,3β,3γ ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 2Ο Α Π Ο Γ Ρ Α Φ Η Σ Τ Ο Ι Χ Ε Ι Ω Ν Π Ε Ρ Ι Ο Υ Σ Ι Α Σ 2.1 Σκοπός & Σημασία Ο σκοπός της απογραφής είναι να προσδιοριστεί η πραγματική περιουσιακή κατάσταση της επιχείρησης, 1. Ποσοτικά κατ’είδος, 2. Ποιοτικά κατ’είδος, Η σημασία της από καθαρά επιχειρηματική σκοπιά είναι οι ακόλουθη:  Επαλήθευση της ακρίβειας των λογιστικών καταχωρήσεων,  Αποκάλυψη των πραγματικών ελλειμμάτων ή/και πλεονασμάτων, αποκαλύπτοντας έτσι την καλή ή κακή διαχείριση της επιχειρηματικής περιουσίας.  Αποκατάσταση του ακριβούς μεγέθους της επιχειρηματικής περιουσίας. Εδώ πρέπει να επισημανθεί ότι με τις διαδικασίες της φυσικής απογραφής διορθώνονται οι ποσοτικές ανακρίβειες της επιχειρηματικής περιουσίας, για να προσδιορίσουμε όμως την «νομισματική αξία» της περιουσίας είναι απαραίτητο το επόμενο στάδιο της «αποτίμησης» το οποίο αναλύουμε στα επόμενα κεφάλαια. 2.2 Είδη Απογραφής. Με κριτήριο την έκταση έχουμε:  Γενική που περιλαμβάνει το σύνολο των επιδεκτικών απογραφής στοιχείων της περιουσίας.  Μερική που περιλαμβάνει μέρος μόνο των επιδεκτικών απογραφής στοιχείων της περιουσίας. 11
  12. 12. Με κριτήριο την επανάληψη έχουμε:  Τακτική που επαναλαμβάνεται σε τακτά χρονικά διαστήματα (π.χ. για την σύνταξη του Ισολογισμού).  Έκτακτη που γίνεται απρόοπτα και χωρίς υποχρέωση επανάληψης. Με κριτήριο το αντικείμενο έχουμε τις διάφορες κατηγορίες περιουσιακών στοιχείων που απογράφονται (π.χ. απογραφή παγίων ή αποθεμάτων). 2.3 Διαδικασία Απογραφής κατ΄αντικείμενο. Όλα τα στοιχεία του Ισολογισμού είναι επιδεκτικά απογραφής εκτός από την Καθαρή Θέση η οποία τελικά και ‘απορροφά’ όλες τις διαφορές οι οποίες καταγράφονται. Σε όλες τις υπόλοιπες κατηγορίες η διαδικασία περιλαμβάνει φυσική καταμέτρηση και αξιολόγηση είτε των φυσικών αντικειμένων στην περίπτωση των ‘υλικών’ περιουσιακών στοιχείων (π.χ. πάγια, αποθέματα), είτε την εξακρίβωση της ύπαρξης τίτλων, δικαιωμάτων ή απαιτήσεων στην περίπτωση των ‘αϋλων’ στοιχείων (π.χ. απαιτήσεις, υποχρεώσεις). Σε κάθε περίπτωση εκτός από την ύπαρξη του στοιχείου εξετάζουμε και την ποιότητα του (π.χ. απαξιωμένα πάγια/αποθέματα, ανεπίδεκτες εισπράξεως απαιτήσεις). Η απογραφή καταγράφεται σύμφωνα με την δομή των λογαριασμών της επιχείρησης, με καταχώρηση πάντοτε στο κατώτερο δυνατό επίπεδο ανάλυσης π.χ.: 2 ΑΠΟΘΕΜΑΤΑ 100,000 20 ΕΜΠΟΡΕΥΜΑΤΑ 50,000 20.00 Εμπορεύματα Εσωτερικού 30,000 20.00.00 Εμπόρευμα Α 15,000 20.00.01 Εμπόρευμα Β 15,000 20.01 Εμπορεύματα Εξωτερικού 20,000 20.01.00 Εμπόρευμα J 5,000 20.01.01 Εμπόρευμα L 15,000 24 A & B ΥΛΕΣ 50,000 ................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................ 2.4 Νομοθετικές Διατάξεις Η νομοθεσία σχετικά με την τακτική απογραφή τέλους έτους για την σύνταξη του Ισολογισμού επιβάλλει τα ακόλουθα:  Καταχώρηση σε ειδικό βιβλίο «απογραφών», θεωρημένο από την αρμόδια ΔΟΥ, 12
  13. 13.  Η καταχώρηση αυτή πρέπει να γίνεται εντός συγκεκριμένων ημερ/νιών από την λήξη της διαχειριστικής χρήσης. Ασκήσεις: Βλέπε Ασκήσεις 1α & 1β ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 3Ο Α Π Ο Τ Ι Μ Η Σ Η Σ Τ Ο Ι Χ Ε Ι Ω Ν Π Ε Ρ Ι Ο Υ Σ Ι Α Σ 3.1 Έννοια & Σημασία Η αποτίμηση είναι η συνέχεια της φυσικής απογραφής και είναι η προσπάθεια ακριβούς εκτίμησης των ‘τιμών’ που θα πρέπει να εφαρμόσουμε πάνω στις ποσότητες που έχουμε καταγράψει με την φυσική απογραφή έτσι ώστε να έχουμε την ακριβή ‘αξία’ της επιχειρηματικής περιουσίας. Αυτό το επιτυγχάνουμε επιλέγοντας: 1. τις κατάλληλες τιμές 2. τις κατάλληλες μεθόδους και κανόνες που πρέπει να διέπουν την παραπάνω επιλογή των ‘τιμών’. Η αποτίμηση επειδή ακριβώς ακολουθεί την φυσική απογραφή χαρακτηρίζεται από τα ίδια κριτήρια και εξυπηρετεί τούς ίδιους σκοπούς, δηλαδή γίνεται για:  Την μεταβίβαση ολόκληρης της εταιρικής περιουσίας  Την μεταβίβαση περιουσιακών στοιχείων ξεχωριστά  Αλλά κυρίως για την σύνταξη του ετήσιου Ισολογισμού Στην περίπτωση μεταβίβασης ολόκληρης της επιχείρησης τότε δημιουργούνται επιπλέον προβλήματα αποτίμησης αϋλων περιουσιακών στοιχείων (όπως π.χ. Φήμης & πελατείας), τα οποία δημιουργούν αφανή’ αποθεματικά. Στην περίπτωση αποτίμησης με σκοπό την σύνταξη του ετήσιου Ισολογισμού, (η οποία θα μας απασχολήσει κυρίως εδώ), τότε έχουμε μία συντηρητική εκτίμηση με βάση μόνο τις καταγεγραμμένες ‘ενσώματες’ αξίες, και σ’αυτή την 13
  14. 14. περίπτωση τα περιουσιακά στοιχεία τα οποία επιδέχονται αποτίμησης είναι αυτά που έχουν υλική υπόσταση ή εκφράζονται σε ξένο νόμισμα, δηλαδή τα: • Πάγια • Αποθέματα • Συμμετοχές & Χρεόγραφα • Απαιτήσεις & Υποχρεώσεις σε Ξένο Νόμισμα 3.2 Αποτίμηση για σύνταξη του ετήσιου Ισολογισμού 3.2.1 Αποτίμηση Παγίων Τα πάγια αποτιμώνται με την αξία απόκτησης των. Η αξία αυτή είναι προσαυξημένη με : - Το κόστος εγκατάστασης των - Το κόστος προσθηκών, επεκτάσεων και βελτιώσεων Η αξία αυτή είναι μειωμένη με : - Τις συσσωρευμένες Αποσβέσεις. 3.2.2 Αποτίμηση Κανονικών Αποθεμάτων Σύμφωνα με τον ΚΒΣ (αρθ. 28) και το ΕΓΛΣ έχουμε ότι: ‘Τα αποθέματα, εκτός από τα υπολείμματα, υποπροϊόντα και ελαττωματικά προϊόντα, αποτιμώνται στην κατ’είδος χαμηλότερη τιμή μεταξύ της τιμής κτήσης ή του ιστορικού κόστους παραγωγής τους και της τιμής στην οποία η επιχείρηση μπορεί να τα αγοράσει ή να τα παραγάγει κατά την ημέρα κλεισίματος του Ισολογισμού. Εάν η τελευταία αυτή τιμή είναι χαμηλότερη από την τιμή κτήσης ή το ιστορικό κόστος παραγωγής, αλλά μεγαλύτερη από την καθαρή ρευστοποιήσιμη αξία, τότε η αποτίμηση γίνεται στην καθαρή ρευστοποιήσιμη αξία’. Δηλαδή θα έχουμε τις ακόλουθες περιπτώσεις: 1. Εάν ΤΙΜΗΙΣΤΟΡ. ΚΟΣΤΟΥΣ > ΤΙΜΗΑΓΟΡΑΣ > ΤΙΜΗΡΕΥΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ Τότε : ΤΙΜΗ ΑΠΟΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ = ΤΙΜΗΡΕΥΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ 2. Εάν ΤΙΜΗΙΣΤΟΡ. ΚΟΣΤΟΥΣ < ΤΙΜΗΑΓΟΡΑΣ < ΤΙΜΗΡΕΥΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ Τότε : ΤΙΜΗ ΑΠΟΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ = ΤΙΜΗΙΣΤΟΡ. ΚΟΣΤΟΥΣ 3. Εάν ΤΙΜΗΙΣΤΟΡ. ΚΟΣΤΟΥΣ < ΤΙΜΗΑΓΟΡΑΣ > ΤΙΜΗΡΕΥΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ Τότε : α. Εάν ΤΙΜΗΙΣΤΟΡ. ΚΟΣΤΟΥΣ < ΤΙΜΗΡΕΥΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ ΤΙΜΗ ΑΠΟΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ = ΤΙΜΗΙΣΤΟΡ. ΚΟΣΤΟΥΣ β. Εάν ΤΙΜΗΙΣΤΟΡ. ΚΟΣΤΟΥΣ > ΤΙΜΗΡΕΥΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ 14
  15. 15. ΤΙΜΗ ΑΠΟΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ = ΤΙΜΗΡΕΥΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ 4. Εάν ΤΙΜΗΙΣΤΟΡ. ΚΟΣΤΟΥΣ > ΤΙΜΗΑΓΟΡΑΣ < ΤΙΜΗΡΕΥΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ Τότε : ΤΙΜΗ ΑΠΟΤΙΜΗΣΗΣ = ΤΙΜΗΑΓΟΡΑΣ Για να εφαρμόσουμε τον πιο πάνω βασικό κανόνα αποτίμησης των αποθεμάτων θα πρέπει να προσδιορίσουμε τις αναφερόμενες τιμές και οι οποίες είναι: ΤΙΜΗΑΓΟΡΑΣ : Η τιμή κατά την οποία η επιχείρηση έχει την δυνατότητα να αγοράσει το αγαθό κατά την ημερ/νία σύνταξης του Ισολογισμού. ΤΙΜΗΡΕΥΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ : Η τιμή πώλησης του αγαθού, στην οποία υπολογίζεται ότι αυτό θα πωληθεί κάτω από συνθήκες ομαλής πορείας των εργασιών της οικονομικής μονάδας, μειωμένη με τα έξοδα που υπολογίζεται ότι θα πραγματοποιηθούν για την πραγματοποίηση της πώλησης. ΤΙΜΗΙΣΤΟΡ. ΚΟΣΤΟΥΣ : α. Σε περίπτωση αγορών εμπορευμάτων και πρώτων υλών μόνο Είναι η τιμολογιακή αξία αγοράς των αγαθών, αυξημένη με τα ειδικά έξοδα αγοράς ( δασμοί, έξοδα μεταφοράς κλπ) και μειωμένη με τις εκπτώσεις επί τιμολογίων. β. Σε περίπτωση παραγωγής προϊόντων Είναι το άμεσο κόστος αγοράς των πρώτων υλών και των διαφόρων υλικών που χρησιμοποιήθηκαν στην παραγωγή αγαθών, προσαυξημένο με τα άμεσα & έμμεσα έξοδα παραγωγής που δαπανήθηκαν για να φθάσουν τα παραγόμενα προϊόντα στην κατάσταση που βρίσκονται κατά την απογραφή. Από τα πιο πάνω είναι προφανές ότι η τιμή αγοράς και ρευστοποίησης είναι σχετικά εύκολο να βρεθούν από την στιγμή που υπάρχει ελεύθερη αγορά για τα εν λόγω αγαθά, αλλά για την τιμή ιστορικού κόστους υπάρχουν πολύ μεγαλύτερες δυσκολίες, οι οποίες δημιουργούνται όταν κατά την διάρκεια της χρήσης έχουμε πολλές και διαφορετικές αγορές ή παραγωγές σε διαφορετικές τιμές. Σε αυτή την περίπτωση η επιχείρηση εφαρμόζει μία από τις παρακάτω αναφερόμενες μεθόδους. 3.2.3 Μέθοδοι προσδιορισμού Τιμής Ιστορικού Κόστους Αποθεμάτων Α. Μέθοδος του Μέσου Σταθμικού Κόστους Σύμφωνα με την μέθοδο αυτή η μέση σταθμική τιμή κτήσεως υπολογίζεται με τον εξής τύπο: Αξία αποθέματος Αξία αγορών της περιόδου ενάρξεως της περιόδου + στην τιμή κτήσεως 15
  16. 16. Ποσότητα αποθέματος + Ποσότητα που αγοράστηκε Ενάρξεως περιόδου στην περίοδο Έτσι προσδιορίζεται η μέση σταθμική τιμή μονάδας, η οποία χρησιμοποιείται για την αποτίμηση των αποθεμάτων λήξεως και ελαχιστοποιεί τις επιδράσεις των ακραίων τιμών στην αγορά. Όταν οι τιμές στην αγορά είναι υψηλές, το μέσο κόστος είναι χαμηλότερο από το τρέχον κόστος, ενώ όταν οι τιμές είναι χαμηλές τότε το μέσο κόστος είναι υψηλότερο από το τρέχον κόστος. Η εφαρμογή της μεθόδου ενδείκνυται όταν οι επιχειρήσεις χρησιμοποιούν το σύστημα της περιοδικής απογραφής1 των αποθεμάτων, έτσι στο τέλος της χρήσεως που προσδιορίζεται το μέσο σταθμικό κόστος απογράφονται τα μένοντα και προσδιορίζεται η αξία τους και το κόστος των πωλημένων. Οι επιχειρήσεις αυτές συνήθως πωλούν λιανικά μεγάλη ποικιλία εμπορευμάτων σε χαμηλές τιμές. Αν όμως οι επιχειρήσεις εφαρμόζουν το σύστημα της διαρκούς απογραφής2 , κυρίως οι βιομηχανικές που έχουν αποθηκευτικούς χώρους, επειδή το μέσο σταθμικό κόστος δεν μπορεί να υπολογιστεί πριν από την τελευταία αγορά της περιόδου, οι πωλήσεις και τα μένοντα κατά τη διάρκεια της περιόδου παρακολουθούνται μόνο κατά ποσότητα. Παράδειγμα: Τα παρακάτω στοιχεία μιας οικονομικής μονάδας θα χρησιμοποιηθούν σαν παράδειγμα και στις επόμενες μεθόδους. Στη συγκεκριμένη μέθοδο μας ενδιαφέρουν μόνο οι αγορές και τα αποθέματα ενάρξεως. Έτσι, αντικαθιστώντας τον τύπο έχουμε: 1.500 + 22.400 = 23.900 = 11,67 Μέσο Σταθμικό Κόστος μονάδας 150 + 1.900 2.050 Β. Μέθοδος του κυκλοφοριακού μέσου όρου ή των διαδοχικών υπολοίπων 1 Κατά το σύστημα της περιοδικής απογραφής η αξία αγοραζόμενων αποθεμάτων καταχωρούνται στη χρέωση, δεν τηρούνται αναλυτικοί λ/σμοί κατ’είδος, κατά ποσότητα και αξία. Κατά την πώληση δεν γίνεται καμία εγγραφή, γίνεται περιοδικά στο τέλος της χρήσεως ύστερα από πραγματική καταμέτρηση 2 Κατά το σύστημα της διαρκούς απογραφής τηρούνται και αναλυτικοί λ/σμοί για κάθε είδος αποθέματος κατά ποσότητα και αξία, οι καταμετρήσεις γίνονται στο τέλος της χρήσεως. Συναλλαγές Μονάδες Τιμή Αξία Πωλ.Μονάδες Υπολ.μονάδες 1/1 αποθ/μα 150 10 1.500 150 10/1 αγορά 600 14 8.400 750 15/1 πώληση 400 350 18/1 αγορά 800 10 8.000 1150 22/1 πώληση 750 400 27/1 αγορά 500 12 6.000 900 29/1 πώληση 700 200 Σύνολο 2050 23900 1850 16
  17. 17. Σύμφωνα με τη μέθοδο αυτή, μετά από κάθε εισαγωγή καθορίζεται η μέση τιμή του υπολοίπου με τον εξής τύπο: Αξία προηγούμενου Αξία νέας αγοράς υπολοίπου + στην τιμή κτήσεως Ποσότητα προηγούμενου Ποσότητα νέας υπολοίπου + αγοράς Η μέθοδος αυτή είναι αντικειμενική, γιατί δεν αφήνει περιθώρια προσωπικών χειρισμών και δίνει ένα αντιπροσωπευτικό μέσο κόστος, το οποίο πλησιάζει περισσότερο στο τρέχον παρά στο μέσο σταθμικό. Παράδειγμα: Με βάση τα στοιχεία του προηγούμενου παραδείγματος : Αποθέματα ενάρξεως : 150 * 10 = 1.500 Αγορά 10/1 600 * 14 = 8.400 Σύμφωνα με τον τύπο έχουμε: 1.500 + 8.400 = 9.900 =13,2 μέση τιμή υπολοίπου 150 + 600 750 Το ίδιο τύπο εφαρμόζουμε με τα δεδομένα που προκύπτουν ύστερα από κάθε συναλλαγή. Γ. Μέθοδος πρώτου εισερχομένου, πρώτου εξερχόμενου (FIFO) Η μέθοδος πρώτου εισερχομένου, πρώτου εξερχόμενου, βασίζεται στην υπόθεση ότι το πρώτο εμπόρευμα που αποκτήθηκε είναι και το πρώτο που πωλήθηκε. Σύμφωνα με την FIFO τα αποθέματα τέλους χρήσης προέρχονται από τις πιο πρόσφατες αγορές και αποτιμώνται στις αντίστοιχες τιμές που αγοράστηκαν. Η αποτίμηση των πωλημένων – αναλωμένων γίνεται σύμφωνα με τη σειρά εισαγωγής τους, γι’ αυτό η μέθοδος αυτή λέγεται και “ μέθοδος της σειράς εξαντλήσεως των αποθεμάτων”. Η εκδοχή της σειράς εξαντλήσεως στις περισσότερες επιχειρήσεις εναρμονίζεται με την φυσική ροή των αποθεμάτων. Εντούτοις η FIFO, εμφανίζει μια αδυναμία στην ορθή αντιπαράθεση των εσόδων με το κόστος των πωλήσεων, αφού στα τρέχοντα έσοδα από τις πωλήσεις δεν αντιπαραθέτει το τρέχον κόστος των πωλήσεων αλλά το κόστος κτήσεως των παλαιότερων αγορών, δηλαδή σε περίοδο πληθωρισμού η FIFO υπερεκτιμά τα λογιστικά κέρδη αντίθετα με τις άλλες μεθόδους αποτίμησης. Και σε περίοδο πτώσεως των τιμών το αποτέλεσμα υποεκτιμάτε και αυτό έχει σαν συνέπεια να έχουμε μειωμένο φόρο εισοδήματος. 17
  18. 18. Παράδειγμα εφαρμογής FIFO Με βάση τα παραπάνω δεδομένα έχουμε : Όταν ο προσδιορισμός του κόστους γίνεται στο τέλος της περιόδου. ΠΩΛΗΣΕΙΣ 15/1 400μον. 150 Χ 10 από απόθεμα ενάρξεως = 1.500 250 Χ 14 από αγορά 10/1 = 3.500 22/1 750μον. 350 Χ 14 από την αγορά 10/1 = 4.900 400 Χ 10 από την αγορά 18/1 = 4.000 29/1 700μον. 400 Χ 10 από την αγορά 18/1 = 4.000 300 Χ 12 από την αγορά 27/1 = 3.600 Κόστος πωληθ.(μον.) 1.850 (αξία) 21.500 Τελικό Απόθεμα 200 Χ 12 από την αγορά 27/1 2.400 Σύνολο μονάδες 2.050 23.900 Δ. Η μέθοδος τελευταία εισαγωγή – πρώτη εξαγωγή (LIFO) Η μέθοδος αυτή βασίζεται στην εκδοχή ότι η πρώτη εξαγωγή ( πώληση ή ανάλωση ) προέρχεται από την τελευταία εισαγωγή και ότι τα αποθέματα τέλους χρήσεως προέρχονται από τις παλιότερες εισαγωγές. Η αρχή του σχετικού υπολογισμού γίνεται από την πρώτη αγορά της χρήσεως. Χρονολ ογία Αγορές Πωλήσεις Υπόλοιπο Σύνολα Αξίας αποθ/των περιόδου Μονά- δες Κόστος μον Αξία Αγορών Μονά- δες Κόστος μον Αξία Κόστους Πωληθέντων Μονά- δες Κόστος μον Αξία 1/1 150 10 1.500 150 10 1.500 1.500 10/1 600 14 8.400 150 600 10 14 1.500 8.400 9.900 15/1 150 250 10 14 1.500 3.500 350 14 4.900 4.900 18/1 800 10 8.000 350 800 14 10 4.900 8.000 12.900 22/1 350 400 14 10 4.900 4.000 400 10 4.000 4.000 27/1 500 12 6.000 400 500 10 12 4.000 6.000 10.000 29/1 400 300 10 12 4.000 3.600 200 12 2.400 2.400 2.050 23.900 1.850 21.500 18
  19. 19. Παράδειγμα: Με βάση τα προηγούμενα δεδομένα. Απόθεμα ενάρξεως 150 Χ 10 = 1.500 (Πλέον)Αγορές 600 Χ 14 = 8.400 800 Χ 10 = 8.000 500 Χ 12 = 6.000 22.400 23.900 (Μείον)Αποθέματα λήξεως Αποθέματα ενάρξεως 150 Χ 10 = 1.500 Από την αγορά 10/1 50 Χ 14 = 700 2.200 Κόστος πωληθέντων 21.700 Ε. Μέθοδος βασικού αποθέματος Για την μέθοδο του βασικού αποθέματος το ΕΓΛΣ ορίζει ότι : τα αποθέματα τέλους χρήσεως διακρίνονται σε δύο μέρη. Το ένα αντιστοιχεί στο βασικό απόθεμα που αντιπροσωπεύει την ελάχιστη ποσότητα (στοκ ασφαλείας), η οποία κρίνεται αναγκαία για την ομαλή διεξαγωγή της συνήθους δραστηριότητας της οικονομικής μονάδας. Το άλλο προορίζεται για την εξυπηρέτηση μελλοντικών αναγκών πωλήσεων, όταν πρόκειται για εμπορεύματα ή έτοιμα προϊόντα ή αναγκών βιομηχανοποιήσεων όταν πρόκειται για υλικά που αναλώνονται στην παραγωγική διαδικασία. Το βασικό απόθεμα αποτιμάται στην αξία της αρχικής κτήσεως του. Το υπόλοιπο μέρος ( υπεραπόθεμα ) αποτιμάται με μια από τις εξής μεθόδους υπολογισμού της τιμής κτήσεως : του μέσου σταθμικού κόστους, του κυκλοφοριακού μέσου όρου της FIFO. Για να εφαρμόσουν οι επιχειρήσεις τη μέθοδο του βασικού αποθέματος κατά την αποτίμηση των αποθεμάτων τους πρέπει σύμφωνα με όσα προβλέπονται στην παρ 2.2.205 περ 7 του ΕΓΛΣ, με δική τους ευθύνη να διαχωρίσουν τα αποθέματα τέλους χρήσης σε βασικό απόθεμα και σε υπεραπόθεμα, λαμβάνοντας ως κριτήριο για τον προσδιορισμό του βασικού αποθέματος (στοκ ασφαλείας) την ελάχιστη ποσότητα του αποθέματος που κρίνεται αναγκαία για την ομαλή 19
  20. 20. διεξαγωγή της συνήθους δραστηριότητας της επιχειρήσεως κάτω από συνήθεις και ομαλές συνθήκες. Το κριτήριο προσδιορισμού του βασικού αποθέματος θα πρέπει να βασίζεται στα δεδομένα της επιχείρησης ( π.χ. κυκλοφοριακή ταχύτητα) ( Ε.ΣΥ.Λ αρ γνωμ 43/1989). Σε περίπτωση που η ποσότητα των κατ’ είδος αποθεμάτων δεν διακυμαίνεται σημαντικά από χρήση σε χρήση, είναι δυνατό να χαρακτηρίζεται ολόκληρη η ποσότητα αυτή βασικό απόθεμα και ανάλογα να γίνεται αποτίμηση της. Παράδειγμα : Έστω ότι το βασικό απόθεμα της επιχείρησης είναι 150 μονάδες με τιμή κτήσεως μονάδας 10 και με μέθοδο FIFO. Απόθεμα ενάρξεως 150 Χ 10 = 1.500 Αγορές 600 Χ 14 = 8.400 800 Χ 10 = 8.000 500 Χ 12 = 6.000 = 22.400 1.900 23.900 Βασικό απόθεμα 150 Χ 10 = 1.500 Εxtra απόθεμα 3 50 Χ 12 = 600 = 2.100 Κόστος πωλ.(μον)4 1.850 21.800 ΣΤ. Μέθοδος του εξατομικευμένου κόστους Το Ε.Γ.Λ.Σ, ορίζει ότι: « τα αποθέματα παρακολουθούνται όχι μόνο κατ’ είδος αλλά και κατά συγκεκριμένες παρτίδες αγοράς ή παραγωγής, οι οποίες έτσι αποκτούν αυτοτέλεια κόστους. Κατά την αποτίμηση των αποθεμάτων της απογραφής, αυτά αναλύονται σε ποσότητες κατά παρτίδα από την οποία προέρχονται και αποτιμώνται στο κόστος της συγκεκριμένης παρτίδας, ανεξάρτητα από το χρόνο παραγωγής ή αγοράς τους». 3 Το Εxtra απόθεμα προκύπτει από το τελικό απόθεμα μείων το βασικό απόθεμα.(200-150=50 μον.) 4 Κόστος πωληθέντων = αγορές + αρχικό απόθεμα – τελικό απόθεμα. 20
  21. 21. Κατά τη μέθοδο αυτή γίνεται συσχέτιση της ροής του κόστους με την ειδική ροή των φυσικών αγαθών και οδηγεί σε ικανοποιητική αντιπαράθεση εσόδων και κόστους και μπορεί να εφαρμόζεται με περιοδική ή διαρκή απογραφή των αποθεμάτων. Η μέθοδος του εξατομικευμένου κόστους χρησιμοποιείται από τις επιχειρήσεις που τα αποθέματά τους παράγονται κατά παραγγελία των πελατών τους. Τέτοιες επιχειρήσεις είναι οι ναυπηγικές, οι κατασκευαστικές, οι εκδοτικοί οίκοι κ.ά. Ζ. Mέθοδος του πρότυπου κόστους ( standard cost ) Οι βιομηχανικές επιχειρήσεις χρησιμοποιούν το πρότυπο κόστος (standard cost ) για την λογιστική παρακολούθηση των αποθεμάτων και για την αποτίμησή τους. Το πρότυπο κόστος αποτελεί ένα ιδεώδες ή προϋπολογιζόμενο κόστος απαλλαγμένο από τις απώλειες και τα έξοδα που οφείλονται σε αναποτελεσματικότητα ή σε μη φυσιολογικές συνθήκες. Οι διαφορές μεταξύ πραγματικού (ιστορικού) και πρότυπου κόστους καταχωρούνται σε ιδιαίτερο λογαριασμό, ο οποίος αποτελεί όργανο ελέγχου της παραγωγικής διαδικασίας και της συναλλακτικής δραστηριότητας της επιχειρήσεως. Το πρότυπο κόστος μπορεί να εφαρμόζεται για την παρακολούθηση των πρώτων υλών, των ημικατεργασμένων και των έτοιμων προϊόντων, τόσο ως προς την εισαγωγή όσο και ως προς την εξαγωγή αυτών από τις οικείες λογιστικές αποθήκες, οι οποίες μπορούν να τηρηθούν μόνο κατά ποσότητα αφού όλες οι εισαγωγές και εξαγωγές καταχωρούνται με την ίδια standard τιμή. Το πρότυπο κόστος έχει εσωτερική αξία για την επιχείρηση και δεν είναι δυνατόν να χρησιμοποιείται για την αποτίμηση των αποθεμάτων που γίνεται για την σύνταξη των δημοσιευμένων οικονομικών καταστάσεων. Το Ε.Γ.Λ.Σ. ορίζει σχετικώς τα ακόλουθα : Κατά την μέθοδο αυτή τα αποθέματα αποτιμώνται στην τιμή πρότυπου κόστους. Η μέθοδος αυτή 21
  22. 22. εφαρμόζεται με την προϋπόθεση ότι οι αποκλίσεις που ενδεχόμενα θα προκύψουν ανάμεσα στο ιστορικό και πρότυπο κόστος θα κατανέμονται στα απώλητα (μένοντα) και στα πωλημένα αποθέματά τους. Το ποσό των αποκλίσεων που αναλογεί στα απώλητα ή μη αναλωμένα αποθέματα της απογραφής εμφανίζεται ιδιαίτερα, με ένα ποσό για κάθε κατηγορία αποθέματος που αντιστοιχεί στους πρωτοβάθμιους λογαριασμούς της ομάδας 2 του Ε.Γ.Λ.Σ. 3.3 Αποτίμηση Αποθεμάτων με ειδικά χαρακτηριστικα (κατώτερης ποιότητας) α. Υποπροϊόντα Υποπροϊόντα ( ή υποπαράγωγα) είναι τα υλικά αγαθά που παράγονται μαζί με τα κύρια προϊόντα, σε διάφορα στάδια της παραγωγικής διαδικασίας από τις ίδιες πρώτες και βοηθητικές ύλες. Τα υποπροϊόντα έχουν μειωμένη αξία πωλήσεως σε σύγκριση με τα κύρια προϊόντα. Επίσης, πωλούνται αυτούσια ή επαναχρησιμοποιούνται από την επιχείρηση ως πρώτη ύλη. Στη γενική λογιστική τα υποπροϊόντα παρακολουθούνται σε υπολογαριασμό του 22 μόνο κατά αξία. Σύμφωνα με το Ε.Γ.Λ.Σ., όταν τα υποπροϊόντα προορίζονται να πωληθούν αποτιμώνται στην πιθανή τιμή πωλήσεως τους, μειωμένη με τα άμεσα έξοδα πωλήσεως, όταν όμως προορίζονται να χρησιμοποιηθούν από την ίδια την επιχείρηση, αποτιμώνται στην τιμή χρησιμοποιήσεως του δηλ. στην τιμή που θα τα αγόραζε η επιχείρηση για να τα χρησιμοποιήσει. β. Υπολείμματα Υπολείμματα είναι υλικά κατάλοιπα της παραγωγικής διαδικασίας κατά κανόνα άχρηστα. Τα υπολείμματα προέρχονται, είτε απευθείας από την πρώτη ύλη και έχουν τις ιδιότητες της, είτε προκύπτουν στα διάφορα στάδια της παραγωγικής διαδικασίας και έχουν τα χαρακτηριστικά της πρώτης ύλης ή του έτοιμου προϊόντος. 22
  23. 23. Στη γενική λογιστική τα υπολείμματα παρακολουθούνται σε υπολογαριασμό του 22 μόνο κατ’αξία. Σύμφωνα με το ΕΓΛΣ τα υπολείμματα όταν είναι άχρηστα απορρίπτονται και συνιστούν μέρος της βιομηχανικής απώλειας. Όταν έχουν εμπορευματική αξία αποτιμώνται στην πιθανή αξία πωλήσεώς τους, μειωμένη με τα εκτιμώμενα άμεσα έξοδα πωλήσεως, δηλ. στην καθαρή αξία πωλήσεώς τους. Όταν τα βιομηχανικά κατάλοιπα δεν έχουν εμπορευματική αξία ή δεν χρησιμοποιούνται στην παραγωγική διαδικασία, δεν τηρείται βιβλίο αποθήκης. ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ: Βλέπε Άσκηση 4 3.4 Αποτίμηση Συμμετοχών & Χρεογράφων Οι συμμετοχές χαρακτηρίζονται σαν πάγιο στοιχείο και καταχωρούνται στον λ/σμό 18 Συμμετοχές και Λοιπές Μακρ/σμες απαιτήσεις, σύμφωνα με το ΕΓΛΣ: ‘Ως συμμετοχές χαρακτηρίζονται οι μετοχές ΑΕ, τα εταιρικά μερίδια ΕΠΕ και οι εταιρικές μερίδες άλλης νομικής μορφής εταιριών, που η διαρκής κατοχή τους κρίνεται ιδιαίτερα χρήσιμη για την δραστηριότητα της οικονομικής μονάδας, κυρίως γιατί της εξασφαλίζει άσκηση επιρροής στις αντίστοιχες εταιρίες’. H κατοχή των ως άνω μετοχών και μεριδίων χαρακτηρίζεται σαν μορφή πάγιας επένδυσης όταν κατά την απόκτηση της υπάρχει:  Σκοπός για διαρκή κατοχή  Το συνολικό ποσοστό συμμετοχής στην αποκτούμενη εταιρία υπερβαίνει το 10% του Μετχ. Κεφαλαίου. Εάν δεν ισχύουν οι παραπάνω προϋποθέσεις και κυρίως αν δηλωθεί ότι αποκτώνται οι μετοχές ή τα μερίδια με σκοπό την βραχυχρόνια κατοχή τότε θα πρέπει να καταχωρηθούν σε κάποιο από τούς δευτεροβάθμιους του λ/σμού 34 Χρεόγραφα . Για την αποτίμηση και των Συμμετοχών (Λ/σμός 18) καί των Χρεογράφων (Λ/σμός 34) ισχύουν τα ακόλουθα: • Οι μετοχές και τα μερίδια αμοιβαίων κεφαλαίων:  Εισηγμένα στο Χρηματιστήριο, αποτιμούνται στη χαμηλότερη τιμή ανάμεσα στην ‘τιμή κτήσης’ και την ‘τρέχουσα τιμή’ που είναι ο Μέσος Όρος της χρηματιστηριακής τιμής τους κατά τον τελευταίο μήνα της χρήσης.  Μη Εισηγμένα στο Χρηματιστήριο, αποτιμούνται επίσης στη χαμηλότερη τιμή ανάμεσα στην ‘τιμή κτήσης’ και την ‘τρέχουσα τιμή’ που σε αυτή την περίπτωση είναι η «Εσωτερική Λογιστική Αξία» υπολογιζόμενη με βάση τον νόμιμα συνταγμένο τελευταίο ισολογισμό τους. 23
  24. 24. • Λοιπά Χρεόγραφα και προθεσμιακοί τίτλοι, (πού δεν έχουν εισαχθεί στο χρηματιστήριο), αποτιμώνται στην κατ’είδος παρούσα αξία τους κατά την ημέρα κλεισίματος του ισολογισμού. Η αξία αυτή προσδιορίζεται με βάση το ετήσιο επιτόκιο του κάθε χρεογράφου ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ: Βλέπε Άσκηση 5 3.5 Αποτίμηση απαιτήσεων, υποχρεώσεων και λοιπών περιουσιακών στοιχείων που εκφράζονται σε Ξένο Νόμισμα Α. Αποτίμηση απαιτήσεων, υποχρεώσεων & διαθεσίμων που εκφράζονται σε Ξένο Νόμισμα. Στο τέλος της χρήσης όταν η επιχείρηση κατέχει πάσης φύσεως απαιτήσεις, υποχρεώσεις & διαθέσιμα σε Ξ.Ν. θα πρέπει να τα αποτιμήσει σε ευρώ για να τα ενσωματώσει με αξίες Ευρώ στον Ισολογισμό. Η τιμή αποτίμησης θα πρέπει να είναι η επίσημη τιμή συναλλάγματος κατά την ημερομηνία της απογραφής. Όπως είναι φυσικό με αυτή την διαδικασία προκύπτουν συναλλαγματικές διαφορές οι οποίες οφείλονται στην διαφορετική ισοτιμία με την οποία αρχικά είχαν αποτιμηθεί αυτές οι αξίες και στην διαφορετική ισοτιμία με την οποία αποτιμούνται στο τέλος της χρήσης. Αυτές οι συναλ/κές διαφορές σύμφωνα με το ΕΓΛΣ θα πρέπει να τύχουν του ακόλουθου χειρισμού:  Για τις βραχυπρόθεσμες απαιτήσεις & υποχρεώσεις - Εάν είναι χρεωστικές (ζημιές) τότε μεταφέρονται στα αποτελέσματα Χρήσης μέσα στην ίδια χρήση και συγκεκριμένα στον λ/σμό 81.00.04 (Έκτακτα & Ανόργανα Έξοδα – Συναλλαγματικές Διαφορές) Δηλ. θα έχουμε: Στις 31/12 ΧΡ.: 81.00.04 (Έκτακτα & Ανόργανα Έξοδα – Συναλ/κές Διαφορές) ΠΙΣΤ.: Απαιτήσεις ή Υποχρεώσεις - Εάν είναι Πιστωτικές (κέρδη) τότε μεταφέρονται στα αποτελέσματα της επόμενης Χρήσης συγκεκριμένα στον λ/σμό 81.01.04 (Έκτακτα & Ανόργανα Έσοδα – Συναλλαγματικές Διαφορές) όταν εισπραχθούν ή αποπληρωθούν. Κατά την κλειόμενη χρήση μεταφέρονται προσωρινά σε πίστωση τού λ/σμού 44.14 (Προβλ. για Συν/κές διαφ. Βραχυπρ/σμων απαιτ.& υποχρ.). Δηλ. θα έχουμε: Στις 31/12 24
  25. 25. ΧΡ.: Απαιτήσεις ή Υποχρεώσεις ΠΙΣΤ.: 44.14 (Προβλ. Για Συν/κές διαφ. Βραχυπρ/σμων απαιτ.& υποχρ.). Στην επόμενη Χρήση (Εισπραξη ή Πληρωμή): ΧΡ.: 44.14 (Προβλ. Για Συν/κές διαφ. Βραχυπρ/σμων απαιτ.& υποχρ.). ΠΙΣΤ.: 81.01.04 (Εκτακτα & Ανόργανα Εσοδα – Συναλ/κές Διαφορές)  Για τις μακροπρόθεσμες απαιτήσεις & υποχρεώσεις - Εάν είναι χρεωστικές (ζημιές) τότε ισχύουν τα ίδια όπως και στις βραχυπ/σμες (δηλ. χρέωση των εκτάκτων αποτελεσμάτων της χρήσης αφού όμως πρώτα χρεωθεί ο 44.14 γιά να εξαλείψει οποιοδήποτε πιστωτικό υπόλοιπο του από προηγούμενη χρήση). - Εάν είναι Πιστωτικές (κέρδη) τότε μεταφέρεται στήν πίστωση του λογ/σμού 44.14 και κατόπιν μεταφέρεται στα αποτελέσματα χρήσης μόνο το μέρος εκείνο που αντιστοιχεί στις απαιτήσεις και υποχρεώσεις που εισπράχθηκαν ή πληρώθηκαν μέσα σ’αυτή την χρήση. ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ: Βλέπε Άσκηση 6α & 6β Β. Αποτίμηση Δανείων ή Πιστώσεων σε Ξένο Νόμισμα για την αγορά Παγίων Στοιχείων. Σε αυτή την περίπτωση τηρείται στο πάγιο ενεργητικό λογαριασμός εξόδων πολυετούς απόσβεσης 16.15 «Συναλ/κές διαφ. από πιστώσεις και δάνεια για κτήσεις Παγίων». Ο λ/σμός αυτός αναλύεται σε υπολογαριασμούς, ένα για κάθε δάνειο. Οι υπολ/σμοί αυτοί δέχονται όλες τις συναλ/κές διαφορές (χρεωστικές και πιστωτικές) πού προκύπτουν κατά την διάρκεια της χρήσης και από τις πληρωμές του δανείου αλλά και από την αποτίμηση του υπολοίπου στο τέλος κάθε χρήσης. Κατόπιν εάν το υπόλοιπο του λογ. 16.15 στο τέλος της χρήσης είναι:  Χρεωστικό, τότε αυτό διαιρείται με το υπόλοιπο των χρήσεων που απομένουν για την εξόφληση του δανείου, και αυτό που προκύπτει αποτελεί την ετήσια απόσβεση της χρήσης που κλείνει και αυτή η απόσβεση μεταφέρεται σε χρέωση των αποτελεσμάτων της χρήσης και συγκεκριμένα στον λ/σμό 81.00.04.  Πιστωτικό, τότε αυτό μεταφέρεται σε αντίστοιχο υπολ/σμό πρόβλεψης 44.15 «Προβλέψεις για Συναλ/κές διαφορές από Πιστώσεις & Δάνεια για κτήσεις Παγίων στοιχείων». Στο τέλος της επόμενης χρήσης το πιστωτικό αυτό υπόλοιπο μεταφέρεται ξανά στον 16.15 για να συμψηφισθεί με τυχόν χρεωστικό υπόλοιπο και επαναλαμβάνεται η ίδια διαδικασία. 25
  26. 26. Με την εξόφληση του δανείου, οποιοδήποτε υπόλοιπο (χρεωστικό ή πιστωτικό) υπάρχει στον 16.15 μεταφέρεται στα αποτελέσματα χρήσης. ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ: Βλέπε Άσκηση 7 ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 4Ο Π Ρ Ο Β Λ Ε Ψ Ε Ι Σ 4.1 Έννοια & κατηγορίες προβλέψεων Σύμφωνα με το ΕΓΛΣ Πρόβλεψη είναι: ‘Η κράτηση (αποθεματοποίηση) ορισμένου ποσού που γίνεται κατά το κλείσιμο του ισολογισμού σε βάρος του λογ/σμού γενικής εκμετάλλευσης ή του λογ/σμού αποτελεσμάτων χρήσης. Η κράτηση αυτή αποβλέπει στην κάλυψη ζημίας ή εξόδων ή ενδεχόμενης υποτίμησης στοιχείων του ενεργητικού, όταν κατά την ημερομηνία συντάξεως του ισολογισμού είναι πιθανή η πραγματοποίηση τους χωρίς όμως να είναι γνωστό το ακριβές μέγεθος τους ή ο χρόνος πραγματοποίησης ή και τα δύο’ Οι προβλέψεις διακρίνονται στις εξής δύο βασικές κατηγορίες:  Στις προβλέψεις για κινδύνους εκμετάλλευσης οι οποίες σχηματίζονται με χρέωση των οικείων υπολογαριασμών του 68 «προβλέψεις εκμετάλλευσης». Για τις προβλέψεις αυτές χρησιμοποιούνται οι δέκα πρώτοι υπολ/σμοί του 44 (44.00 έως 44.09).  Στις προβλέψεις για έκτακτους κινδύνους (έκτακτες ζημιές και έξοδα), οι οποίες σχηματίζονται με χρέωση των οικείων υπολ/σμών του 83 «προβλέψεις για έκτακτους κινδύνους». Για τις προβλέψεις αυτές χρησιμοποιούνται οι δέκα επόμενοι υπολ/σμοί του 44 (44.10 έως 44.19), με εξαίρεση τις προβλέψεις για υποτιμήσεις συμμετοχών σε λοιπές, εκτός από ΑΕ οικονομικές μονάδες, οι οποίες και καταχωρούνται στην πίστωση του λ/σμου 18.00.19 ή 18.01.19. 4.2 Προβλέψεις για αποζημίωση προσωπικού λόγω εξόδου από την υπηρεσία. Οι προβλέψεις αυτές σκοπό έχουν να λογιστικοποιήσουν μέσα στην κλειόμενη χρήση τίς ήδη δεδουλευμένες υποχρεώσεις αποζημίωσης του προσωπικού της εάν αυτό αποχωρούσε στο τέλος της χρήσης. Είναι προβλέψεις γιά κινδύνους εκμετάλλευσης οι οποίες σχηματίζονται με χρέωση των οικείων υπολογαριασμών του 68 «προβλέψεις εκμετάλλευσης» (και 26
  27. 27. συγκεκριμένα του 68.00 «προβλ. Για αποζημίωση προσωπικού λόγω εξόδου από την υπηρεσία» σε πίστωση του 44.00 «προβλ. Για αποζημίωση προσωπικού λόγω εξόδου από την υπηρεσία» Κατά την επέλευση του γεγονότος της αποζημίωσης χρεώνουμε τον 44.00 με τις σχηματισμένες προβλέψεις που αφορούν τα άτομα που αποχώρησαν σε πίστωση του λ/σμού 78.05 «χρησιμοποιημένες προβλέψεις προς κάλυψη εξόδων εκμετάλλευσης». Δηλ. θα έχουμε τα ακόλουθα: Στις 31/12, σχηματισμός πρόβλεψης: 68.00 «προβλ. Για αποζημίωση προσωπικού λόγω εξόδου από την υπηρεσία» ΧΧΧ 44.00 «προβλ. Για αποζημίωση προσωπικού λόγω εξόδου από την υπηρεσία» ΧΧΧ Όταν επέλθει το γεγονός στις επόμενες χρήσεις: 60.05 αποζημίωση προσωπικού λόγω εξόδου από την υπηρεσία» ΧΧΧ 38.00 Ταμείο ΧΧΧ 44.00 «προβλ. Για αποζημίωση προσωπικού λόγω εξόδου από την υπηρεσία» ΧΧΧ 78.05 «χρησιμοποιημένες προβλέψεις προς κάλυψη εξόδων εκμετάλλευσης». ΧΧΧ Εδώ θα πρέπει να σημειωθεί ότι η πρόβλεψη αποζημιώσεων δεν αναγνωρίζεται ως εκπεστέα από το εισόδημα από την Φορολογική Νομοθεσία. ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ: Βλέπε Άσκηση 11 4.3 Προβλέψεις επισφαλών απαιτήσεων πελατών Κατά την διάρκεια της επιχειρηματικής δραστηριότητας είναι βέβαιο ότι κάποιες από τις απαιτήσεις από τους πελάτες θα χαρακτηριστούν αρχικά επισφαλείς και τελικά θα καταλήξουν ‘ανεπίδεκτες’ είσπραξης. Γι’αυτό τον λόγο είναι η μοναδική περίπτωση προβλέψεων που η Φορολ. Νομοθεσία ( ΦΝ 2238/94) επιτρέπει την αναγνώριση της ως εκπεστέα δαπάνη κάτω όμως από ορισμένες προϋποθέσεις, οι οποίες είναι: 1. Η ετήσια πρόβλεψη να είναι ίση με το 1% των ετήσιων πωλήσεων λιανικής ή 0,5% χονδρικής. 2. Το συσσωρευμένο υπόλοιπο του λ/σμού 44.11.00 «προβλέψεις για επισφαλείς πελάτες» να μην είναι μεγαλύτερο του 35% του λ/σμού 30 Πελάτες. Εάν ισχύουν τα παραπάνω τότε θα έχουμε τις εγγραφές: Στις 31/12, σχηματισμός πρόβλεψης: 30.97 (υπολ/σμοί του) ΧΧΧ 27
  28. 28. 30 (υπολ/σμοί του) ΧΧΧ Χαρακτηρισμός πελατών ως επισφαλών 68.09.00 «προβλέψεις για επισφαλείς πελάτες» ΧΧΧ 44.11.00 «προβλέψεις για επισφαλείς πελάτες» ΧΧΧ Σχηματισμός πρόβλεψης Εάν τώρα το συσσωρευμένο υπόλοιπο 44.11.00 > 35% λ/σμού 30 Πελάτες. Τότε η διαφορά μεταφέρεται στην πίστωση του 84.00.11 «Έσοδα από αχρησιμοποίητες προβλέψεις». Όταν επέλθει το γεγονός στις επόμενες χρήσεις:  Εάν υπάρχει οριστική δικαστική απόφαση πτώχευσης και μη πληρωμής τότε θα κάνουμε την εγγραφή: 44.11.00 «προβλέψεις για επισφαλείς πελάτες» ΧΧΧ 30.97 (υπολ/σμοί του) ΧΧΧ  Εάν όμως τελικά η απαίτηση πληρωθεί τότε θα έχουμε: 1) 38.00 Ταμείο ΧΧΧ 30.97 (υπολ/σμοί του) ΧΧΧ Είσπραξη απαίτησης 2) 44.11.00 «προβλέψεις για επισφαλείς πελάτες» ΧΧΧ 84.00.11 «Έσοδα από αχρησιμοποίητες προβλέψεις» ΧΧΧ Μεταφορά της πρόβλεψης Το ΕΓΛΣ επιτρέπει και προβλέψεις επιπλέον των φορολογικώς αποδεκτών αν αυτό είναι επιθυμητό, μόνο που στην περίπτωση αυτή δεν θα αναγνωρισθούν ως εκπιπτέες φορολογικά και το επιπλέον ποσό (του 1% ή 0,5% των πωλήσεων) θα πρέπει να χρεωθεί στον λ/σμό 83.11 «προβλέψεις για επισφαλείς απαιτήσεις» (έκτακτα & ανόργανα έξοδα). ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ: Βλέπε Άσκηση 12 4.4 Προβλέψεις για υποτίμηση συμμετοχών σε επιχειρήσεις. Στην περίπτωση αυτή η πρόβλεψη θα γίνει με χρέωση του λ/σμού 68.01 «προβλέψεις για υποτιμήσεις συμμετοχών & χρεογράφων» σε πίστωση του λ/σμού 18.00.99 «προβλέψεις για υποτίμηση συμμετοχών σε συνδεδεμένες επιχειρήσεις».. Συνεπώς θα έχουμε: Στις 31/12, σχηματισμός πρόβλεψης: 28
  29. 29. 68.01 «προβλέψεις για υποτιμήσεις συμμετοχών & χρεογράφων» ΧΧΧ 18.00.99 «προβλέψεις για υποτίμηση συμμετοχών σε συνδεδεμένες επιχειρήσεις» ΧΧΧ Όταν πωληθεί η συμμετοχή στις επόμενες χρήσεις: α) 38.00 Ταμείο ΧΧΧ 18.00 Συμμετοχές σε συνδεδεμένες επιχειρήσεις ΧΧΧ Εγγραφή πώλησης β) 18.00.99 «προβλέψεις για υποτίμηση συμμετοχών σε συνδεδεμένες επιχειρήσεις» ΧΧΧ 18.00 Συμμετοχές σε συνδεδεμένες επιχειρήσεις ΧΧΧ Μεταφορά πρόβλεψης στον λ/σμό κέρδους/ζημιάς των συμμετοχών Εάν μετά τις δύο παραπάνω εγγραφές ο λ/σμός 18.00:  παρουσιάζει χρεωστικό υπόλοιπο (ζημιά) τότε θα κάνουμε την εγγραφή με το ποσό του υπολοίπου του: 64.12.00 Διαφορές (ζημιές) από πώληση συμμετοχών ΧΧΧ (υπόλοιπο) 18.00 Συμμετοχές σε συνδεδεμένες επιχειρήσεις ΧΧΧ (υπόλοιπο)  παρουσιάζει πιστωτικό υπόλοιπο (κέρδος) τότε θα κάνουμε την εγγραφή με το ποσό του υπολοίπου: 18.00 Συμμετοχές σε συνδεδεμένες επιχειρήσεις ΧΧΧ (υπόλοιπο) 76.04.00 Διαφορές (κέρδη) από πώληση συμμετοχών ΧΧΧ (υπόλοιπο) ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ: Βλέπε Άσκηση 13 4.5 Προβλέψεις για «έκτακτους κινδύνους» ή για «έξοδα προηγουμένων χρήσεων». ‘Εκτακτους κινδύνους’ έχουμε όταν πρόκειται να συμβούν γεγονότα μη επαναλαμβανόμενα και εκτός της συνηθισμένης παραγωγικής και εμπορικής λειτουργείας της επιχείρησης (π.χ. καταστροφή αποθεμάτων, καταστροφή μηχανημάτων, κτιρίων, κλοπές κλπ.) Οι προβλέψεις αυτής της κατηγορίας ανήκουν καθαρά στην κατηγορία προβλέψεων για έκτακτους κινδύνους και χρεώνονται στον 83.12 «Προβλέψεις για εκτάκτους κινδύνους» αντί για τον 68, σε πίστωση είτε του 44.12 «Προβλέψεις για εκτάκτους κινδύνους» είτε του 44.13 «Προβλέψεις για έξοδα προηγουμένων χρήσεων». Συνεπώς θα έχουμε: Στις 31/12, σχηματισμός πρόβλεψης: 83.12 «Προβλέψεις για εκτάκτους κινδύνους» ΧΧΧ 44.12 «Προβλέψεις για εκτάκτους κινδύνους» ΧΧΧ 29
  30. 30. Όταν οριστικοποιηθεί το ύψος της ζημιάς στις επόμενες χρήσεις: 81.02 έκτακτες ζημιές ΧΧΧ 38.00 Ταμείο ΧΧΧ Πληρωμή ζημιάς Σημ.: Στην ανωτέρω περίπτωση υποθέτουμε ότι η ζημιά παρουσιάζεται σε μορφή πληρωμής, υπάρχει όμως περίπτωση να έχουμε την ζημιά με καταστροφή άλλων περιουσιακών στοιχείων (αποθέματα ή πάγια στοιχεία), τότε φυσικά θα πιστωθεί ο λ/σμός του περιουσιακού στοιχείου αντί του Ταμείου. Τώρα εάν η τελική πραγματοποιημένη ζημιά είναι:  Ίση ή μεγαλύτερη από την αρχική πρόβλεψη τότε θα κάνουμε την ακόλουθη εγγραφή με ολόκληρο το ποσό της πρόβλεψης: 44.12 «Προβλέψεις για εκτάκτους κινδύνους» ΧΧΧ 84.01 Έσοδα από χρησιμοπ. Προβλέψεις ΧΧΧ  Μικρότερη από την αρχική πρόβλεψη τότε θα κάνουμε την ακόλουθη εγγραφή: 44.12 «Προβλέψεις για εκτάκτους κινδύνους» ΧΧΧ 84.01 Έσοδα από χρησιμοπ. Προβλέψεις ΧΧΧ 84.00 Έσοδα από αχρησιμοπ. Προβλέψεις ΧΧΧ Όπου το ποσό στον 84.01 ισούται με την τελική ζημιά και το ποσό στον 84.00 με την διαφορά από την αρχική πρόβλεψη. ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ: Βλέπε Άσκηση 14 4.6 Προβλέψεις για υποτίμηση Γηπέδων. Σχηματίζονται με χρέωση του 83.10 «προβλέψεις απαξιώσεων και υποτιμήσεων γηπέδων» σε πίστωση του 44.10 «προβλέψεις απαξιώσεων και υποτιμήσεων γηπέδων». Τότε σε περίπτωση εκποίησης του γηπέδου σε μεταγενέστερη χρήση:  Εάν η πώληση γίνεται με ζημιά μεγαλύτερη ή ίση με το ποσό της αρχικής πρόβλεψης τότε η αρχική πρόβλεψη μεταφέρεται ολόκληρη στην πίστωση του λογαριασμού τού γηπέδου για να μετριάσει ή ακόμη και να εξαφανίσει την ζημιά.  Εάν η πώληση γίνεται με ζημιά μικρότερη από το ποσό της αρχικής πρόβλεψης τότε μέρος μόνο της αρχικής πρόβλεψης ίσο με το μέγεθος της ζημιάς μεταφέρεται στην πίστωση του λογαριασμού τού γηπέδου για να εξαφανίσει την ζημιά. Το υπόλοιπο ποσό της πρόβλεψης μεταφέρεται στην πίστωση του 84.00 «Έσοδα από αχρησιμοποίητες Προβλέψεις» 30
  31. 31.  Εάν η πώληση γίνεται με κέρδος τότε ολόκληρη η αρχική πρόβλεψη μεταφέρεται στην πίστωση του λογαριασμού 84.00. ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ: Βλέπε Άσκηση 15 ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 5Ο Λ Ο Γ Ι Σ Τ Ι Κ Η Π Α Ρ Α Κ Ο Λ Ο Υ Θ Η Σ Η Υ Π Ο Κ Α Τ Α Σ Τ Η Μ Α Τ Ω Ν 5.1 Ορισμός, υποχρεώσεις τήρησης βιβλίων, κατηγορίες λογιστικής παρακολούθησης υποκαταστημάτων. Υποκατάστημα είναι η αποκεντρωμένη επιχειρηματικά μονάδα, όπου πραγματοποιείται συναλλακτική ή παραγωγική δραστηριότητα. Δεν αποτελεί υποκατάστημα η αποκεντρωμένη επιχειρηματικά μονάδα, όπου:  Γίνονται απλές παραλαβές ή παραδόσεις αγαθών (Αποθήκες)  Δεν υπάρχει ‘μόνιμη’ εγκατάσταση (π.χ. εργοτάξια, εκθεσιακοί χώροι).  Υπάρχει ‘μόνιμη’ εγκατάσταση αλλά βρίσκεται στον ίδιο ή συνεχόμενο χώρο με το Κεντρικό ή άλλο υποκατάστημα. Μόνο το υποκατάστημα με την έννοια του Νόμου όπως ορίζεται παραπάνω έχει την υποχρέωση τήρησης βιβλίων. Τα βιβλία αυτά είναι αντίστοιχα με τα βιβλία που είναι υποχρεωμένη να τηρεί η επιχείρηση (Κεντρικό), συνεπώς: • Στην περίπτωση τήρησης βιβλίων Α ή Β κατηγορίας του ΚΒΣ, με τα όμοια βιβλία εξαντλείται η υποχρέωση του υποκατ/τος. • Στην περίπτωση τήρησης βιβλίων Γ κατηγορίας του ΚΒΣ, μπορούμε να ξεχωρίσουμε δύο κατηγορίες:  Τα υποκ/τα που εκτελούν μία υποτυπώδη λογιστική εργασία, τα οποία κυρίως τροφοδοτούν με στοιχεία διακίνησης μόνο το Κεντρικό, όπου τηρείται ολόκληρη η λογιστική της επιχείρησης και τα οποία φυσικά δεν προσδιορίζουν αυτοτελές τελικό αποτέλεσμα.  Εκείνα που τηρούν πλήρες λογιστικό κύκλωμα και προσδιορίζουν αυτοτελές τελικό λογιστικό αποτέλεσμα, τότε λέμε ότι έχουν λογιστική αυτοτέλεια απέναντι στο Κεντρικό. 31
  32. 32. 5.2 Υποκαταστήματα ‘με’ λογιστική αυτοτέλεια έναντι του Κεντρικού. Κατά την διάρκεια της επιχειρηματικής λειτουργίας της οικονομικής μονάδας αναπτύσσονται δοσοληψίες μεταξύ του Κεντρικού και των υποκατ/των όπως και των υποκ/των μεταξύ των. Γι’αυτό είναι αναγκαίο να λειτουργεί ένας ενδιάμεσος λογ/σμός πού θα παρακολουθεί τις δοσοληψίες αυτές, και θα λειτουργεί σαν ελεγκτικός μηχανισμός για την σωστή μεταβίβαση των αξιών. Ο συγκεκριμένος λογ/σμός σ’όλη την διάρκεια της χρήσης μεταλλάσσεται σε λογαριασμό ‘απαίτησης’ ή ‘υποχρέωσης’ (ανάλογα αν έχει αντίστοιχα χρεωστικό ή πιστωτικό υπόλοιπο).Αυτό συμβαίνει γιατί ο συγκεκριμένος αυτός λ/σμός χρεώνεται με τις αξίες που το συγκεκριμένο υποκατάστημα (ή το Κεντρικό) στέλνει στα λοιπά υποκ/τα (ή το Κεντρικό), σε πίστωση των δικών του λ/σμών αξίας. Στο τέλος της χρήσης όταν κάνουμε την ενοποίηση των δεδομένων όλων των υποκ/των και του Κεντρικού τότε και όλοι οι ενδιαμέσοι λ/σμοί των υποκ/των και του κεντρικού αμοιβαία συμψηφίζονται και κλείνουν. Σύμφωνα με το ΕΓΛΣ ο ενδιάμεσος αυτός λ/σμός και η ανάπτυξη του έχει ως ακολούθως: 48 ΛΟΓΑΡΙΑΣΜΟΙ ΣΥΝΔΕΣΜΟΥ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΥΠΟΚΑΤΑΣΤΗΜΑΤΑ 48.00 Κεντρικό 48.00.00 Χρηματικές μεταβιβάσεις 48.00.01 Συναλ/κές 48.00.02 Αποθέματα ................................................... ................................................... 48.01 Υποκατ/μα Θεσσαλονίκης 48.01.00 Χρηματικές μεταβιβάσεις 48.01.01 Συναλ/κές 48.01.02 Αποθέματα .................................................. .................................................. 48.02 Υποκατ/μα Ηρακλείου Κρήτης 48.02.00 Χρηματικές μεταβιβάσεις 48.02.01 Συναλ/κές 48.02.02 Αποθέματα .................................................. .................................................. Οι λ/σμοί αξίας του Κεντρικού ακολουθούν ακριβώς την ανάπτυξη που ορίζει το ΕΓΛΣ, αλλά οι λ/σμοί αξίας των υποκ/των θα πρέπει να διαφοροποιηθούν κάπως 32
  33. 33. έτσι ώστε να ξεχωρίζουν από τούς λ/σμούς του Κεντρικού και να γνωρίζουμε τι ακριβώς υπάρχει ανά πάσα στιγμή σε κάθε υποκατ/μα. Αυτό είναι ακόμη πιο σημαντικό στην περίπτωση που δεν έχουμε λογιστική αυτοτέλεια και τα βιβλία ενημερώνονται μόνο στο Κεντρικό. Στην περίπτωση που υπάρχει λογιστική αυτοτέλεια και κάθε υποκ/μα τηρεί ξεχωριστά βιβλία θα μπορούσαμε να τηρούμε τούς ίδιους ακριβώς κωδικούς λογ/σμών αξίας όπως και στο Κεντρικό συνιστάται όμως να τούς διαφοροποιούμε επίσης για να μην έχουμε παράνοιες και λάθη στο τέλος της χρήσης κατά την ενοποίηση στα βιβλία του Κεντρικού. Ο τρόπος διαφοροποίησης ο οποίος συνίσταται από το ΕΓΛΣ έχει ως ακολούθως:  Η ανάπτυξη των λ/σμών των υποκαταστημάτων να είναι πανομοιότυπη με την ανάπτυξη των λ/σμών του Κεντρικού, με μόνη διαφορά την παρεμβολή ενός επιπλέον ψηφίου με τον αριθμό 9 ανάμεσα στο πρώτο και το δεύτερο ψηφίο του κωδικού του κάθε πρωτοβαθμίου,  Θα πρέπει να αυξήσουμε τις βαθμίδες των λ/σμών των υποκ/των κατά ένα επιπλέον επίπεδο έτσι ώστε να χαρακτηρίσουμε το κάθε υποκ/μα ξεχωριστά, δηλ. ένα παράδειγμα μπορεί να είναι: ΚΩΔ. ΟΝΟΜΑΣΙΑ ΛΟΓ/ΣΜΟΥ ΚΩΔ. ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΟΥ ΥΠΟΚΑΤ/ΤΩΝ 30 ΠΕΛΑΤΕΣ 390 Υποκ/μα Θεσσαλονίκης 390.01 30.00 Πελάτες εσωτερικού 390.01.00 Υποκ/μα Ηρακλείου 390.02 Πελάτες εσωτερικού 390.02.00 Ασκήσεις: Βλέπε άσκηση 9 5.3 Υποκαταστήματα ‘χωρίς’ λογιστική αυτοτέλεια έναντι του Κεντρικού. Από τον ΚΒΣ επιτρέπεται ακόμη και όταν η επιχείρηση τηρεί βιβλία τρίτης κατηγορίας, το υποκ/μα να μην τηρεί αυτοτελή λογιστική. Αυτό επιτυγχάνεται όταν το υποκ/μα τηρεί εναλλακτικά ή ημερολόγιο ταμειακών και συμψηφιστικών πράξεων ή απλούστερα ένα ημερήσιο διπλότυπο φύλλο συναλλαγών τα οποία αποστέλλει στο τέλος του μήνα στο κεντρικό για ενημέρωση των βιβλίων της επιχείρησης. Από τα πιο πάνω προκύπτει ότι υπάρχουν δύο βασικές διαφορές σε σύγκριση με την προηγούμενη λογιστική αντιμετώπιση της περίπτωσης ‘με’ λογιστική αυτοτέλεια, οι εξής: 33
  34. 34.  Αυτή την φορά δεν γίνονται εγγραφές σε τρία διαφορετικά ημερολόγια και καθολικά αλλά σε ένα αυτό του Κεντρικού.  Μια δοσοληψία που στην προηγούμενη περίπτωση (‘με’ αυτοτέλεια) κατεγράφετο σχεδόν ταυτόχρονα στα βιβλία των εμπλεκομένων τώρα μπορεί να καθυστερήσει και να γραφτεί μετά παρέλευση αρκετού χρονικού διαστήματος (μεταξύ της αποστολής των ειδών από το ένα υποκατάστημα καί της ταυτόχρονης ενημέρωσης της διπλότυπης κατάστασης του και αποστολής της στο Κεντρικό γιά ενημέρωση των Λογιστικών βιβλίων και κατόπιν της παραλαβής των ειδών από το άλλο υποκατάστημα καί της ταυτόχρονης ενημέρωσης της διπλότυπης κατάστασης του και αποστολής της στο Κεντρικό γιά ενημέρωση ξανά των Λογιστικών βιβλίων) . Ο λόγος είναι ότι το Κεντρικό λογιστικοποιεί τις δοσοληψίες στα βιβλ΀

×