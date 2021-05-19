Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE SEAGRASS METHYLOME: THE SEAGRASS METHYLOME: FUNCTIONAL ROLE IN CLONAL SHOOTS FUNCTIONAL ROLE IN CLONAL SHOOTS 2020 202...
2 . 1
2 . 2
ASEXUAL REPRODUCTION IN FLOWERING PLANTS ASEXUAL REPRODUCTION IN FLOWERING PLANTS 40% of plants reproduce clonally courseh...
>200,000 YEARS OLD SEAGRASS MEADOW >200,000 YEARS OLD SEAGRASS MEADOW 2 . 4
EPIGENETIC VARIATION EPIGENETIC VARIATION Allis et al. (2015), Epigenetics 2 . 5
WHAT IS THE METHYLOME? WHAT IS THE METHYLOME? Zakhari (2013), Alcohol research: current reviews 2 . 6
DNA METHYLATION HERITABILITY DNA METHYLATION HERITABILITY source: http://www.atdbio.com/content/56/Epigenetics Epimutation...
RESETTING VERSUS MEMORY IN DNA METHYLATION RESETTING VERSUS MEMORY IN DNA METHYLATION Crisp et al. (2016), Science Advance...
HYPOTHESIS HYPOTHESIS Variation in DNA methylation creates functional diversity and explains long-term survival of clonal ...
ASEXUAL REPRODUCTION IN SEAGRASS ASEXUAL REPRODUCTION IN SEAGRASS Fonseca & Uhrin (2009), Marine Fisheries Review 2 . 10
2 . 11
DISTRIBUTION OF DISTRIBUTION OF ZOSTERAMARINA ZOSTERAMARINA From IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Version 2010.4 2 . 12
OBJECTIVES OBJECTIVES Characterize DNA methylation variation in a clonal seagrass meadow Identify the functional role of t...
OBJECTIVES OBJECTIVES Characterize DNA methylation variation in a clonal seagrass meadow Identify the functional role of t...
SAMPLING IN THE BALTIC SEA SAMPLING IN THE BALTIC SEA >1,000 years old clonal meadows reported 3 . 2
SAMPLING LOCATION SAMPLING LOCATION 40 plants collected along a 250 m transect 39 plants were clones (equal genotype at 7 ...
METHYLOME CHARACTERIZATION METHYLOME CHARACTERIZATION Wang et al. (2015), Open Biology 3 . 4
BASIC RESULTS BASIC RESULTS 144,420 sites methylated across samples 23% of 628,255 in-silico predicted methylation sites 3...
EPIGENETIC DISTANCES EPIGENETIC DISTANCES Euclidean distance between shoots in PCA plot 3 . 6
CLONES DIFFER STRONGLY IN DNA METHYLATION CLONES DIFFER STRONGLY IN DNA METHYLATION 3 . 7
EPIGENETIC DISTANCE NOT EXPLAINED BY EPIGENETIC DISTANCE NOT EXPLAINED BY SHOOT DISTANCE SHOOT DISTANCE R=0.01, p=0.71 3 ....
Seagrass clones differ in DNA methylation without clear spatial pattern 3 . 9
OBJECTIVES OBJECTIVES Characterize DNA methylation variation in a clonal seagrass meadow Identify the functional role of t...
OBJECTIVES OBJECTIVES Characterize DNA methylation variation in a clonal seagrass meadow Identify the functional role of t...
HEAT STRESS SIMULATION HEAT STRESS SIMULATION 10 shoots of the same clone 4 . 2
PHYSIOLOGICAL STRESS RESPONSE PHYSIOLOGICAL STRESS RESPONSE 4 . 3
PHYSIOLOGICAL STRESS RESPONSE PHYSIOLOGICAL STRESS RESPONSE Performance under control and recovery was positively correlat...
METHYLATION PATTERNS CHANGED PERMANENTLY METHYLATION PATTERNS CHANGED PERMANENTLY 4 . 5
STRONG EPIGENETIC STRESS MEMORY STRONG EPIGENETIC STRESS MEMORY POTENTIAL FOR HEAT HARDENING? POTENTIAL FOR HEAT HARDENING...
...OR CONTINUED ACCLIMATION? ...OR CONTINUED ACCLIMATION? 4 . 7
THE HEAT-RESPONSE WAS CHARACTERIZED BY THE HEAT-RESPONSE WAS CHARACTERIZED BY HYPER-METHYLATION HYPER-METHYLATION 4 . 8
CORRELATION BETWEEN METHYLOME AND PERFORMANCE CORRELATION BETWEEN METHYLOME AND PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCES DIFFERENCES 4 . 9
POSITIVE CORRELATIONS POSITIVE CORRELATIONS COTROLLED FOR GENETIC DISTANCE BASED ON 1,079 SNPS (SOMATIC MUTATIONS) COTROLL...
SHOOTS OF HIGHEST PERFORMANCE CHARACTERIZED BY SHOOTS OF HIGHEST PERFORMANCE CHARACTERIZED BY Increased methylation/(expre...
Epigenetic variation appears functionally relevant for photosynthetic performance before and after heat stress 4 . 12
CONCLUSIONS CONCLUSIONS 5 . 1
DNA methylation is functionally relevant for photosynthetic performance, independent from underlying somatic mutations 5 ....
DIRECT RELEVANCE FOR SEAGRASS MANAGEMENT AND RESTORATION DIRECT RELEVANCE FOR SEAGRASS MANAGEMENT AND RESTORATION Brendan ...
MAIN REMAINING QUESTION MAIN REMAINING QUESTION IS THE EXPERIMENTAL METHYLOME SHIFT TRANSGENERATIONALLY STABLE AND ADAPTIV...
Åbo Akademi University (Finland) Christoffer Boström University of New Hampshire James A. Coyer Nord University (Norway) M...
ADDITIONAL SLIDES ADDITIONAL SLIDES 8 . 1
NET LOSS OF SEAGRASS AREA NET LOSS OF SEAGRASS AREA Waycott et al. (2009); PNAS 8 . 2
SEQUENCING BATCH EFFECT SEQUENCING BATCH EFFECT 8 . 3
NUMBER OF SHOOTS SHARING THE SAME HETEROZYGOUS NUMBER OF SHOOTS SHARING THE SAME HETEROZYGOUS STATE FOR 15,508 BIALLELIC S...
CARBON SEQUESTRATION (48-160 TG C YR CARBON SEQUESTRATION (48-160 TG C YR-1 -1) ) Photo credit: Oscar Serrano, https://www...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Science
52 views
May. 19, 2021

The seagrass methylome: functional role in clonal shoots

First congress on epigenetics in marine organisms

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The seagrass methylome: functional role in clonal shoots

  1. 1. THE SEAGRASS METHYLOME: THE SEAGRASS METHYLOME: FUNCTIONAL ROLE IN CLONAL SHOOTS FUNCTIONAL ROLE IN CLONAL SHOOTS 2020 2020 Jueterbock A1, Boström C2, Coyer JA1,3, Olsen JL4, Kopp M1, Dhanasiri AKS1, Smolina I1, Arnaud-Haond S5, Van de Peer Y6,7, Hoarau G1 1: 2: 3: 4: 5: 6: 7: Funding: 1
  2. 2. 2 . 1
  3. 3. 2 . 2
  4. 4. ASEXUAL REPRODUCTION IN FLOWERING PLANTS ASEXUAL REPRODUCTION IN FLOWERING PLANTS 40% of plants reproduce clonally coursehero.com 2 . 3
  5. 5. >200,000 YEARS OLD SEAGRASS MEADOW >200,000 YEARS OLD SEAGRASS MEADOW 2 . 4
  6. 6. EPIGENETIC VARIATION EPIGENETIC VARIATION Allis et al. (2015), Epigenetics 2 . 5
  7. 7. WHAT IS THE METHYLOME? WHAT IS THE METHYLOME? Zakhari (2013), Alcohol research: current reviews 2 . 6
  8. 8. DNA METHYLATION HERITABILITY DNA METHYLATION HERITABILITY source: http://www.atdbio.com/content/56/Epigenetics Epimutation rate ca. 64,000 x genetic mutation rate Response to environment 2 . 7
  9. 9. RESETTING VERSUS MEMORY IN DNA METHYLATION RESETTING VERSUS MEMORY IN DNA METHYLATION Crisp et al. (2016), Science Advances 2 . 8
  10. 10. HYPOTHESIS HYPOTHESIS Variation in DNA methylation creates functional diversity and explains long-term survival of clonal seagrass meadows 2 . 9
  11. 11. ASEXUAL REPRODUCTION IN SEAGRASS ASEXUAL REPRODUCTION IN SEAGRASS Fonseca & Uhrin (2009), Marine Fisheries Review 2 . 10
  12. 12. 2 . 11
  13. 13. DISTRIBUTION OF DISTRIBUTION OF ZOSTERAMARINA ZOSTERAMARINA From IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Version 2010.4 2 . 12
  14. 14. OBJECTIVES OBJECTIVES Characterize DNA methylation variation in a clonal seagrass meadow Identify the functional role of this variation 3 . 1
  15. 15. OBJECTIVES OBJECTIVES Characterize DNA methylation variation in a clonal seagrass meadow Identify the functional role of this variation 3 . 1
  16. 16. SAMPLING IN THE BALTIC SEA SAMPLING IN THE BALTIC SEA >1,000 years old clonal meadows reported 3 . 2
  17. 17. SAMPLING LOCATION SAMPLING LOCATION 40 plants collected along a 250 m transect 39 plants were clones (equal genotype at 7 microsatellite loci) 3 . 3
  18. 18. METHYLOME CHARACTERIZATION METHYLOME CHARACTERIZATION Wang et al. (2015), Open Biology 3 . 4
  19. 19. BASIC RESULTS BASIC RESULTS 144,420 sites methylated across samples 23% of 628,255 in-silico predicted methylation sites 3 . 5
  20. 20. EPIGENETIC DISTANCES EPIGENETIC DISTANCES Euclidean distance between shoots in PCA plot 3 . 6
  21. 21. CLONES DIFFER STRONGLY IN DNA METHYLATION CLONES DIFFER STRONGLY IN DNA METHYLATION 3 . 7
  22. 22. EPIGENETIC DISTANCE NOT EXPLAINED BY EPIGENETIC DISTANCE NOT EXPLAINED BY SHOOT DISTANCE SHOOT DISTANCE R=0.01, p=0.71 3 . 8
  23. 23. Seagrass clones differ in DNA methylation without clear spatial pattern 3 . 9
  24. 24. OBJECTIVES OBJECTIVES Characterize DNA methylation variation in a clonal seagrass meadow Identify the functional role of this variation 4 . 1
  25. 25. OBJECTIVES OBJECTIVES Characterize DNA methylation variation in a clonal seagrass meadow Identify the functional role of this variation 4 . 1
  26. 26. HEAT STRESS SIMULATION HEAT STRESS SIMULATION 10 shoots of the same clone 4 . 2
  27. 27. PHYSIOLOGICAL STRESS RESPONSE PHYSIOLOGICAL STRESS RESPONSE 4 . 3
  28. 28. PHYSIOLOGICAL STRESS RESPONSE PHYSIOLOGICAL STRESS RESPONSE Performance under control and recovery was positively correlated. 4 . 4
  29. 29. METHYLATION PATTERNS CHANGED PERMANENTLY METHYLATION PATTERNS CHANGED PERMANENTLY 4 . 5
  30. 30. STRONG EPIGENETIC STRESS MEMORY STRONG EPIGENETIC STRESS MEMORY POTENTIAL FOR HEAT HARDENING? POTENTIAL FOR HEAT HARDENING? 4 . 6
  31. 31. ...OR CONTINUED ACCLIMATION? ...OR CONTINUED ACCLIMATION? 4 . 7
  32. 32. THE HEAT-RESPONSE WAS CHARACTERIZED BY THE HEAT-RESPONSE WAS CHARACTERIZED BY HYPER-METHYLATION HYPER-METHYLATION 4 . 8
  33. 33. CORRELATION BETWEEN METHYLOME AND PERFORMANCE CORRELATION BETWEEN METHYLOME AND PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCES DIFFERENCES 4 . 9
  34. 34. POSITIVE CORRELATIONS POSITIVE CORRELATIONS COTROLLED FOR GENETIC DISTANCE BASED ON 1,079 SNPS (SOMATIC MUTATIONS) COTROLLED FOR GENETIC DISTANCE BASED ON 1,079 SNPS (SOMATIC MUTATIONS) 4 . 10
  35. 35. SHOOTS OF HIGHEST PERFORMANCE CHARACTERIZED BY SHOOTS OF HIGHEST PERFORMANCE CHARACTERIZED BY Increased methylation/(expression?) in genes with functions related to Protein refolding Protein folding Light harvesting in PSI 4 . 11
  36. 36. Epigenetic variation appears functionally relevant for photosynthetic performance before and after heat stress 4 . 12
  37. 37. CONCLUSIONS CONCLUSIONS 5 . 1
  38. 38. DNA methylation is functionally relevant for photosynthetic performance, independent from underlying somatic mutations 5 . 2
  39. 39. DIRECT RELEVANCE FOR SEAGRASS MANAGEMENT AND RESTORATION DIRECT RELEVANCE FOR SEAGRASS MANAGEMENT AND RESTORATION Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images 5 . 3
  40. 40. MAIN REMAINING QUESTION MAIN REMAINING QUESTION IS THE EXPERIMENTAL METHYLOME SHIFT TRANSGENERATIONALLY STABLE AND ADAPTIVE IS THE EXPERIMENTAL METHYLOME SHIFT TRANSGENERATIONALLY STABLE AND ADAPTIVE TO HEAT? TO HEAT? Fonseca & Uhrin (2009), Marine Fisheries Review 6
  41. 41. Åbo Akademi University (Finland) Christoffer Boström University of New Hampshire James A. Coyer Nord University (Norway) Martina Kopp Anusha Dhanasiri Irina Smolina Galice Hoarau University of Groningen (Netherlands) Jeanine L. Olsen Ifremer (France) Sophie Arnaud-Haond Ghent University (Belgium) Yves Van de Peer COLLABORATORS COLLABORATORS FUNDING FUNDING 7
  42. 42. ADDITIONAL SLIDES ADDITIONAL SLIDES 8 . 1
  43. 43. NET LOSS OF SEAGRASS AREA NET LOSS OF SEAGRASS AREA Waycott et al. (2009); PNAS 8 . 2
  44. 44. SEQUENCING BATCH EFFECT SEQUENCING BATCH EFFECT 8 . 3
  45. 45. NUMBER OF SHOOTS SHARING THE SAME HETEROZYGOUS NUMBER OF SHOOTS SHARING THE SAME HETEROZYGOUS STATE FOR 15,508 BIALLELIC SNPS. STATE FOR 15,508 BIALLELIC SNPS. 8 . 4
  46. 46. CARBON SEQUESTRATION (48-160 TG C YR CARBON SEQUESTRATION (48-160 TG C YR-1 -1) ) Photo credit: Oscar Serrano, https://www.eurekalert.org/multimedia/pub/165345.php 8 . 5 Photo: Galice Hoarau

×