Kkkm2833 proses pembuatan nhj am

  1. 1. (1) Kod Kursus : KKKM2833 Course Code : (2) Nama Kursus: Proses Pembuatan Course Title : Manufacturing Processes (3) Taraf kursus: Jabatan (Wajib) Course definition : Department (Cumpolsory) (4) Sinopsis: Synopis : Kursus ini bertujuan untuk mendedahkan pelajar tentang proses pembuatan dalam industri dengan perbincangan trend semasa pembuatan negara. Pemahaman luas kepada enam klasifikasi utama seperti proses pembentukan (cth. penuangan, pembentukan plastik), pemprosesan partikel logam dan seramik (cth. metalurgi serbuk, pemprosesan seramik), pembentukan logam dan kepingan kerja-logam (cth. penggelekan, penempaan, penyemperitan), proses penyingkiran bahan (cth. pelarikan, pemunaran, pencanaian), proses operasi permukaan (cth. rawatan permukaan, penyalutan), dan proses pemasangan (cth. kimpalan) yang meliputi bahan mentah dari logam, seramik, polimer dan kompositnya. Pendedahan kepada contoh-contoh daripada industri akan dijalankan. Isu-isu berkenaan pembuatan lestari dan teori reka bentuk untuk pembuatan juga akan dibincangkan. This course aims to familiarise students with manufacturing processes in the industry which discussion of current nation manufacturing trend. The broad understanding into six major classification such as solidification processes (ex. casting, shaping plastics), particulate processing of metals and ceramics (ex. powder metallurgy, ceramic processing), metal forming and sheet metalworking (rolling, forging, extrusion), material removal processes (ex. turning, milling, grinding), surface processing operations (ex surface treatment, coating), and joining processes (ex. welding) which cover of raw material of metal, ceramic, polymer and its composite. Exposure to examples from industry will be conducted. Issues on sustainable manufacturing and theory of design for manufacturing also will be discussed. (5) Pra-keperluan(jika ada): Pre-requisite (if any) : KKKM1613 Sains dan Kejuruteraan Bahan KKKM1613 Material Engineering & Science
  2. 2. (6) BacaanAsas: References: Groover M.P., 2013, Principles of Modern Manufacturing, 5th Edition, John Wiley & Sons: Singapore. Kalpakjian, S. & Schmid, S.R., 2013, Manufacturing Engineering and Technology, 7th Edition, Prentice Hall. Callister W.D. 2013. Materials Science and Engineering: An Introduction, 9th Edition, New York: John Wiley. Groover, M.P., 2012, Introduction to Manufacturing Processes, 4th Edition, John Wiley & Sons: Singapore. Kalpakjian, S. & Schmid, S.R., 2007, Manufacturing Processes for Engineering Materials, 5th Edition, Prentice Hall. (7) Hasil Pembelajaran Kursus Course Learning Outcome 1. Kebolehan menggunakan konsep asas kejuruteraan dan pengatahuan proses-proses pembuatan berasaskan bahan logam dan bukan logam bagi menyelesaikan masalah kejuruteraan pembuatan. Ability to use basic concept of engineering and knowledge of manufacturing processes based metal and non metal for solve problems in manufacturing engineering. 2. Kebolehan memberi justifikasi pemilihan sesuatu proses untuk produk tertentu dengan hubungkait antara bahan, goemetri, kuantiti pembuatan, dan aplikasi penggunaan bagi penyelesaian kejuruteraan kompleks. Ability to give justification of process selection of product based on relationship between material, geometry, manufacturing quantity and it application for solving complex engineering 3. Kebolehan membangunkan penyelesaian bagi isu-isu dalam proses pembuatan bagi memenuhi keperluan-keperluan kejuruteraan. Ability to develop solution for issues in manufactruing process in order to fulfill engineering requiments. 4. Kebolehan untuk mensintesis penyelesaian bagi permasalahan dalam proses pembuatan setelah menjalankan analisa dan interpritasi maklumat melalui kaedah penyelidikan. Ability to synthesis solution for problems in manufacturing process after analyse and interpretation of information through research methodology.
  3. 3. (8) Pelan Pentaksiran Kursus Course Assessment Plan Di akhir kursus ini, pelajar seharusnya berkebolehan untuk: Taksomomi Indikator *HPP/**MQF *Pemboleh(1)/ *Penentu(2) KaedahPenyampaian Kaedah Pentaksiran BebanPembelajaran Pelajar(SLT) Tugasan/Kuiz Projek PBL/Simulasi Berkomputer Ujian Pertengahan Semester Peperiksaan 1. Kebolehan menggunakan konsep asas kejuruteraan dan pengatahuan proses- proses pembuatan berasaskan bahan logam dan bukan logam bagi menyelesaikan masalah kejuruteraan pembuatan. Ability to use basic concept of engineering and knowledge of manufacturing processes based metal and non metal for solve problems in manufacturing engineering C3  Mampu menerangkan secara terperinci proses pembuatan logam dan bukan logam.  Menyelesaikan tugasan/kuiz berkenaan pengiraan dalam proses pembuatan. 1 1 . Kuliah dalam kelas, Pembelajaran berasaskan masalah Lecture in class, Problem based learning 10% 15% 15% 44 2. Kebolehan memberi justifikasi pemilihan sesuatu proses untuk produk tertentu dengan hubungkait antara bahan, goemetri, kuantiti pembuatan, dan aplikasi penggunaan bagi penyelesaian kejuruteraan kompleks. Ability to give justification of process selection of product based on relationship between material, geometry, manufacturing quantity and it application for solving complex engineering. C5  Menyelesaikan masalah/tugasan pemilihan proses-proses pembuatan berdasarkan bahan, geometri dan kuantiti. Serta justifikasi pemilihannya.  Menyelesaikan masalah/tugasan utama dalam proses yang menyebabkan kecacatan produk/bahan 2 1 Kuliah dalam kelas, Pembelajaran berasaskan masalah Lecture in class, Problem based learning 10% 10% 15% 26
  4. 4. Di akhir kursus ini, pelajar seharusnya berkebolehan untuk: Taksomomi Indikator *HPP/**MQF *Pemboleh(1)/ *Penentu(2) KaedahPenyampaian Kaedah Pentaksiran BebanPembelajaran Pelajar(SLT) Tugasan/Kuiz Projek PBL/Simulasi Berkomputer Ujian Pertengahan Semester Peperiksaan 3. Kebolehan membangunkan penyelesaian bagi isu-isu dalam proses pembuatan bagi memenuhi keperluan-keperluan kejuruteraan Ability to develop solution for issues in manufacturing process in order to fulfill engineering requiments. C6  Mereka bentuk proses pembuatan berdasarkan isu-isu semasa pembuatan.  Menggunakan penilaian dan kerangka kaedah pembuatan bagi memenuhi keperluan kejuruteraan. 3 1 Kuliah dalam kelas, Pembelajaran berasaskan masalah Lecture in class, Problem based learning 15% 32 4 Kebolehan untuk mensintesis penyelesaian bagi permasalahan dalam proses pembuatan setelah menjalankan analisa dan interpritasi maklumat melalui kaedah penyelidikan. Ability to synthesis solution for problems in manufacturing process after analyse and interpretation of information through research methodology C4  Berkebolehan menjalankan makmal proses pembuatan secara berstruktrur, dan melakukan analisa keputusan makmal-makmal yang diperolehi. Pelaporan makmal yang komprehensif. 4 1 Makmal (Terbuka/ Berstruktur) Laboratories (Open- ended/Guided) 10% 24 JUMLAH/ TOTAL 20% 10% 25% 45% 126
  5. 5. 5 Teaching Plan for KKKM2833 Manufacturing Processes Semester 2 2018/2019 NHJ : Dr. Nashrah Hani Jamadon AM: Professor Dr. Andanastuti Muchtar Title Week Lecturer An Introduction to KKKM2833 Joining 1 1,2 NHJ NHJ Processing of Ceramics Processing of Polymers Fundamentals of Casting Process Sand Casting, Investment Casting 3 4 5 6 AM AM NHJ NHJ Powder Metallurgy 7 AM MID SEMESTER BREAK Rolling 8 NHJ Sheet Metal Forming MID SEMESTER EXAM Machining 9 9 10 AM NHJ/AM NHJ Coating Industrial Visit 11 11 NHJ NHJ/AM Extrusion and Drawing 12 NHJ Forging 13 AM Tutorial STUDY WEEK Final Exam *LAB 1 Vacuum Forming (Open Ended Lab) *Assignment, Die Casting 14 NHJ/AM NHJ/AM NHJ NHJ

