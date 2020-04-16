lSession US 16.04.20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Soal Persiapan Ujian Sekolah 2020 Bidang Studi Bahasa Indonesia

  1. 1. Ujian Sekolah Bacalah secara saksama soal berikut dan pilihlah jawaban yang paling tepat. 1. Defisit transaksi berjalan pada akhir 2018 diperkirakan lebih dari 3 persen produk domestik bruto. Situasi itu dipicu defisit perdagangan yang semakin dalam akibat tingginya impor migas dan melambatnya ekspor. Namun, neraca pembayaran diperkirakan surplus, seiring masuknya arus modal asing melalui investasi langsung dan portofolio. Makna kata investasi pada teks tersebut adalah …. A. perdagangan bisnis B. penanaman modal C. pergerakan ekonomi D. pertumbuhan laba 2. (1) Tahun ini adalah tahun kritis bagi industri digital. (2) Sekarang adalah saatnya bagi mereka membangun kepercayaan publik tentang pengamanan data dan membangun kembali bisnis yang sempat terguncang tahun lalu. (3) Seperti diketahui, tahun lalu berbagai perusahaan teknologi diguncang berbagai isu tidak sedap terkait penggunaan data konsumen. Maksud kalimat nomor (1) pada teks tersebut adalah … A. Kepercayaan publik harus dikembalikan. B. Perusahaan digital mengalami masa krisis. C. Industri digital perlu terus berhati-hati. D. Bisnis digital sempat diguncang isu tidak sedap. 3. Pembangunan kilang minyak akan menjadi pekerjaan rumah pemerintah. Selama ini, pembangunan kilang dinilai kurang mendapat perhatian, tidak seperti pembangunan tol maupun jembatan. Saat ini, kapasitas terpasang kilang di Indonesia 1 juta barel per hari. Sementara kebutuhan produk kilang secara nasional mencapai 1,5 juta – 1,6 juta barel per hari. Pernyataan yang sesuai dengan isi teks tersebut adalah … A. Kebutuhan produk kilang nasional secara nasional mencapai 1,5 – 1,6 juta barel. B. Pembangunan kilang minyak akan menjadi pekerjaan rumah bagi pemerintah.
  2. 2. C. Kapasitas terpasang kilang minyak adalah 1 juta barel per hari. D. Pembangunan tol dan jembatan kurang mendapat perhatian dari pemerintah. 4. Gunung Taal merupakan gunung api nomor dua paling aktif di Filipina. Gunung yang berada di tengah danau ini hanya setinggi 311 meter dari permukaan air. Taal ternyata menyisakan catatan kelam dalam sejarah. Dalam letusan pada 1911, lebih dari 1.300 orang tewas. Namun, Taal ternyata tetap menjadi rumah bagi sekitar 5.000 warga desa di sekitarnya. Dalam letusan Taal kali ini, terjadi semburan abu setinggi 10 hingga 15 kilometer. Beberapa daerah, termasuk Calabarzon dan Metro Manila, mengalami hujan abu. Para ahli menyatakan bahwa status Taal masih dalam level siaga 4. Mereka mengingatkan tentang kemungkinan terjadinya letusan susulan. Pertanyaan yang sesuai dengan isi teks tersebut adalah … A. Berapa tinggi semburan api yang dikeluarkan oleh Gunung Taal? B. Mengapa Gunung Taal terletak di tengah danau? C. Daerah mana saja yang terdampak hujan abu? D. Hingga berapa lama Gunung Taal berada dalam level siaga 4? 5. Kehidupan warga korban tsunami Selat Sunda di pesisir selatan Kabupaten Lampung Selatan masih jauh dari kata baik. Gelombang laut besar pada 22 Desember 2018 lalu telah menyapu harta benda mereka, terutama rumah dan perahu untuk melaut. Sebagian korban di Desa Way Muli masih bertahan di hunian sementara saat yang lainnya angkat kaki karena tidak betah. Tanggapan yang tepat sesuai dengan isi teks tersebut adalah …. A. Para warga harus terus menjaga kondisi kesehatan selama berada di hunian sementara. B. Jangan pernah tinggal di tempat hunian sementara. C. Perlunya pembangunan rumah bagi warga sehingga mereka dapat kembali ke rumah. D. Badai tsunami telah membuat semua warga tinggal di hunian sementara. 6. Begitu resmi menjadi orang kaya baru, Sadimin dan istrinya langsung pindah dari rumah kecil mereka di kampung ke sebuah rumah mewah di tengah kota. Mereka juga mengambil beberapa pelayan untuk melayani kehidupan mereka. Semua pelayannya
  3. 3. diberikan gaji yang sangat besar. Kini, setiap hari Sadimin tidak perlu lagi berangkat pagi- pagi ke ladang untuk mengambil hasil panen untuk dijual ke kota. Rumah mewah yang mereka tempati saat ini, sebelumnya adalah milik seorang saudagar kaya dari Timur Tengah. Sang saudagar telah kembali ke Timur Tengah karena usahanya mengalami kebangkrutan. Ia menjual rumah beserta tanahnya dengan harga yang sangat murah. Kalimat yang menyatakan hubungan sebab-akibat adalah …. A. paragraf pertama, kalimat pertama B. paragraf kedua, kalimat kedua C. paragraf pertama, kalimat keempat D. paragraf kedua, kalimat ketiga 7. “Mengapa tubuhku berwarna hitam?” keluhnya. Si kambing hitam kecil itu pun berniat mengubah bulu-bulunya menjadi putih. Ia lalu menceburkan dirinya ke dalam drum hitam berisi cat putih. Dan dalam sekejap, tubuhnya pun berubah menjadi putih. “Mbek …!” ia bersorak kegirangan. Dihampirinya kambing-kambing lain yang berbulu putih untuk bermain bersama. Ia sangat senang bermain bersama mereka. Namun, tiba-tiba awan berubah menjadi gelap. Tidak lama kemudian hujan deras pun turun. Tubuhnya yang semula berwarna gelap akhirnya berubah lagi menjadi hitam. Kambing-kambing lain pun merasa gusar. “Pasti gara-gara si kambing hitam, hujan jadi turun!” “Iya, ia memang si pembawa masalah!” tukas yang lainnya. Diejek, seperti itu, si kambing hitam kecil pun menjadi naik pitam. Ia berbalik arah dan menyerang kerumunan kambing putih. Pada struktur teks cerita, kutipan teks tersebut merupakan bagian …. A. perkenalan B. pemunculan masalah C. puncak masalah D. penyelesaian 8. Kasus demam berdarah dengue (DBD) semakin meningkat di sejumlah wilayah. Di Kabupaten Sragen tercatat 236 kasus. Sementara di Kabupaten Kediri tercatat 314 kasus.
  4. 4. Untuk merawat penderita DBD yang terus bertambah, rumah sakit di Kediri menambah tempat tidur. Ruang Anak Nusa Indah RSUD Pare, Kediri, misalnya, berkapasitas 20 orang. Karena jumlah penderita DBD bertambah, kini ruangan itu dihuni 26 pasien. Ide pokok paragraf tersebut adalah …. A. perawatan pasien demam berdarah B. penambahan tempat tidur untuk pasien C. jumlah kasus penderita demam berdarah D. peningkatan kasus demam berdarah 9. Indonesia merajai turnamen bulu tangkis Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2020 dengan meraih tiga gelar dari lima gelar juara, yakni tunggal putra, ganda putri, dan ganda putra. Bagi ganda putri Greysia Polli dan Apriyani Rahayu, gelar itu diraih setelah mereka melalui tahun sulit pada 2019. Gelar ini sekaligus menjadi penyemangat guna menghadapi banyak momen penting di 2020, dengan Olimpiade Tokyo sebagai target puncak. Simpulan isi teks tersebut adalah ... A. Indonesia merajai semua turnamen bulu tangkis Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2020. B. Indonesia hampir mendominasi keseluruhan gelar kejuaraan dalam Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2020. C. Gelar juara bagi pasangan Greysia Polli dan Apriliyani Rahayu diraih setelah melalui tahun sulit di 2019. D. Banyak persiapan harus dilakukan oleh tim bulu tangkis Indonesia dalam menghadapi Olimpiade Tokyo 2020. 10. Gerakan literasi digital diyakini efektif dalam melatih masyarakat berpikir kritis. Namun, di Indonesia, keberadaan hoaks masih sering disikapi secara reaktif. Kondisi ini rentan dapat menimbulkan berbagai persoalan. Termasuk dalam bidang politik, hoaks sering dijadikan sebagai alat untuk menjatuhkan reputasi lawan politik. Simpulan pendapat pro pada teks tersebut adalah ... A. Sikap berpikir kritis masyarakat dapat ditumbuhkan melalui literasi digital. B. Keberadaan hoaks masih sering disikapi secara reaktif.
  5. 5. C. Banyaknya hoaks memang rentan menimbulkan berbagai persoalan. D. Hoaks sering dijadikan sebagai alat untuk menjatuhkan reputasi lawan politik. 11. Daun kelor yang sering digunakan dalam berbagai ramuan tradisional ternyata memiliki banyak manfaat. Daun yang disebut dengan moringa ini diyakini dapat membantu menjaga kadar gula darah serta memiliki kandungan antioksidan tinggi. Seperti diketahui, antioksidan berfungsi untuk melindungi tubuh kita dari radikal bebas. Jika kadar radikal bebas terlalu tinggi, hal ini dapat meningkatkan risiko berbagai penyakit, seperti diabetes melitus tipe 2 dan penyakit jantung. Salah satu cara untuk mengolah daun kelor adalah seperti menyeduh teh. Caranya, petik daun kelor yang masih muda. Kemudian rendam di dalam air bersih untuk membersihkan kotoran yang masih menempel. Setelah itu dicuci dan dikeringkan di udara terbuka. Jika sudah kering, tumbuk atau blender daun kelor hingga menjadi bubuk halus. Jika kita ingin membuat teh, ambil 1 – 2 sendok teh bubuk daun kelor dan seduh dengan air panas. Kita dapat pula menambahkannya dengan madu agar mendapatkan rasa yang lebih nikmat dan lebih berkhasiat. Ringkasan isi teks tersebut adalah ... A. Daun kelor yang sering digunakan dalam berbagai ramuan tradisional ternyata juga dapat diolah menjadi seduhan teh. B. Daun yang disebut dengan moringa ini diyakini dapat membantu menjaga kadar gula darah serta memiliki kandungan antioksidan tinggi. C. Daun kelor dapat menjaga tubuh dari radikal bebas sehingga dapat menghindarkan kita dari berbagai penyakit kompleks. D. Daun kelor ternyata memiliki banyak manfaat dan salah satu cara untuk mengolahnya yaitu seperti ketika menyeduh teh. 12. Perhatikan kedua kutipan teks berikut. Teks I Teks II Pasar Senen sudah ada sejak tahun 1735 dan didirikan oleh Yustinus Vinck. Kawasan yang didominasi pedagang Tionghoa ini buka setiap Hamparan tandus di kaki Gunung Masurai akhirnya berangsur menghijau. Hamparan yang bertahun-tahun ditinggalkan itu
  6. 6. Senin. Adapun pada tahun 1942 – 1950, kawasan Senen dikenal sebagai tempat berkumpulnya seniman Senen. Kemudian pada tahun 1964, Pasar Senen dijadikan sebagai penanda modernisasi kota melalui Gubernur DKI Soemarno Sosroatmodjo. ternyata bisa kembali subur. Bahkan, di hamparan itu kini telah bergelimang beraneka jenis sayuran, mulai bayam, kacang panjang, buncis, tomat, hingga daun bawang. Semua kini bisa tumbuh karena lahannya diberi makanan yang cukup oleh Kakek Kasdiman. Perbedaan pola penyajian kedua isi teks tersebut adalah …. Teks I Teks II A. urutan peristiwa urutan waktu B. urutan sebab-akibat urutan peristiwa C. urutan lokasi urutan sebab-akibat D. urutan waktu urutan akibat-sebab 13. Perhatikan kedua kutipan teks berikut. Teks I Teks II Mendung yang masih menggantung di seantero Jakarta menjadikan biopori dan sumur resapan mendadak viral. Suatu kelurahan di Jakarta Selatan pun mulai memasang gambar lubang-lubang biopori di daerahnya. Di pelbagai wilayah di DKI Jakarta, ketua RT dan RW mendapat perintah mendata biopori dan sumur resapan warga. Suasana di pelataran Mal Taman Anggrek, Jakarta Barat, masih terlihat sepi. Kondisi di dalam mal juga terlihat gelap gulita. Hanya beberapa lampu di depan pintu masuk yang menyala. Padahal, waktu sudah menunjukkan pukul 10.20 WIBB. Jika sesuai jadwal biasanya mal sudah dibuka sejak pukul 10.00 WIBB.
  7. 7. Perbedaan penggunaan bahasa kedua teks tersebut adalah ... Teks I Teks II A. menggunakan kata sapaan menggunakan kata ganti B. tidak memiliki kata sandang memiliki kata sandang C. menggunakan istilah menggunakan kata umum D. menggunakan kata baku menggunakan majas 14. Sampai di rumah, Shinta langsung tidur. Usai tidur, Shinta mengerang kesakitan. Ibu Shinta langsung membawanya ke rumah sakit. Dokter pun segera mengambil tindakan untuk mengoperasi Shinta. Namun, Tuhan berkehendak lain. “Shinta, Ibu sayang kamu, Nak! Jangan tinggalkan Ibu,” ujar Ibu sambil memeluk tubuh Shinta yang sudah tidak bernyawa. Ibu pun memberi tahu kedua sahabat Shinta, yakni Fira dan Lila, perihal kepergian Shinta. Upacara pemakaman Shinta pun akan diadakan. Semua orang menggunakan pakaian serba hitam. Setelah Shinta dimasukkan ke tempat peristirahatan terakhirnya, semua orang kembali pulang. Namun, Lila dan Fira masih menunggu di sisi makam Shinta. “Shinta, aku akan selalu jadi sahabatmu. Karena kita sahabat sejati. Terima kasih telah membuat kami berdua menjadi lebih bersemangat dalam belajar dan menjalani hidup,” bisik Fira lirih ke arah pusara Shinta. Makna simbol kata bercetak miring pada teks tersebut adalah ... A. kehangatan B. kedukaan C. kegelapan D. kekuatan 15. Muka Todo masih tampak cemberut. Sudah lebih dari setengah jam, belum satu ikan pun termakan oleh umpannya. Mungkin kurang ke tengah, pikirnya sambil mengayuh sampan. Sepuluh menit. Ah sama saja! Barangkali ikan-ikan di danau ini lagi berkumpul di tengah, pikir Todo lagi. Dikayuhnya dayung di tangannya sampai beberapa kayuhan. Beredar mata Todo. Ia sedikit bergidik begitu menyadari kalau ternyata ia sudah jauh dari daratan. Bahkan ia sudah tidak melihat lagi sampan para nelayan yang menjala di sekitarnya. Todo tercekat. Langit yang tadi tampak biru, menjadi gelap seketika. Petir mulai
  8. 8. menyambar. Di tengah kepanikan, ombak mulai menerjang sampan Todo dan mengempaskan Todo ke permukaan danau yang bergelombang besar. Todo berusaha berenang namun seolah ada kekuatan yang menarik kakinya ke bawah permukaan. Isi tersirat pada kutipan teks tersebut adalah ... A. ombak di danau akan datang kapan saja B. jangan suka memancing di danau C. hendaknya berpikir matang sebelum bertindak D. cuaca mendung menandakan akan turun hujan 16. Suatu hari, seekor nuri menantang kura-kura mendaki Gunung Karuji. Burung Nuri sudah tahu bahwa di hutan dan laut sekitar Gunung Karuji banyak binatang buas berkeliaran. Ia yakin bahwa kura-kura akan menjadi santapan para binatang itu. Burung Nuri segera melintasi hutan dan lautan menuju Gunung Karuji. Sementara dengan lambatnya, kura-kura baru sampai di hutan. Di sana ia bertemu dengan ular sanca yang kelaparan. Kura-kura pun menyanyikan lagu “Nina Bobo” sehingga membuat sanca tertidur pulas. Di tengah hutan kura-kura meminta izin kepada pohon apel agar diberikan izin memetik. Pohon apel pun memperbolehkan karena kura-kura meminta dengan sopan. Hingga sampailah kura-kura di laut. Ia bertemu dengan seekor hiu yang hendak memangsa. Namun kura-kura memberi hiu tersebut buah apel sehingga hiu itu pun pergi. Hingga sampailah kura-kura di puncak Gunung Karuji. Alangkah kagetnya burung nuri. Ia tidak menyangka jika kura-kura mampu lolos dari sergapan para binatang buas. Watak tokoh kura-kura pada kutipan teks tersebut adalah ... A. penakut B. lemah C. ceroboh D. cerdik
  9. 9. 17. Pemerintah berencana untuk menerapkan [ … ] gas LPG tiga kilogram bagi masyarakat miskin secara tertutup. Istilah yang tepat untuk melengkapi kalimat teks tersebut adalah ... A. posisi B. prediksi C. emisi D. subsidi 18. Dengan [ … ] mengonsumsi avokad, berat badan akan tetap [ … ]. Kata sifat yang tepat untuk melengkapi kalimat teks tersebut adalah ... A. cermat, normal B. rutin, stabil C. rajin, langsing D. pintar, awet 19. Kenyamanan menjadi prioritas utama bagi para penumpang dalam menentukan mode transportasi yang akan mereka gunakan. Kesalahan penggunaan kata pada teks tersebut adalah ... A. prioritas B. utama C. bagi D. mode 20. Sejak mulai usia 1 tahun, anak bisa mengonsumsi makanan keluarga. Alasan kesalahan penggunaan kata bercetak miring pada kalimat tersebut adalah ... A. tidak menggunakan awalan B. seharusnya diletakkan di awal kalimat C. memiliki makna sama dengan kata sejak D. mulai hanya digunakan sebagai penanda awal kegiatan
  10. 10. 21. Ilmuwan dari sejumlah negara, telah mengidentifikasi umur butiran debu yang jatuh dari angkasa. Debu itu berusia sekitar 7,5 miliar tahun atau lebih tua dari usia Bumi. Debu itu berasal dari batuan meteorit yang jatuh di kawasan Victoria, Australia. Para peneliti dari Amerika, Swiss, dan Australia telah menumbuk sebanyak 40 butiran debu dan melarutkannya ke dalam cairan asam. Hasilnya, 10,5 persen di antaranya berusia hampir sama dengan usia Bumi. Penggunaan tanda koma yang tidak tepat terdapat pada penulisan ... A. setelah negara B. 7,5 miliar C. setelah Victoria D. 10,5 persen 22. Tubuhnya gemetar. Perlahan tangan perempuan itu bergerak, menyusuri lekuk-lekuk batu tanah gundukan di hadapannya. Tangannya yang sebelah lagi meremas-remas tanah. Badannya kian bergetar hebat tatkala ia berusaha menahan air yang nyaris melabrak kelopak matanya. “Ibu, apa karena kita perempuan?” lirihnya. Gadis itu menghela napas. Kamboja, demikian namanya. Ia anak tunggal. “Ibu, kau sudah melahirkanku dalam keadaan susah payah. Saat itu kita harus mengungsi karena kampung kita didatangi kelompok bersenjata. Orang-orang kampung kita pun diklaim sebagai pemberontak. Ibu lari terbirit-birit sambil membawaku dalam perut ibu. Begitu cerita yang kudengar dari Nek Mah, bidan kampung kita,” ucapnya sambil menahan tangis. Tokoh utama pada teks tersebut adalah ... A. Kamboja B. Ibu C. para pemberontak D. Nek Mah 23. Kuantarkan Ibu ke sebuah desa dalam rangka berobat pada seseorang yang memiliki keterampilan menyembuhkan berbagai penyakit. Kondisi tubuh Ibu tampak sempat membaik selama beberapa saat. Indikasinya terlihat ketika beliau mengeceknya di
  11. 11. laboratorium umum kesehatan. Aktivitasnya pun sempat berjalan biasa, misalnya pergi ke pasar ataupun berkunjung ke rumah saudara. Nilai moral pada kutipan teks tersebut adalah ... A. Merawat orang tua yang sedang sakit. B. Pergi berbelanja ke pasar. C. Mengecek kesehatan di laboratorium. D. Mampu menyembuhkan berbagai penyakit. 24. Buyung baru mengendap-endap mendekati mobil sedan itu. Ia ingin melihat lebih dekat seperti apa mobil yang diparkir di halaman rumahnya. Tiba-tiba, pamannya berteriak dari dalam rumah. “Buyung!! Jangan kau pegang! Itu mobil mahal. Lecet sedikit bisa tergadai dua musim panen sawah ibumu untuk menggantinya,” bentak pamannya. Seketika mental Buyung menciut. Gairahnya lumpuh tiba-tiba. Rasa ingin tahunya berubah jadi gemetar dan gigil-lutut yang hanya bisa ia bereskan dengan melarikan diri secepat mungkin. Penyebab konflik pada kutipan teks tersebut adalah ... A. Buyung mendekati mobil. B. Paman berteriak dari dalam rumah. C. Ibu menggadaikan sawah. D. Nyali Buyung tiba-tiba lumpuh. 25. (1) Serambi dan bilik kiri berisi darah bersih yang kaya akan oksigen. (2) Sedangkan bilik dan serambi kanan berisi darah kotor. (3) Selain memiliki empat ruangan, jantung juga memiliki empat katup. (4) Di dalam jantung terdapat empat ruangan yang terdiri dari bilik dan serambi. (5) Jantung merupakan organ vital yang bertugas sebagai pemompa darah ke dalam tubuh.
  12. 12. (6) Katup ini berguna untuk menjaga supaya darah tetap mengalir ke arah yang benar. Kalimat-kalimat tersebut akan menjadi laporan yang baik dengan urutan ... A. (5), (4), (3), (6), (1), (2) B. (5), (4), (1), (2), (3), (6) C. (4), (1), (2), (3), (6), (5) D. (4), (6), (3), (2), (5), (1) 26. Petunjuk membersihkan luka lecet. (1) Gunakan sabun lembut seperti sabun bayi untuk menghindari iritasi. (2) Hindari mengoleskan salep atau obat apa pun selain obat antiluka. (3) Bersihkan area luka dari kotoran yang mungkin masih menempel menggunakan air. (4) Oleskan antibiotik untuk membuat luka tetap dalam keadaan lembap. (5) Segera periksakan ke dokter jika pendarahan tidak kunjung berhenti. (6) Tutup luka dengan kasa steril dan ganti setiap hari. Kalimat-kalimat tersebut akan menjadi laporan yang baik dengan urutan ... A. (2), (1), (3), (6), (5), (4) B. (2), (5), (6), (1), (4), (3) C. (3), (4), (1), (5), (6), (2) D. (3), (1), (4), (2), (6), (5) 27. Rina tampak gelisah, sebentar-sebentar ia melihat ke luar. Dari kamarnya yang sempit itu dia dongakkan kepalanya lewat jendela, tetapi tak melihat apa-apa di jalan itu. [ … ]. Dia berharap adiknya cepat pulang. Ia tidak sabar, ingin segera menjenguk ibunya di rumah sakit. Kalimat yang tepat untuk melengkapi bagian teks yang rumpang adalah ... A. Jalan itu adalah jalan penghubung antardesa. B. Kemudian ia duduk di tempat tidur mini yang terbuat dari bambu itu. C. Ia mematikan air yang sudah mendidih di atas kompor. D. Ia mengarahkan pandangannya ke luar jendela. 28. Pisang emas dibawa berlayar.
  13. 13. [ … ]2 [ … ]3 Hutang budi dibawa mati. Larik yang tepat untuk melengkapi pantun tersebut adalah ... A. (2) Masak sebiji di atas peti. (3) Hutang emas boleh dibayar. B. (2) Bertumpuk ikan di atas sekoci. (3) Baunya menyengat saat dibakar. C. (2) Mencari ikan dapat kepiting. (3) Makan dan minum terasa sekam. D. (2) Unta berpunuk tengah berlari. (3) Siapa berutang harus membayar. 29. Petunjuk membuat kompos. (1) Siapkan wadah berukuran besar untuk membuat kompos. (2) Masukkan tanah secukupnya ke dalam wadah. (3) [ … ]. (4) Masukkan sampah organik yang akan dijadikan kompos. (5) Masukkan tanah lagi sebagai penutup. (6) Tutup wadah menggunakan plastik dan biarkan hingga tiga minggu. Kalimat petunjuk yang tepat untuk melengkapi petunjuk tersebut adalah ... A. Pastikan wadah dalam kondisi bersih dan tidak berkarat. B. Siapkan tanah yang sudah disirami dengan air. C. Satukan sampah nonorganik dan organik. D. Siram permukaan tanah menggunakan air 30. Penelitian terbaru yang diterbitkan di Journal of Medical Virology pada 22 Januari 2020 menyebutkan, virus korona galur baru yang ditemukan di Wuhan [ … ] oleh ular. Kata bentukan yang tepat untuk melengkapi kalimat tersebut adalah ... A. tertularkan B. ditularkan
  14. 14. C. menularkan D. ketularan 31. Hingga 2018 hanya tersedia enam pengolah limbah medis berizin di Indonesia [ … ] kapasitas produksi 120,48 ton per hari. Konjungsi yang tepat untuk melengkapi kalimat tersebut adalah ... A. bahkan B. dalam C. dengan D. yang 32. Batik menjelma menjadi penguat identitas Warga pamekasan di Pulau madura, jawa timur. Penulisan ejaan yang tepat untuk melengkapi kalimat tersebut adalah ... A. Batik menjelma menjadi penguat identitas warga Pamekasan di pulau madura, Jawa Timur. B. Batik menjelma menjadi penguat identitas warga Pamekasan di Pulau Madura, Jawa timur. C. Batik menjelma menjadi penguat identitas warga Pamekasan di Pulau Madura, Jawa Timur. D. Batik menjelma menjadi penguat identitas Warga Pamekasan di Pulau Madura, Jawa Timur. 33. “Harga gula juga cenderung naik. Di awal tahun Rp.14.200,00 per kg.” kata Suwito. Penggunaan tanda baca yang tepat pada kalimat tersebut adalah ... A. “Harga gula juga cenderung naik. Di awal tahun Rp14.200,00 per kg,” kata Suwito. B. “Harga gula juga cenderung naik. Di awal tahun Rp.14.200,00 per kg,” kata Suwito. C. “Harga gula juga cenderung naik. Di awal tahun Rp14.200,00 per kg”, kata Suwito. D. “Harga gula juga cenderung naik. Di awal tahun Rp.14.200,00 per kg” kata Suwito. 34. (1) Novel ini bersama karya sastra lainnya sedang melakukan rekonstruksi politik terhadap tragedi masa lalu. (2) Tragedi itu telah menggoreskan luka sosial yang panjang, termasuk kemiskinan, gangguan mental, dan trauma. (3) Novel Lentera Batukaru diakhiri dengan epilog “Nyalakan Lentera di Batukaru” yang mengandung mimpi yang besar. (4) Epilog inilah yang menjadi penggugah masyarakat untuk kembali mengingat tragedi yang menimpa Bali waktu itu.
  15. 15. Kalimat yang menyatakan keunggulan buku adalah ... A. (1) B. (2) C. (3) D. (4) 35. Perhatikan kedua kutipan cerita berikut. Teks I Teks II Sesudahnya, Jenang memperbahasakan tamu, yaitu memberikan raga supaya disepakkan terlebih dulu. Permainan pun dimulai. Jenang menyepak Raga lalu berkata, “Bagian Engku Muda, Kacak!” Maka Kacak pun bersiap menanti raga. “Bagianmu, Midun!” Midun pun bersiap sambil menyambut ke arah suara itu datang. Nyata kepadanya bahwa yang berseru itu Kacak. Dengan tidak menanti raga datang, Midun Belum lagi jauh melangkah, anak-anak itu sudah melihat seorang lelaki tua sedang mengaduk-aduk sampah. Setiap hari, Ra melihat orang itu mengaduk-aduk isi tempat sampah dan memungutnya ke gerobaknya. Sampah-sampah itu sangat bau. Ada kulit pisang, sayuran busuk, tutup botol, kertas pembungkus, juga baju bekas. “Ah, bau sekali,” kata Ra. “Aku jadi ingin muntah,” bisik Rita. “Tapi bukankah sebagian sampah-sampah itu juga berasal dari
  16. 16. pun menyepak-nyepakkan kaki hingga bertubi-tubi. rumah kita?” Tary seolah menyadarkan kedua temannya. Perbedaan pola pengembangan kedua isi teks tersebut adalah …. Teks I Teks II A. diawali konflik tokoh diawali pengenalan tokoh B. melibatkan banyak tokoh menampilkan dua tokoh C. memulai dengan perkenalan memulai dengan lokasi peristiwa D. diawali pengenalan latar diawali pengenalan watak tokoh 36. Perhatikan kedua kutipan teks cerita berikut. Teks I Teks II Di pinggiran sungai ada seekor buaya yang sedang kelaparan. Sudah tiga hari buaya itu belum makan. Perutnya terasa lapar sekali. Mau tidak mau hari ini dia harus makan sebab kalau tidak bisa-bisa ia akan mati kelaparan. Buaya itu segera masuk ke dalam sungai. Ia berenang perlahan-lahan menyusuri sungai mencari mangsa. Buaya melihat seekor bebek yang juga sedang berenang di sungai. Bebek tahu dia sedang diawasi oleh buaya, dia segera Di saat belalang sedang asiknya bermain biola, dia melihat semut yang sedang giat melewati rumahnya. Belalang yang masih riang tersebut ingin mengajak semut bermain bersama dan semut pun diundangnya untuk bersenang- senang ke kediaman belalang. Tak disangka belalang ternyata semut menolak undangan belalang dengan santun, semut berkata pada belalang, “Maaf Belalang, aku masih ingin bekerja untuk bekal di musim dingin. Aku harus mengumpulkan
  17. 17. menepi. Melihat mangsanya akan kabur buaya segera mengejar dan akhirnya bebek itu pun tertangkap. cadangan makanan yang banyak serta memperbaiki tempat tinggal agar lebih hangat.” Perbedaan penggunaan bahasa kedua teks tersebut adalah ... Teks I Teks II A. menggunakan kalimat aktif menggunakan kalimat pasif B. menggunakan perbandingan menggunakan kata ganti C. menggunakan majas menggunakan ungkapan D. menggunakan kata tunjuk menggunakan kalimat langsung 37. (1) Lelaki penjual koran berlengan satu itu menyukai pekerjaannya, melakukan tanpa menggerutu. (2) Setiap pagi, ia sudah bertengger di perempatan lampu merah. (3) Bahkan, ia tak tergoda menjadi pengemis seperti perempuan yang menutupi sebagian wajahnya dengan selendang biru. (4) Yang pendapatannya jauh lebih besar, tanpa perlu mengambil dagangan dan menyetorkan penghasilan, seperti dirinya. Bukti latar tempat pada kutipan cerita tersebut terdapat pada kalimat ... A. (1) B. (2) C. (3) D. (4) 38. (1) Tubuh Ahmad masih berlumur peluh. (2) Ia baru pulang dari ladang karena disusul Aisyah, adik satu-satunya, ketika teman akrabnya itu berkunjung ke rumahnya untuk sebuah alasan penting. (3) Di kampungnya, Topoar, hanya Salim teman Ahmad yang tersisa. (4) Sementara, teman-teman yang lain telah merantau ke kota-kota yang jauh, untuk bekerja menjadi kuli bangunan, karyawan restoran, juga penjaga toko milik tetangga kaya.
  18. 18. Bukti watak tokoh Ahmad pekerja keras pada kutipan cerita tersebut terdapat pada kalimat ... A. (1) B. (2) C. (3) D. (4) 39. Saudara dan teman dekat saya kehilangan hampir semua harta miliknya yang rusak karena air merangsek rumah mereka hingga ketinggian 1.6 meter. Padanan kata merangsek pada teks tersebut adalah ... A. membobol B. memasuki C. melubangi D. menghancurkan 40. Maraknya kebakaran lahan di sejumlah gunung disebabkan karena minimnya mitigasi kebakaran di lereng gunung. Variasi dari kalimat tersebut adalah ... A. Minimnya mitigasi kebakaran di lereng gunung menjadi penyebab maraknya kebakaran lahan di sejumlah gunung. B. Minimnya kebakaran lahan di sejumlah gunung disebabkan karena maraknya mitigasi kebakaran di lereng gunung. C. Maraknya mitigasi kebakaran lahan di sejumlah gunung disebabkan karena minimnya lahan di lereng gunung. D. Maraknya kebakaran lahan di sejumlah lereng gunung disebabkan karena minimnya mitigasi kebakaran di sejumlah gunung. 41. Perhatikan fakta berikut. Nama: Hotel Nusa Indah Lokasi: Jl. Margorejo 11 Surabaya Fasilitas: Parkir mobil, restoran, wi-fi. Jumlah kamar: 52 Tarif per malam: Rp314.000,00
  19. 19. Laporan yang tepat sesuai dengan teks tersebut adalah ... A. Nama hotel ini adalah Hotel Nusa Indah. Berlokasi di Jl. Margorejo 11, Surabaya. Hotel ini memiliki fasilitas parkir mobil, restoran, wi-fi, dan lift. Jumlah kamar yang ada di hotel ini 52 kamar. Adapun tarif menginap per malam Rp314.000,00. B. Hotel ini berlokasi di Jl. Margorejo 11, Surabaya. Hotel ini memiliki fasilitas parkir mobil, restoran, dan wi-fi. Jumlah kamar yang ada di hotel ini 52 kamar. Adapun tarif menginap per malam Rp314.000,00. C. Nama hotel ini adalah Hotel Nusa Indah. Berlokasi di Jl. Margorejo 11, Surabaya. Hotel ini memiliki fasilitas parkir mobil, restoran, dan wi-fi. Jumlah kamar yang ada di hotel ini 52 kamar. Adapun tarif menginap per malam Rp314.000,00. D. Nama hotel ini adalah Hotel Nusa Indah. Lokasinya tidak jauh dari Jl. Margorejo 11, Surabaya. Hotel ini memiliki fasilitas parkir mobil, restoran, dan wi-fi. Jumlah kamar yang ada di hotel ini 52 kamar. Adapun tarif menginap per malam Rp314.000,00. 42. Perhatikan data berikut. No. Komponen Uraian 1. Judul Buku Seni Menjual 2. Penulis Mugi Raharjo 3. Penerbit Kejora, Jakarta 4. Kelebihan a. Menampilkan contoh kasus penjualan. b. Menggunakan gambar dan ilustrasi. 5. Kekurangan a. Sampul buku tipis. b. Banyak kesalahan penulisan. Teks ulasan yang sesuai dengan data tersebut adalah ... A. Buku berjudul Seni Menjual ini ditulis oleh Mugi Raharjo. Diterbitkan oleh Penerbit Kejora, Jakarta. Di dalamnya ditampilkan contoh kasus penjualan yang dilengkapi dengan gambar maupun ilustrasi yang mendukung. Namun, sampul bukunya terlalu tipis dan juga masih terdapat kesalahan penulisan.
  20. 20. B. Buku ini ditulis oleh Mugi Raharjo. Diterbitkan oleh Penerbit Kejora, Jakarta. Di dalamnya ditampilkan contoh kasus penjualan yang dilengkapi dengan gambar maupun ilustrasi yang mendukung. Namun, sampul bukunya terlalu tipis dan juga masih terdapat kesalahan penulisan. C. Buku berjudul Seni Menjual ini ditulis oleh Mugi Raharjo. Di dalamnya ditampilkan contoh kasus penjualan yang dilengkapi dengan gambar maupun ilustrasi yang mendukung. Namun, sampul bukunya terlalu tipis dan juga masih terdapat kesalahan penulisan. D. Buku berjudul Seni Menjual ini ditulis oleh Mugi Raharjo. Diterbitkan oleh Penerbit Kejora, Jakarta. Di dalamnya ditampilkan contoh kasus penjualan yang dilengkapi dengan gambar maupun ilustrasi yang mendukung. Bahkan, sampul bukunya terlalu tipis dan juga masih terdapat kesalahan penulisan. 43. Demi menjaga jumlah udara di dalam ruang kantor berbagai cara dapat dilakukan. Salah satu langkah sederhananya adalah menempatkan beberapa tanaman antipolutan di sudut-sudut ruangan. Perbaikan kata yang tepat dari kalimat tersebut adalah ... A. Kata jumlah seharusnya diganti kualitas. B. Kata sederhananya diganti menjadi sederhana. C. Kata tanaman seharusnya tumbuhan. D. Kata sudut-sudut seharusnya berbagai. 44. Kebanyakan orang yang menjadi ragu menyantap mi apalagi makanan ini sering dianggap tinggi kalori dan tidak menyehatkan. Perbaikan kalimat yang tepat dari kalimat tersebut adalah ... A. Kebanyakan orang menjadi ragu menyantap mi dikhawatirkan makanan ini sering dianggap tinggi kalori dan tidak menyehatkan. B. Banyak orang-orang yang menjadi ragu menyantap mi disebabkan makanan ini sering dianggap tinggi kalori dan tidak menyehatkan. C. Banyak orang menjadi ragu menyantap mi karena makanan ini sering dianggap tinggi kalori dan tidak menyehatkan. D. Banyaknya orang yang menjadi ragu menyantap mi sehingga makanan ini sering dianggap tinggi kalori dan tidak menyehatkan.
  21. 21. 45. Skimming adalah merupakan suatu tindakan pencurian informasi kartu kredit atau debit dengan cara menyalin informasi yang terdapat pada strip magnetik kartu kredit atau debit. Alasan ketidakefektifan kalimat tersebut adalah ... A. Kata adalah maknanya sama dengan merupakan. B. Kata informasi hanya digunakan dalam bidang pemberitaan. C. Kata menyalin seharusnya diganti dengan membobol. D. Kata magnetik seharusnya diganti magnet. 46. Anda barangkali tidak asing dengan talas bogor. Tanaman dengan nama latin Colocasia esculenta ini sering kali dijadikan buah tangan ketika seseorang pulang dari kunjungannya ke Bogor. Umbi atau bagian akar talas sering dijajakan di tepi jalan kota hujan tersebut yang dijual dalam jumlah tiga hingga sepuluh umbi dalam satu ikat. Alasan ketidaktepatan penulisan kata dalam kalimat tersebut adalah ... A. Kata talas bogor merupakan penunjuk jenis. B. Penulisan nama latin Colocasia esculenta seharusnya huruf kecil semua. C. Penggunaan kata di tepi jalan menunjukkan tempat. D. Penyebutan kota hujan seharusnya masing-masing diawali huruf kapital. 47. Denyut jantung supercepat diyakini oleh para ahli dapat memperbesar kemungkinan terjadinya resiko stroke. Seperti di ketahui stroke menjadi penyakit berbahaya. Di Tokyo, seorang pekerja tiba-tiba terkena stroke setelah bekerja lembur setiap harinya. Jika tidak segera ditangani, stroke dapat menjadi penghambat produktivitas. Perawatan yang intensif akan mempercepat proses penyembuhan penderita stroke. Ketidaktepatan penulisan kata dalam kalimat tersebut terdapat pada ... A. supercepat dan diyakini B. resiko dan di ketahui C. ditangani dan produktivitas
  22. 22. D. intensif dan stroke 48. Kunyit dikenal sebagai bahan pelengkap makanan yang memiliki cita rasa dan warna khas. Tidak hanya digunakan sebagai bumbu dapur masyarakat kerap memanfaatkannya untuk mengatasi berbagai kondisi kesehatan. Dengan mengonsumsi 500 mg kunyit per hari, diyakini dapat mengurangi nyeri sendi. Meski begitu, kunyit juga memiliki efek samping: alergi, gangguan hati, dan kontraksi uterus. Penggunaan tanda baca yang tepat pada kalimat tersebut adalah ... A. menambahkan tanda koma (,) setelah kata dapur B. menambahkan tanda titik (.) setelah singkatan mg C. menghilangkan tanda titik dua (:) setelah frasa efek samping D. menambahkan tanda koma (,) setelah kata hati 49. Pemerintah telah mengumumkan bahwa tes seleksi calon pegawai negeri sipil (CPNS) akan dimulai awal Februari. Semua pegawai negeri sipil nantinya akan menerima pemberitahuan mengenai lokasi ujian. Alasan ketidakefektifan kalimat tersebut adalah ... A. penggunaan kata telah yang tidak perlu B. singkatan CPNS yang tidak menggunakan tanda titik C. penulisan Februari yang tidak didahului dengan kata bulan D. memiliki maknanya tidak logis 50. (1) Sulawesi Selatan adalah sebuah provinsi di Indonesia Timur dengan Makassar sebagai ibukotanya. (2) Ibu kota adalah tempat yang dijadikan sebagai pusat pemerintahan dalam sebuah wilayah administratif. (3) Di antara wilayah lain, Sulawesi Selatan adalah provinsi terpadat dengan tradisi dan adat yang majemuk. (4) Itulah sebabnya, Sulawesi Selatan menjadi sebuah destinasi wisata yang menakjubkan bagi para turis. Ketidakpaduan kalimat pada paragraf tersebut ditunjukkan pada kalimat ... A. (1) B. (2) C. (3) D. (4)
  23. 23. 23 IZZI EXECUTIVE CHALLENGE Jl. Nuri B 593, Pinang Griya Permai, Ciledug, Tangerang, Banten 1. B 2. C 3. B 4. C 5. C 6. A 7. C 8. D 9. B 10. A 11. D 12. D 13. C 14. B 15. C 16. D 17. D 18. B 19. D 20. C 21. A 22. A 23. A 24. A 25. B 26. D 27. B 28. A 29. D 30. B 31. C 32. C 33. A 34. D 35. A 36. D 37. B 38. A 39. B 40. A 41. C 42. A 43. A 44. C 45. A 46. D 47. B 48. A 49. D 50. B

