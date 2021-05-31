Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IMMUNOLOGICAL PRODUCT… Presented by Akshay M. Akotkar Asst. Professor Dept. Of Pharmaceutics V.C.O.P.College of Pharmacy, ...
Antisera  Antiserum is human or nonhuman blood serum containing monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies that is used to sprea...
HOW TO MAKE an antiserum is made by injecting an antigen into an animal, most commonly a rabbit or a chicken (sometimes to...
Toxoid A toxoid is an inactivated toxin whose toxicity has been suppressed either by chemical or heat treatment, while oth...
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Immunological product
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
7 views
May. 31, 2021

Immunological product

immunity types and description about vaccines and sera

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Immunological product

  1. 1. IMMUNOLOGICAL PRODUCT… Presented by Akshay M. Akotkar Asst. Professor Dept. Of Pharmaceutics V.C.O.P.College of Pharmacy, Anjangaon, surji
  2. 2. Antisera  Antiserum is human or nonhuman blood serum containing monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies that is used to spread passive immunity to many diseases via blood donation  Antiserums are produced in animals (e.g., horse, sheep, ox, rabbit) WHAT IS MEANING Serum is the fluid and solute component of blood which does not play a role in clotting. It may be defined as blood plasma without fibrinogens. ... Serum does not contain white blood cells (leukocytes), red blood cells (erythrocytes), platelets, or clotting factors. The study of serum is serology.
  3. 3. HOW TO MAKE an antiserum is made by injecting an antigen into an animal, most commonly a rabbit or a chicken (sometimes to bypass the problems of tolerance) but also hamsters, rats, goats, and even cows. The quality of the antisera produced will be determined in part by the quality of the antigen selected.
  4. 4. Toxoid A toxoid is an inactivated toxin whose toxicity has been suppressed either by chemical or heat treatment, while other properties, typically immunogenicity, are maintained. Toxins are secreted by bacteria, whereas toxoids are altered form of toxins; toxoids are not secreted by bacteria. Toxoid vaccines use a toxin (harmful product) made by the germ that causes a disease. They create immunity to the parts of the germ that cause a disease instead of the germ itself. That means the immune response is targeted to the toxin instead of the whole germ.

×