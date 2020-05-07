Successfully reported this slideshow.
Immunological Products Pradeep HK Asst. Professor Department of Pharmaceutics GM Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and ...
Terminologies  Antigen  Antibody  Immunity  Vaccines  Sera
Immunity
Active Immunity Here immunity of the body system enhanced by increasing the production of antibodies by giving an antigens...
Passive Immunity
Active Immunity Passive Immunity Produced actively by the immune system of the host Produced passively by the immune syste...
Vaccines Vaccines are preparations of antigenic materials, which are administered with the objective of inducing in the re...
Classification Active Immunisation  Live attenuated vaccines  Inactivated or killed vaccines  Toxoids  Cellular fracti...
Bacterial Vaccines Viral Vaccines Live vaccines  BCG vaccination.  Typhoid vaccination (oral).  Cholera vaccination (or...
Live attenuated Vaccines  To produce a live vaccine, the wild or disease- causing virus is attenuated (weakened), traditi...
Killed and inactivated vaccines The term ‘killed’ is generally used for bacterial vaccines and the term ‘inactivated’ for ...
Toxoid vaccines In some bacterial infections (eg, diphtheria, tetanus), the clinical manifestations of disease are caused ...
Sera Blood = Cells + Plasms Plasma = water + proteins + dissolved substances Serum = Plasma – Clotting factors
The serum / sera is a portion of blood remaining after coagulation of the blood, during which process plasma protein fibri...
Preparation of Serum The blood is allowed to clot at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes. When the blood has clotted com...
Differences between Vaccines and Sera Vaccines Sera Vaccines are preparations of antigenic materials, which are administer...
Methods of Preparation
Preparations of Bacterial Vaccines Method Sterilised via low thermal or filtration Ex :Bacillus Calmette Guerin Vaccine (B...
Baceterial Toxoins
Bacterial toxoids Toxins Endo and exotoxins formaldehyde Toxin Toxoid Precipatation of Toxoid with Alum, flocculating it w...
Viral or Rickettsial Vaccines  Generally they are resistant to Treatment of antibiotic and chemotherapeutic agents  Gene...
Storage Viral /rickettsial Vaccine Temperature Shelf Life Poliomyelitis Frozen State Two years 0 to 4°C Six months 18 to 2...
Thank you
