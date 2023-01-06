Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING COURSES

Jan. 06, 2023
  1. 1. 12 TWITTER MARKETING TIPS TO HELP GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW! https://nidmindia.com/
  2. 2. 01 Twitter Marketing Twitter marketing refers to the promotion of your brand and its products and services through Twitter. The creation and publication of content on the platform is a key component of this social media marketing strategy.
  3. 3. 12 TWITTER MARKETING TIPS TO HELP GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW! 02
  4. 4. 03 Choose the right username A suitable one should be easy to understand and remember, without a large number of numbers or unusual spellings. Your creativity is also highly recommended.
  5. 5. 04 Always “follow up” It's a smart idea to follow someone you know who has a lot more followers so that you can see if they do the same. You can build your list of followers really fast using this old tactic. FOLLOW
  6. 6. 05 Say it with pictures In most cases, the most popular Tweets aren't text or characters at all. Instead, if you want your tweet to get people talking, try posting a picture that is thought-provoking or interesting.
  7. 7. 06 Treat links carefully Your site can occasionally be referenced. It won't take long for your followers to stop following your links if you only send them to your product pages.
  8. 8. 07 Limit the sales talk Likewise, it's imperative not to rely solely on marketing messages. Uninteresting tweets will turn people off on Twitter, since people don't go on Twitter to be sold to.
  9. 9. 08 Embrace controversy Don't think that embracing a viewpoint that isn't conventional is a bad idea. Challenging conventional wisdom will always get people talking.
  10. 10. 09 Avoid insensitivity Make sure you aren't rude or insensitive just to attract attention. Sales might increase in the short term, but there is little chance that any will be generated in the long term.
  11. 11. 10 Be mindful of privacy Even when tweeting to another person, you need to be alert, because what you say could easily become public knowledge.
  12. 12. 11 Stay on message Marketing can be easy if you just tweet whatever is on your mind, but smart marketers stay focused and on message.
  13. 13. 12 Leave room for re-tweets You need to save a few characters in case someone wants to re-tweet your message, even though 140 characters aren't much room to begin with.
  14. 14. 13 Watch the trends Commenting on popular news and events is a great way to gain followers and attention, so pay attention to what's popular!
  15. 15. 14 Use popular hashtags You need to consider the same way that your customers might be attracted to certain hashtags and subjects when you are creating your content, so use them as starting points for your content.
  16. 16. 15 Contact Us Phone Number +91 961136114 Email Address nidmindia@gmail.com Website https://nidmindia.com/

