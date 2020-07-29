Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EXPERIENCE THE DRIP CUSTOMER PITCH
Everyday we strive to promote healthier lifestyles and body positivity in women. We aim to change lives and motivate women...
WHAT DO WE DO? Fitness Trainers must be certified and show proof of certification for personal training and nutrition cons...
CERTIFICATIONS Weight Loss Coach Certification (Accredited): All Levels Health & Wellness Coaching Certification Hormone H...
HOW WE OPERATE Clients are able to workout 5 days a week with their personal trainer! Scheduling is discussed further once...
SERVICES Personal Fitness Training Nutritional Consultation Services Zoom Training KEY PARTNERSHIPS ARS Counseling Service...
Prices & Payment: Monthly Personal Fitness Training: $85 Monthly Virtual Training: $55 1 Month Meal Consultation: $75 2 We...
WORKOUT REGIMENTS When planning a workout, we expect the following: ·      Conducting a fitness consultation with each cli...
CREATING MEAL CONSULTATIONS Conduct a nutrition consultation via phone or in person with each client to figure out their d...
THE ETD APPROACH Training Style: At ETD Fitness, we practice an intrusive fitness training style to get hands on with our ...
Color Meanings: Yellow /Gold & Pink Yellow & Gold: are associated with meaning of happiness, creativity, and optimism.Thes...
"Level up your fitness" website: www.etdfitness.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ETD Customer Pitch

34 views

Published on

Level up your fitness with Experience the Drip! Made for women to improve their overall health and wellness goals!

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ETD Customer Pitch

  1. 1. EXPERIENCE THE DRIP CUSTOMER PITCH
  2. 2. Everyday we strive to promote healthier lifestyles and body positivity in women. We aim to change lives and motivate women to be stronger through wellness and fitness. We believe in empowering women to slay their fitness goals and to experience the DRIP. With intrusive fitness training, personalized nutritional consultations, and life coaching services, we aim to help women achieve their weight loss, improve self-confidence and mental health to impact our communities by innovating wellness into the everyday lives of women. Mission Statement
  3. 3. WHAT DO WE DO? Fitness Trainers must be certified and show proof of certification for personal training and nutrition consultation. (See types of Certifications on pg 5) As a CPT (Certified Personal Trainer) & CNS (Certified Nutrition Consultant) you will help clients with their workouts and personalized meal plans! Workouts are planned and structured to accommodate each client’s needs and target areas. As a Fitness Trainer, you will be responsible for handling a number of clients for their fitness and personalized meal plans. 
  4. 4. CERTIFICATIONS Weight Loss Coach Certification (Accredited): All Levels Health & Wellness Coaching Certification Hormone Health And Testosterone Certification (Accredited) Fitness Trainer Certification: Gym Workouts & Bodybuilding
  5. 5. HOW WE OPERATE Clients are able to workout 5 days a week with their personal trainer! Scheduling is discussed further once you have signed up. Our hours of operation are from 9:00a-7:00p Scheduling WHO DO WE SERVE? Currently based in Tallahassee, FL, ETD Fitness caters to college and millineal women in the FAMU-FSU area. We also serve virtual clients world wide with our Zoom training offerings!
  6. 6. SERVICES Personal Fitness Training Nutritional Consultation Services Zoom Training KEY PARTNERSHIPS ARS Counseling Services, LLC Messin' w/My Mental Coaching Experience The Drip, LLC has officially partnered with two mental health counseling organizations for mental health services that our clients are able to seek to improve their overall health and wellness journey: 
  7. 7. Prices & Payment: Monthly Personal Fitness Training: $85 Monthly Virtual Training: $55 1 Month Meal Consultation: $75 2 Week Meal Consultation: $40 Clients will pay their plan fee using www.etdfitness.com once they book their fitness plan. Once the client selects the trainer of choice, the payment will be processed directly to you within 2-3 business days. Repayment notifications for a renewal plan shall be reminded to clients 5 days in advance via the business EMAIL ONLY! Payments are accepted online ONLY and using PayPal.
  8. 8. WORKOUT REGIMENTS When planning a workout, we expect the following: ·      Conducting a fitness consultation with each client to figure out their body goals. This is discussed in person with the client and documented in your fitness notepad as the trainer. ·      Understand the clients target goal areas and how to divide workouts accordingly to meet the clients body goals ·      Conducting 50-60 min workout sessions 4-5 days a week ·      4-6 Sessions daily with 2 clients per session (DUE TO COVID-19 A MINIMUM OF 2 CLIENTS IS ENFORCED)
  9. 9. CREATING MEAL CONSULTATIONS Conduct a nutrition consultation via phone or in person with each client to figure out their diet changes. Each trainer is provided with a template to use for each time a consultation is assessed. Meal consultations are emailed to clients once the consultation is complete with a Q&A phone consultation.  Nutrition consultations include asking a various set of questions for each client in regards to their: Current eating habits Eating challenges Food Allergies Food Dislikes Health Goals Understand the clients personal/work schedule and how to gauge their eating schedule Develop an understanding of their grocery budget to create reasonable weekly meals and grocery list to accommodate the client Develop a structured meal plan for clients to follow by breaking down the monthly plan into weekly or biweekly meal plans depending on the client’s shopping habit
  10. 10. THE ETD APPROACH Training Style: At ETD Fitness, we practice an intrusive fitness training style to get hands on with our clients. We believe in helping them stay motivated during sessions at all times!  Always be patient. Do not pressure your client to overwork themselves. We do NOT want to discourage the client. Especially in their first months of training and at beginner stages for most people w/ working out. Get ACTIVE! If you see your client losing motivation, get active with them! We practice what’s called ‘BLITZ’ which is basically jumping in when your client is in need of a push from YOU!  Practice movements: We have to always stay on our p’s and q’s! Practice with your client and without. Make sure to sharpen moves by paying attention to posture, frame, consistency, and resistance in muscle movements to determine if you/client are performing workouts effectively CONSISTENTLY ENCOURAGE YOUR CLIENT: Always add encouraging statements during workouts to ensure your client knows you are paying attention to them! Your client is here for your motivation because YOU are where they want to be. Remember to motivate at the beginning, middle, and end of the workout. (Do not over do it but gauge with your client to know when they need a ‘push’) BE RELATEABLE       MAKE IT FUN BE OPEN MINDED TO YOUR CLIENT’S FEEDBACK
  11. 11. Color Meanings: Yellow /Gold & Pink Yellow & Gold: are associated with meaning of happiness, creativity, and optimism.These two colors combined are relevant to ETD Fitness because of our positive business environment and unique touch to our clients fitness journey. Pink: Represents the unconditional love and nurturing. The color pinkrepresents compassion, nurturing and love. Pink is used to represent a femine color to add a chic touch to the fitness aesthetic.
  12. 12. "Level up your fitness" website: www.etdfitness.com

×