Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Asia Afrika Eropa Australia Amerika Nur adilah Mahyaddin
Terletak pada 26° BT- 170° BT dan 11° LS – 80°LU Hampir seluruh wilayahnya berada di belahan bumi utara (BBU), hanya sebag...
Samudra Arktik di utara Samudra Hindia di selatan Benua Eropa Pegunungan Ural Laut Kaspia Laut Hitam Selat Bosporus Selat ...
Membentang dari Turki di bagian barat sampai Rusia di bagian timur Indonesia di selatan sampai Rusia di utara mendekati ku...
 Sering disebut sebagai Benua Merah, karena benua tersebut terdapat Suku Bangsa Indian.  Terletak pada 170° BT-35° BB da...
Batas Benua Amerika Samudra Arktik di utara Laut Weddel Samudra Atlantik Samudra Pasifik di Selatan Samudra Atlantik di Ti...
Dijuluki sebagai benua biru. Dikarenakan, 1) mayoritas penduduknya memiliki bola mata berwarna biru. 2) banyak kerajaan te...
 Samudra arktit di utara  Laut tengah di selatan  Samudra atlantik d barat  Benua asia di timur E R O P A BERBATASAN D...
Benua Amerika sering disebut “Benua Hitam”, Mengapa? Karena mayoritas penduduknya Mempunyai kulit warna hitam Terletak pad...
Benua ini berbatasan dengan:  Laut Tengah di utara  Samudra Hindia di selatan dan timur  Samudra Atlantik di barat
A U S T R A L I A Terletak di sebelah selatan Asia Terletak pada 113° BT - 155° BT dan 10°LS-43°LS Australia bagian utara ...
Terdiri atas 8 negara bagian: Australia Utara, Australia Selatan, Australia Barat, Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Slideshare

17 views

Published on

silahkan dibaca slide presentasi saya, mengenai letak dna luas benua asia dan lainnya

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Slideshare

  1. 1. Asia Afrika Eropa Australia Amerika Nur adilah Mahyaddin
  2. 2. Terletak pada 26° BT- 170° BT dan 11° LS – 80°LU Hampir seluruh wilayahnya berada di belahan bumi utara (BBU), hanya sebagian kecil yang berada di belahan bumi selatan, termasuk Indonesia. Merupakan benua terluas di permukaan bumi, luasnya mencapai 44.000.000 km² Wilayahnya membentang dari Turki di bagian barat sampai Rusia di bagian timur dan juga meliputi Indonesia di selatan sampai Rusia di utara mendekati kutub utara Terbagi menjadi beberapa wilayah yaitu: Asia Barat/ Asia Barat Daya (Asia Timur Tengah), Asia Tengah, Asia Timur, Asia Selatan, Asia Tenggara dan Rusia.
  3. 3. Samudra Arktik di utara Samudra Hindia di selatan Benua Eropa Pegunungan Ural Laut Kaspia Laut Hitam Selat Bosporus Selat Dardanella Laut Tengah Terusan Suez Laut Merah di barat Selat Bering Samudra Pasifik Di timur
  4. 4. Membentang dari Turki di bagian barat sampai Rusia di bagian timur Indonesia di selatan sampai Rusia di utara mendekati kutub utara Wilayah Benua Asia
  5. 5.  Sering disebut sebagai Benua Merah, karena benua tersebut terdapat Suku Bangsa Indian.  Terletak pada 170° BT-35° BB dan 83° LU-55° LS.  Merupakan benua terbesar kedua setelah Asia  Luas benuanya mencapai 42.057.100 km².  Puncak tertinggi pada benua ini adalah Gunung Acohcagua (6.960 m), sedangkan bagian terendah adalah Death Valley (86 m dibawah permukaan laut)  Sungai terpanjang pada benua ini adalah Sungai Amazon (6.300 km), sedangkan danau terbesar adalah Danau Michigan (58.016 km²).  Terbagi atas empat kawasan: Amerika Selatan, Amerika Utara, Amerika Tengah, dan Kepulauan Karbia yang terletak di sekitar Amerika bagian tengah.
  6. 6. Batas Benua Amerika Samudra Arktik di utara Laut Weddel Samudra Atlantik Samudra Pasifik di Selatan Samudra Atlantik di Timur Samudra Pasifik di Timur
  7. 7. Dijuluki sebagai benua biru. Dikarenakan, 1) mayoritas penduduknya memiliki bola mata berwarna biru. 2) banyak kerajaan terkenal, sehingga dikenal istilah darah biru (bangsawan). Secara fisik menjadi satu daratan dengan Benua Asia, hanya dipisahkan oleh Pegunungan Ural. Terletak pada 9° BB-60° BT dan 35°LU-80° LU. Iklim di Benua ini adalah subtropis dan sedang. Karena posisinya memiliki 4 musim: 1) musim semi, 2) panas, 3) gugur, dan 4) dingin. Luas benua mencapai 10.355.000 km². Terbagi atas 4 kawasan: Eropa Barat, Eropa Timur, Eropa Selatan, dan Eropa Utara.
  8. 8.  Samudra arktit di utara  Laut tengah di selatan  Samudra atlantik d barat  Benua asia di timur E R O P A BERBATASAN DENGAN
  9. 9. Benua Amerika sering disebut “Benua Hitam”, Mengapa? Karena mayoritas penduduknya Mempunyai kulit warna hitam Terletak pada 17° BB- 52° BT dan 35°LU- 34° LS. Dilewati garis khatulistiwa, Sehingga sebagian wilayahnya Beriklim tropis. Karena posisi lintangnya, sebagian besar beriklim tropis Kecuali bagian paling utara dan paling selatan. Dikedua Wilayah itu, iklim mulai memasuki zona subtropis, karena Disebabkan oleh wilyah yang sangat luas dan dikelilingi plato Benua terbesar ke-3 setelah Asia dan Amerika Terbagi atas 5 kawasan: Afrika Utara, Afrika Timur, Afrika Barat, Afrika Tengah, Dan Afrika Selatan Puncak tertinggi : Kilimanjaro (5.895 m) Bagian terendah : Danau Assal, Jibouti (158 m dibawah permukaan laut) Sungai terpanjang: Sungai Nil ( 6.650 m) Dana terbesar : Danau Victoria (68.870 km²)
  10. 10. Benua ini berbatasan dengan:  Laut Tengah di utara  Samudra Hindia di selatan dan timur  Samudra Atlantik di barat
  11. 11. A U S T R A L I A Terletak di sebelah selatan Asia Terletak pada 113° BT - 155° BT dan 10°LS-43°LS Australia bagian utara yang berdekatan dengan indonesia ,beriklim tropis Sebagian wilayah lainnya beriklim subtropis dan sedang.  Sebelah utara berbatasan dengan Laut Timor, Laut Arafuru, dan Selat Torres.  Sebelah timur berbatasan dengan Samudra Pasifik, Laut Tasman, dan Laut Coral. Sebelah selatan berbatasan dengan Samudra Hindia  Sebelah barat berbatasan dengan Samudra Hindia Luas wilayah : 8.945.000 km² Lebar : 3.200 km Panjang : 3.700 km Memiliki luas wilayah yang sangat luas, meskipun, sekitar 2/3 wilayahnya berupa gurun Puncak tertinggi : Puncak Mawson (2.750 m) Bagian terendah : Danau Eyre (15 m dibawah permukaan laut) Sungai terpanjang: Sungai Murray (2.508 km) Danau terbesar : Danau Eyre (9.500 km²)
  12. 12. Terdiri atas 8 negara bagian: Australia Utara, Australia Selatan, Australia Barat, Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania, dan Daerah Khusus Ibukota.

×