Future of manufacturing industry post covid19

Mini–Orientation on The future of manufacturing industry in post pandemic world By Abira Mukherjee Assistant Professor Sch...
Introduction 15-07-2020 2 Fig 1: The apple Tree
15-07-2020 3 Fig 2: Use-based classification of India’s manufacturing sector
15-07-2020 4 Fig 3: Top Manufacturing countries in the world
15-07-2020 5 Growth of Manufacturing Industry in India’2020
15-07-2020 6 Fig 4: Market Size Fig 5: FDI inflow Source: ibef.org
15-07-2020 7 Source: ibef.org Fig 6: Current trends Fig 7: Government Initiative
15-07-2020 8 Fig 8 Source: ibef.org
15-07-2020 9 Fig 9 Source: ibef.org
15-07-2020 10 Fig 10 Source: ibef.org
15-07-2020 11 Source: ibef.org Fig 11
15-07-2020 12Fig 12: India GDP from Manufacturing till Jan 2020
Covid 19 15-07-2020 13 https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Impact of Covid 19 on GDP worldwide 15-07-2020 14
15-07-2020 15 Fig 13: 2020 projected change in GDP
15-07-2020 16
15-07-2020 17 Impact of Covid 19 on Indian GDP
15-07-2020 18Fig 14: India GDP from Manufacturing post pandemic
Impact on Manufacturing Industry 15-07-2020 19
15-07-2020 20 Disruptions in Supply Chain world wide
Manufacturing of PPE , ventilators by Auto Giants 15-07-2020 21
Manufacture of Hand Sanitizers by Breweries 15-07-2020 22
Restaurants, retailers, apparel makers demand crashed 15-07-2020 23
MSMEs face a setback 15-07-2020 24
Migrant Workers start leaving cities. 15-07-2020 25
15-07-2020 26 Fig 15:Most impacted businesses
15-07-2020 27 MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY POST PANDEMIC
Crisis Nervous System 15-07-2020 28 Analyse DecideRespond Sense
15-07-2020 29 Digital Resilience
3D Printing 15-07-2020 30
Secure and future proof supply chains  Manufacturers can no longer depend upon price as the primary criterion to source c...
New buying behaviors 15-07-2020 32  Each product line should be reviewed in the new context, for affordability, relevance...
Employees Protect, Motivate, Upskill  Use automation aggressively to reduce infection risk and also improve operations. ...
Industrial Revolution 15-07-2020 34
Industry 4.0 15-07-2020 35
15-07-2020 36
Smart Manufacturing 15-07-2020 37
Questions 15-07-2020 38
15-07-2020 39 THANK YOU
  1. 1. Mini–Orientation on The future of manufacturing industry in post pandemic world By Abira Mukherjee Assistant Professor School of Engineering, NMIMS Mumbai 15-07-2020 1
  2. 2. Introduction 15-07-2020 2 Fig 1: The apple Tree
  3. 3. 15-07-2020 3 Fig 2: Use-based classification of India’s manufacturing sector
  4. 4. 15-07-2020 4 Fig 3: Top Manufacturing countries in the world
  5. 5. 15-07-2020 5 Growth of Manufacturing Industry in India’2020
  6. 6. 15-07-2020 6 Fig 4: Market Size Fig 5: FDI inflow Source: ibef.org
  7. 7. 15-07-2020 7 Source: ibef.org Fig 6: Current trends Fig 7: Government Initiative
  8. 8. 15-07-2020 8 Fig 8 Source: ibef.org
  9. 9. 15-07-2020 9 Fig 9 Source: ibef.org
  10. 10. 15-07-2020 10 Fig 10 Source: ibef.org
  11. 11. 15-07-2020 11 Source: ibef.org Fig 11
  12. 12. 15-07-2020 12Fig 12: India GDP from Manufacturing till Jan 2020
  13. 13. Covid 19 15-07-2020 13 https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
  14. 14. Impact of Covid 19 on GDP worldwide 15-07-2020 14
  15. 15. 15-07-2020 15 Fig 13: 2020 projected change in GDP
  16. 16. 15-07-2020 16
  17. 17. 15-07-2020 17 Impact of Covid 19 on Indian GDP
  18. 18. 15-07-2020 18Fig 14: India GDP from Manufacturing post pandemic
  19. 19. Impact on Manufacturing Industry 15-07-2020 19
  20. 20. 15-07-2020 20 Disruptions in Supply Chain world wide
  21. 21. Manufacturing of PPE , ventilators by Auto Giants 15-07-2020 21
  22. 22. Manufacture of Hand Sanitizers by Breweries 15-07-2020 22
  23. 23. Restaurants, retailers, apparel makers demand crashed 15-07-2020 23
  24. 24. MSMEs face a setback 15-07-2020 24
  25. 25. Migrant Workers start leaving cities. 15-07-2020 25
  26. 26. 15-07-2020 26 Fig 15:Most impacted businesses
  27. 27. 15-07-2020 27 MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY POST PANDEMIC
  28. 28. Crisis Nervous System 15-07-2020 28 Analyse DecideRespond Sense
  29. 29. 15-07-2020 29 Digital Resilience
  30. 30. 3D Printing 15-07-2020 30
  31. 31. Secure and future proof supply chains  Manufacturers can no longer depend upon price as the primary criterion to source components globally.  To mitigate similar global supply disruptions in the future, regional supply sources need to be developed.  Beyond price, additional materials will be considered national security priorities, creating yet another layer in the patchwork quilt of global trade compliance requirements.  Manufacturers should accelerate development of local, lower-risk suppliers to supply critical parts in case of supply stoppage across borders. 15-07-2020 31
  32. 32. New buying behaviors 15-07-2020 32  Each product line should be reviewed in the new context, for affordability, relevance and potential new uses.  Marketers need to create rich, interactive online experiences that give prospective buyers compelling reasons to purchase.  Manufacturers should aggressively adopt commercial arrangements around value add services and subscription-based models, acknowledging new buying behaviors and locking in customers with predictable revenue streams.  Manufacturers should look into potential flexibility to rapidly change product lines when conditions improve, optimize new trends and manage cyclical demand drops.
  33. 33. Employees Protect, Motivate, Upskill  Use automation aggressively to reduce infection risk and also improve operations.  This period is an opportunity to reskill employees in preparation for post-COVID-19 needs, and online learning platforms have come of age to meet this need.  Cultivate a new operating environment that will ensure workforce health and productivity. This will also be critical to attract and retain the best employees as conditions improve. 15-07-2020 33
  34. 34. Industrial Revolution 15-07-2020 34
  35. 35. Industry 4.0 15-07-2020 35
  36. 36. 15-07-2020 36
  37. 37. Smart Manufacturing 15-07-2020 37
  38. 38. Questions 15-07-2020 38
  39. 39. 15-07-2020 39 THANK YOU

