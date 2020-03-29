Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban Solved Examples at Moment Distribution method for Beams Example (1) Draw B.M.D. & S.F.D. for th...
2 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban For joint C: 𝐷𝐹𝐶𝐵 = 𝐾𝐶𝐵 𝐾𝐶𝐵 + 𝐾𝐶𝐷 = 1.6 1.6 + 4 3⁄ = 6 11⁄ 𝐷𝐹𝐶𝐷 = 𝐾𝐶𝐷 𝐾𝐶𝐵 + 𝐾𝐶𝐷 = 4 3⁄ 1.6 + 4 ...
3 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban Step 6: Repeat step 4&5 by making many cycles if needed to reach to equilibrium of joints (3 cy...
4 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban Step 7: Draw S.F.D A B C D 6.22 5.57 4.37 7.81 2*6/2 = 6 6 (6.22-5.57)/6 = 0.108 4/2 = 2 2 (5.5...
5 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban Example (2) Draw B.M.D. & S.F.D. for the following Beams: Step 1: Coding joint and Dived the be...
6 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban For joint C: 𝐷𝐹𝐶𝐵 = 𝐾𝐶𝐵 𝐾𝐶𝐵 + 𝐾𝐶𝐷 = 1 1 + 2 3⁄ = 0.6 𝐷𝐹𝐶𝐷 = 𝐾𝐶𝐷 𝐾𝐶𝐵 + 𝐾𝐶𝐷 = 2 3⁄ 1 + 2 3⁄ = 0.4...
7 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban Step 6: Repeat step 4&5 by making many cycles if needed to reach to equilibrium of joints (3 cy...
8 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban Step 7: Draw B.M.D Step 7: Draw S.F.D 6 12.37 13.15 6.95 A B C D 6.0 t.m 12.37 13.15 6.95 2*6/2...
9 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban Fixed End Moment Table:
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Moment distribution on beam

60 views

Published on

Solved Examples on statically indeterminate beams structure by using moment distribution method

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Moment distribution on beam

  1. 1. 1 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban Solved Examples at Moment Distribution method for Beams Example (1) Draw B.M.D. & S.F.D. for the following Beams: Step 1: Coding joint and Dived the beam into individual parts then Calculate Fixed End Moment (F.E.M) for each part Step 2: Calculate Stiffness for each member then calculate its Distribution Factor (D.F). For member AB: 𝐾𝐴𝐵 = 4𝐸𝐼 𝐿 = 4 ∗ 3𝐸𝐼 6 = 2𝐸𝐼 For member BC: 𝐾 𝐵𝐶 = 4𝐸𝐼 𝐿 = 4 ∗ 4𝐸𝐼 10 = 1.6𝐸𝐼 For member CD: 𝐾𝐶𝐷 = 4𝐸𝐼 𝐿 = 4 ∗ 2𝐸𝐼 6 = 4 3⁄ 𝐸𝐼 For joint B: 𝐷𝐹𝐵𝐴 = 𝐾 𝐵𝐴 𝐾 𝐵𝐴 + 𝐾 𝐵𝐶 = 2 2 + 1.6 = 5 9⁄ 𝐷𝐹𝐵𝑐 = 𝐾 𝐵𝑐 𝐾 𝐵𝐴 + 𝐾 𝐵𝐶 = 1.6 2 + 1.6 = 4 9⁄ A B C D A B C D 6 -6 5 -5 4 -8
  2. 2. 2 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban For joint C: 𝐷𝐹𝐶𝐵 = 𝐾𝐶𝐵 𝐾𝐶𝐵 + 𝐾𝐶𝐷 = 1.6 1.6 + 4 3⁄ = 6 11⁄ 𝐷𝐹𝐶𝐷 = 𝐾𝐶𝐷 𝐾𝐶𝐵 + 𝐾𝐶𝐷 = 4 3⁄ 1.6 + 4 3⁄ = 5 11⁄ Step 3: Construct a table to summarize results and facilitation of calculation procedures. Joint A B C D Member AB BA BC CB CD DC D.F 0 5/9 4/9 6/11 5/11 0 F.E.M 6 -6 5 -5 4 -8 Step 4: Calculate the Distributing Moment (Ds.M) for each member by sum FEM of its linked joint then revers the value sign then multiply with its D.F. For example: For joint B: 𝐷𝑠. 𝑀 𝐵𝐴 = −(𝑀 𝐵𝐴 + 𝑀 𝐵𝐶) ∗ 𝐷𝐹𝐵𝐴 = −(−6 + 5) ∗ 5 9 = 0.556 𝐷𝑠. 𝑀 𝐵𝐶 = −(𝑀 𝐵𝐴 + 𝑀 𝐵𝐶) ∗ 𝐷𝐹𝐵𝐶 = −(−6 + 5) ∗ 4 9 = 0.444 Joint A B C D Member AB BA BC CB CD DC D.F 0 5/9 4/9 6/11 5/11 0 F.E.M 6 -6 5 -5 4 -8 Ds.M 0.000 0.556 0.444 0.545 0.455 0.000 Step 5: Calculate the Carry Over Moment (C.O.M) between end of each member. Note that we don’t distribute COM to the pure hinged of free ended joints. Joint A B C D Member AB BA BC CB CD DC D.F 0 5/9 4/9 6/11 5/11 0 F.E.M 6 -6 5 -5 4 -8 Ds.M 0.000 0.556 0.444 0.545 0.455 0.000 C.O.M 0.278 0.000 0.273 0.222 0.000 0.227
  3. 3. 3 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban Step 6: Repeat step 4&5 by making many cycles if needed to reach to equilibrium of joints (3 cycles seems to be good). Joint A B C D Member AB BA BC CB CD DC D.F 0 5/9 4/9 6/11 5/11 0 F.E.M 6 -6 5 -5 4 -8 Ds.M 0.000 0.556 0.444 0.545 0.455 0.000 C.O.M 0.278 0.000 0.273 0.222 0.000 0.227 Ds.M 0.000 -0.152 -0.121 -0.121 -0.101 0.000 C.O.M -0.076 0.000 -0.061 -0.061 0.000 -0.051 Ds.M 0.000 0.034 0.027 0.033 0.028 0.000 C.O.M 0.017 0.000 0.017 0.013 0.000 0.014 Step 7: Calculate Final Moment (F.M) by Sum all previous moments for each member. Joint A B C D Member AB BA BC CB CD DC D.F 0 5/9 4/9 6/11 5/11 0 F.E.M 6 -6 5 -5 4 -8 Ds.M 0.000 0.556 0.444 0.545 0.455 0.000 C.O.M 0.278 0.000 0.273 0.222 0.000 0.227 Ds.M 0.000 -0.152 -0.121 -0.121 -0.101 0.000 C.O.M -0.076 0.000 -0.061 -0.061 0.000 -0.051 Ds.M 0.000 0.034 0.027 0.033 0.028 0.000 C.O.M 0.017 0.000 0.017 0.013 0.000 0.014 F.M 6.22 -5.56 5.58 -4.37 4.38 -7.81 Step 7: Draw B.M.D 6.22 5.57 4.37 7.81 5.03 5.33
  4. 4. 4 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban Step 7: Draw S.F.D A B C D 6.22 5.57 4.37 7.81 2*6/2 = 6 6 (6.22-5.57)/6 = 0.108 4/2 = 2 2 (5.57-4.37)/10 = 0.12 9*2/6 = 3 9*4/6 = 6 (7.81-4.37)/6 = 0.57 6.108 2.12 2.12 2.43 -6.57 -1.88 -5.892
  5. 5. 5 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban Example (2) Draw B.M.D. & S.F.D. for the following Beams: Step 1: Coding joint and Dived the beam into individual parts then Calculate Fixed End Moment (F.E.M) for each part Step 2: Calculate Stiffness for each member then calculate its Distribution Factor (D.F). For member AB: 𝐾𝐴𝐵 = 3𝐸𝐼 𝐿 = 3 ∗ 𝐸𝐼 6 = 0.5 𝐸𝐼 For member BC: 𝐾 𝐵𝐶 = 4𝐸𝐼 𝐿 = 4 ∗ 2𝐸𝐼 8 = 1.0 𝐸𝐼 For member CD: 𝐾𝐶𝐷 = 4𝐸𝐼 𝐿 = 4 ∗ 𝐸𝐼 6 = 2 3⁄ 𝐸𝐼 For joint B: 𝐷𝐹𝐵𝐴 = 𝐾 𝐵𝐴 𝐾 𝐵𝐴 + 𝐾 𝐵𝐶 = 0.5 1 + 0.5 = 1 3⁄ 𝐷𝐹𝐵𝑐 = 𝐾 𝐵𝑐 𝐾 𝐵𝐴 + 𝐾 𝐵𝐶 = 1 1 + 0.5 = 2 3⁄ A B C D -12+6/2 = -9 16 -16 9 -9 A B C D
  6. 6. 6 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban For joint C: 𝐷𝐹𝐶𝐵 = 𝐾𝐶𝐵 𝐾𝐶𝐵 + 𝐾𝐶𝐷 = 1 1 + 2 3⁄ = 0.6 𝐷𝐹𝐶𝐷 = 𝐾𝐶𝐷 𝐾𝐶𝐵 + 𝐾𝐶𝐷 = 2 3⁄ 1 + 2 3⁄ = 0.4 Step 3: Construct a table to summarize results and facilitation of calculation procedures. Joint A B C D Member AB BA BC CB CD DC D.F 0.00 0.33 0.67 0.60 0.40 0.00 F.E.M 6 -9 16 -16 9 -9 Step 4: Calculate the Distributing Moment (Ds.M) for each member by sum FEM of its linked joint then revers the value sign then multiply with its D.F. Joint A B C D Member AB BA BC CB CD DC D.F 0.00 0.33 0.67 0.60 0.40 0.00 F.E.M 6 -9 16 -16 9 -9 DSm 0.00 -2.33 -4.67 4.20 2.80 0.00 Step 5: Calculate the Carry Over Moment (C.O.M) between end of each member. Note that we don’t distribute COM to the pure hinged of free ended joints. Joint A B C D Member AB BA BC CB CD DC D.F 0.00 0.33 0.67 0.60 0.40 0.00 F.E.M 6 -9 16 -16 9 -9 DSm 0.00 -2.33 -4.67 4.20 2.80 0.00 Com 0.00 0 2.1 -2.33333 0 1.4
  7. 7. 7 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban Step 6: Repeat step 4&5 by making many cycles if needed to reach to equilibrium of joints (3 cycles seems to be good). Joint A B C D Member AB BA BC CB CD DC D.F 0.00 0.33 0.67 0.60 0.40 0.00 F.E.M 6 -9 16 -16 9 -9 DSm 0.00 -2.33 -4.67 4.20 2.80 0.00 Com 0.00 0 2.1 -2.33333 0 1.4 DSm 0.00 -0.70 -1.40 1.40 0.93 0.00 Com 0.00 0 0.7 -0.7 0 0.4667 DSm 0.00 -0.23 -0.47 0.42 0.28 0.00 Com 0.00 0 0.21 -0.23333 0 0.14 DSm 0.00 -0.07 -0.14 0.14 0.09 0.00 Com 0.00 0 0.07 -0.07 0 0.0467 Step 7: Calculate Final Moment (F.M) by Sum all previous moments for each member. Joint A B C D Member AB BA BC CB CD DC D.F 0.00 0.33 0.67 0.60 0.40 0.00 F.E.M 6 -9 16 -16 9 -9 DSm 0.00 -2.33 -4.67 4.20 2.80 0.00 Com 0.00 0 2.1 -2.33333 0 1.4 DSm 0.00 -0.70 -1.40 1.40 0.93 0.00 Com 0.00 0 0.7 -0.7 0 0.4667 DSm 0.00 -0.23 -0.47 0.42 0.28 0.00 Com 0.00 0 0.21 -0.23333 0 0.14 DSm 0.00 -0.07 -0.14 0.14 0.09 0.00 Com 0.00 0 0.07 -0.07 0 0.0467 FM 6 -12.34 12.41 -13.18 13.11 -6.95
  8. 8. 8 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban Step 7: Draw B.M.D Step 7: Draw S.F.D 6 12.37 13.15 6.95 A B C D 6.0 t.m 12.37 13.15 6.95 2*6/2 = 6 6 (12.37-6)/6 = 1.062 3 3*8/2 = 12 12 (13.15-12.37)/8 = 0.097 12/2 = 6 6 (13.15-6.95)/6 = 1.03 -3 4.938 11.9 7.03 -4.97 -4.09 -1.06 1.75 3.87 7.95 3.0 t -7.06
  9. 9. 9 Eng. Abdulrahman Shaaban Fixed End Moment Table:

×