Topic 2. present tense

Present Tense Teacher: Yenny Rodriguez Caracas, June 2021
The Anglo Saxon Genitive
When building a sentence in English, a verb is always required. The verb “be” is the most important verb to learn in Engli...
Simple Present Tense indicates an action which happens in the present, but it isn’t necessary for actions to happen right ...
Notes: 1. In Simple Present Tense, we add the suffix -s at the end of the verbs for the third singular subjects ( He, She,...
We use Present Tense to talk about
Some questions we can ask about Foods and Drinks
Thanks for yor Attention!
  1. 1. Present Tense Teacher: Yenny Rodriguez Caracas, June 2021
  2. 2. The Anglo Saxon Genitive
  3. 3. When building a sentence in English, a verb is always required. The verb “be” is the most important verb to learn in English. ‘’TO BE’’ is used to describe objects, features, locations, etc. Verb ‘’ TO BE ‘’has three forms in the present; am, is and are;
  4. 4. Simple Present Tense indicates an action which happens in the present, but it isn’t necessary for actions to happen right now. Simple present tense indicates, unchanging situations, general truths, scientific facts, habits, fixed arrangements and frequently occurring events. AUXILIARS Do= I, You, We, They Does= He, She, It
  5. 5. Notes: 1. In Simple Present Tense, we add the suffix -s at the end of the verbs for the third singular subjects ( He, She, It ) . On the other hand, we use first forms of the verbs for other subjects ( I, You, We, You, They). 2. Although we add the suffix -s at the end of the verb for the third singular subjects in possitive sentences, We remove the suffix -s at the end of the verb in questions and negative sentences because of being used ‘does’ or ‘doesn’t’ as an auxillary verb.
  6. 6. We use Present Tense to talk about
  7. 7. Some questions we can ask about Foods and Drinks
  8. 8. Thanks for yor Attention!

