Copyright © Wondershare Software Organisasi Manajemen Proyek Muhammad Ainul Yaqin
Copyright © Wondershare Software Sistem Organisasi • Suatu sistem organisasi adalah kumpulan berbagai komponen yang bersat...
Copyright © Wondershare Software Prinsip Sistem Organisasi • Sistem organisasi bersifat dinamis. • Sistem organisasi dapat...
Copyright © Wondershare Software Elemen Manajemen • Elemen manajemen : komponen yang terdiri dari fungsi-fungsi kunci atau...
Copyright © Wondershare Software Jenis Struktur Organisasi • Organisasi Fungsional • Organisasi Projectized • Organisasi M...
Copyright © Wondershare Software Organisasi Fungsional • Merupakan organisasi di mana setiap karyawan memiliki satu atasan...
Copyright © Wondershare Software Organisasi Fungsional
Copyright © Wondershare Software Organisasi Projectized • Organisasi projectized terdiri atas proyek-proyek yang dikepalai...
Copyright © Wondershare Software Organisasi Projectized
Copyright © Wondershare Software Organisasi Matriks • Kombinasi karakteristik organisasi fungsional dan projectized disebu...
Copyright © Wondershare Software Karakteristik Organisasi Proyek
Copyright © Wondershare Software Tahapan Penyusunan Organisasi • Menetapkan visi dan misi organisasi • Menyusun job descri...
Copyright © Wondershare Software Hirarki Organisasi
Copyright © Wondershare Software Arsitektur Bisnis
02 project management organization

  1. 1. Copyright © Wondershare Software Organisasi Manajemen Proyek Muhammad Ainul Yaqin
  2. 2. Copyright © Wondershare Software Sistem Organisasi • Suatu sistem organisasi adalah kumpulan berbagai komponen yang bersatu dapat menghasilkan hasil yang tidak dapat diperoleh oleh masing-masing komponen saja. • Komponen adalah elemen yang dapat diidentifikasi proyek atau organisasi yang menyediakan fungsi atau kelompok tertentu dari fungsi terkait. • Interaksi dari berbagai komponen sistem organisasi menciptakan budaya dan kapabilitas organisasi.
  3. 3. Copyright © Wondershare Software Prinsip Sistem Organisasi • Sistem organisasi bersifat dinamis. • Sistem organisasi dapat dioptimalkan. • Komponen sistem organisasi dapat dioptimalkan. • Sistem organisasi dan komponen mereka tidak dapat dioptimalkan pada saat yang bersamaan. • Sistem organisasi nonlinier dalam respon (perubahan input tidak menghasilkan prediksi perubahan output.
  4. 4. Copyright © Wondershare Software Elemen Manajemen • Elemen manajemen : komponen yang terdiri dari fungsi-fungsi kunci atau prinsip-prinsip manajemen umum dalam organisasi. • Elemen manajemen umum dialokasikan dalam organisasi sesuai dengan tata kelolanya kerangka kerja dan jenis struktur organisasi yang dipilih.
  5. 5. Copyright © Wondershare Software Jenis Struktur Organisasi • Organisasi Fungsional • Organisasi Projectized • Organisasi Matriks
  6. 6. Copyright © Wondershare Software Organisasi Fungsional • Merupakan organisasi di mana setiap karyawan memiliki satu atasan yang jelas. • Subordinat utama dikelompokkan berdasarkan keahlian, seperti teknik, operasi, administrasi, dan lain-lain. • Selanjutnya subordinat dapat dibagi kembali menjadi spesialisasi khusus. • Contoh pada bagian teknik dapat terdiri atas sipil, arsitektur, dan M/E dan bagian administrasi dibagi menjadi keuangan, akuntansi, SDM, dan general affair.
  7. 7. Copyright © Wondershare Software Organisasi Fungsional
  8. 8. Copyright © Wondershare Software Organisasi Projectized • Organisasi projectized terdiri atas proyek-proyek yang dikepalai oleh project manager, sehingga project manager adalah koordinator yang memiliki otoritas dan kebebasan tinggi dalam mengelola pekerjaannya serta sebagian besar sumber daya organisasi terlibat dalam pekerjaan proyek. • Organisasi projectized sering memiliki unit organisasi yang disebut departemen dan tiap departemen terdiri atas officer atau staf.
  9. 9. Copyright © Wondershare Software Organisasi Projectized
  10. 10. Copyright © Wondershare Software Organisasi Matriks • Kombinasi karakteristik organisasi fungsional dan projectized disebut organisasi matriks. • Organisasi matriks dapat diklasifikasikan sebagai lemah (Weak), seimbang (Balanced), atau kuat (Strong) yang tergantung pada tingkat relatif kekuasaan dan pengaruh antara manajer fungsional dan proyek. • Organisasi jenis ini memiliki staf yang bekerja pada lebih dari satu manajer yaitu project manager dan functional manager yang memiliki implikasi pada konflik prioritas pelaksanaan tugas. • Konflik tersebut harus diatasi dengan aturan main yang jelas dalam organisasi.
  11. 11. Copyright © Wondershare Software Karakteristik Organisasi Proyek
  12. 12. Copyright © Wondershare Software Tahapan Penyusunan Organisasi • Menetapkan visi dan misi organisasi • Menyusun job description • Menyusun struktur organisasi • Menetapkan pejabat pada setiap posisi
  13. 13. Copyright © Wondershare Software Hirarki Organisasi
  14. 14. Copyright © Wondershare Software Arsitektur Bisnis

project management organization

