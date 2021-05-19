Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 19, 2021

Колканнон

Автор - Ілюхін Андрій, учень 9-А класу. НВК "Якимівська гімназія"

Колканнон

  1. 1. Традиційне ірландське блюдо КОЛКАННОН
  2. 2. Колканнон – це блюдо, яке готується з картопляного пюре і кучерявої капусти.
  3. 3. Існує величезна кількість рецептів, зазвичай подається, як гарнір до вареної шинки, смаженої грудинки, сосисок.
  4. 4. Завдяки дешевизні і доступності інгредієнтів його готували в Ірландії протягом усього року.
  5. 5. За традицією його зазвичай подають з шматочком вершкового масла зверху в самій середині.
  6. 6. Що треба для приготування: 1кг свіжозвареного і розім'ятої картоплі; 250 гр. звареної і дрібно порізаної капусти або пучок дрібно Автор: Андрій Ілюхін 9-А класс

