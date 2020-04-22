Successfully reported this slideshow.
April 2020: Top Read Articles in VLSI design & Communication Systems International Journal of VLSI design & Communication Systems
DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF CAR PARKING SYSTEM ON FPGA Ramneet Kaur1 and Balwinder Singh2 1,2 Academic and Consultancy Se...
AUTHORS BIOGRAPHY Balwinder Singh has obtained his Bachelor of Technology degree from National Institute of Technology, Ja...
VERIFICATION OF DRIVER LOGIC USING AMBAAXI UVM Bijal Thakkar1 and V Jayashree2 1 Research Scholar, Electronics Dept., D.K....
VLSI DESIGN OF AMBA BASED AHB2APB BRIDGE Aparna Kharade1 and V. Jayashree2 1 Research Scholar, Electronics Dept., D.K.T.E....
FIVE-TRANSISTOR SINGLE-PORT SRAM BIT CELL WITH HIGH SPEED AND LOW STANDBY CURRENT Chien-Cheng Yu1,3* , Ming-Chuen Shiau2 ,...
STATIC NOISE MARGIN OPTIMIZED 11NM SHORTED-GATE AND INDEPENDENT-GATE LOW POWER 6T FINFET SRAM TOPOLOGIES Dusten Vernor, Sa...
SINGLE ELECTRON TRANSISTOR: APPLICATIONS & PROBLEMS Om Kumar1 and Manjit Kaur2 1,2 VLSI-ES Department, Centre for Developm...
AUTHORS Om Kumar I am a Student of Masters in Technology in VLSI Design, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing(C-DA...
EVALUATION OF ATM FUNCTIONING USING VHDL AND FPGA Manali Dhar1 , Debolina Roy2 and Tamosha Saha3 1 Assistant Professor, De...
COMPARATIVE PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS OF XORXNOR FUNCTION BASED HIGH-SPEED CMOS FULL ADDER CIRCUITS FOR LOW VOLTAGE VLSI DESIGN...
MULTISIM DESIGN AND SIMULATION OF 2.2GHz LNA FOR WIRELESS COMMUNICATION Oluwajobi F. I, Lawalwasiu Department of Electrica...
SMART MULTICROSSBAR ROUTER DESIGN IN NOC Bhavana Prakash Shrivastava1 and Kavita Khare2 1 Department of Electronics and Co...
AUTHORS BIOGRAPHY Bhavana Prakash Shrivatava received her degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2003, M.T...
April 2020: Top Read Articles in VLSI design & Communication Systems

International Journal of VLSI design & Communication Systems (VLSICS) is a bi monthly open access peer-reviewed journal that publishes articles which contribute new results in all areas of VLSI Design & Communications. The goal of this journal is to bring together researchers and practitioners from academia and industry to focus on advanced VLSI Design & communication concepts and establishing new collaborations in these areas.

April 2020: Top Read Articles in VLSI design & Communication Systems

  April 2020: Top Read Articles in VLSI design & Communication Systems International Journal of VLSI design & Communication Systems (VLSICS) ISSN : 0976 - 1357 (Online); 0976 - 1527(print) http://airccse.org/journal/vlsi/vlsics.html
  2. 2. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF CAR PARKING SYSTEM ON FPGA Ramneet Kaur1 and Balwinder Singh2 1,2 Academic and Consultancy Services-Division, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing(C- DAC), Mohali, India ABSTRACT As, the number of vehicles are increased day by day in rapid manner. It causes the problem of traffic congestion, pollution (noise and air). To overcome this problem A FPGA based parking system has been proposed. In this paper, parking system is implemented using Finite State Machine modelling. The system has two main modules i.e. identification module and slot checking module. Identification module identifies the visitor. Slot checking module checks the slot status. These modules are modelled in HDL and implemented on FPGA. A prototype of parking system is designed with various interfaces like sensor interfacing, stepper motor and LCD. KEYWORDS Finite State Machine; Parking System; Virtex- 5; Original Source URL : https://aircconline.com/vlsics/V4N3/4313vlsics07.pdf http://airccse.org/journal/vlsi/vol4.html
  4. 4. AUTHORS BIOGRAPHY Balwinder Singh has obtained his Bachelor of Technology degree from National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar and Master of Technology degree from University Centre for Inst. & Microelectronics (UCIM), Punjab University, and Chandigarh in 2002 and 2004 respectively. He is currently serving as Senior Engineer in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Mohali and is a part of the teaching faculty and also pursuing Phd from GNDU Amritsar. He has 8+ years of teaching experience to both undergraduate and postgraduate students. Singh has published three books and many papers in the International & National Journal and Conferences. His current interest includes Genetic algorithms, Low Power techniques, VLSI Design & Testing, and System on Chip. Ramneet kaur has received the B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering) degree from the CTIEMT, Jalandhar affiliated to Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar in 2011, and presently she is doing M.Tech (VLSI design) degree from Centre for of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Mohali and working on her thesis work. Her area of interest is FPGA Implementation and VLSI Design.
  5. 5. VERIFICATION OF DRIVER LOGIC USING AMBAAXI UVM Bijal Thakkar1 and V Jayashree2 1 Research Scholar, Electronics Dept., D.K.T.E. Society's Textile and Engineering Institute, Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra, India. 2 Professor, Electronics Dept ., D.K.T.E. Society's Textile and Engineering Institute, Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra, India. ABSTRACT Advanced Extensible Interface (AXI) is the most commonly used bus protocols in the day-to-day because of its high performance and high-frequency operation without using complex bridges. AXI is also backwardcompatible with existing AHB and APB interfaces. So verification of driver logic using AMBA-AXI UVM is presented in this paper. The AXI is used for multiple outstanding operations which is only possible in the other protocol but it is possible in AXI because it contains different write address and data channels and AXI also supports out of order transfer based on the transaction ID which is generated at the start of the transfer. The driver logic for the AXI has been designed and implemented using the Universal Verification Methodology (UVM).The signaling of the five channels such as write address, write data, write response, read address, read data channel of AXI protocol are considered for verification. According to the AXI protocol,the signals of these channels are driven to the interconnect and results are observed for single master and single slave. The driver logic has been implemented and verified successfully according to AXI protocol using the Rivera Pro. The results observed for single master and single slave have shown the correctness of AMBA-AXI design in Verilog. KEYWORDS AMBA(Advance Microcontroller Bus Architecture),AXI(Advanced Extensible Interface),UVM(Universal Verification Methodology),channel. Original Source URL : https://aircconline.com/vlsics/V9N3/9318vlsi03.pdf http://airccse.org/journal/vlsi/vol9.html
  7. 7. VLSI DESIGN OF AMBA BASED AHB2APB BRIDGE Aparna Kharade1 and V. Jayashree2 1 Research Scholar, Electronics Dept., D.K.T.E. Society's Textile and Engineering Institute, Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra, India. 2 Professor, Electronics Dept ., D.K.T.E. Society's Textile and Engineering Institute, Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra, India. ABSTRACT The Advanced Microcontroller Bus Architecture (AMBA) is an open System-on-Chip bus protocol for highperformance buses to communicate with low-power devices. In the AMBA Advanced High Performance bus (AHB) a system bus is used to connect a processor, a DSP, and high-performance memory controllers where as the AMBA Advanced Peripheral Bus (APB) is used to connect (Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter) UART. It also contains a Bridge, which connects the AHB and APB buses. Bridges are standard bus-to-bus interfaces that allow IPs connected to different buses to communicate with each other in a standardized way. So AHB2APB bridge is designed, implemented using VERILOG tool and tested using Verilog testbench and is reported in this paper. A synthesizable RTL code of a complex interface bridge between AHB and APB is developed and known as AHB2APB Bridge. The simulated AHB2APB Bridge results are promising and can be further tested for its verstality by writing a verification program using UVM in future. KEYWORDS AMBA; AHB2APB; SOC; VERILOG; XILINX Original Source URL : https://aircconline.com/vlsics/V9N3/9318vlsi02.pdf http://airccse.org/journal/vlsi/vol9.html
  9. 9. FIVE-TRANSISTOR SINGLE-PORT SRAM BIT CELL WITH HIGH SPEED AND LOW STANDBY CURRENT Chien-Cheng Yu1,3* , Ming-Chuen Shiau2 , and Ching-Chih Tsai3 1 Department of Electronic Engineering, Hsiuping University of Science and Technology, Taichung City, Taiwan 2 Department of Electrical Engineering, Hsiuping University of Science and Technology, Taichung City, Taiwan 3 Department of Electrical Engineering, National Chung Hsing University Taichung City, Taiwan ABSTRACT In this paper, a new five-transistor (5T) single-port Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) cell with voltage assist is proposed. Amongst them, a word line suppression circuit is designed to provide a voltage of the respective connected word line signal in a selected row cells lower than the power supply voltage VDD by a threshold voltage during a read operation, thereby to improve the read/write-ability of the cell. In addition, a voltage control circuit is coupled to the sources corresponding to driver transistors of each row memory cells. This configuration is aimed to control the source voltages of driver transistors under different operating modes. Specifically, during a read operation, a two-stage reading mechanism is engaged to increase the reading speed. Simulation results for the proposed cell design confirm that there is a conspicuous improvement in reading speed and power saving over the conventional SRAM cells, and fast writing also can be achieved. KEYWORDS Single-port, Static random access memory, Assist circuitry, Voltage control circuit, Standby start-up circuit Original Source URL : https://aircconline.com/vlsics/V9N4/9418vlsi01.pdf http://airccse.org/journal/vlsi/vol9.html
  13. 13. STATIC NOISE MARGIN OPTIMIZED 11NM SHORTED-GATE AND INDEPENDENT-GATE LOW POWER 6T FINFET SRAM TOPOLOGIES Dusten Vernor, Santosh Koppa and Eugene John Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering University of Texas at San Antonio, Texas, USA ABSTRACT This paper investigates the leakage current, static noise margin (SNM), delay and energy consumption of a 6 transistor FinFET based static random-access memory (SRAM) cell due to the variation in design and operating parameters of the SRAM cell. The SRAM design and operating parameters considered in this investigation are transistor sizing, supply voltage, word-line voltage, temperature and PFET and NFET back gate biasing. This investigation is performed using a 11nm FinFET shorted gate and low power technology models. Based on the investigation results, we propose a robust 6 transistor SRAM cells with optimized performance using shorted gate and independent gate low power FinFET models. By optimizing the design parameters of the cell, the shorted-gate design shows an improvement of read SNM of 261.56mV and an improvement of hold SNM of 87.68mV when compared to a shorted-gate cell with standard design parameters. The low-power design shows an improvement of read SNM of 146.18mV and a marginal decrease in hold SNM of 22.84mV when compared to a low-power cell with standard design parameters. Both the cells with the new optimized design parameters are shown to improve the overall SNM of the cells with minimal impact on the subthreshold leakage currents, performance and energy consumption. KEYWORDS SRAM, Leakage Power, Write Delay, Read Delay, FinFET, Static Noise Margin, SNM, Back Gate Biasing. Original Source URL : https://aircconline.com/vlsics/V9N5/9518vlsi01.pdf http://airccse.org/journal/vlsi/vol9.html
  14. 14. REFERENCES [1] B. Dipert. Fundamentals Of Volatile Memory Technologies. Electronic Products, 2011. [2] A. Pavlov. Cmos Sram Circuit Design And Parametric Test In Nano-Scaled Technologies, Volume 40 Of Frontiers In Electronic Testing, Springer Berlin- Heidelberg, 2008. [3] J. Colinge. Finfets And Other Multi-Gate Transistors. Springer Berlin- Heidelberg, 2008. [4] J. Rabaey. Low Power Design Essentials. Springer New York, 2009. [5] D. Payne. Designing With Finfets, Oct. 2012. Http://Www.Soi.Tec.Ufl.Edu/Ufdg.Html. [6] University Of Florida. Process/Physics-Based Generic Double-Gate Mosfet Model, Oct 2011. [7] C. Hill. Definitions Of Noise Margin In Logic Systems. Mullard Technology Communications, Pages 239–245, Sept 1967. [8] E. S. Et Al. Static-Noise Margin Analysis Of Mos Sram Cells. Ieee Journal Of Solid State Circuits, Sc-22(5):748–754, 1987. [9] B. H. Et. Al. Calhoun. Analyzing Static Noise Margin For Sub-Threshold Sram In 65nm Cmos. Proc. Esscirc, Pages 363–366, Sept 2005. [10] S. Koppa And E. B. John “Performance Tradeoffs In The Design Of Low-Power Sram Arrays For Implantable Devices”, Journal Of Low Power Electronics, Vol 14, No. 1, March 2018. [11] Monica M And P. Chandramohan, "Characterization Of 8t Sram Cells Using 16 Nm Finfet Technology," 2016 International Conference On Signal Processing And Communication (Icsc), Noida, 2016, Pp. 403-406. [12] T. S. Copetti, T. R. Balen, G. C. Medeiros And L. M. B. Poehls, "Analyzing The Behavior Of Finfet Srams With Resistive Defects," 2017 Ifip/Ieee International Conference On Very Large Scale Integration (Vlsi-Soc), Abu Dhabi, 2017, Pp. 1-6. AUTHORS Dusten Vernor received his B.S. and M.S degrees, both in Computer Engineering, from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Currently he is an engineer at Broadcom Inc. in Austin, Texas. His research interests include, Efficient VLSI System Design and Low Power VLSI Systems. Santosh Koppa received his Ph. D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at San Antonio. He is currently working in Global Foundries US Inc. His research interests include, ultra-low power analog and digital circuits, Internet of Things, low power VLSI systems. Eugene John received his Ph. D. in Electrical Engineering from the Pennsylvania State University. He is currently a professor in the department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. His research interests include, ultra-low power computing, energy efficient hardware for deep learning, low power VLSI systems, integrated circuit IP security and trust and computer architecture and performance evaluation.
  15. 15. SINGLE ELECTRON TRANSISTOR: APPLICATIONS & PROBLEMS Om Kumar1 and Manjit Kaur2 1,2 VLSI-ES Department, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Mohali, India ABSTRACT The goal of this paper is to review in brief the basic physics of nanoelectronic device single-electron transistor [SET] as well as prospective applications and problems in their applications. SET functioning based on the controllable transfer of single electrons between small conducting "islands". The device properties dominated by the quantum mechanical properties of matter and provide new characteristics coulomb oscillation, coulomb blockade that is helpful in a number of applications. SET is able to shear domain with silicon transistor in near future and enhance the device density. Recent research in SET gives new ideas which are going to revolutionize the random access memory and digital data storage technologies. KEYWORDS Nanoelectronics; Single-electron transistor; Coulomb blockade, Coulomb oscillation, Quantum dot Original Source URL : https://aircconline.com/vlsics/V1N4/1210vlsics03.pdf http://airccse.org/journal/vlsi/vol1.html
  17. 17. AUTHORS Om Kumar I am a Student of Masters in Technology in VLSI Design, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing(C-DAC), Mohali, India. My research interests include Semiconductor Device Physics, Nano electronics. Manjit Kaur I am Bachelor in Electronics and communication Engineering, BECT Gurdaspur,Punjab, India and Masters in Technology in Microelectronics from Punjab University, Chandigarh, India. Presently working as Design Engineer at Centre for Development of Advanced Computing(C-DAC), Mohali, India. This institute is a scientific society of the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology, Govt. of India, involved in Research and Development with an objective to create focus on Advanced Information Technologies, High-end Academics & Training relevant to R & D societies. I am associated with Masters in Technology in VLSI Des ign. My research interests include VLSI design, Low power VLSI Design techniques, Semiconductor Device Physics, Nano electronics.
  18. 18. EVALUATION OF ATM FUNCTIONING USING VHDL AND FPGA Manali Dhar1 , Debolina Roy2 and Tamosha Saha3 1 Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, DSCSDEC, Kolkata, India 2,3 UG Student, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, DSCSDEC, Kolkata, India ABSTRACT It has been almost four decades that banks and other financial organizations have been gradually computerised, in order to improve service and efficiency and to reduce cost. The birth of Electronic Fund Transfer and Automated Teller Machines has given rise to 24-hour banking and a greater variety of services for the customer. This method uses a computer to transfer debits and credits, with the help of electronic pulses, which are carried through wires either to a magnetic disk or tape. ATM (Automated Teller Machine) has become an important part in our daily lives. People use ATM for various purposes such as money withdrawal, checking balance, changing password etc. Since it mainly deals with people's money, it has to be a secure system on which we can rely. We have taken a step towards increasing this security and integrity by trying to implement the functioning of an ATM using VLSI-based programming, HDL(Hardware Description Language).The conventional coding languages such as C,C++ are replaced by VHDL(Very High Speed Integrated Circuit Hardware Description Language) so that the code cannot be easily hacked or changed. This article consists of an insight into the various functions that can be performed using an ATM, a brief description of the Coding and the obtained simulation results. It also consists of the implementation of the code using FPGA Kit (Spartan3; Model no.-XC 3S50). KEYWORDS ATM (Automated Teller Machine), Security, HDL (Hardware Description Language), FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array). Original Source URL : https://aircconline.com/vlsics/V6N3/6315vlsi03.pdf http://airccse.org/journal/vlsi/vol6.html
  20. 20. COMPARATIVE PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS OF XORXNOR FUNCTION BASED HIGH-SPEED CMOS FULL ADDER CIRCUITS FOR LOW VOLTAGE VLSI DESIGN Subodh Wairya1 , Rajendra Kumar Nagaria2 and Sudarshan Tiwari2 1 Department of Electronics Engineering, Institute of Engineering & Technology (I.E.T), Lucknow, India, 226021 2 Department of ECED, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad, India, 211004 ABSTRACT This paper presents comparative study of high-speed, low-power and low voltage full adder circuits. Our approach is based on XOR-XNOR design full adder circuits in a single unit. A low power and high performance 9T full adder cell using a design style called “XOR (3T)” is discussed. The designed circuit commands a high degree of regularity and symmetric higher density than the conventional CMOS design style as well as it lowers power consumption by using XOR (3T) logic circuits. Gate Diffusion Input (GDI) technique of low-power digital combinatorial circuit design is also described. This technique helps in reducing the power consumption and the area of digital circuits while maintaining low complexity of logic design. This paper analyses, evaluates and compares the performance of various adder circuits. Several simulations conducted using different voltage supplies, load capacitors and temperature variation demonstrate the superiority of the XOR (3T) based full adder designs in term of delay, power and power delay product (PDP) compared to the other full adder circuits. Simulation results illustrate the superiority of the designed adder circuits against the conventional CMOS, TG and Hybrid full adder circuits in terms of power, delay and power delay product (PDP). . KEYWORDS Hybrid full adder, XOR-XNOR circuit, High Speed, Low Power, Very Large Scale Integrated (VLSI) Circuits, Original Source URL : https://aircconline.com/vlsics/V3N2/3212vlsics19.pdf http://airccse.org/journal/vlsi/vol3.html
  24. 24. MULTISIM DESIGN AND SIMULATION OF 2.2GHz LNA FOR WIRELESS COMMUNICATION Oluwajobi F. I, Lawalwasiu Department of Electrical/Electronic Engineering, RUFUS GIWA Polytechnic, OWO, P.M.B 1019, Nigeria ABSRACT This paper presents the work done on the design and simulation of a high frequency low noise amplifier for wireless communication. The purpose of the amplifier is to amplify the received RF path of a wireless network. With high gain, high sensitivity and low noise using Bipolar Junction transistor (BJT). The design methodology requires analysis of the transistor for stability, proper matching, network selection and fabrication. The BJT transistor was chosen for the design of the LNA due to its low noise and good gain at high frequency. These properties were confirmed using some measurement techniques including Network Analyzer, frequency analyzer Probe and Oscilloscope for the simulation and practical testing of the amplifier to verify the performance of the designed High frequency Low noise amplifier. The design goals of noise figure of 0.52dB-0.7dB and bias conditions are Vcc = 3.5 V and Icc= 55 mA to produce 16.8 dB gain across the 0.4–2.2GHz band. KEYWORDS Amplifier, Bipolar Junction Transistor, Stability, LNA, Fabrication, Multism Original Source URL : https://aircconline.com/vlsics/V5N4/5414vlsi05.pdf http://airccse.org/journal/vlsi/vol5.html
  26. 26. SMART MULTICROSSBAR ROUTER DESIGN IN NOC Bhavana Prakash Shrivastava1 and Kavita Khare2 1 Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal, India 2 Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Maulana Azad National Institute Of Technology, Bhopal, India ABSTRACT This paper gives the innovative idea of designing a router using multicrossbar switch in Network on Chip(NoC) . In Network-on-Chip architectures the input buffer can consume a large portion of the total power. Eliminating all input buffer would result in increased power consumption at high load, while reducing the size of input buffer degrades the performance. In this paper we have proposed a muticrossbar router design using elastic buffer by combining the advantage of both buffered and buffer less network. In the proposed design Power Delay Product is reduced by around 37 .91% as compared to baseline router. KEYWORDS Network on chip, Virtual Channel, Virtual Allocator, Elastic Buffer, Power Delay Product (PDP). Original Source URL : https://aircconline.com/vlsics/V4N2/4213vlsics07.pdf http://airccse.org/journal/vlsi/vol4.html
  28. 28. AUTHORS BIOGRAPHY Bhavana Prakash Shrivatava received her degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2003, M.Tech. degree in Digital Communication Systems in2007.Now she is persuing her Ph.D degree in VLSI design under the guidance of Dr.Kavita Khare. She is working as Assistant Professor in Electronics and Communication Engineering in MANIT, Bhopal. Her fields of interest are VLSI design and Communication Systems and networking. She is fellow of IEEE (India). Kavita Khare received her B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 1989, M.Tech. degree in Digital Communication Systems in 1993 and Ph.D. degree in the field of VLSI Design in 2005. She has nearly 100 publications in various international conferences and journals. Currently, she is working as Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering in MANIT, Bhopal. Her fields of interest are VLSI design and Communication Systems. Her research mainly includes design of arithmetic circuits and various communication algorithms related to synchronization, estimation and routing. Dr. Khare is a Fellow IETE (India) and Life Member ISTE.

