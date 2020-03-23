Life insurance VMT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSURANCE DR. V. M. TIDAKE Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 1
WHAT IS INSURANCE ? • IT IS A TOOL IN THE MANAGEMENT OF RISKS – A DEVICE THROUGH WHICH THE RISKS FACED BY THE INDIVIDUALS ...
03 CONSIDERATIONS • RISK TRANSFER TOOL- TRANSFERRING THE RISKS FROM THE INDIVIDUALS TO THE POOL – REDUCTION OF THE OVERALL...
INSURANCE DEFINITION: ECONOMIC PERSPECTIVE – INSURANCE IS A FINANCIAL INTERMEDIATION FUNCTION BY WHICH INDIVIDUALS EXPOSED...
INSURANCE DEFINITION: LEGAL PERSPECTIVE: INSURANCE IS AN AGREEMENT (THE INSURANCE POLICY OR INSURANCE CONTRACTS), BY WHICH...
INSURANCE TYPES: A. LIFE INSURANCE B. GENERAL INSURANCE Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 6
LIFE INSURANCE • IT IS A CONTRACT IN WHICH THE INSURER, IN CONSIDERATION OF A CERTAIN PREMIUM, EITHER IN A LUMP SUM OR IN ...
LIFE INSURANCE FEATURES • CONTRACT RELATING TO HUMAN LIFE, • CONTRACT PROVIDES FOR PAYMENT OF LUMP SUM MONEY, • THE AMOUNT...
INCIDENTS UNDER LI • DISABILITY AND DOUBLE OR TRIPLE INDEMNITY ACCIDENT BENEFITS (IF PROVIDED IN THE CONTRACT); • ANNUITIE...
ESSENTIALS OF A VALID CONTRACT • OFFER AND ACCEPTANCE • CONSENSUS AD IDEM (“MEETING OF THE MINDS”) • PARTIES COMPETENT TO ...
PRINCIPLES OF LIFE INSURANCE SPECIAL FEATURES OF LIFE INSURANCE CONTRACTS • INSURABLE INTEREST : • THE OBJECT OF INSURANCE...
INSURABLE INTEREST • IN LIFE INSURANCE THE PRESENCE OF INSURABLE INTEREST IS ESSENTIAL AT THE TIME OF EFFECTING THE CONTRA...
DOCTRINE OF UTMOST GOOD FAITH • IN LIFE INSURANCE CONTRACTS, A VERY HIGH DEGREE OF GOOD FAITH IS REQUIRED TO EXIST BETWEEN...
DOCTRINE OF ADHESION •THE TERMS OF THE CONTRACT ARE MOST OF THE TIMES FIXED BY ONE PARTY (THE INSURER) AND WITH MINOR EXCE...
PRINCIPLE OF INDEMNITY • INSURANCE CONTRACTS OTHER THAN LIFE INSURANCE CONTRACT ARE CONTRACTS OF INDEMNITY IN THE SENSE TH...
MAIN TYPES OF LIFE INSURANCE • WHOLE LIFE INSURANCE • INTENDED TO PROVIDE LIFE INSURANCE PROTECTION OVER ONE’S LIFETIME – ...
WHOLE LIFE INSURANCE • THE PAYMENT OF ASSURED SUM IS A CERTAINTY; ONLY THE TIME OF THE PAYMENT OF THE ASSURED SUM IS AN UN...
ENDOWMENT INSURANCE • BENEFITS UNDER THE POLICY PAID ON THE DEATH OF THE LIFE INSURED DURING THE SELECTED TERM OR ON HIS S...
TERM INSURANCE • INSURANCE PROTECTION FOR SELECTED TERM ONLY – IN CASE THE INSURED PERSON DIES DURING THE TERM, THE BENEFI...
ANNUITIES • SERIES OF PERIODIC PAYMENTS • ANNUITY PROVIDER (INSURER) AGREES TO PAY THE PURCHASER OF ANNUITY (ANNUITANT) A ...
GROUP LIFE INSURANCE • THERE ARE GROUPS OF PEOPLE WHO SHARE SOMETHING IN COMMON AND ARE CONNECTED BY SOME UNDERLYING SIMIL...
GROUP LIFE INSURANCE • THESE CATEGORIES OF PRODUCTS THAT COVER THE RISK OF A CONTINGENCY DEPENDENT ON THE LIFE OF A GROUP ...
CONVENTIONAL GROUPS • EMPLOYER – EMPLOYEE GROUPS • CREDITOR – DEBTOR GROUPS • ASSOCIATIONS OF SELF-EMPLOYED PROFESSIONALSP...
NON-CONVENTIONAL GROUPS • CO-OPERATIVE SOCIETIES • TRADE UNIONS • WELFARE ASSOCIATIONS • NON-GOVERNMENT ORGANISATIONS • VO...
LIFE INSURANCE PRODUCTS IN INDIA • TERM INSURANCE • TWO-YEAR TEMPORARY INSURANCE • CONVERTIBLE TERM INSURANCE FOR 5-7 YEAR...
• WHOLE LIFE PLANS • WHOLE LIFE POLICY – PREMIUMS PAYABLE FOR 35 YEARS OR AGE 80 YEARS, WHICHEVER IS LATER; INSURANCE MONE...
ENDOWMENT PLANS • ENDOWMENT ASSURANCE (WITH OR WITHOUT PROFITS) • BHAVISHYA JEEVAN POLICY (WITH PROFITS) – FIRST 5 YEARS P...
• JEEVAN PRAMUKH • ASHA DEEP II (WITH PROFITS) – ENDOWMENT PLAN WITH RIDERS TO COVER FOUR SERIOUS ILLNESSES VIZ. CANCER, P...
SPECIAL PLANS • FOR CHILDREN – • CHILDREN DEFERRED ASSURANCE PLANS • NEW CHILDREN DEFERRED ASSURANCE PLAN • JEEVAN BALYA •...
• JEEVAN ASHA II • ENDOWMENT ASSURANCE WITH MEDICAL BENEFIT RIDER • 2% OF FACE VALUE PAID EVERY 2 YEAR FOR MEDICAL CHECKUP...
UNIT LINKED INSURANCE PLAN • BIMA PLUS – CAPITAL MARKET LINKED INSURANCE PLAN • PREMIUM HAS TWO PARTS • RISK PREMIUM • INV...
• INVESTMENT PATTERN Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 32 Equity Debt Liquid Secured Not less than 10% 80 % 20 % B...
•POLICY HOLDER TO SELECT A FUND •SWITCH OVER TWICE DURING THE TERM SUBJECT TO MINIMUM GAP OF 2 YEARS •COST OF SWITCHING OV...
LIFE INSURANCE PRODUCTS OF PRIVATE COMPANIES • HDFC STANDARD LIFE • ENDOWMENT ASSURANCE PLAN • MONEY BACK PLAN – PAYMENT O...
• ICICI PRU SAVE N’ PROTECT • FIXED TERM POLICY • POLICYHOLDER CAN ACCUMULATE FUNDS FOR FUTURE REQUIREMENTS ON A REGULAR B...
ICICI PRU FOREVER LIFE • REGULAR INCOME FOR LIFE AFTER PRESCRIBED DATE • LIFE COVER DURING THE DEFERMENT PERIOD • OPTIONS ...
• ICICI PRU CASH BANK • THREE-IN-ONE COMBINING SAVINGS, LIQUIDITY AND PROTECTION • TERM OF 15 OR 20 YEARS • SURVIVAL BENEF...
• PROTECTION PLANS • THE PRU LIFE GUARD OR TERM LEVEL ASSURANCE • DEATH RISK COVERAGE • NO MATURITY BENEFITS IN CASE OF SI...
BIRLA SUN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD. • FLEXI SAVE PLUS ENDOWMENT PLAN: • PREMIUM FOR A FIXED DURATION OR IN A SINGLE LUMP...
• FLEXI CASH FLOW MONEY BACK PLAN: • FIXED TERM POLICY WITH PERIODIC PAYBACK AT FIXED INTERVALS • OFFERS FLEXIBILITY TO CH...
• FLEXI LIFE LINE-WHOLE LIFE PLAN • HIGHER RETURN AND SECURITY TO FAMILY • MEMBERS TO KEEP PAYING PREMIUM AND ENJOY THE BE...
BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE CO. LTD. • GROUP CREDIT CARE PLAN (EMPLOYER – EMPLOYEE): • GROUP TERM INSURANCE SCHEME PROVID...
GROUP RISK CARE PLAN (EMPLOYER – EMPLOYEE) • RISK COVERAGE • LIFE INSURANCE BENEFIT FOR ALL MEMBERS • ONE POLICY DOCUMENT ...
• GROUP CREDIT CARE PLAN (NON EMPLOYER – EMPLOYEE) • GROUP TERM INSURANCE SCHEME TO PEOPLE HAVING AVAILED A LOAN FROM AN I...
• GROUP RISK CARE PLAN (NON EMPLOYER – EMPLOYEE) • BASIC LIFE INSURANCE PROTECTION TO GROUP MEMBERS • COVERS RISK OF DEATH...
•TERM CARE PLAN – • TERM INSURANCE PLAN – LIFE COVER WITH RETURN OF PREMIUM ON MATURITY • LIFE INSURANCE COVER AT LOW COST...
• OPTION TO CHOOSE UPTO 5 ADDITIONAL BENEFITS • ECONOMY • PROTECT – 3 IN-BUILT ADDITIONAL BENEFITS • ACCIDENTAL DEATH BENE...
• RISK CARE PLAN: • A PURE TERM INSURANCE PLAN – VERY ECONOMICAL • OFFERS COVER AT THE LOWEST POSSIBLE COST • NO SURVIVAL ...
•SAVE CARE PLAN • ENDOWMENT PLAN WITH PROFITS FOR A SPECIFIED PERIOD TO MEET PLANNED EXPENDITURES LIKE EDUCATION / WEDDING...
PRODUCTS IN OVERSEAS MARKET • TERM INSURANCE - FOR DIFFERENT SPECIFIED PERIOD- • RENEWABLE AND NON-RENEWABLE • CONVERTIBLE...
UNIVERSAL LIFE INSURANCE • VARIATION OF WHOLE LIFE, THE PURE INSURANCE PART (THE TERM PORTION) IS SEPARATED FROM THE INVES...
• DEATH BENEFIT (TERM INSURANCE) IS PAID OUT OF ACCUMULATION FUND • THE CASH VALUE OF UNIVERSAL LIFE INSURANCE GROWS AT VA...
• VARIABLE LIFE INSURANCE • A FORM OF WHOLE LIFE INSURANCE – TERM PORTION; PREMIUM TOWARDS ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES; PART T...
• WHOLE LIFE INSURANCE PRODUCTS IN FOREIGN MARKETS • PART PREMIUM FOR INSURANCE; SMALL PART TOWARDS ADMIN. EXPENSES; BALAN...
• PROGRESSIVE PROTECTION POLICY • DESIGNED TO ADAPT TO CHANGING CIRCUMSTANCES • LUMP SUM IN THE EVENT OF DEATH / TERMINAL ...
THANK YOU Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 56
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Life insurance VMT

26 views

Published on

A ppt on Life Insurance Basics, Principles, Products, Actuaries etc

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Life insurance VMT

  1. 1. INSURANCE DR. V. M. TIDAKE Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 1
  2. 2. WHAT IS INSURANCE ? • IT IS A TOOL IN THE MANAGEMENT OF RISKS – A DEVICE THROUGH WHICH THE RISKS FACED BY THE INDIVIDUALS ARE POOLED TOGETHER AND THEREBY ALL THE MEMBERS OF POOL WILL SHARE THE LOSSES SUFFERED BY A FEW Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 2
  3. 3. 03 CONSIDERATIONS • RISK TRANSFER TOOL- TRANSFERRING THE RISKS FROM THE INDIVIDUALS TO THE POOL – REDUCTION OF THE OVERALL RISK FACED BY THE POOL. • SOCIAL TOOL- AS A SOCIAL SAFEGUARD AGAINST THE LOSSES EXPECTED TO BE SUFFERED DUE TO UNEXPECTED EVENTS BY A FEW MEMBERS OF THE SOCIETY. • COMMERCIAL OR LEGAL TOOL- WHERE A THIRD PARTY DOES THIS ACTIVITY OF POOLING OF RISKS AND SHARING OF LOSSES WITH A COMMERCIAL INTEREST Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 3
  4. 4. INSURANCE DEFINITION: ECONOMIC PERSPECTIVE – INSURANCE IS A FINANCIAL INTERMEDIATION FUNCTION BY WHICH INDIVIDUALS EXPOSED TO A SPECIFIED CONTINGENCY EACH CONTRIBUTE TO A POOL FROM WHICH COVERED EVENTS SUFFERED BY PARTICIPATING INDIVIDUALS ARE PAID. INDIVIDUALS PURCHASE THE RIGHT TO COLLECT FROM THE POOL IF THE INSURED CONTINGENCY OCCURS. INSURANCE THEN IS A CONTINGENT CLAIM CONTRACT ON THE POOL’S ASSETS. - KENNETH BLACK (JR.) AND HAROLD SKIPPER (JR.) Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 4
  5. 5. INSURANCE DEFINITION: LEGAL PERSPECTIVE: INSURANCE IS AN AGREEMENT (THE INSURANCE POLICY OR INSURANCE CONTRACTS), BY WHICH ONE PARTY, CALLED THE POLICY OWNER, PAYS A STIPULATED CONSIDERATION, CALLED PREMIUM, TO THE OTHER PARTY CALLED INSURER IN RETURN FOR WHICH THE INSURER AGREES TO PAY A DEFINED AMOUNT OF MONEY OR PROVIDE A DEFINED SERVICE IF A COVERED EVENT OCCURS DURING THE POLICY TERM.Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 5
  6. 6. INSURANCE TYPES: A. LIFE INSURANCE B. GENERAL INSURANCE Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 6
  7. 7. LIFE INSURANCE • IT IS A CONTRACT IN WHICH THE INSURER, IN CONSIDERATION OF A CERTAIN PREMIUM, EITHER IN A LUMP SUM OR IN ANY OTHER PERIODICAL PAYMENTS, IN RETURN AGREES TO PAY TO THE ASSURED, OR TO THE PERSON FOR WHOSE BENEFIT THE POLICY IS TAKEN, A STATED SUM OF MONEY ON Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 7
  8. 8. LIFE INSURANCE FEATURES • CONTRACT RELATING TO HUMAN LIFE, • CONTRACT PROVIDES FOR PAYMENT OF LUMP SUM MONEY, • THE AMOUNT IS PAID AT THE EXPIRATION OF A CERTAIN PERIOD OR ON DEATH OF A PERSON.Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 8
  9. 9. INCIDENTS UNDER LI • DISABILITY AND DOUBLE OR TRIPLE INDEMNITY ACCIDENT BENEFITS (IF PROVIDED IN THE CONTRACT); • ANNUITIES UPON HUMAN LIFE; • SUPERANNUATION ALLOWANCES AND ANNUITIES PAYABLE OUT OF ANY FUND APPLICABLE SOLELY TO THE RELIEF AND MAINTENANCE OF PERSONS ENGAGED OR WHO HAVE BEEN ENGAGED IN ANY Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 9
  10. 10. ESSENTIALS OF A VALID CONTRACT • OFFER AND ACCEPTANCE • CONSENSUS AD IDEM (“MEETING OF THE MINDS”) • PARTIES COMPETENT TO CONTRACT • CONSIDERATIONPrinciples of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 10
  11. 11. PRINCIPLES OF LIFE INSURANCE SPECIAL FEATURES OF LIFE INSURANCE CONTRACTS • INSURABLE INTEREST : • THE OBJECT OF INSURANCE SHOULD BE LAWFUL. THE PERSON PROPOSING FOR INSURANCE MUST HAVE INTEREST IN THE CONTINUED LIFE OF THE INSURED AND WOULD SUFFER PECUNIARY LOSS THE INSURED PERSON DIES. THIS IS KNOWN AS INSURABLE INTEREST. Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 11
  12. 12. INSURABLE INTEREST • IN LIFE INSURANCE THE PRESENCE OF INSURABLE INTEREST IS ESSENTIAL AT THE TIME OF EFFECTING THE CONTRACT OF INSURANCE. • IF THERE IS NO INSURABLE INTEREST, THE CONTRACT BECOMES WAGERING AND HENCE ILLEGAL. • EVERY INDIVIDUAL HAS UNLIMITED INSURABLE INTEREST ON HIS/HER LIFE. • HUSBAND HAS INSURABLE INTEREST ON THE LIFE OF HIS WIFE AND VICE VERSA. • THE CREDITORS HAVE INSURABLE INTEREST ON THE LIVES OF DEBTORS TO THE EXTENT OF INDEBTEDNESS. • BUSINESS PARTNERS HAVE INSURABLE INTEREST IN THE LIVES OF OTHER PARTNERS TO THE EXTENT OF THEIR FINANCIAL INTEREST IN THE PARTNERSHIP. • EMPLOYERS HAVE INSURABLE INTEREST IN THE LIVES OF EMPLOYEES WHO Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 12
  13. 13. DOCTRINE OF UTMOST GOOD FAITH • IN LIFE INSURANCE CONTRACTS, A VERY HIGH DEGREE OF GOOD FAITH IS REQUIRED TO EXIST BETWEEN THE PARTIES TO THE CONTRACT, VIZ., THE INSURER AND THE INSURED. THIS IS CALLED THE PRINCIPLE OF UTMOST GOOD FAITH (UBERRIMA FIDES) • IT IS THE DUTY OF THE PROPOSER TO DISCLOSE THE MATERIAL INFORMATION FOR PROPER ASSESSMENT OF RISK BY THE INSURER • ALL THE REQUIRED INFORMATION FOR THE ASSESSMENT OF RISK IS KNOWN ONLY TO THE PROPOSER AND THE INSURER HAS NO KNOWLEDGE OF THE RISK • THE PROPOSER MAY NOT BE HAVING TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE ABOUT THE INSURANCE PRODUCTS, THE BENEFITS, PRICING ASPECTS ETC. AND HENCE WILL HAVE TO RELY UPON THE INSURER TO ENSURE THAT THE TERMS OF THE CONTRACT ARE FAIR AND EQUITABLE. Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 13
  14. 14. DOCTRINE OF ADHESION •THE TERMS OF THE CONTRACT ARE MOST OF THE TIMES FIXED BY ONE PARTY (THE INSURER) AND WITH MINOR EXCEPTIONS, MUST BE ACCEPTED OR REJECTED IN TOTAL BY THEPrinciples of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 14
  15. 15. PRINCIPLE OF INDEMNITY • INSURANCE CONTRACTS OTHER THAN LIFE INSURANCE CONTRACT ARE CONTRACTS OF INDEMNITY IN THE SENSE THAT THE AMOUNT PAYABLE BY THE INSURER IN CASE OF THE CONTINGENCY STATED IN THE POLICY OCCURRING IS LIMITED TO THE LOSS THAT THE INSURED WILL SUFFER. • THE INSURANCE CONTRACT PROMISES TO KEEP THE INSURED INDEMNIFIED AGAINST THE FINANCIAL LOSS THAT HE WOULD SUFFER ON ACCOUNT OF THE HAPPENING OF THE EVENT. Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 15
  16. 16. MAIN TYPES OF LIFE INSURANCE • WHOLE LIFE INSURANCE • INTENDED TO PROVIDE LIFE INSURANCE PROTECTION OVER ONE’S LIFETIME – PROVIDES FOR PAYMENT OF THE ASSURED AMOUNT UPON THE INSURED’S DEATH REGARDLESS OF WHEN IT OCCURS. Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 16
  17. 17. WHOLE LIFE INSURANCE • THE PAYMENT OF ASSURED SUM IS A CERTAINTY; ONLY THE TIME OF THE PAYMENT OF THE ASSURED SUM IS AN UNCERTAINTY • ORDINARY WHOLE LIFE INSURANCE • LIMITED PAYMENT WHOLE LIFE INSURANCE • CONVERTIBLE WHOLE LIFE INSURANCEPrinciples of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 17
  18. 18. ENDOWMENT INSURANCE • BENEFITS UNDER THE POLICY PAID ON THE DEATH OF THE LIFE INSURED DURING THE SELECTED TERM OR ON HIS SURVIVAL TO THE END OF THE TERM. • NORMAL DURATIONS RANGING FROM 10 TO 30 YEARS OR MORE; SHORTER TERM POLICIES RANGING FROM 3 TO 10 YEARS • SINGLE PREMIUM ENDOWMENT INSURANCE POLICIES • MONEY BACK OR CASH BACK OR ANTICIPATED ENDOWMENT Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 18
  19. 19. TERM INSURANCE • INSURANCE PROTECTION FOR SELECTED TERM ONLY – IN CASE THE INSURED PERSON DIES DURING THE TERM, THE BENEFITS ARE PAYABLE. • IN CASE OF HIS SURVIVAL TILL THE END OF SELECTED TERM, THE POLICY NORMALLY EXPIRES WITHOUT ANY BENEFIT BECOMING PAYABLE • MAY BE REGARDED AS TEMPORARY INSURANCE – PREMIUM FOR TERM INSURANCE IS RELATIVELY LOW. Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 19
  20. 20. ANNUITIES • SERIES OF PERIODIC PAYMENTS • ANNUITY PROVIDER (INSURER) AGREES TO PAY THE PURCHASER OF ANNUITY (ANNUITANT) A SERIES OF REGULAR PERIODICAL PAYMENTS FOR A FIXED PERIOD OR DURING SOMEONE’S LIFE TIME.Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 20
  21. 21. GROUP LIFE INSURANCE • THERE ARE GROUPS OF PEOPLE WHO SHARE SOMETHING IN COMMON AND ARE CONNECTED BY SOME UNDERLYING SIMILARITY LIKE OCCUPATION, PROFESSION, EMPLOYMENT, SOCIAL PURPOSES OR EVEN ENTERTAINMENT CAN HAVE A SIMILAR NEED FOR LIFE INSURANCE WHICH CAN BE MET BY A SINGLE INSURANCE Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 21
  22. 22. GROUP LIFE INSURANCE • THESE CATEGORIES OF PRODUCTS THAT COVER THE RISK OF A CONTINGENCY DEPENDENT ON THE LIFE OF A GROUP OF PERSONS, COME UNDER THE GROUP LIFE INSURANCE. Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 22
  23. 23. CONVENTIONAL GROUPS • EMPLOYER – EMPLOYEE GROUPS • CREDITOR – DEBTOR GROUPS • ASSOCIATIONS OF SELF-EMPLOYED PROFESSIONALSPrinciples of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 23
  24. 24. NON-CONVENTIONAL GROUPS • CO-OPERATIVE SOCIETIES • TRADE UNIONS • WELFARE ASSOCIATIONS • NON-GOVERNMENT ORGANISATIONS • VOLUNTARY ASSOCIATIONS • CHARITABLE TRUSTS, ETC. Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 24
  25. 25. LIFE INSURANCE PRODUCTS IN INDIA • TERM INSURANCE • TWO-YEAR TEMPORARY INSURANCE • CONVERTIBLE TERM INSURANCE FOR 5-7 YEARS – OPTION TO CONVERT INTO LIMITED PAYMENT WHOLE LIFE OR ENDOWMENT ASSURANCE • BIMA SANDESH – RETURN OF PREMIUM ON SURVIVAL • BIMA KIRAN – TERM INSURANCE; RETURN OF PREMIUM ON SURVIVAL – FREE INSURANCE COVER FOR 10 YEARS TO THE EXTENT OF 30% - 60% OF THE FACE VALUE OF POLICY • MORTGAGE REDEMPTION ASSURANCE – TO COVER OUTSTANDING LOAN UNDER HOUSE MORTGAGE.Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 25
  26. 26. • WHOLE LIFE PLANS • WHOLE LIFE POLICY – PREMIUMS PAYABLE FOR 35 YEARS OR AGE 80 YEARS, WHICHEVER IS LATER; INSURANCE MONEY PAYABLE ON DEATH • LIMITED PAYMENT WHOLE LIFE POLICY • CONVERTIBLE WHOLE LIFE POLICY – PREMIUMS PAYABLE UPTO AGE 70 OF THE INSURED – LIMITED PAYMENT – OPTION TO COVERT AT THE END OF 5 YEARS INTO ENDOWMENT PLAN Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 26
  27. 27. ENDOWMENT PLANS • ENDOWMENT ASSURANCE (WITH OR WITHOUT PROFITS) • BHAVISHYA JEEVAN POLICY (WITH PROFITS) – FIRST 5 YEARS PREMIUM ARE QUITE HIGH FROM 6TH YEAR SCALED DOWN TO ALMOST 1/3RD. • JEEVAN MITRA (DOUBLE COVER OR TRIPLE COVER) • JEEVAN GRIHA (DOUBLE COVER OR TRIPLE COVER) – LOW COST WITHOUT PROFIT ENDOWMENT ASSURANCE – FACE VALUE PAID ON MATURITY • NEW JAN RAKSHA (WITH PROFITS) • JEEVAN SHREE (WITHOUT PROFITS BUT WITH GUARANTEED ADDITION) – LIMITED PREMIUM PAYING PERIOD – KEYMAN INSURANCE Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 27
  28. 28. • JEEVAN PRAMUKH • ASHA DEEP II (WITH PROFITS) – ENDOWMENT PLAN WITH RIDERS TO COVER FOUR SERIOUS ILLNESSES VIZ. CANCER, PARALYTIC STROKE LEADING TO PERMANENT DISABILITY, KIDNEY FAILURE (BOTH KIDNEYS), AND CARDIAC BYE-PASS SURGERY – EXCEPT 1ST YEAR – 50% OF S.A. PREMIUM WAIVER – ANNUITY OF 10% OF S.A. TILL MATURITY • BALANCE 50% OF S.A. ON DEATH OR MATURITY WITH BONUS • MARRIAGE ENDOWMENT OR EDUCATION ANNUITY (WITH PROFITS) – NO IMMEDIATE PAYMENT ON DEATH – PAYMENT IN LUMPSUM IN CASE OF MARRIAGE – PAYMENT IN HALF YEARLY INSTALMENTS OVER 5 YEARS IN EDUCATION ANNUITY FROM DATE OF MATURITY ONLY. • MONEY BACK PLANS Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 28
  29. 29. SPECIAL PLANS • FOR CHILDREN – • CHILDREN DEFERRED ASSURANCE PLANS • NEW CHILDREN DEFERRED ASSURANCE PLAN • JEEVAN BALYA • JEEVAN KISHORE • CHILDREN’S MONEY BACK PLAN • JEEVAN ANURAG • FOR DISABLED CHILDREN • JEEVAN ADHAR • JEEVAN VISHWAS • IT EXEMPTION UPTO RS. 20,000/- ON PREMIUM Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 29
  30. 30. • JEEVAN ASHA II • ENDOWMENT ASSURANCE WITH MEDICAL BENEFIT RIDER • 2% OF FACE VALUE PAID EVERY 2 YEAR FOR MEDICAL CHECKUP • REIMBURSEMENT OF EXPENSES UPTO 20% TO 50% OF FACE VALUE OF POLICY FOR MINOR / MAJOR SURGERIES • ON DEATH FULL S.A. • JOINT LIFE POLICIES • JEEVAN SAATHI • JEEVAN SARITHA – BENEFIT OF JOINT LIFE AND LAST SURVIVORSHIP ANNUITY APART FROM LUMP SUM PAYMENT ON DEATH OR MATURITY Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 30
  31. 31. UNIT LINKED INSURANCE PLAN • BIMA PLUS – CAPITAL MARKET LINKED INSURANCE PLAN • PREMIUM HAS TWO PARTS • RISK PREMIUM • INVESTMENT PREMIUM • INVESTMENT AT THE CHOICE OF POLICYHOLDER – FROM THREE COMBINATIONS VIZ. • SECURED FUND (COMPLETE SECURITY) • BALANCED FUND (MODERATE RISK) • RISK FUND (HIGH RISK INVESTMENTS) Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 31
  32. 32. • INVESTMENT PATTERN Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 32 Equity Debt Liquid Secured Not less than 10% 80 % 20 % Balanced Not less than 30% 80 % 20 % Risk Not less than 50% 75 % 25 %
  33. 33. •POLICY HOLDER TO SELECT A FUND •SWITCH OVER TWICE DURING THE TERM SUBJECT TO MINIMUM GAP OF 2 YEARS •COST OF SWITCHING OVER 2% OF THE CURRENT BID VALUE OF THE FUND Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 33
  34. 34. LIFE INSURANCE PRODUCTS OF PRIVATE COMPANIES • HDFC STANDARD LIFE • ENDOWMENT ASSURANCE PLAN • MONEY BACK PLAN – PAYMENT OF CASH LUMP SUM AT 5 YEARLY INTERVALS • GROUP INSURANCE POLICY – SPECIFIED GROUP FOR A TERM OF ONE YEAR • ENDOWMENT ASSURANCE PLANS • ICICI PRU SINGLE PREMIUM BOND – SAVINGS WITH LIFE COVER – FIXED TERM PLAN OF 5 OR 10 YEARS Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 34
  35. 35. • ICICI PRU SAVE N’ PROTECT • FIXED TERM POLICY • POLICYHOLDER CAN ACCUMULATE FUNDS FOR FUTURE REQUIREMENTS ON A REGULAR BASIS I.E. CHILDREN’S EDUCATION, MARRIAGE ETC. • EXTENDED TERM ASSURANCE COVER FOR 5 YEARS FOR 50% OF S.A. WITHOUT PAYMENT OF PREMIUM • ADD-ON’S OR RIDERS • OPTION FOR ADDITIONAL BENEFITS • ACCIDENT AND DISABILITY BENEFIT • CRITICAL ILLNESS BENEFIT • MAJOR SURGICAL ASSISTANCE • LEVEL TERM ASSURANCE • DURING TENURE OF EXTENDED LIFE COVER, NO RIDER BENEFIT AVAILABLE Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 35
  36. 36. ICICI PRU FOREVER LIFE • REGULAR INCOME FOR LIFE AFTER PRESCRIBED DATE • LIFE COVER DURING THE DEFERMENT PERIOD • OPTIONS • LIFE TIME ANNUITY • LIFE ANNUITY CERTAIN FOR 5, 10, 15 YEARS • LIFE ANNUITY WITH RETURN OF PURCHASE PRICE • JOINT LIFE, LAST SURVIVOR ANNUITY • ADD-ON’S OR RIDERS – ONE CAN BE CHOSEN • ACCIDENT AND DISABILITY BENEFIT • MAJOR SURGICAL ASSISTANCE • LEVEL TERM INSURANCE Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 36
  37. 37. • ICICI PRU CASH BANK • THREE-IN-ONE COMBINING SAVINGS, LIQUIDITY AND PROTECTION • TERM OF 15 OR 20 YEARS • SURVIVAL BENEFIT AT REGULAR INTERVALS ADD-ON’S OR RIDERS • ACCIDENT AND DISABILITY BENEFIT • CRITICAL ILLNESS BENEFIT • MAJOR SURGICAL ASSISTANCE • LEVEL TERM INSURANCE Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 37
  38. 38. • PROTECTION PLANS • THE PRU LIFE GUARD OR TERM LEVEL ASSURANCE • DEATH RISK COVERAGE • NO MATURITY BENEFITS IN CASE OF SINGLE PREMIUM LEVEL TERM POLICY ADD-ON’S OR RIDERS • ACCIDENT AND DISABILITY BENEFIT • CRITICAL ILLNESS BENEFIT • MAJOR SURGICAL ASSISTANCE • LEVEL TERM INSURANCE Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 38
  39. 39. BIRLA SUN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD. • FLEXI SAVE PLUS ENDOWMENT PLAN: • PREMIUM FOR A FIXED DURATION OR IN A SINGLE LUMP SUM • BENEFIT OF INSURANCE COVER AS ALSO INVESTMENT TO HELP SAVINGS GROW – BONDS / SECURITIES • LOAN FACILITY UPTO 90% OF THE TOTAL POLICY VALUE ON PAYMENT OF INTEREST AT FIXED RATE • FACILITY OF WITHDRAWAL FROM 3RD POLICY ANNIVERSARY – CAN CLOSE THE PLAN EARLIER – NO SURRENDER CHARGES AFTER 4TH YEAR. Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 39
  40. 40. • FLEXI CASH FLOW MONEY BACK PLAN: • FIXED TERM POLICY WITH PERIODIC PAYBACK AT FIXED INTERVALS • OFFERS FLEXIBILITY TO CHOOSE BETWEEN THE INVESTMENT OPTION, AUTOMATIC PREMIUM PAYMENT, DURATION OF THE PLAN ETC. • OTHER BENEFITS AS IN FLEXI SAVE PLUS ENDOWMENT PLAN Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 40
  41. 41. • FLEXI LIFE LINE-WHOLE LIFE PLAN • HIGHER RETURN AND SECURITY TO FAMILY • MEMBERS TO KEEP PAYING PREMIUM AND ENJOY THE BENEFIT OF SAVINGS AND LIFE INSURANCE • OFFERS THE FLEXIBILITY TO CHOOSE THE PREMIUM PAYMENT INVESTMENT OPTION, DURATION ETC.Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 41
  42. 42. BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE CO. LTD. • GROUP CREDIT CARE PLAN (EMPLOYER – EMPLOYEE): • GROUP TERM INSURANCE SCHEME PROVIDING BASIC LIFE INSURANCE PROTECTION TO EMPLOYEES WHO HAVE TAKEN LOAN FROM EMPLOYER • COVERING RISK OF OUTSTANDING LOAN IN CASE OF PREMATURE DEATH • ONE POLICY DOCUMENT – TO THE EMPLOYER • ACCIDENTAL DEATH BENEFIT – ADDITIONAL AMOUNT EQUAL TO LIFE COVER GRANTED – TOTAL ACCIDENT COVER LIMIT 10 LACS • ACCIDENTAL PERMANENT TOTAL DISABILITY BENEFIT – PAYMENT OF AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO LIFE COVER GRANTED TOTAL ACCIDENTAL DISABILITY COVER LIMIT – 10 LACSPrinciples of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 42
  43. 43. GROUP RISK CARE PLAN (EMPLOYER – EMPLOYEE) • RISK COVERAGE • LIFE INSURANCE BENEFIT FOR ALL MEMBERS • ONE POLICY DOCUMENT TO THE EMPLOYER • ACCIDENTAL DEATH BENEFIT • ACCIDENTAL PERMANENT TOTAL DISABILITY BENEFITSPrinciples of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 43
  44. 44. • GROUP CREDIT CARE PLAN (NON EMPLOYER – EMPLOYEE) • GROUP TERM INSURANCE SCHEME TO PEOPLE HAVING AVAILED A LOAN FROM AN INSTITUTION OR CO-OPERATIVE • COVERS RISK OF OUTSTANDING LOAN • ONE POLICY DOCUMENT TO THE INSTITUTION OR CO- OPERATIVE • FACILITY OF ENHANCEMENT OF COVER BY ADDING ACCIDENTAL DEATH BENEFIT / ACCIDENTAL PERMANENT TOTAL DISABILITY BENEFIT. Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 44
  45. 45. • GROUP RISK CARE PLAN (NON EMPLOYER – EMPLOYEE) • BASIC LIFE INSURANCE PROTECTION TO GROUP MEMBERS • COVERS RISK OF DEATH – ALL MEMBERS OF THE SCHEME • ONE POLICY DOCUMENT TO THE GROUP POLICYHOLDER • FACILITY OF ENHANCEMENT OF COVER – ACCIDENTAL DEATH BENEFIT / ACCIDENTAL PERMANENT – TOTAL DISABILITY BENEFIT.Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 45
  46. 46. •TERM CARE PLAN – • TERM INSURANCE PLAN – LIFE COVER WITH RETURN OF PREMIUM ON MATURITY • LIFE INSURANCE COVER AT LOW COST • TWO PREMIUM PAYMENT OPTIONS- A. REGULAR PREMIUM PAYMENT THROUGHOUT THE SELECTED TERM B. SINGLE PREMIUM PAYMENT Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 46
  47. 47. • OPTION TO CHOOSE UPTO 5 ADDITIONAL BENEFITS • ECONOMY • PROTECT – 3 IN-BUILT ADDITIONAL BENEFITS • ACCIDENTAL DEATH BENEFIT • ACCIDENTAL PERMANENT TOTAL / PARTIAL DISABILITY BENEFIT • WAIVER OF PREMIUM BENEFIT • HEALTH • CRITICAL ILLNESS BENEFIT • HOSPITAL CASH BENEFIT • TOTAL – PROVIDING 5 IN-BUILT BENEFITS OF ‘PROTECT’ & ‘HEALTH’. Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 47
  48. 48. • RISK CARE PLAN: • A PURE TERM INSURANCE PLAN – VERY ECONOMICAL • OFFERS COVER AT THE LOWEST POSSIBLE COST • NO SURVIVAL BENEFIT • LIFE TIME CARE PLAN: • A LIFE TIME ENDOWMENT PLAN WITH PROFITS • 4 DIFFERENT PLAN TYPE – ECONOMY, PROTECT HEALTH AND TOTAL PLAN Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 48
  49. 49. •SAVE CARE PLAN • ENDOWMENT PLAN WITH PROFITS FOR A SPECIFIED PERIOD TO MEET PLANNED EXPENDITURES LIKE EDUCATION / WEDDING OF CHILDREN • COMES IN 4 TYPES – ECONOMY SINGLE PREMIUM PLAN, ECONOMY PLAN, PROTECT PLAN, HEALTH PLAN Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 49
  50. 50. PRODUCTS IN OVERSEAS MARKET • TERM INSURANCE - FOR DIFFERENT SPECIFIED PERIOD- • RENEWABLE AND NON-RENEWABLE • CONVERTIBLE AND NON-CONVERTIBLE • TWO OTHER FORMS- • LEVEL TERM INSURANCE – PROVIDES SPECIFIED AMOUNT OF COVERAGE FOR THE ENTIRE PERIOD OF POLICY • DECREASING TERM LIFE INSURANCE Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 50
  51. 51. UNIVERSAL LIFE INSURANCE • VARIATION OF WHOLE LIFE, THE PURE INSURANCE PART (THE TERM PORTION) IS SEPARATED FROM THE INVESTMENT (CASH PORTION) • INVESTMENT PORTION INVESTED IN MONEY MARKET FUNDS • CASH VALUE PORTION IS SET UP AS AN ACCUMULATION FUND TO WHICH INVESTMENT INCOME IS CREDITEDPrinciples of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 51
  52. 52. • DEATH BENEFIT (TERM INSURANCE) IS PAID OUT OF ACCUMULATION FUND • THE CASH VALUE OF UNIVERSAL LIFE INSURANCE GROWS AT VARIABLE RATE • THE INSURED CAN VARY HIS ANNUAL DEATH BENEFIT AND THE ANNUAL PREMIUM • PROVISION FOR MAKING PARTIAL SURRENDER AND TAKE POLICY LOAN AGAINST CASH VALUE • WHEN EARNINGS ARE GOOD, POLICY OWNER CAN PUT MORE MONEY IN THE CASH PORTION OF THE POLICY • NORMALLY THERE IS GUARANTEED MINIMUM INTEREST RATE • A FEW OTHER OPTIONSPrinciples of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 52
  53. 53. • VARIABLE LIFE INSURANCE • A FORM OF WHOLE LIFE INSURANCE – TERM PORTION; PREMIUM TOWARDS ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES; PART TOWARDS INVESTMENT OR CASH VALUE PORTION • THE INSURED MAY SELECT TO INVEST THE FUNDS IN VARIOUS INVESTMENTS : STOCKS, BONDS, MF’S. HE MAY ONLY CHOOSE FROM INVESTMENT VEHICLES FROM THE INSURANCE COMPANIES PORTFOLIO. • OPTION TO SWITCH INVESTMENT VEHICLES A FEW TIMES • IT IS EXPENSIVE – COMMISSION AND SERVICE FEE IS HIGH. • VALUE OF DEATH BENEFIT MAY FLUCTUATE UP OR DOWN DEPENDING ON THE PERFORMANCE OF THE INVESTMENT PORTION. HOWEVER, DEATH BENEFIT CAN NEVER FALL BELOW A DEFINED LEVEL.Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 53
  54. 54. • WHOLE LIFE INSURANCE PRODUCTS IN FOREIGN MARKETS • PART PREMIUM FOR INSURANCE; SMALL PART TOWARDS ADMIN. EXPENSES; BALANCE FOR INVESTMENT • INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR ENTIRE LIFE • PREMIUM THROUGHOUT LIFE OR SELECTED TERM (10, 20, 30 YEARS) • PROVISION FOR SINGLE PREMIUM • CASH VALUE PORTION BELONGS TO INSURED; CAN TAKE LOAN OR CASH; INTEREST ON ACCUMULATION FUND IS TAX FREE • PREMIUMS ARE FIXED REGARDLESS OF THE AGE OR HEALTH OF THE POLICY OWNER. • INVESTMENT VEHICLES ARE GENERALLY BONDS AND MORTGAGES Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 54
  55. 55. • PROGRESSIVE PROTECTION POLICY • DESIGNED TO ADAPT TO CHANGING CIRCUMSTANCES • LUMP SUM IN THE EVENT OF DEATH / TERMINAL ILLNESS • NO CASH-IN-VALUE; PURELY FOR PROTECTION; NO INVESTMENT • PROVISION FOR INCREASE / DECREASE IN COVER AT ANY TIME OTHER THAN THE FIRST YEAR • OPTION TO HAVE THE POLICY INCREASE AUTOMATICALLY EVERY YEAR • OPTION FOR MODE OF PAYMENT OF PREMIUM Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 55
  56. 56. THANK YOU Principles of Insurance- Dr. V. M. Tidake 56

×