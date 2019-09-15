Vintage 9.15.19 psalm51

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A Prayer For The People of God Merciful God, your desire to bring us into your commonwealth is so great that you seek us i...
2 Sam 11-12, Psalm 51 David WASN’T the VICTIM
In the spring, at the time when kings go off to war, David sent Joab out with the king’s men and the whole Israelite army....
One evening David got up from his bed and walked around on the roof of the palace. From the roof he saw a woman bathing. T...
Then David sent messengers to get her. She came to him, and he slept with her. (Now she was purifying herself from her mon...
So David sent this word to Joab: “Send me Uriah the Hittite.” And Joab sent him to David. When Uriah came to him, David as...
But Uriah slept at the entrance to the palace with all his master’s servants and did not go down to his house. David was t...
Uriah said to David, “The ark and Israel and Judah are staying in tents, and my commander Joab and my lord’s men are campe...
Then David said to him, “Stay here one more day, and tomorrow I will send you back.” So Uriah remained in Jerusalem that d...
In the morning David wrote a letter to Joab and sent it with Uriah. In it he wrote, “Put Uriah out in front where the figh...
Have mercy on me, O God, according to your unfailing love; according to your great compassion blot out my transgressions. ...
Against you, you only, have I sinned and done what is evil in your sight; so you are right in your verdict and justified w...
Cleanse me with hyssop, and I will be clean; wash me, and I will be whiter than snow. Let me hear joy and gladness; let th...
Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me from your presence or take your H...
You do not delight in sacrifice, or I would bring it; you do not take pleasure in burnt offerings. My sacrifice, O God, is...
1. LET’S NOT VICTIM-BLAME BATHSHEEBA There’s no evidence to justify it, not even nakedness let’s TRY to AGREE on SOME thin...
WHAT were you WEARING? (Ohio U)
“Rape has nothing to do with what a woman is wearing…Society minimizes the effects rape has on those who survive it…but ra...
1. LET’S NOT VICTIM-BLAME BATHSHEEBA There’s no evidence to justify it, not even nakedness 2. LET’S NOT OVER-DEFEND/JUSTIF...
1. LET’S NOT VICTIM-BLAME BATHSHEEBA There’s no evidence to justify it, not even nakedness 2. LET’S NOT OVER-DEFEND/JUSTIF...
4. LET’S SPEAK TRUTH TO POWER Prophetic boldness isn’t intoxicated into silence by proximity to power, nor is it willingly...
Benediction Merciful God, your desire to bring us into your commonwealth is so great that you seek us in the places of our...
  1. 1. A Prayer For The People of God Merciful God, your desire to bring us into your commonwealth is so great that you seek us in the places of our ignorance, and the forgotten corners where we hide in despair. Gather us into your loving embrace, and pour upon us your wise and holy Spirit, so that we may become faithful servants in whom you rejoice with all the company of heaven. Amen.
  2. 2. 2 Sam 11-12, Psalm 51 David WASN’T the VICTIM
  3. 3. In the spring, at the time when kings go off to war, David sent Joab out with the king’s men and the whole Israelite army. They destroyed the Ammonites and besieged Rabbah. But David remained in Jerusalem. 2 Samuel 11:1
  4. 4. One evening David got up from his bed and walked around on the roof of the palace. From the roof he saw a woman bathing. The woman was very beautiful, and David sent someone to find out about her. The man said, “She is Bathsheba, the daughter of Eliam and the wife of Uriah the Hittite.” 2 Samuel 11:2-3
  5. 5. Then David sent messengers to get her. She came to him, and he slept with her. (Now she was purifying herself from her monthly uncleanness.) Then she went back home. The woman conceived and sent word to David, saying, “I am pregnant.” 2 Samuel 11:4-5
  6. 6. So David sent this word to Joab: “Send me Uriah the Hittite.” And Joab sent him to David. When Uriah came to him, David asked him how Joab was, how the soldiers were and how the war was going. Then David said to Uriah, “Go down to your house and wash your feet.” So Uriah left the palace, and a gift from the king was sent after him. 2 Samuel 11:6-8
  7. 7. But Uriah slept at the entrance to the palace with all his master’s servants and did not go down to his house. David was told, “Uriah did not go home.” So he asked Uriah, “Haven’t you just come from a military campaign? Why didn’t you go home?” 2 Samuel 11:9-10
  8. 8. Uriah said to David, “The ark and Israel and Judah are staying in tents, and my commander Joab and my lord’s men are camped in the open country. How could I go to my house to eat and drink and to lie with my wife? As surely as you live, I will not do such a thing!” 2 Samuel 11:11
  9. 9. Then David said to him, “Stay here one more day, and tomorrow I will send you back.” So Uriah remained in Jerusalem that day and the next. At David’s invitation, he ate and drank with him, and David made him drunk. But in the evening Uriah went out to sleep on his mat among his master’s servants; he did not go home. 2 Samuel 11:12-13
  10. 10. In the morning David wrote a letter to Joab and sent it with Uriah. In it he wrote, “Put Uriah out in front where the fighting is fiercest. Then withdraw from him so he will be struck down and die.” So while Joab had the city under siege, he put Uriah at a place where he knew the strongest defenders were...(and) Uriah died. 2 Samuel 11:14-17
  11. 11. 2 Sam 11-12, Psalm 51 David WASN’T the VICTIM
  12. 12. Have mercy on me, O God, according to your unfailing love; according to your great compassion blot out my transgressions. Wash away all my iniquity and cleanse me from my sin. For I know my transgressions, and my sin is always before me. PSALM 51:1-3
  13. 13. Against you, you only, have I sinned and done what is evil in your sight; so you are right in your verdict and justified when you judge. Surely I was sinful at birth, sinful from the time my mother conceived me. Yet you desired faithfulness even in the womb; you taught me wisdom in that secret place. PSALM 51:4-6
  14. 14. Cleanse me with hyssop, and I will be clean; wash me, and I will be whiter than snow. Let me hear joy and gladness; let the bones you have crushed rejoice. Hide your face from my sins and blot out all my iniquity. PSALM 51:7-9
  15. 15. Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me. PSALM 51:10-12
  16. 16. You do not delight in sacrifice, or I would bring it; you do not take pleasure in burnt offerings. My sacrifice, O God, is a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart you, God, will not despise. PSALM 51:16-17
  17. 17. 2 Sam 11-12, Psalm 51 David WASN’T the VICTIM
  18. 18. 1. LET’S NOT VICTIM-BLAME BATHSHEEBA There’s no evidence to justify it, not even nakedness let’s TRY to AGREE on SOME things…
  19. 19. WHAT were you WEARING? (Ohio U)
  20. 20. “Rape has nothing to do with what a woman is wearing…Society minimizes the effects rape has on those who survive it…but rape has the same effects on a victim as torture: intense degradation, inability to trust, constant fear, psychological problems, anger, feelings of guilt and shame…” ISABEL APAWO PHIRI
  21. 21. 1. LET’S NOT VICTIM-BLAME BATHSHEEBA There’s no evidence to justify it, not even nakedness 2. LET’S NOT OVER-DEFEND/JUSTIFY DAVID Scripture gives us the good, the bad, and the ugly… let’s TRY to AGREE on SOME things…
  22. 22. 1. LET’S NOT VICTIM-BLAME BATHSHEEBA There’s no evidence to justify it, not even nakedness 2. LET’S NOT OVER-DEFEND/JUSTIFY DAVID Scripture gives us the good, the bad, and the ugly 3. LET’S LEARN THE VALUE OF REPENTANCE Taking responsibility, not defending/minimizing let’s TRY to AGREE on SOME things…
  23. 23. 4. LET’S SPEAK TRUTH TO POWER Prophetic boldness isn’t intoxicated into silence by proximity to power, nor is it willingly hypocritical in calling out “the other guy’s” faults while ignoring “our guy’s” faults as “not that bad,” nor is it willing to allow victims to suffer the ongoing injustice of silence or turning a blind eye… let’s TRY to AGREE on SOME things…
  24. 24. 2 Sam 11-12, Psalm 51 David WASN’T the VICTIM
  25. 25. Benediction Merciful God, your desire to bring us into your commonwealth is so great that you seek us in the places of our ignorance, and the forgotten corners where we hide in despair. Gather us into your loving embrace, and pour upon us your wise and holy Spirit, so that we may become faithful servants in whom you rejoice with all the company of heaven. Amen.

