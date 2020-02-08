Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Coronavirus Sunday #21 The COVID-19 Calendar
The Church Calendar August 2
Genesis 32:22-31 and Psalm 17:1-7, 15; Isaiah 55:1-5 and Psalm 145:8-9, 14-21; Romans 9:1-5; Matthew 14:13-21 The 9th Sund...
(1)The elect are all those who respond by faith to Jesus as God’s promised Messiah; (2) like the election of Israel as a n...
What does it look like to “respond by faith to Jesus as God’s promised Messiah?”
Everyone then who hears these words of mine and acts on them will be like a wise man who built his house on rock. The rain...
the virus came, the infections spread, schools were called back into session; the president tweeted, and the elections wer...
Now when Jesus heard this, he withdrew from there in a boat to a deserted place by himself. But when the crowds heard it, ...
They replied, “We have nothing here but five loaves and two fish.” And he said, “Bring them here to me.” Then he ordered t...
“You are the salt of the earth; but if salt has lost its taste, how can its saltiness be restored? It is no longer good fo...
“You have heard that it was said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ But I say to you, Do not resist an evildoer...
“Jesus said to them, "They need not go away; you give them something to eat.” MATTHEW 14:16 (NRSV)
Vintage 8.2.20 covid19_sunday21
Vintage 8.2.20 covid19_sunday21
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Vintage 8.2.20 covid19_sunday21

9 views

Published on

The 9th Sunday After Pentecost

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Vintage 8.2.20 covid19_sunday21

  1. 1. Coronavirus Sunday #21 The COVID-19 Calendar
  2. 2. The Church Calendar August 2
  3. 3. Genesis 32:22-31 and Psalm 17:1-7, 15; Isaiah 55:1-5 and Psalm 145:8-9, 14-21; Romans 9:1-5; Matthew 14:13-21 The 9th Sunday After Pentecost
  4. 4. (1)The elect are all those who respond by faith to Jesus as God’s promised Messiah; (2) like the election of Israel as a nation, this election is to a vocation of spreading the good news of salvation and restoration offered to all; (3) the basis for this election rests solely in the gracious choice of God to act in in such a way, not in any act of our own merit.And the way God has acted in this regard is wholly consistent with the way God has acted all along…”
  5. 5. What does it look like to “respond by faith to Jesus as God’s promised Messiah?”
  6. 6. Everyone then who hears these words of mine and acts on them will be like a wise man who built his house on rock. The rain fell, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, but it did not fall, because it had been founded on rock. And everyone who hears these words of mine and does not act on them will be like a foolish man who built his house on sand. The rain fell, MATTHEW 7:24-27 (NRSV)
  7. 7. the virus came, the infections spread, schools were called back into session; the president tweeted, and the elections were held, but we did not fall because we were founded on the rock called the Church. And everyone who not only hears these words but builds their life on them will not fear, for God is using them to bring hope to those who despair, and light to those who live in darkness. DARREL PROFFITT (DPPV)
  8. 8. Now when Jesus heard this, he withdrew from there in a boat to a deserted place by himself. But when the crowds heard it, they followed him on foot from the towns. When he went ashore, he saw a great crowd; and he had compassion for them and cured their sick. When it was evening, the disciples came to him and said, “This is a deserted place, and the hour is now late; send the crowds away so that MATTHEW 14:13-16 (NRSV)
  9. 9. They replied, “We have nothing here but five loaves and two fish.” And he said, “Bring them here to me.” Then he ordered the crowds to sit down on the grass. Taking the five loaves and the two fish, he looked up to heaven, and blessed and broke the loaves, and gave them to the disciples, and the disciples gave them to the crowds. And all ate and were filled; and they took up what was left over of the broken pieces, twelve baskets full. And those who ate were MATTHEW 14:17-21 (NRSV)
  10. 10. “You are the salt of the earth; but if salt has lost its taste, how can its saltiness be restored? It is no longer good for anything, but is thrown out and trampled under foot. You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill cannot be hid. No one after lighting a lamp puts it under the bushel basket, but on the lampstand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven.” MATTHEW 5:13-16 (NRSV)
  11. 11. “You have heard that it was said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ But I say to you, Do not resist an evildoer. But if anyone strikes you on the right cheek, turn the other also; and if anyone wants to sue you and take your coat, give your cloak as well; and if anyone forces you to go one mile, go also the second mile. Give to everyone who begs from you, and do not refuse anyone who wants to borrow from you.” MATTHEW 5:38-42 (NRSV)
  12. 12. “Jesus said to them, "They need not go away; you give them something to eat.” MATTHEW 14:16 (NRSV)

×