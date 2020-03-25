Đề tài: Tổ chức kế toán nguyên vật liệu ở công ty cơ giới xây lắp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.051 LỜI NÓI ĐẦU Để tiến hành các hoạt động sản xuất kinh doa...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.052 Chương 1 : Lý luận về công tác kế toán nguyên vật liệu ở...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.053 CHƯƠNG I NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ TỔ CHỨC CÔNG TÁC ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.054 1.1.2. Yêu cầu quản lý nguyên vật liệu trong doanh nghiệ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.055 định phù hợp với đặc diểm kỹ thuật, tính chất lý - hoá h...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.056 - Tổng hợp và phản ánh đầy đủ, chính xác số lượng và giá...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.057 - Thiết bị xây dựng cơ bản: Bao gồm các loại thiết bị, p...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.058 - Trường hợp thuê ngoài gia công chế biến: - Trường hợp ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.059 + Giá đơn vị bình quân cả kỳ dự trữ ( Tháng, quý ) : Đơn...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0510 vật liệu xuất kho xuất kho tồn đầu kỳ *Phương pháp tính...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0511 Trị giá thực tế của hàng + Trị giá thực tế của hàng tồn...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0512 Đối với chứng từ kế toán về vật liệu thống nhất bắt buộ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0513 chỉ tiêu số lượng và chỉ tiêu thành tiền. Số liệu trên ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0514 + Ưu điểm: Đơn giản, dễ làm, dễ kiểm tra đối chiếu số l...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0515 (Biểu số3-2) Công ty: M SỔ CHI TIẾT VẬT LIỆU Tên kho: T...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0516 Ưu nhược điểm và điều kiện áp dụng Ưu điểm : Khối lượng...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0517 - Phòng kế toán : Kế toán định kỳ xuống kho kiểm tra vi...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0518 Đối chiếu hàng ngày Biểu số (3-5) SỔ SỐ DƯ Công ty: M K...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0519 Biểu số(3-8) BẢNG LUỸ KẾ XUẤT VẬT TƯ Công ty: M Tháng: ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0520 * Phương pháp kê khai thường xuyên : Là phương pháp the...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0521 1.3.2.2. Hạchtoán tổng hợp nguyên vật liệu theo phương ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0522 Đánh giá tăng vật liệu Sơ đồ 2 : Sơ đồ hạch toán tổng h...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0523 Dư Nợ : Phản ánh giá trị nguyên vật liệu tồn kho TK 151...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0524 Sơ đồ 4 : Hạch toán tổng hợp biến động nguyên vật liệu ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0525 k/c giá trị vật liệu xuất dùng trực tiếp sản xuất TK 62...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0526 1.3.3. Hình thức kế toán Tuỳ theo điều kiện, đặc điểm c...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0527 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG KẾ TOÁN NGUYÊN VẬT LIỆU Ở CÔNG TY C...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0528 giao thông, thuỷ lơi, thuỷ điện, lắp máy, sản xuất vật ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0529 các yếu tố đầu bào còn chịu ảnh hưởng của quy trình côn...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 2.1.5 Đặc điểm tổ chức công tác kế toán tại Công ty 2.1...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 thông tin, số liệu kế toán, tham mưu đề xuất các giải p...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 quy định; lập các báo kiểm kê định kỳ TSCĐ, CCDC, vật t...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 dùng : Bảng này được mở cho từng tháng và được đưa vào ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 quản lý và hạch toán các quá trình thu mua, vận chuyển,...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 liệu. Dựa trên cơ sở nội dung kinh tế , vai tròvà tác d...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Do đặc điểm của một đơn vị xây dựng cơ bản, nên vật liệ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Phương pháp hạch toán mà công ty cơ giới và xây lắp Số ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 hiệu vật tư tính Theo chứng từ Thực nhập Đúng quy cách ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Địa chỉ: Thanh xuân - Bắc Hà nội Hình thức thanh toán:M...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Khi vật liệu về đến công ty,. Ban KNVT căn cứ vào các h...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Hoá đơn GTGT Ngày 17/01/2005 Số 011602 Đơn vị bán hàng:...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Có TK 338: 500000 Và một số trường hợp khác. Việc mua b...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Căn cứ vào nhu cầu vật tư từng công trình, phòng vật tư...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 NVL chính đều được hạch toán vào TK621, y tế văn phòng ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Có TK 152: 10000000 (phụ tùng) Trường hợp xuất NVl phụ ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 23/1 23 ôngphongxưởngthực nghiệm Viện năng lượng mỏ 621...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Stt Chứng từ Diễn giải Ngày N_X Số lượng Kí xác nhận củ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 SỔ SỐ DƯ Năm 2005 S tt Danh điểm Mẵ hiệu Tên quy cáchvậ...
  1. 1. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.051 LỜI NÓI ĐẦU Để tiến hành các hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh, các doanh nghiệp phải có đầy đủ ba yếu tố cơ bản là : lao động, tư kiệu lao động và đối tượng lao động. Là một trong ba yếu tố chủ yếu củ quá trình sản xuất nên nếu thiếu nguyên vật liệu thì doanh nghiệp không thể tiến hành được các hoạt động sản xuất và xây dựng. Trên thực tế, vấn đề này không chỉ đơn giản là có và sử dụng vật liệu mà điều kiện quan trọng là phải sử dụng có hiệu quả, tránh tình trạng cung cấp thiếu hoặc thừa nguyên vật liệu. Muốn vậy phải có một chế độ quản lý thích đáng, toàn diện đối với vật liệu từ khâu cung cấp cả về số lượng, chủng loại, chất lượng và thời hạn cung cấp để đảm bảo hoạt động bình thường của quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh. Hiệu quả quản lý vật liệu quyết định hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động và chất lượng sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp. Vì vậy, nhất thiết phải xây dựng chu trình quản lý vật liệu một cách khoa học, điều này không chỉ có ý nghĩa về mặt kế toán mà giúp cho hạch toán vật liệu được chính xác mà còn là một vấn đề có ý nghĩa thựct tiến ở tầm vi mô, góp phần nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động sản xuất kinh doanh. Công ty cơ giới và xây lắp 13 là một doanh nghiệp nhà nước chuyên ngành xây dựng công nghiệp, xử lý móng công trình, xây dựng các công trình giao thông thuỷ lợi, thuỷ điển, lắp máy, xây dựng các công trình dân dụng, sản xuất vật liệu xây dựng. Do có những đặc thù riêng của ngành mà việc quản lý vật liệu gặp nhiều khó khăn, yêu cầu quản lý vật liệu cần được quan tâm đúng mưc. Để quản lý sử dụng vật liệu có hiệu quả thì việc kế toán vật liệu là một yêu cầu tất yếu. Qua quá trình thực tế kế toán vật liệu tại công ty, tôi thấy được tầm quan trọng của kế toán vật liệu. Do đó tôi chọn để tài : “ Tổ chức kế toán nguyên vật liệu ở Công ty Cơ giới và xây lắp số 13 ”. Qua đó em đã mạnh dạn đưa ra một vài ý kiến nhận xét với mong muốn hoàn thiện hơn công tác kế toán nguyên vật liệu ở công ty. Kết cấu chuyên đề : Lời mở đầu
  2. 2. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.052 Chương 1 : Lý luận về công tác kế toán nguyên vật liệu ở doanh nghiệp xây dưng Chương 2 : Thực trạng kế toán vật liệu ở công ty Cơ giới và xây lắp số 13 Chương 3 : Một số ý kiến đề xuất nhằm hoàn thiện công tác kế toán nguyên vật liệu và phân tích tình hình quản lý, sử dụng nguyên vật liệu ở Công ty Cơ giới và xây lắp số 13 Kết luận Với tinh thần làm việc nghiêm túc, khẩn trương, sự cố gắng của bản thân và sự giúp đỡ tận tình của thầy Mai Ngọc Anh và các thầy cô giáo trong khoa Kế toán, các cán bộ trong công ty Cơ giơi số 13, chuyên để này đã được hoàn thành đúng thời hạn. Mặc dù vậy, do trình độ bản thân có hạn, kiến thức thực tế còn hạn chế nên chuyên đề này không tránh khỏi thiếu sót và khiếm khuyết. Vì vậy bản thân tôi rất mong đựơc sự đóng góp ý kiến của các thầy cô giáo để chuyên đề này đựơc hoàn thiện hơn chính xác hơn, tính thực tế cao hơn và đem lại hiệu quả sản xuất cao nhất. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn ! Hà Nội ngày ….. tháng …. năm Người thực hiện Phạm Văn Đức
  3. 3. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.053 CHƯƠNG I NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ TỔ CHỨC CÔNG TÁC KẾ TOÁN NGUYÊN VẬT LIỆU TRONG DOANH NGHIỆP XÂY DỰNG 1.1 SỰ CẦN THIẾT PHẢI TỔ CHỨC CÔNG TÁC KẾ TOÁN NGUYÊN VẬT LIỆU TRONG DOANH NGHIỆP XÂY DỰNG. 1.1.1. Khái niệm, đặc điểm, vị trí của nguyên vật liệu trong sản xuất. Trong điều kiện kinh doanh theo cơ chế thị trường, doanh nghiệp phải biết mình là ai, hoạt động như thế nào để thu lợi nhuận tối đa trên cơ sở tôn trọng pháp luật và giải quyết hài hoà mối quan hệ kinh tế – xã hội. Đối tượng lao động là một trong những yếu tố quan trọng hàng đầu mà các doanh nghiệp phải quan tâm tới trong quá trình tiến hành sản xuất kinh doanh mà biểu hiện cụ thể của nó là nguyên vật liệu. Vật liệu là đối tượng lao động, một trong ba yếu tố cơ bản trong qua trình sản xuất, là cơ sở vật chất cấu thành nên thực thể sản phẩm. Trong quá trình tham gia vào quá trình sản xuất của doanh nghiệp, vật liệu bị tiêu hao toàn bộ và chuyển toàn bộ giá trị một lần vào chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh trong kỳ. Nguyên vật liệu là một nhân tố quan trọng tác động đến quá trình sản xuất. Việc cung cấp nguyên vật liệu có đầy đủ hay không có ảnh hưởng lớn đến kế hoạch sản xuất của xí nghiệp. Sản xuất sẽ ngừng nếu thiếu nguyên vật liệu. Nhưng nếu có đầy đủ nguyên vật liệu rồi vẫn chưa đủ mà phải quan tâm đến chất lượng nguyên vật liệu. Chất lượng nguyên vật liệu tồi không làm ra sản phẩm tốt. Do đó, xí nghiệp không những cần tuân theo những biện pháp kĩ thuật trong chế tạo sản phẩm mà cần phải hết sức quan tâm đến chất lượng nguyên vật liệu. Đó là một vấn đề mà mọi doanh nghiệp đều phải quan tâm đến trong nền kinh tế thị trường. Chi phí về nguyên vật liệu thường chiếm một tỷ trọng lớn trong chi phí sản xuất để tạo ra sản phẩm. Do đó việc cung ứng vật liệu có đầy đủ, kịp thời hay không sẽ ảnh hưởng đến sản xuất, đến tiêu thụ sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp, đồng thời chất lượng của nguyên vật liệu quyết định đến chất lượng của sản phẩm. Như vậy, sản xuất sẽ không tiến hành được nếu không có nguyên vật liệu hoặc nếu có nhưng chất lượng kém làm ảnh hưởng đến giá trình của doanh nghiệp.
  4. 4. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.054 1.1.2. Yêu cầu quản lý nguyên vật liệu trong doanh nghiệp. Xuất phát từ đặc điểm, vai trò của vật liệu trong quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh đòi hỏi phải quản lý tốt nguyên vật liệu để đảm bảo cho hoạt động sản xuất diễn ra thuận lợi, đúng kế hoạch. Xã hội càng phát triển, nhu cầu conngười ngày càng phong phú đa dạng, điều này đòi hỏi các nhà sản xuất phải cung cấp khối lượng sản phẩm ngày càng nhiều, chủng loại vật liệu ngày càng đa dạng và phong phú. Hơn nữa nguyên vật liệu quyết định sự tồn tại và phát triển của sản xuất, là tài sản dự trữ sản xuất. Các doanh nghiệp thường xuyên phải tiến hành nhập xuất nguyên vật liệu phục vụ cho quá trình sản xuất, chế tạo sản phẩm, xây dựng các công trình và các nhu cầu khác trong doanh nghiệp được kịp thời,liên tục, không bị gián đoạn, đồng thời đảm bảo việc sử dụng nguyên vật liệu một cách tiết kiệm hiệu quả nhất. Để đạt được mục tiêu sử dụng hợp lý tiết kiệm vật liệu trên cơ sở các định mức và dự toán chi phí, thì mỗi doanh nghiệp phải quản lý chặt chẽ nguyên vật liệu ở tất cả các khâu: thu mua, bảo quản, sử dụng, và dự trữ.  Ở khâu thu mua: ở khâu này phải quản lý về khối lượng, chất lượng, quy cách, chủng loại, giá mua và chi phí mua cũng như kế hoạch mua theo đúng tiến độ thời gian, phù hợp với kế hoạch sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Đồng thời phải quan tâm đến hoá đơn giá tri gia tăng, chứng từ liên quan đến giá trị gia tăng đầu vào được khấu trừ. Từ đó hạ thấp được chi phí nguyên vật liệu góp phần làm giảm giá thành sản phẩm .  Ở khâu bảo quản: Doanh nghiệp phải quan tâm đến việc tổ chức tốt kho tàng, bến bãi thực hiên đúng chế độ bảo quản đối với từng loại vật liệu, tránh hư hỏng mất mát, hao hụt đảm bảo an toàn vật liệu. Các kho tàng phải được thiết kế để duy trì khả năng bảo quản vật liệu đảm bảo tính chất lý hoá học của vật liệu không bị biến đổi đến chát lượng vật liệu, tỷ lệ hao hụt tự nhiên ở mức hợp lý  Ở khâu sở dụng: Càn sử dung hợp lý tiết kiệm tuân theo các đinh mức tiêu hao đã đề ra. Điều này rất quan trọng trong việc phấn đấu hạ giá thành và nó phụ thuộc vào ý thức làm việc của người lao động. Bên cạnh đó cũng tới đến vấn đề thu hồi phế liệu.  Ở khâu dự trữ: Doanh nghiệp phải xác định mức tối đa, tối thiểu cho từng loại vật liệu để đảm bảo cho quá trình sản xuất được bình thường, không bị ngừng trệ, gián đoạn do việc cung ứng không kịp thời hoặc ngây tình trang ứ đọng vốn do dự trữ quá nhiều. Mặt khác phải đảm bảo theo đúng chế độ quy
  5. 5. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.055 định phù hợp với đặc diểm kỹ thuật, tính chất lý - hoá học và đặc điểm của từng loại vật liệu. Tóm lại: Xuất phát từ vị trí rất quan trọng của vật liệu trong quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh nên yêu cầu phải quản lý vật liệu chặt chẽ cả về mặt số lượng và mặt giá trị. 1.1.3. Vai trò của kế toán nguyên vật liệu và phân tích tình hình cung cấp sử dụng nguyên vật liệu. Trong công tác quản lý sản xuất kinh doanh, hạch toán vật liệu là công cụ đắc lực giúp lãnh đạo doanh nghiệp nắm được tình hình và chỉ đạo sản xuất kinh doanh hạch toán vật chính xác đầy đủ kịp thời thì lãnh đạo doanh nghiệp mới nắm bắt được tình hình thu mua, dự trữ và xuất dùng vật liệu từ đó đề ra biện pháp quản lý phù hợp và đúng đắn. Hạch toán nguyên vật liệu giúp doanh nghiệp nhận biết được vốn lưu động và có các biện pháp nâng cao hiệu qua sử dụng vốn tăng nhanh vòng quay vốn lưu động. Để thực hiện chức năng giám đốc và là công cụ quản lý kinh tế xuất phát từ vị trí yêu cầu quản lý, kế toán nguyên vật liệu cần thực hiện tốt các nhiệm vụ sau: - Đánh giá phân loại vật liệu phù hợp với nguyên tắc, yêu cầu quản lý thống nhát của nhà nước. - Tổt chức chứng từ tài koản kế toán, sổ kế toán phù hợp với phương pháp kế toán hàng tồn kho áp dụng cho doanh nghiệp đẻ ghi chép, phân loại, tổng hợp số liệu về tình hình hiện có và sự biến động của vật liệu trong quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh , cung cấp số liệu kịp thời đẻ tập hợp chi phí sản xuất vào giá thành sản phẩm. - Tham gia phân tích đánh giá tình hình thực kế hoạch mua tình hình thanh toán với người bán, người cung cấp và tình hình sử dụng vật liệu trong quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh. 1.1.4. Nhiệm vụ của kế toán nguyên vật liệu trong doanh nghiệp. Từ những đặc điểm và yêu cầu quản lý của nguyên vật liệu đặt ra cho các nhà doanh nghiệp nói chung và những người làm công tác hạch toán nói riêng những nhiệm vụ quan trong trong hạch toán nguyên vật liệu. - Phản ánh chính xác, kịp thời, trung thực số lượng, chất lượng và giá thành thức tế nguyên vật liệu thu mua nhập kho. Từ đó kiểm tra và giám sát được tình hình thực hiện kế hoạch cung ứng vật tư kỹ thuật phục vụ cho sản xuất và các khoản chi phí mua khác.
  6. 6. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.056 - Tổng hợp và phản ánh đầy đủ, chính xác số lượng và giá trị vật liệu tồn kho, kiểm tra việc chấp hành các định mức dự trữ vật liệu, tổ chức bảo quản và thực hiện các thủ tục nhập kho, xuất kho, phát hiện kịp thời mức độ, nguyên nhân thừa thiếu, ứ đọng, hư hỏng, mất chất lượng. - Tiến hành kiểm kê hoạch vật liệu, phân tích tình hình và hiệu quả sử dụng nguyên vật liệu, lập đầy đủ, kịp thời các báo cáo về nhập - xuất – tồn và sử dụng nguyên vật liệu. 1.2. Phân loại và đánh giá nguyên vật liệu trong doanh nghiệp. 1.2.2. Phân loại nguyên vật liệu. Mỗi doanh nghiệp, do tính chất đặc thù trong sản xuất kinh doanh nên sử dụng những loại vật liệu khác nhau. Mỗi loại vật liệu có nội dung kinh tế, tính năng lý-hoá học, yêu cầu quản lý khác nhau. Do đó, để có thể quản lý chặt chẽ, hạch toán chi tiết đối với từng loại, thứ vật liệu một cách khoa học hợp lý, phục vụ cho nhu cầu quản trị doanh nghiệp cần thiết phải tiến hành phân loại vật liệu. * Phân loại theo nội dung kinh tế và vai trò của nguyên vật liệu trong quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh: - Nguyên vật liệu chính (bao gồm cả nửa thành phẩm mua ngoài ): nguyênvật liệu chính là đối tượng lao động chủ yếu cấu thành nên thực thể của sản phẩm như sắt thép trong doanh nghiệp chế tạo máy; gạch ngói , xi măng trong doanh nghiệp xây dựng, bông trong các nhà máy sợi, vải trong các doanh nghiệp may... Đối với nửa thành phẩm mua ngoài với mục đích tiếp tục sản xuấ tra sản phẩm hàng hoá như sợi mua ngoài trong các doanh nghiệp dệt cũng được coi là nguyên vật liệu chính. - Vật liệu phụ: là loại vật liệu chỉ có tác dụng phụ trong quá trình sản xuất và chế tạo sản phẩm như làm tăng chất lượng nguyên vật liệu chính và sản phẩm, phục vụ cho công tác quản lý, phục vụ cho sản xuất, cho việc bảo quản bao gói sản phẩm như các loại thuốc tẩy, thuốc nhuộm, bao bì và vật liệu đóng gói ... - Nhiên liệu: Là loại vật liệu phục vụ cho công nghệ sản xuất sản phẩm, cho hoạt động của máy móc, thiết bị sản xuất, phương tiện vận tải của doanh nghiệp như xăng, dầu, than... - Phụ tùng thay thế: là các phụ tùng, thiết bị được sử dụng để thay thế, sửa chữa máy móc thiết bị sản xuất, phương tiện vận tải của doanh nghiệp.
  7. 7. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.057 - Thiết bị xây dựng cơ bản: Bao gồm các loại thiết bị, phương tiện được sử dụng cho công việc xây dựng cơ bản (cả thiết bị cần lắp, không cần lắp, công cụ, khí cụ và vật kết cấu dùng để lắp đặt vào các công trình cơ bản) - Vật liệu khác: là loại vật liệu không được xếp vào các loại kể trên, loại này bao gồm phế liệu do quá trình sản xuất loại ra như sắt thép, gỗ... hay phế liệu thu hồiđược từ việc thanh lý tài sản cố định... Tuỳ thuộc vào yêu cầu quản lý và kế toán chi tiết của từng doanh nghiệp mà từng loại vật liệu nêu trên lại được phân chia thành từng nhóm, từng thứ một cách chi tiết. * Phân loại theo mụcđích sử dụng, nguyên vậtliệu trong doanh nghiệp được chia thành các loại: - Nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp dùng cho sản xuất, chế tạo sản phẩm. - Nguyên vật liệu dùng cho các nhu cầu khác: nguyên vật liệu dùng cho quản lý sản suất,nguyên vật liệu dùng cho quản lý doanh nghiệp, dùng cho khâu bán hàng... * Phân loại theo nguồn nhập nguyên vật liệu có thể chia nguyên vật liệu trong doanh nghiệp thành các loại: - Nguyên vật liệu mua ngoài - Vật liệu thuê ngoài gia công chế biến - Vật liệu tự gia công chế biến 1.2.2. Đánh giá nguyên vật liệu. * Đối với vật liệu nhập kho. Tuỳ theo từng nguồn nhập mà giá thực tế của vật liệu nhập kho được xác định như sau: -Trường hợp vật liệu mua ngoài: trị giá vốn thực tế nhập kho bao gồm giá mua thực tế, các loại thuế không được hoàn lại (Thuế nhập khẩu, thuế GTGT không được khấu trừ, thuế tiêu thụ đặc biệt), chi phí vận chuyển, bốc dỡ, bảo quản trong quá trình mua hàng trừ các khoản chiết khấu thương mại, giảm giá hàng mua do không đúng qui cách, phẩm chất (nếu có) Trường hợp vật liệu mua vào được sử dụng cho đối tượng chụi thuế giá trị gia tăng tính theo phương pháp khấu trừ , giá mua là giá chưa có thuế giá trị gia tăng. Trường hợp vật liệu mua vào sử dụng cho các đối tượng không chịu thuế giá trị gia tăng theo phương pháp khấu trừ, hoặc sử dụng cho các mục đích phúc lợi, các dự án, … thì giá mua bao gồm cả thuế giá trị gia tăng (tổng giá thanh toán). -Trường hợp tự gia công chế biến:
  8. 8. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.058 - Trường hợp thuê ngoài gia công chế biến: - Trường hợp nhận góp vốn liên doanh: trị giá thực tế của vật liệu nhận góp vốn liên doanh là giá do hội đồng liên doanh xác định. -Trường hợp phế liệu thu hồi: Đánh giá theo giá ước tính. - Trường hợp vật liệu được cấp: Trị giá vốn thực tế của vật liệu nhập kho là giá ghi trên văn bản giao nhận cộng (+) các chi phí phát sinh khi nhận. - Trường hợp được biếu tặng, tài trợ: trị giá vốn thực tế nhập kho là giá trị hợp lý cộng (+) các chi phí phát sinhkhi nhận. * Đối với vật liệu xuất kho Vật liệu được nhập kho từ nhiều nguồn khác nhau, ở nhiều thời điểm khác nhau nên có nhiều giá khác nhau. Do đó, khi xuất kho vật liệu tuỳ thuộc vào đặc điểm hoạt động, yêu cầu, trình độ quản lý và điều kiện trang bị phương tiện kỹ thuật tính toán ở nhiều doanh nghiệp mà lựa chọn một trong các phương pháp sauđể xác định giá vốn thực tế của vật liệu xuất kho: * Phương pháp tính theo giá thực tế đích danh Theo phương pháp này, khi xuất kho vật liệu thì căn cứ vào số lượng xuất kho thuộc lô hàng nào và đơn giá thực tế của lô hàng đó để tính trị giá mua thực tế của vật liệu xuất kho. + Ưu điểm: Giúp kế toán thuận lợi trong việc tính giá vật liệu, phả ánh được các mối quan hệ giữa hiện vật và giá trị + Nhược điểm: Phải theo dõi chi tiết vật liệu nhập kho theo từng lần và giá trị thực tế của vật liệu xuất kho sẽ không sát với giá thực tế trên thi trường. * Phương pháp đơn giá bình quân gia quyền Theo phương pháp này giá thực tế vật liệu xuất kho được tính trên cơ sở số lượng vật liệu, công cụ dụng cụ xuất dùng và đơn giá bình quân vật liệu ( cả kỳ dự trữ, hoặc bình quân cuối kỳ hoặc bình quân sau mỗi lần nhập). Giá thực tế vật liệu xuất dùng = Số lượng Vật liệu xuất dùng x Giá đơn vị bình quân gia quyền Trong đó: Giá đơn vị bình quân theo từng phương pháp như sau: Trị gía vật liậu nhập kho = Giá thực tế vật liệu xuất gia công chế biến + Chi phí gia công chế biến Thuế GTGT (nếu có) Trị giá vật liệu nhập từ thuê ngoài gia công chế biến = Giá thực tế vật liệu xuất gia công chế biến + Số tiền trả cho người nhận gia công chế biến - + Chi phí vận chuyển, bốc dỡ vật liệu (cả đi và về)
  9. 9. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.059 + Giá đơn vị bình quân cả kỳ dự trữ ( Tháng, quý ) : Đơn giá bình quân = Giá thực tế vật liệu tồn đầu kỳ và nhập trong kỳ Lượng thực tế vật liệu tồn đầu kỳ và nhập trong kỳ + Giá đơn vị bình quân sau mỗi lần nhập: Giá đơn vị bình quân = Giá thực tế vật liệu trước và sau từng đợt nhập Lượng thực tế vật liệu trước và sau từng đợt nhập + Giá đơn vị bình quân cuối kỳ trước và đầu kỳ này: Giá đơn vị bình quân = Giá thực tế vật liệu tồn cuối kỳ trước ( hoặc đầu kỳ này ) Lượng thực tế vật liệu tồn cuối kỳ trước ( hoặc đầu kỳ này ) * Tính theo phương pháp nhập trước xuất trước: Theo phương pháp này, giả định số hàng nào nhập trước thì xuất kho trước và lấy trị giá mua thực tế của số hàng đó là trị giá hàng xuất kho. Trị giá hàng tồn kho cuối kỳ được tính theo số lượng hàng tồn kho và đơn giá của những lô hàng nhập sau cùng. + Ưu điểm: Thích hợp khi hạch toán vật liệu xuất kho theo từng lần nhập, ở trường hợp đơn giá thực tế của từng lần nhập kho giảm dần, đẩm bảo thu hồi vốn và gía trị hàng tồn kho nhỏ. *Tính theo phương pháp nhập sau, xuất trước: Theo phương pháp này người ta giả thiết số hàng nào nhập kho sau thì xuất kho trước và trị giá hàng xuất kho đư ợc tính bằng cách căn cứ vào số lượng xuất kho, đơn giá của những lô hàng nhập mới nhất hiện có trong kho. Trị giá của hàng tồn kho cuối kỳ được tínhtheo số lượng hàng tồn kho và đơn giá của những lô hàng nhập cũ nhất và đơn giá của những lô hàng sau khi xuất lần cuối tính đến thời điểm xác định số tồn kho. Ưu điểm: thích hợp trong trường hợp đơn giá thực tế vật liệu nhập kho từng lần tăng dần, đảm bảo thu hồi vốn nhanh, tồn kho ít. Ngoài racòn có các phương pháp khác: Trong thực tế ngoài các phương pháp tính trị giávốn thực tếcủa vật liệu theo chuẩn mực kế toán hàng tồn kho quy định thì các doanh nghiệp còn áp dụng các phương pháp sau: * Phương pháp tính theo đơn giá tồn đầu kỳ Phương pháp này tính trị giá vốn thực tế vật liệu xuất kho được tính trên cơ sở số lượng vật liệu xuất kho và đơn giá thực tế vật liệu tồn đầu kỳ. Trị giá vốn thực tế Số lượng vật liệu Đơn giá thực tế = 
  10. 10. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0510 vật liệu xuất kho xuất kho tồn đầu kỳ *Phương pháp tính giá vật liệu theo giá hạch toán Đối với các doanh nghiệp mua vật tư thường xuyên có sự biến động về gía cả, khối lượng và chủng loại thì việc hạch toán vật liệu theo giá thực tế trở nên phức tạp, tốn nhiều công sức và có khi không thể thực hiện được do đó doanh nghiệp có thể sử dụng giá hạch toán để tính trị giá vốn của hàng nhập kho. Giá hạch toán là loại giá ổn định do doanh nghiệp tự xây dựng, giá này không có tác dụng giao dịch với bên ngoài. Hàng ngày kế toán phản ánh tình hình nhập, xuất vật liệu theo giá hạch toán. Cuối kỳ kế toán phải tính ra giá thực tế để ghi sổ kế toán tổng hợp. Để tính được trị giá thực tế của hàng xuất kho, trước hết phải tính hệ số giữa giá thực tế và giá hạch toán của hàng luân chuyển trong kỳ(H):
  11. 11. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0511 Trị giá thực tế của hàng + Trị giá thực tế của hàng tồn đầu kỳ nhập trong kỳ H = Trị giá hạch toán của hàng + Trị giá hạch toán của hàng tồn đầu kỳ nhập trong kỳ Sau đó, tính trị giá thực tế của hàng xuất trong kỳ: Tóm lại: Hiện nay các phương pháp tính giá trên được các doanh nghiệp áp dụng, mỗi phương pháp có cách tính khác nhau sẽ đưa ra các kết quả khác nhau trên báo cáo tài chính, do đó các đơn vị khi áp dụng cần phải xem xét. 1.3. Tổ chức quá trình hạch toán nguyên vật liệu trong doanh nghiệp. 1.3.1. Hạch toán chi tiết nguyên vật liệu. 1.3.1.1. Chứng từ sử dụng: Theo quyết định 1141/tính chất/QĐkế toán/CĐKT ngày 01/11/1995và theo QĐ 885/1998/QĐ/BTC ngày 16/7/1998 của Bộ trưởng Bộ Tài chính,các chứng từ kế toán về vật tư hàng hoá bao gồm bao: - Mẫu số 01-VT: Phiếu nhập kho - Mẫu số 02-VT: Phiếu xuất kho - Mẫu số 03-VT: Phiếu xuất kho kiêm vận chuyển nội bộ - Mẫu số 08-VT: Biên bản kiểm kê vật tư, sản phẩm, hàng hoá - MS 01 GTKT -2LN:Hoá đơn (GTGT) - Mẫu số 02- BH: Hoá đơn kiêm phiếu xuất kho - Mẫu số 03- BH: Hoá đơn kiêm phiếu vận chuyển Ngoài các chứng từ bắt buộc sử dụng thống nhất theo quy định của Nhà nước, các doanh nghiệp có thể sử dụng thêm các chứng từ kế toán hướng dẫn như biên bản kiểm nghiệm vật tư, sản phẩm, hàng hoá (mẫu số 05-VT), phiếu xuất vật tư theo hạn mức (mẫu số 04- VT)... Các cơ sở sản xuất kinh doanh thuợc đối tượng nộp thuế giá trị gia tăng theo phương pháp khấu trừ phải sử dụng hoá đơn giá trị gia tăng do Bộ tài chính phát hành. Các cơ sở sản xuất kinh doanh có thể sử dụng hoá đơn, chứng từ khác với mẫu quy định chung (kể cả hoá đơn tự phát hành) phải đăng ký với Bộ tài chính (Tổng cục thuế) và chỉ được sử dụng khi dược chấp thuận bằng văn bản. Trị giá thực tế của vật liệu xuất trong kỳ = Trị giá hạch toán của vật liệu xuất trong kỳ  Hệ số giữa giá thực tế và hạch toán của vật liệu luân chuyển trong kỳ (H)
  12. 12. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0512 Đối với chứng từ kế toán về vật liệu thống nhất bắt buộc phải lập đầy đủ kịp thời theo đúng quy định về mẫu biể, nội dung, phương pháp lập. Người lập chứng từ phải chịu trách nhiệm về tính hợp lý, hợp pháp của các chứng từ. Mọi chứng từ về vật liệu phải được tổ chức luân chuyển theo trình tự và thời gian hợp lý do kế toán trưởng quyết định phục vụ cho việc phản ánh ghi chép và tổng hợp số liệu cho các bộ phận, cá nhân có liên quan. 1.3.1.2. Sổ kế toán chi tiết vật liệu. Tuỳ thuộc vào phương pháp kế toán chi tiết mà kế toán các sổ kế toán chi tiết sau : - Sổ ( thẻ ) kho - Sổ ( thẻ) chi tiết vật liệu. - Sổ đối chiếu, luân chuyển vật liệu. - Sổ số dư. - … 1.3.1.3. Kế toán chi tiết vật liệu. * Phương pháp ghi thẻ song song. -Nội dung : + Ở kho: Thủ kho sử dụng thẻ kho để ghi chép tình hình nhập, xuất, tồn kho từng danh điểm vật tư ở từng kho theo chỉ tiêu số lượng (Biểu). Thẻ kho do kế toán lập rồi ghi vào sổ đăng ký thẻ kho trước khi giao cho thủ kho ghi chép. Thẻ kho dược bảo quản trong hòm thẻ hay tủ nhiều ngăn, trong đó các thẻ kho được sắp xếp theo loại, nhóm, thứ (mặt hàng) của vật tư đảm bảo dễ tìm kiếm khi sử dụng. Hàng ngày khi có nghiệp vụ nhập, xuất vật tư thực tế phát sinh, thủ kho thực hiện việc thu phát vật tư và ghi số lượng thực tế nhập, xuất vào chứng từ nhập xuất. Căn cứ vào chứng từ nhập, xuất kho thủ kho ghi số lượng nhập, xuất vật tư vào thẻ kho của thứ tự vật tư có liên quan Mỗi chứng từ được ghi một dòng trên thẻ kho, cuối ngày thủ kho tính ra số lượng hàng tồn kho để ghi vào cột tồn của thể kho. Sau khi được sử dụng để ghi thẻ kho các chứng từ nhập, xuất kho được sắp xếp lại một cách hợp lý để giao cho kế toán. +Ở phòng kế toán: Hàng ngày định kỳ từ 3-5 ngày, nhân viên kế toán xuống kho kiểm tra việc ghi chép của thủ kho, sau đó ký xác nhận vào thẻ kho và nhận chứng từ nhập xuất kho về phòng kế toán (Biểu 3-2). Tại phòng kế toán nhân viên kế toán hàng tồn kho thực hiện việc kiểm tra chứng từ và hoàn chỉnh chứng từ rồi căn cứ vào các chứng từ nhập, xuất kho để ghi vào thẻ (sổ ) chi tiết vât tư, mỗi chứng từ được ghi vào một dòng. Thẻ (sổ ) chi tiết được mở cho từng danh điểm vật tư tương tự để ghi chép hàng ngày tình hình nhập, xuất, tồn kho theo
  13. 13. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0513 chỉ tiêu số lượng và chỉ tiêu thành tiền. Số liệu trên thẻ (sổ) chi tiết được sử dụng để lập báo cáo nhanh về vật tư Cuối tháng hay tại thời điểm nào đó trong tháng có thể đối chiếu ssó liệu trên thẻ (sổ) chi tiết với số liệu trên thẻ kho tương ứng, nhằm đảm bảo tính chính xác của số liệu trước khi lập báo cáo nhanh (tuần, kỳ) vật tư. Cũng vào cuối tháng kế toán cộng số liệu trên các thẻ (sổ) chi tiết, sau đó căn cứ vào số liệu dòng cộng ở thẻ (sổ) chi tiết để ghi vào bảng kê nhập, xuất tồn theo thứ, nhóm, loại vật tư. Bảng kê này có thể được sử dụng như một báo cáo vật tư cuối tháng. Sơ đồ kế toán chi tiết vật liệu theo phương pháp ghi thẻ song song: (Sơ đồ 3.1) Ghi chú : Ghi hàng ngày Ghi cuối tháng Đối chiếu hàng ngày Đối chiếu cuối tháng -Ưu nhược điểm và điều kiện áp dụng của phương pháp này: Sổ kế toán tổng hợp Thẻ kho Phiếu xuấtPhiếu nhập kho Sổ kế toán chi tiết Bảng kê Nhập – xuất – tồn
  14. 14. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0514 + Ưu điểm: Đơn giản, dễ làm, dễ kiểm tra đối chiếu số liệu, đảm bảo độ tin cậy cao của thông tin và có khả năng cung cấp thông tin nhanh cho quản trị hàng tồn kho + Nhược điểm: Khối lượng ghi chép lớn (đặc biệt doanh nghiệp có nhiều chủng loại vật tư) ghi chép trùng lặp chỉ tiêu số lượng giữa kế toán và thủ kho. + Điều kiện áp dụng: Thích hợp với các doanh nghiệp có ít chủng loại vật tư, khối lượng các nghiệp vụ nhập xuất ít, phát sinh không thường xuyên, trình độ của nhân viên kế toán chưa cao. Biểu (3.1) Công ty: H Kho: Ông X THẺ KHO Ngày lập thẻ: …. Tờ số : Tên hàng: Mã số: Đơn vị tính: Stt Chứng từ Diễn giải Ngày N_X Số lượng Kí xác nhận của KT SH NT N X T 1 Tồn đầu tháng 2 PN Nhập 3 PX 6/1 Xuất … … … … Cộng số phát sinh Tồn cuối tháng
  15. 15. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0515 (Biểu số3-2) Công ty: M SỔ CHI TIẾT VẬT LIỆU Tên kho: Tờ số: Mã số: Đơn vị tính: (Tính trị giá xuất kho theo phương pháp bình quân liên hoàn) Chứng từ Diễn giải Ngày N-X Nhập Xuất Tồn SL ĐG TT Sl ĐG TT SL ĐG TT Tồn kho …. …. …. …. Xuất kho …. …. …. …. …. …. …. Nhập kho …. …. …. …. …. …. … …. …. …. Cộng PS tháng …. …. …. …. …. …. …. …. …. Tồn kho cuối tháng …. …. …. * Phương pháp ghi sổ đối chiếu luân chuyển Nội dung: - Ở kho : Thủ kho sử dụng thẻ kho để ghi chép giống như phương pháp ghi thẻ song song. - Ở phòng kế toán: Kế toán sử dụng “ Sổ đối chiếu luân chuyển ” ( biểu 3 4 ) để ghi chép cho từng thứ vật tư, theo cả 2 chỉ tiêu số lượng và giá trị. “ Sổ đối chiếu luân chuyển ” được mở cho cả năm và được ghi vào cuối tháng, mỗi thứ vật tư được ghi một dòng trên sổ. Hàng ngày, khi nhận được chứng từ xuất – nhập kho, kế toán tiến hành kiểm tra và hoàn chỉnh chứng từ. Sau đó tiến hành phân loại chứng từ theo từng thứ vật tư, chứng từ nhập riêng, chứng từ xuất riêng. hoặc kế toán “ Bảng kê xuất ”, “ Bảng kê nhập ”. Cuối tháng, tổng hợp số liệu từ các chứng từ ( hoặc từ bảng kê ) để ghi vào sổ “ Số đối chiếu luân chuyển ” cột luân chuyển và tính ra số tồn cuối tháng. Việc đối chiếu số liệu được tiến hành giống như phương pháp ghi thẻ song song ( nhưng chỉ tiến hành vào cuối tháng ). Trình tự ghi sổ được khái quát theo sơ đồ sau : (sơ đồ 3.2)
  16. 16. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0516 Ưu nhược điểm và điều kiện áp dụng Ưu điểm : Khối lượng ghi chép của kế toán được giảm bớt do chỉ ghi một lần vào cuối tháng. Nhược điểm : Phương pháp này vẫn còn ghi sổ trung lặp giữa kho và phòng kế toán về chỉ tiêu số lượng; việc kiểm tra đối chiếu giữa kho và phòng kế toán chỉ tiến hành được vào cuối tháng nên hạn chế tác dụng kiểm tra của kế toán. Điều kiện áp dụng : Thích hợp với các doanh nghiệp có chủng loại vật tư ít, không có điều kiện ghi chép, theo dõi tình hình nhập, xuất hàng ngày; phương pháp này thường ít được áp dụng trong thực tế. Biểu (3-4) SỔ ĐỐI CHIẾU LUÂN CHUYỂN Năm: Tên hàng Danh điểm vật tư hàng hoá ĐVT Dư đầu tháng 01 Luân chuyển trong tháng 01 Dư đầu tháng 02 Luân chuyển trong tháng 02 … Dư 31/12 SL ST Nhập Xuất SL ST ST SL Nhập Xuất … SL STSL ST SL ST ST ST SL ST … … * Phương pháp sổ số dư: * Nội dung : - Thủ kho vẫn sử dụng thẻ kho để ghi chép như 2 phương pháp trên. Đồng thời, cuối tháng thủ kho còn ghi vào “ Sổ số dư ” (Biểu 3-5) số tồn kho cuối tháng của từng thứ vật tư, hàng hoá có số lượng. - “ Sổ số dư ” do kế toán lập cho từng kho được mở cho cả năm. trên “Sổ số dư ” vật tư, hàng hoá được sắp xếp thứ, nhóm, loại; sau mỗi nhóm, loại có dòng cộng nhóm, công loại. Cuối mỗi tháng, “ sổ số dư ” Thẻ kho Phiếu nhập Phiếu xuất Bảng kê nhập Sổ đối chiếu luân chuyển Bảng kê nhập Sổ kế toán tổng hợp
  17. 17. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0517 - Phòng kế toán : Kế toán định kỳ xuống kho kiểm tra việc ghi chép trên “ thẻ kho ” của thủ kho và trực tiếp nhận chứng từ nhâp, xuất kho. Sau đó, kế toán ký xác nhận vào từng thẻ kho và ký phiếu giao nhận chứng từ (Biểu 3-6). Tại phòng kế toán, nhân viện kế toán kiểm tra lại chứng từ, hoàn chỉnh chứng từ và tổng hợp giá trị ( giá hạch toán ) theo từng nhóm, loại vật tư, hàng hoá để ghi chép vào cột “ số tiền ” trên “ Phiếu giao nhận chứng từ ”, số liệu này được ghi vào “ Bảng kê luỹ kế nhập ” và “ Bảng kê luỹ kế xuất” vật tư hàng hoá (Biểu 3-7). Cuối tháng, căn cứ vào “ Bảng kê luỹ kế nhập ”, “ Bảng kê luỹ kế xuất ” để cộng tổng số tiền theo từng nhóm vật tư, hàng hoá để ghi vào “ Bảng kê nhập – xuât – tồn ” (Biểu 3-9). Đồng thời, sau khi nhận được “ Sổ số dư ” do thủ kho chuyển lên, kế toán căn cứ vào cột số dư về số lượng và đơn giá hạch toán của từng nhóm vật tư, hàng hoá tương tứng để tính ra số tiền để ghi vào cột số dư bằng tiền. Kế toán đối chiếu số lượng trên cột số dư bằng tiền của “ Sổ số dư ” với trên cột “ Bảng nhập – xuất – tồn ”. Đối chiếu số liệu trên “ Bảng nhập – xuất – tồn ” với sô liệu trên sổ kế toán tổng hợp. Sơ đồ kế toán chi tiết vật liệu theo phương pháp sổ số dư (Sơ đồ 3.3) Ghi chú : Ghi hàng ngày Ghi cuối tháng Thẻ kho Sổ số dư Phiếu nhập kho Phiếu xuất Phiếu giao nhận chứng từ Phiếu giao nhận chứng từ Bảng luỹ kê nhập Bảng kê nhập- xuất- tồn Bảng luỹ kê xuất Sổ kế toán tổng hợp
  18. 18. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0518 Đối chiếu hàng ngày Biểu số (3-5) SỔ SỐ DƯ Công ty: M Kho:T Năm 2005 Đơn vị tính: Stt Danh điểm NVL Tên quy cách vật tư Đơn vị tính Giá hạch toán Định mức dự trữ Số dư đâu năm Số dư cuối tháng SL TT SL ST SL ST Tổng cộng Biểu (3-6) PHIẾU GIAO NHẬN CHỨNG TỪ Công ty:M Nhập vật tư Từ ngày: Nhóm hàng Nhập Xuất Ký nhận Số lượng chứng từ Số hiệu chứng từ Số tiền 1.000 đ Số lượng chứng từ Số hiệu chứng từ Số tiền 1.000 đ Cộng Biểu số (3-7) BẢNG LUỸ KẾ NHẬP VẬT TƯ Công ty: M Tháng: Đơn vị tính: Nhóm hàng Từ…. … Cộng 15211 15212 ……. Cộng 1521 …….. Tổng cộng 152
  19. 19. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0519 Biểu số(3-8) BẢNG LUỸ KẾ XUẤT VẬT TƯ Công ty: M Tháng: Đơn vị tính: Nhóm hàng Từ…. … Cộng 15211 15212 ……. Cộng 1521 …….. Tổng cộng 152 Biểu số(3-9) BẢNG KÊ TỔNG HỢP NHẬP –XUẤT –TỒN Công ty: M Tháng: Đơn vị tính: Nhóm hàng Tồn kho đầu kỳ Nhập Xuất Tồn kho cuối kỳ 15211 ….. ….. ….. ….. 15212 ….. ….. ….. ….. …… ….. ….. ….. ….. 1521 ….. ….. ….. ….. ……. ….. ….. ….. ….. Tổng cộng 152 ….. ….. ….. ….. 1.3.2. Hạch toán tổng hợp nguyên vật liệu . 1.3.2.1. Các phương pháp hạch toán tổng hợp về nguyên vật liệu. Kế toán tổng hợp là việc sử dụng các tài khoản kế toán để phản ánh, kiểm tra và giám sát các đối tượng kế toán ở dạng tổng quát. Vật liệu là tài sản lưu động thuộc nhóm hàng tồn kho của doanh nghiệp. Theo chế độ kế toán quy định: trong các doanh nghiệp chỉ được áp dụng một trong hai phương pháp hạch toán hàng tồn kho là phương pháp kê khai thường xuyên và phương pháp kiểm kê định kỳ.
  20. 20. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0520 * Phương pháp kê khai thường xuyên : Là phương pháp theo dõi, phản ánh thường xuyên, liên tục và có hệ thống tình hình nhập , xuât, tồn kho vật tư, hàng hoá trên sổ kế toán. Trong trường hợp áp dụng phương pháp KKTX, các tài khoản kế toán hàng tồn kho nói chung và tài khoản vật liệu nói riêng được dùng để phản ánh số hiện có, tình hình biến động, tăng giảm của vật tư, hàng hóa. Vì vậy, vật tư, hàng hoá tồn kho trên sổ kế toán có thể được xác định ở bất kỳ thời điểm nào trong kế toán. Cuối kỳ kế toán, căn cứ vào số liệu kiểm kê thực tế vật tư, hàng hoá tồn kho, so sánh, đối chiếu với số liệu vật tư, hàng hoá tồn kho trên sổ kế toán, nếu có chênh lệch phải truy tìm nguyên nhân và có các giải pháp xử lý kịp thời. Phương pháp KKTX được áp dụng trong các doanh nghiệp sản xuất và các đơn vị thương nghiệp kinh doanh các mặt hàng có gía trị lớn. * Phương pháp kiểm kê định kỳ : Là phương pháp hạch toán căn cứ vào kết quả kiểm kê thực tê, phản ánh gía trị hàng tồn kho cuối kỳ trên sổ kế toán tổng hợp và từ đó tính ra trị giá vật tư hàng hoá đã xuất trong kỳ theo công thức Trị giá vật tư hàng hoá xuất = Trị giá vật tư hàng hoá nhập ± Chênh lệch trị giá tồn kho cuối kỳ và đầu kỳ Theo phương pháp này, mọi biến động của vật tư, hàng hoá không theo dõi, phản ánh trên các tài khoản hàng tồn kho. Giá trị vật tư hàng hoá mua và nhập kho trong kỳ được theo dõi và phản ánh trên một tài khoản riên ( TK 611 – mua hàng ). Công tác kiểm kê vật tư hàng hoá được tiến hành cuối mỗi kỳ kế toán để xác định giá vật tư, hàng hoá tồn kho trên thực tế để ghi sổ kế toán của các tài khoản hàng tồn kho. Đồng thời căn cứ vào trị gía vật tư, hàng hoá để xác định trị giá vật tư hàng hoá xuất kho trong kỳ làm căn cứ để ghi sổ kế toán của tài khoản mua hàng. Như vậy áp dụng phương pháp KKĐK các tài khoản hàng tồn kho chỉ sử dụng đầu kỳ hạch toán ( để kết chuyển số dư đầu kỳ ) vào cuối kỳ kế toán ( để kết chuyển số dư cuối kỳ ). Phương pháp này thường áp dụng ở những doanh nghiệp có chủng loại vật tư hàng hoá với quy cách, mẫu mã răt khác nhau, giá trị thấp và được xuất thường xuyên. Phương pháp KKĐK có ưu điểm là đơn giản, giảm nhẹ khối lượng công việc hạch toán nhưng độ chính xác vật tư hàng hoá xuất dùng cho các mục đích khác nhau bị ảnh hưởng của chất lượng công tác quản lý tại kho, quầy, bến bãi.
  21. 21. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0521 1.3.2.2. Hạchtoán tổng hợp nguyên vật liệu theo phương pháp kê khai thường xuyên. * Tài khoản sử dụng : Để tiến hành kế toán tổng hợp vật liệu, kế toán sử dụng chủ yếu TK 152 – nguyên liệu, vật liệu. TK 152 dùng để phản ánh tình hình hiện có và sự biến động của vật liệu theo trị giá vốn thực tế. Tuỳ thuộc vào đặc điểm và yêu cầu quản lý chi phí sản xuất của tưng doanh nghiệp, tài khoản 152 được mở thành các tài khoản cấp 2 sau: TK 1521 – nguyên vật liệu chính TK 1521 – vật liệu phụ TK 1521 – nhiên liệu TK 1521 – phụ tùng thay thế TK 1521 – vật liệu và thiết bị xây dựng cơ bản TK 1521 – vật liệu khác. Ngoài ra còn sử dụng một số tài khoản khác như TK 152, TK141, TK133, TK 331 … Sơ đồ hạch toán tổng quăt vật liệu theo phương pháp kê khai thường xuyên ( tính thuế VAT theo phương pháp khấu trừ ) TK 331, 111, 112, … Tk 152 TK 621 Tăng do mua ngoài Xuất để chế toạ sản phẩm Tk 1331 TK 241 Xuất vật liệu cho xây dựng cơ TK 151 Tk 627, 641, 642 Hàng đi đường kỳ trước Xuất vật liệu cho sản xuất chung cho bán hàng, cho quản lý TK 411 TK 128, 222 Nhận cấp, phát, nhận góp vốn Xuất góp vốn liên doanh liên doanh TK 642, 3381 TK 1381, 642 Phát hiện thừa khi kiểm kê Phát hiện thiếu qua kiểm kê TK 128, 222 TK 412 Nhận lại vốn góp liên doanh Đánh giá giảm vật liệu
  22. 22. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0522 Đánh giá tăng vật liệu Sơ đồ 2 : Sơ đồ hạch toán tổng hợp biến động nguyên vật liệu theo phương pháp kê khai thường xuyên ( Tính thuế VAT theo phương pháp trực tiếp) TK 331, 111, 112, 141,… TK 152 TK 621 vật liệu tăng do mua ngoài xuất vật liệu để chế tạo sản phẩm ( theo tổng giá thanh toán ) TK 151 TK 627, 641, 641… hàng đi đường kỳ trước về xuất vật liệu cho các nhu cầu nhập kho khác ở các phân xưởng, xuất phục vụ bán hàng, quản lý, XDCB TK 211, 228, 128 vật liệu tăng do các nguyên nhân khác 1.3.2.3. Hạch toán nguyên vật liệu theo phương pháp kiểm kê định kỳ Phương pháp KKĐK không phản ánh thường xuyên, liên tục tình hình nhập, xuất vật liệu ở TK 152 các TK này chỉ phản ánh giá trị vật tư, hàng hoá tồn đầu kỳ và cuối kỳ. Hàng ngày việc nhập hàng được phản ánh ở TK 611 - Mua hàng, cuối kỳ kiểm kê hàng tồn kho sử dụng công thức cân đối để tính giá hàng xuất kho theo công thức : Trị giá vốn thực tế VT = Trị giá vốn thực tế VT tồn đầu kỳ + Trị giá vốn thực tế VT nhập trong kỳ - Trị giá vốn thực tế tồn cuối kỳ Tài khoản sử dụng TK 152 – Nguyên liệu, vật liệu Tài khoản này thường dùng để phản ánh giá trị vật liệu tồn kho Bên Nợ : Phản ánh giá trị nguyên vật liệu tồn kho cuối kỳ Bên Có : Kết chuyển giá trị nguyên vật liệu tồn kho đầu kỳ
  23. 23. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0523 Dư Nợ : Phản ánh giá trị nguyên vật liệu tồn kho TK 151 – Hàng mua đang đi đường Tài khoản này dùng để phản ánh giá trị nguyên vật liệu mà doanh nghiệp đẫ mua hoặc chấp nhận mua nhưng đang đi trên đường TK 611 – Mua hàng Tài khoản này dùng để phản ánh giá nguyên vật liệu chưa sử dụng đầu kỳ, cuối kỳ và tăng trong kỳ Bên Nợ : + Trị giá nguyên vật liệu chưa sử dụng trong kỳ + Trị giá nguyên vật liệu tăng thêm trong kỳ Bên Có : + Các khoản chiết khấu mua hàng, giảm giá mua hàng và hàng mua trả lại trong kỳ. + Kết chuyển giá trị nguyên vật liệu còn lại chưa sử dụng cuối kỳ. Ngoài ra, kế toán còn sử dụng các tài khoản khác trong quá trình hạch toán biến động nguyên vật liệu như TK 111, TK 112, Tk 331… Sơ đồ 3 : Sơ đồ hạch toán tổng hợp biến động nguyên vật liệu theo phương pháp KKĐK ( tính thuế VAT theo phương pháp trực tiêp) TK 331, 111, 112, 141… TK611 TK621 vật liệu tăng do mua ngoài Xuất vật liệu để chế tạo ( theo tổng giá thanh toán ) sản phẩm TK151 TK627, 641, 642 hàng đi đường kỳ trước về xuất vật liệu cho các nhu cầu nhập kho khác ở phân xưởng, xuất phục vụ Bạch Hổ, QL, XDCB Tk 141, 222, 128…. vật liệu tăng do các nguyên nhân khác
  24. 24. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0524 Sơ đồ 4 : Hạch toán tổng hợp biến động nguyên vật liệu theo phương pháp KKĐK ( Tính thuế VAT theo phương pháp khấu trừ ) TK 151, 152 TK 611 TK 151, 152 giá trị vật liệu tồn đầu kỳ, chưa giá trị nguyên vật liệu tồn sử dụng đầu kỳ cuối kỳ TK 111, 112, 331 TK 111, 112, 331 giá trị vật liệu mua vào trong kỳ các khoản chiết khấu, giảm giá được hưởng và trị giá hàng trả lại TK 331 TK 3331 Thuế VAT được Thuế VAT khấu trừ không được khấu trừ TK411 TK 138, 334 nhận cấp phát, tặng thưởng vốn vật liệu thiếu hụt, mất mát cá nhân phải bồi thường TK 412 TK 1381 đánh giá tăng vật liệu vật liệu thiếu chưa rõ nguyên nhân, chờ xử lý TK 642 Số thiếu hụt trong định mức TK 621
  25. 25. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0525 k/c giá trị vật liệu xuất dùng trực tiếp sản xuất TK 627, 641, 642 k/c giá trị vật liệu xuất dùng cho các mục đích khác
  26. 26. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0526 1.3.3. Hình thức kế toán Tuỳ theo điều kiện, đặc điểm cụ thể của từng doanh nghiệp mà có thể lựa chọn, vận dụng các sổ kế toán khác nhau. Thông thường các doanh nghiệp có thể lựa chọn một trong những hình thức sổ kế toán sau :  Hình thức kế toán nhập ký chung : Là hình thức mà tất cả các nghiệp vụ kinh tế tài chính phát sịnh đều được ghi vào sổ nhật ký mà trọng tâm là sổ nhật lý chung, theo trình tự thời gian phát sinh và định khản kế toán các nghiệp vụ đó. Sau đó lấy số liệu trên các sổ nhật ký để ghi sổ cái theo từng nghiệp vụ phát sinh ( được ghi vào cuối tháng )  Hình thức kế toán chứng từ ghi sổ Là việc căn cứ trực tiếp vào các chứng từ ghi sổ để ghi sổ. Việc ghi sổ kế toán tổng hợp bao gồm : Ghi theo trình tự thời gian trên sổ đăng ký chứng từ ghi sổ Ghi theo nội dung kinh tế trên sổ cái tài khoản ( hàng ngày)  Hình thức nhật ký chứng từ Theo phương pháp này căn cứ vào tổng số phát sinh bên Có đối ứng với bên Nợ các tài khoản có liên quan ghi vào sổ cái cuối tháng.
  27. 27. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0527 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG KẾ TOÁN NGUYÊN VẬT LIỆU Ở CÔNG TY CƠ GIỚI VÀ XÂY LẮP SỐ 13 2.1 Đặc điểm chung về Công ty cơ giới và xây lắp 13 2.1.1 Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của Công ty. Công ty cơ giới và xây lắp số 13 được thành lập năm 1961, là một doanh nghiệp nhà nước thuộc tổng Công ty xây dựng và phát triển hạ tầng. Là một đơn vị giàu kinh nghiệm trong lĩnh vực thi công san lấp mặt bằng, xử lý nền móng và xây dựng các công trình dân dụng, công nghiệp, giao thông thuỷ lợi xây lắp đường dây và trạm điện, sản xuất cấu kiện bê tông và vật liệu xây dựng. Công ty cơ giới và xây lắp 13 thực hiện chế độ hoạch toán độc lập, tự chủ về tài chính, có tư cách pháp nhân, có tài khoản tại ngân hàng, được sử dụng con dấu riêng, theo thể thức nhà nước quy định, hoạt động theo pháp luật nhà nước cộng hoà xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam. Ngay từ ngày đầu thành lập, Công ty có tên gọi là đội thi công cơ giới. Cùng với sự phát triển của đất nước đáp ứng thực hiện những công trình to lớn hơn, năm 1965 đội thi công cơ giới được đổi tên thành Công ty cơ giới số 57 rồi xí nghiệp thi công cơ giới(năm 1980). Năm 1983, đơn vị được thành lập theo quy định 388/HĐBT với tên gọi Công ty cơ giới và xây lắp 13(LICOGI 13) thuộc tổng Công ty xây dựng và phát triển hạ tầng. Công ty cơ giới và xây lắp 13 (LICOGI 13). Địa chỉ: Phường Thanh Xuân Bắc, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành phố Hà Nội. Tel: 048.544.623, 04.8542.560 Fax: 8544107 Giám đốc: Dương Văn Phú. Qua hơn 40 năm xây dựng và trưởng thành tập thể lãnh đạo cán bộ công nhân viên của Công ty đã từng bước khắc phụ kho khăn, đưa Công ty trở nên lơn mạnh, vững vàng trong nền kinh tế thị trường hiện nay. 2.1.2 Chức năng, nhiệm vụ của Công ty cơ giới và xây lắp số13 Công ty cơ giới và xây lắp số13 là một doanh nghiệp nhà nước chuyên ngành xây dựng công nghiệp, xử lý móng công trinh, xây dựng các công trình
  28. 28. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0528 giao thông, thuỷ lơi, thuỷ điện, lắp máy, sản xuất vật liêu xây dựng. Bên cạnh các ngành nghề truyền thống trên để đáp ứng yêu cầu hiện nay, Công ty đã mở rộng lĩnh vựckinh doanhcủa mình gồm xây dựng các công trình dân dụng, các công trình nhóm B, sản xuất các cấu kiện bê tông và bê tông thương phẩm, sản xuất gạch Block, tấm lợp màu các loại. Là một công ty thuộc ngành xây dựng, hạch toán độc lập với chức năng chính là đáp ứng mọi nhu cầu về xây dựng dân dụng và công nghiệp phục vụ cho tiến trình đổi mới Công nghiệp hoá, Hiện đại hoá đất nước, Công ty có nhiệm vụ và quyền hạn sau: Lập và thực hiện kết hoạch sản xuất, kỹ thuật về thi công cơ giới, các công ttrình theo nhiệm vụ chỉ tiêu kế hoạch cấp trên giao cho. Tổ chức thực hiện đầu tư xây dựng và mở rộng các cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuật cho Công ty và được bộ xây dựng và phát triển phê duyệt. Thực hiện nghiêm cứu các chế độ quản lý kỹ thuật của nhà nước và áp dụng những tiến bộ kỹ thuật cơ giới xây dựng, tận dụng công suất máy móc thiết bị, cải tiến tổ chức sản xuất, thực hiện triệt để chế độ trả lương theo sản phẩm, không ngừng nâng cao năng suất lao động, đảm bảo chất lượng hiệu quả kinh tế và an toàn trong thi công. Chấp hành nghiêm chỉnh những chính sách và thể lệ của Đảng và nhà nước về quản lý và sử dụng vật tư, thiết bị của Công ty một cách tiết kiệm, hợp lý, chống mọi biểu hiện lẵnh phí, tham ô tài sản của nhà nước. Ký kết hợp đồng lao động, theo dõi, điều hoà, phối hợp với các đơn vị tham gia thi công cơ giới. Tổ chức lao dộng, bồi dưỡng, nâng cao trình độ thuật chuyên môi cho cán bộ cho công nhân viên trong Công ty. Tổ chức bảo vệ chính trị, kinh tế, giữ gìn an ninh trật tự trong Công ty, tổ chức huấn luyện tự vệ, thực hiện nghiêm chỉnh các chính sách, chế độ quân sự. 2.1.3 Đặc điểm cơ bản về kinh tế – kỹ thuật của Công ty. Công ty cơ giới và xây lắp số13 tỏ chức hoạt động với một số ngành nghề kinh doanh trong đó chủ yếu là san lấp mặt băng, thầu xây dựng, sản xuất gạch Block. Với đặc điểm riêng của sản phẩm xây dựng, nó tác động trực tiếp đến công tác tổ chức quản lý. Quy mô công trình xây dựng rất lớn, sản phẩm mang tính đơn chiếc, thời gian sản xuất kéo dài, chủng loại yếu tố đầu vào đa dạng đòi hỏi phải có một nguồn vốn đầu tư lớn. Để đảm bảo đá sử dụng có hiệu quả nguồn vốn này, một yêu cầu bắt buộc đối với các đơn vị xây lắp là phải lập nên mức giá dự toán(dự toán thiết kế và dự toán thi công). Trong quá trình sản xuất thi công, gía dự toán trở thành thướcc đo và được so sánh với khoản chi phí thực tế phát sinh. Sau khi hoàn thành công trình giá dự toán là cơ sở để kiểm tra, nghiêm thu chất lượng của công trình, xác định giá thành quyết toán của công trình và thanh lý hợp đồng kinh tế đã ký kết. Bên cạnh sự tác động của đặch điểm sản phẩm xây dựng thì việc tổ chức quản lý sản xuất, hoạch toán kế toán
  29. 29. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp; K39 -21.0529 các yếu tố đầu bào còn chịu ảnh hưởng của quy trình công nghệ. Hiện nay, Công ty áp dụng quy trình chủ yếu sau: Khảo sát San nền Đúc cọc Đóng cọc Nhìn chung hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty trong những năm gần đây có chiều hướng đi lên. Công ty đã duy trì được nhịp độ phát triển tạo đủu công ăn việc làm cho cán bộ công nhân viên, phát huy được năng lực máy móc thiết bị, đầu tư đúng hướng, kịp thời, tạo được uy tín về chất lượng sản phẩm truyền thống trên thị trường khu vực. 2.1.4. Đặc điểm tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của Công ty. Bộ máy quản lý của Công ty tương đối tinh giản, quan hệ chỉ đạo rõ ràng, quan hệ nghiệp vụ chặt chẽ, khăng khít. Bộ máy hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty được tổ chức theo kiểu hỗn hợp trực tuyến chức năng. Quyết định của Công ty về cấp quản lý nhân lực như sau: - Cấp Công ty: Công ty trực tiếp quản lý đối tượng lao động trưởng, phó phòng, đội phó, xưởng trưởng, cán bộ quản lý, kỹ sư trong toàn Công ty. Mọi sự điều động nghỉ phép, việc riêng ở các đơn vị, phòng nghiệp vụ của Công ty đều báo cáo giám đốc giải quyết. - Cấp đội, xưởng sản xuất: Đội trưởng, xưởng trưởng chịu trách nhiệm quản lý nhân lực của mình Sơ đồ tổ chức bộ máy quản lý sản xuât kinh doanh Giám đốc P. G. Đ Phụ trách Hải Phòng P. G. Đ Dự án - Đấu thầu P. G. Đ Kỹ thuật thi công P. G. Đ Cơ giơi vật tư ( G M R) P. Tài chính kinh tế P. Cơ giới vật tư P. Tổ chức hành chính Phòng KT - KT BQL các dự án đầu tư XN SXVL XD và xây lăp Các đội cơ giới Các đội xây dựng Các đội khoan cọc nhồi Xưởng sửa chữa cơ khí
  30. 30. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 2.1.5 Đặc điểm tổ chức công tác kế toán tại Công ty 2.1.5.1. Đặc điểm tổ chức bộ máy kế toán Để đánh giá sự phát triển của mỗi Công ty, người ta thường xem xét việc quản lý, sử dụng đồng vốn của công ty đó như thế nào. Phong tài vụ có chức năng thu thập và quản lý các số liệu, các thông tin và công tác tính tài chính- kế toán đã giúp cho giám đốc quản lý có hiệu qủa đồng vốn. Do vậy phong tài vụ đóng một vai trò hết sức quan trọng trong sự phát triển của công ty. Hiện nay, Công ty cơ giới và xây lắp 13, tổ chức hoạch toán và ghi chép sổ sách theo hình thức Nhật ký chung và áp dụng hình thức kế toán tập trung tại phòng tài vụ. Bộ máy kế toán được tổ chức theo sơ đồ sau: Chức năng nhiệm vụ: * Trưởng phòng kế toán tài chính: Chức năng: Tham mưu cho giám đốc trong công tác Tài chính Kế toán. Tổ chức thực hiện công tác thống kê, phân tích hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Nhiệm vụ: Thu thập xử lý thông tin, số liệu kế toán theo đối tượng và nội dung công tác kế toán theo chuẩn mực và chế độ kế toán; Kiểm tra giám sát các khoản thu, chi tài chính các nghĩa vụ thu nộp thanh toán nợ kiểm tra việc quản lý, sử dụng tài sản, nguồn hình thành tài sản; phát hiện và ngăn ngừa các hành vi vi phạm pháp luật về tài chính kế toán; phân tích TRƯỞNG PHÒNG PHÓ PHÒNG Cán bộ thuỷ quỷ, tiền lương . BHXH Kế toán doanh thu, thanh toán công nợ Kế toán tổng hợp Kế toán TSCĐ, TSLĐ, vật tư Kế toán ngân hàng thanh toán nội bộ
  31. 31. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 thông tin, số liệu kế toán, tham mưu đề xuất các giải pháp phục vụ yêu cầu sản xuất kinh doanh và quyết định kinh tế tái chính của đơn vị; Tổng hợp, phân tích đánh giá tình hình quản lý- thực hiện các nhiệm vụ theo các chỉ tiêu kinh tế về sản xuất kinh doanh; Xây dựng kế hoạch tài chính phương pháp quản lý tài chính để thực hiện nhiệm vụ sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Xây dựng các quy định, quy chế quản lý nghiệp vụ, tổ chức thực hiện nhiệm vụ, hướng dẫn kiểm tra, đề xuất những biện pháp chỉ đạo thực hiện nghiệp vụ kế toán tài chính đảm bảo đúng pháp luật; Phân công giao nhiệm vụ cho các cán bộ nhân vien trong phòng đúng sở trường, năng lực của từng cá nhân để thực hiện tốt nhiệm vụ được giao; Quan hệ mật thiết với các phòng ban nghiệp vụ, các đơn vị sản xuất của doanh nghiệp để thống nhất về số liệu, giải quyết những vấn đề nghiệp vụ chuyên môn. * Phó phòng kế toán tài chính Chức năng: Tham gia quản lý tài chính kế toán tại doanh nghiệp; Nhiệm vụ: Chỉ đạo công tác tài chính kế toán khi trưởng phòng đi vắng. * Kế toán tổng hợp. Chức năng: Tham gia công tác quản lý tài chính doanh nghiệp Nhiệm vụ: Thu thập hồ sơ, chứng từ, hoá đơn. Kiểm tra tính hợp phát, hợp lý, đầy đủ các yêu cầu đã được lập trong mẫu biểu quy định. Phân loại và hoạch toán kế toán các nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh vào chứng từ kế toán, sổ kế toán và báo cáo tài chính, phản ánh đúng thời gian quy định thông tin số liệu kế toán, báo cáo kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp; lập báo cáo quyết toán tài chính theo quy định của Bộ tài chính; * Kế toán doanh thu và thanh toán công nợ của Chủ đầu tư và các Nhà thầu chính. Chức năng: Tham gia công tác quản lý tài chính tại doanh nghiệp Nhiệm vụ: Quản lý, thu thập toàn bộ hợp đồng kinh tế, hồ sơ nghiệm thu quyết toán giai đoạn hoàn thành các hạng mục công trình quyết toán, công trình hoàn thanh; thanh lý hợp đồng đã được chủ đầu tư và các nhà thầu chính, xuất hoá đơn cho các chủ đầu tư và các nhà thầu chính mở sổ phụ theo dõi công nợ phải thu, hợp đồng kinh tế, hồ sơ nghiệm thu, quyết toán giai đoạn, quyết toán chính thức với chủ đầu tư và các nhà thầu chính; đối chiéu công nợ hàng quý, năm với chủ đầu tư, nhà thầu chính theo báo cáo quyết toán tài chính quý, năm thực hiện; * Kế toán tài sản cố định, công cụ dụng cụ, vật tư Chức năng: Tham gia công tác quản lý tài chính doanh nghiệp Nhiệm vụ: Thu thập hồ sơ, chứng từ, hoá đơn kiểm tra tính hợp pháp, hợp lý; mở sổ sách, quản lý theo dõi TSCĐ, CCĐC, vật tư tăng giảm trong kỳ báo cáo của công ty; trích khấu hao TSCĐ theo quy định chế đọ kế toán mà bộ tài chính
  32. 32. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 quy định; lập các báo kiểm kê định kỳ TSCĐ, CCDC, vật tư theo mẫu biểu quy định của Bộ tài chính; Theo dõi các khoản công nợ, phản ánh trên sổ kế toán, lập mẫu biểu báo cáo công nợ theo quy định cảu Bộ tài chính; * Cán bộ kế toán ngân hàng và thanh toán khối văn phòng, cơ quan. Chức năng: Tham gia các công tác quản lý doanh nghiệp Nhiệm vụ: Thu thập hợp đồng kinh tế, hồ sơ nghiệm thu, hoá đơn chứng từ; chứng từ kiểm tra hợp pháp, hợp lý các loại hồ sơ chứng từ, hoá đơn về các món vay và thanh toán với ngân hàng của các đối tượng có nhu cầu sử dụng vốn vay. Thanh toán trả nợ các khoản vay theo các khế ước đã đến hạn với ngân hàng và cắt séc thanh toán các khoản tiền bằng séc trên tài khoản tiền gửi cho các chứng từ thanh toán bằng tiền gửi. Thường xuyên thông tin các luồng tiền về tài khoản tìên gửi của Công ty, theo dõi tiền huy động vốn của từng đối tượng…. * Cán bộ thuỷ quỹ kiêm kế toán thanh toán BHXH thanh toán tiền lương. Chức năng : Tham gia công tác quản lý tại doanh nghiệp Nhiệm vụ : Kiểm tra tính hợp pháp, hợp lệ, hợp lý, của toàn bộ chứng từ thanh toán bằng tiền mặt trước khi xuất quỹ; hằng ngày kiểm kê quỹ các khoản thu chi trong ngày và tồn quỹ cuối ngày. Thanh toán tiền lương cho CBCNV trong toàn bộ công ty, kiểm tra tạm ứng thanh toán lương hằng tháng, quyết toán tiền lương hằng quý trong công ty. Thanh, quyết toán BHXH : Kiểm tra chứng từ thanh toán BHXH; tính hợp pháp, hợp lý, hợp lệ. Lập mẫu biểu theo quy định cơ quan BHXH. Quyết toán thu, chi BHXH với cơ quan BHXH với cơ quan BHXH chuyên quản, thực hiện chế độ kế toán và mẫu biểu của Bộ Tài chính, lưu trữ chứng từ kế toán theo quy. 2.1.5.2 Hình thức kế toán sử dụng ở công ty Phòng tài vụ Công ty hiện nay tổ chức hạch toán và ghi chép theo hình thức Nhật ký chung. Các loại sổ sách dùng để hạch toán đều là những sổ sách theo mẫu biểu quy định trong hình thức Nhật ký chung, tuy nhiên có sáng tạo cho phù hợp với đặc điểm sản xuất kinh doanh của công ty. Để hạch toán nguyên vật liệu kế toán sử dụng các loại sổ sau : -Sổ Nhật ký chung : Hàng ngày mọi chứng từ phát sinh liên quan đến nguyên vật liệu đều được tập hợp vào sổ Nhật ký chung theo trình tự thời gian. Sổ này được dùng theo dõi cả năm. -Sổ cái TK 152: Định kỳ 3 đến 5 ngày, căn cứ vào các định khoản kế toán đã ghi trên sổ Nhật ký chung, kế toán tiến hành chuyển số liệu vào sổ cái TK152. -Bảng kê vật lịêu xuất dùng: Được mở cho từng tháng để theo dõi tình hình xuất nguyên vật liệu chính, phụ tùng và vật liệu khác trong tháng. bảng này được vào từ các chứng từ gốc phát sinh trong tháng. bảng kê nhiên liệu xuất
  33. 33. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 dùng : Bảng này được mở cho từng tháng và được đưa vào các chứng từ gốc, dùng để theo dõi tình hình xuất nhiên liệu trong tháng. -Bảng phân bổ nguyên vật liệu: Dùng để theo dõi số nguyên vật liệu đã xuất kho cho từng công trình trong mỗi tháng. Trên cơ sở các Bảng kê vật liệu xuất dùng, kế toán tập hợp số liệu để vào bảng phân bổ. -Sổ chi tiết thanh toán với người bán. -Bảng tổng hợp chi tiết TK 331 Trình tự hạch toán nguyên vật liệu tại công ty Ghi chú : Ghi hàng ngày Ghi cuối tháng Quan hệ đối chiếu 2.2. Đặc điểm, phân loại và đánh giá nguyên vật liệu ở Công ty cơ giới và Xây lắp số 13. 2.2.1. Đặc điểm nguyên vật liệu và nhiệm vụ kế toán nguyên vật liệu tại công ty. Công ty cơ giới và xây lắp số 13 là một đơn vị xây dựng cơ bản nên chi phí về nguyên vật liệu chiếm tỷ trọng rất lớn trong giá trị tổng sản lượng ( 70 75 %). Do đó đặt ra cho công ty một nhiệm vụ hết sức nặng nề trong công tác Chứng từ nhập nguyên vật liệu Nhật ký chung Sổ cái TK 152 Chứng từ xuất nguyên vật liệu Bảng kê nguyên vật liệu xuất dùng Bảng phân bố nguyên vật liệu Báo cáo kế toán Bảng cân đối tài khoản
  34. 34. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 quản lý và hạch toán các quá trình thu mua, vận chuyển, bảo quản dự trữ và sử dụng nguyên vật liệu. Vấn đề đầu tiên mà công ty quan tâm tới trong việc quản lý nguyên vật liệu là hệ thống kho tàng. công ty đã ho xây dựng những kho tàng kiên cố tại trung tâm điều hành của công ty nhằm cung cấp kịp thời nguyên liệu , vật liệu cho các tổ, đội sản xuất. Những kho tàng này thường được sử dụng trong thời gian từ 10 đến 20 năm. bên cạnh các tổ đội sản xuất còn xây dựng các kho vừa và nhỏ đặt ở công trình hoặc gần nơi thi công của công trình. Dù hệ thống kho tàng là lớn hay nhỏ đều được công ty bố trí mạng lưới bảo vệ nghiêm ngặt suốt ngày đêm. Bộ phận quản lý vật tư là phòng vật tư có trách nhiệm quản lý vật tư và làm theo lệnh của giám đốc tiến hành nhận, xuất vật tư trong tháng, tiến hành kiểm kê để tham mưu cho giám đốc những loại vật tư thường dùng cho sản xuất, những loại vật tư kép phẩm chất, chất lượng, những loại vật tư còn tồn đọng nhiều…để giám đốc có biện pháp giải quyết hợp lý, tránh tình trạng cung ứng không kịp thời làm giảm tiến độ sản xuất hay tình trạng ứ đọng vốn do vật tư tồn đọng quá nhiều, không sử dụng hết. Bên cạnh cán bộ của phòng vật tư thủ kho là người trực thuộc quản lý của phòng vật tư, có trách nhiệm nhập, xuất vật tư theo phiếu nhập, phiếu xuất đủ thủ tục mà công ty quy định. Hàng tháng, hàng quý lên thẻ kho đồng thời kết hợp với cán bộ chuyên môn khác tiến hành kiểm kê nguyên vật liệu thừa thiếu trong tháng, quý. Kế toán nguyên vật liệu kết hợp với phòng vật tư và thủ kho tiến hành hạch toán, đối chiếu, ghi bổ sung nguyên vật liệu. 2.2.2.Phân loại nguyên vật liệu ở công ty. Nguyên vật liệu tại Công ty cơ giới và xây lắp số 13 gồm rất nhiều chủng loại có nội dung kinh tế và công dụng khác nhau. Để có thể quản lý một cách chặt chẽ và tổ chức hạch toán chi tiết với từng loại cũng như tiện lợi choviệc xác định cơ cấu vật liệu trong giá thành sản phẩm, kế toán cần phải phân loại vật
  35. 35. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 liệu. Dựa trên cơ sở nội dung kinh tế , vai tròvà tác dụng của từng loại nguyên vật liệu, tại công ty hiện nay nguyên vật liệu gồm những loại sau đây: Nguyên vật liệu chính: đối với vật liệu Công ty không phân thành nguyên vật liệu chính, nguyên vật liệu phụ ma được coi chung là nguyên vật liệu chính. Đây là đối tượng chủ yếu của công ty và là cơ sở vật chất hính thành nên sản phẩm. Thuộc về nguyên vật liệu chính gồm hầu hết các loại nguyên vật liệu mà công ty sử dụng như : xi măng, sắt thép, gạch ngói, cát, sỏi đá... Nhiên liệu: là loại nguyên vật liệu khi sử dụng cung cấp nhiệt lượng cho các loại máy móc, xe cộ như: xăng, dầu, mỡ…Công ty có đội xe máy thi công riêng, chi phí cho các nhiên liệu phục vụ cho đội xe này cũng phát sinh thường xuyên do vậy kế toán phải phân loại nhằm tiện lợi cho việc thao dõi chúng. Phụ tùng thay thế: là những loại nguyên vật liệu dùng để thay thế, bảo dưỡng các loại máy móc, thiết bị như: mũi khoan, xăm lốp ô tô… Ngoài ra còn có các loại vật liệu khác như : thuốc men, văn phòng phẩm…. 2.2.3 Đánh giá nguyên vật liệu ở công ty Đánh giá nguyên vật liệu là dùng thước đo tiền tệ để biểu hiện giá trị của vật liệu theo những nguyên tắc nhất định, đảm bảo yêu cầu chân thực và thống nhất. Công ty tính giá nguyên vật liệu theo giá thực tế, tuỳ theo vật liệu nhập kho hay xuất kho mà có cách tính khác nhau. * Đối với nguyên vật liệu nhập kho: Tại công ty, nguồn cung cấp nguyên vật liệu chủ yếu là do mua ngoài và tất cả các loại vật liệu dù có khối lượng ít hay nhiều đều được nhập kho. Hệ thống kho của công ty bao gồm: kho của công ty và các kho bãi tại các công trình, tại các phân xưởng cũng có kho riêng. Đối với nguyên vật liệu mua về nhập kho tại công trình, kế toán công ty tính giá mua thực tế của nguyên vật liệu theo công thức sau: Giá thực tế nguyên vật liệu = Giá mua ghi trên hoá đơn
  36. 36. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Do đặc điểm của một đơn vị xây dựng cơ bản, nên vật liệu nhập tại kho công trình thường có khối lượng lớn, cồng kềnh như, đá, cát, sỏi, xi măng….Những trường hợp như thế này, khi mua công ty thường thoả thuận với người bán là sẽ tính mọi khoản chi phí vào giá bán ghi trên hoá đơn người bán và người bán có trách nhiệm vận chuyển, bảo quản vật tư đến kho công trình. Do vậy, giá thực tế vật tư mua trong trường hợp này bao gồm cả chi phí thu mua. Còn đối với các loại vật tư kkhông lớn lắm như các loại nhiên liệu sử dụng trực tiếp tại các công trình hay một số loại vật liệu phụ khác thì do công tyb vận chuyển, bảo quản giá thực tế vật liệu vẫn được tính theo công thức trên. Tuy nhiên, mọi chi phí phát sinh trong quá trình vận chuyển, bảo quản công ty không tính vào giá thực tế vật liệu nhập kho mà hạch toán vào chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài của công trình đó ( TK 6277). Những vật liệu mua về nhập tại kho công ty nếu phát sinh chi phí thu mua thì chi phí này cũng được tập hợp vào tài khoản 6277, sau đó kế toán tiến hành phân bổ cho các công trình căn cứ vào lượng nguyên vật liệu đã sử dụng cho công trình đó. * Đối với nguyên vật liệu xuất kho: Đối với các loại vật tư xuất dùng tại các công trình kế toán sử dụng phương pháp giá thực tế đích danh để xác định giá nguyên vật liệu xuất kho. Phương pháp này thích hợp vớ các loại vật tư sử dụng tại các công trình do đặc điểm các loại vật tư này mua về được sử dụng ngay, không để tồn kho nhập. Còn đối với vật tư xuất kho tại công ty, giá thực tế nguyên vật liệu xuất kho được tính theo phương pháp nhập trước xuấ trước ( FIFO). Công ty tính giá mỗi loại vật tư xuất kho trên bảng kê tính giá nguyên vật liệu xuất kho. Bảng này được mở để tính giá từng loại nguyên vật liệu xuất kho trong tháng. Nó là cơ sở để kế toán ghi đơn giá vào phiếu xuất kho. Trị giá tồn kho của mỗi loại nguyên vật liệu cuối tháng là căn cứ để ghi chỉ tiêu tồn kho bằng tiền của vật liệu đó trên Sổ số dư. 2.3 Kế toán tổng hợp nguyên vật liệu tại công ty cơ giới và xây lắp Số 13
  37. 37. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Phương pháp hạch toán mà công ty cơ giới và xây lắp Số 13 áp dụng là phương pháp kê khai thường xuyên, do đó để theo dõi tình hình biến động vật liệu tại công ty, kế toán sử dụng các tài khoản sau: TK 152 – nguyên vật liệu. Tài khoản này dùng để theo dõi giá trị hiện có, tình hình tăng , giảm nguyên vật liệu của công ty theo giá thực tế. Trong quá trình hạch toán tài khoản này được chi tiết theo cách phân loại vật liệu ở trên. Ngoài ra trong quá trình hạch toán, kế toán còn sử dụng các tài khoản liên quan sau: TK 111, 112, 133, 331… 2.3.1. Kế toán tổng hợp tình hình biến động tăng nguyên vật liệu tại Công ty Do đặc điểm của công tác xây dựng cơ bản, nguyên liệu vật liệu mua ngoài là chủ yếu. Số lượng và nguồn cung cấp vật liệu để thi công công trình được quy định trong thiết kế dự toán, công ty khi nhận thầu công trình chỉ được thu mua và dự trự trong giới hạn quy định, đảm bảo mức dự trữ hoá đơn, nguồn cung cấp và thời gian dự trữ. Trường hợp thiếu một thứ vật tư nào đó trong giới hạn quy định bắt buộc phải thu mua từ nơi khác với giá cao hơn, chi phí thu mua lớn hơn là phải được cơ quan cấp trên cho phép và có sự thoả thuận của đơn vị gia thầu khi mua. Các khoản chệnh lệch giá này sẽ được bên thầu (bên A) thanh toán ngoài dự toán công trình. Nghiệp vụ thu mua vật liệu được bộ phận cung cấp của công ty thực hiện. Khi công ty nhận đựơc công trình, phòng cung ứng vật tư tiến hành lập bảng dự trù vật tư cho côngtrình đó. Kế hoạch dự trù vậ tư phải tình toán sao cho vật liệu dùng trong sản xuất đảm bảo chất lượng và giá thành hợp lý. Căn cứ vào bảng dự trù vật tư, cán bộ phòng cung ứng vật tư hay đại diện các đội sẽ tạm ứng tiền đi mua vật liệu. Tại công ty, khi nhận được giấy báo nhận hàng của người bán gửi đến hay nhân viên tiếp liệu mang về, phòng cung ứng phải kiểm tra, đối chiếu để quyết định hay không chấp nhận thanh toán với khách hàng. vật liệu về đến nơi nếu những loại có giá trị lớn cần phải kiêm nghiệm và lập biên bản kiểm nghiệm vật tư. Biên bản kiêm nghiêm vật tư Căn cứ vào hoá đơn số 022602 ngày 12 tháng 1 năm 2005 của công ty giao theo hợp đồng số 780 ngày 10 tháng 3 năm 2005 Ban kiểm nghiệm gồm: Ông: Nguyễn Văn An Ông: Trần Trọng Mai Ông: Nguyễn Văn Vinh. STT Tên nhẵn đơn vị Số lượng
  38. 38. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 hiệu vật tư tính Theo chứng từ Thực nhập Đúng quy cách phẩm chất Không đúng quy cách phẩm chất 1 Ximăng Hoàng Thạch Tấn 6 6 6 0 Kết luận của ban kiểm nghiệm: Đạt tiêu chuẩn nhập kho Uỷ viên Uỷ viên Trưởng ban (ký tên) (ký tên) (ký tên) Tại công ty để tiện cho vịêc quản lý, mọi thủ tục nhập xuất vật liệu của các phân xưởng đểu phải làm thủ tục nhập, xuất tại phòng cung ứng vật tư. Vì vậy các phiếu nhập kho, phiếu xuất kho đều do phòng cung ứng vật tư lập. Phiếu nhập kho đựơc lập thành 3 liên:  Phòng vật tư lưu một liên  Phòng thủ kho lưu một liên  Người nhập vật tư giữ một liên Căn cứ để viết phiếu nhập kho cuả vật tư nhập kho tại kho Công ty là các hoá đơn bán hàng của nhà cung cấp. Còn đòivới phần vật tư do tự mua, ngoài hoá đơn bán hàng, phòng cung ứng vật tư còn phải căn cứ vào Bản kê nhận hàng đã có đầy đủ chữ ký của hai bên: nhà cung cấp và đại diện của các đội thi công. Thông thường, khi vật liệu về đến công trình, trên cơ sở giấy báo nhận hàng, hoá đơn …phụ trách độitiến hành kiểm tra khối lứợng, chất lượng vật liệu đồng thời ghi vào Bản kê nhận hàng. Tại công ty căn cứ vào phiếu nhập kho và các chứng từ liên quan, kế toán tính ra số tiền trên mỗi phiếu nhập kho theo công thức Thành tiền = SL * Đơn giá Khi đã tính ra tổng số tiền trên mỗi phiếu nhập, tuỳ theo tình hình thức thanh toán của công ty, kế toán định khoản và ghi vào các sổ sách liên quan. Ví dụ: ngày 12/1/2005, công ty mua vật liệu xây dựng của công ty TNHH kim khí Hồng hà và nhận được chứng từ sau: Hoá đơn GTGT Liên 2 giao cho khách hàng N01023 Ngày12/01/2005 Đơn vị bán hàng: công ty TNHH kim khí Hồng Hà Địa chỉ: 482 Minh khai- Hà nội Họ tên người mua Hàng:Anh Dương Đơn vị: Công ty cơ giới và xây lắp số 13
  39. 39. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Địa chỉ: Thanh xuân - Bắc Hà nội Hình thức thanh toán:Mua chịu. MS 01 001 06426 S tt Tên hàng hoá, dịch vụ Đơn vị tính Số luợng Đơn giá Thành tiền 1 Thép  12 DANI A2 Cây 25 83809.5 2095237 2 Thép  14 DANI A2 -- 52 113809.5 5918094 3 Thép  16 DANI A2 --- 47 150000 7050000 Cộng 15063331 ThuếsuấtGTGT:5%: 753166.55 Tổng thanh toán: 15816497.55 Ghi bằng chữ: mười năm triệu tám trăm mười sáu nghìn bốn trăm chín mười bẩy phẩy năm mười năm VND Ngườimua hàng Kế toán trưởng Khủ trưởng đơn vị ( kí tên) ( kí tên) ( kí tên)
  40. 40. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Khi vật liệu về đến công ty,. Ban KNVT căn cứ vào các hoá đơn để ghi phiếu nhập kho. Phiếu nhập kho Ngày 12/01/2005 số 49 Theo hoá đơn số 014732 ngày 12/01/2005 của anh Toản Nhập tại kho: ông Hải Stt Tên nhãn hiệu quy cách VT Mă số đơn vị tính Số lượng đơn giá Thành tiềnTheo CT Thực nhập 1 thép  12 DANI A2 Cây 25 25 83809.5 2095237 2 thép  14 DANI A2 -- 52 52 113809.5 5918094 3 thép  16 DANI A2 --- 47 47 150000 7050000 Cộng 15063331 Với phiếu nhập kho này, do công ty thanh toán với người bán dưới hình thức mua chịu nên căn cứ vào đó kế toán ghi: Nợ TK 152: 15063331 Nợ TK 1331: 753166.55 Có TK 331: 15816497.55 Nếu Công ty thanh toán vói người mua bằng tiền tạm ứng hoặc thanh toán bầng tiền chuyển khoản. Cụ thể: Căn cứ vào hoá đơn số 011602 và phiếu nhập kho ngày 16/1/2005 về nhập xi măng, kế toán ghi: Nợ TK 152: 4363636 Nợ TK 133: 436363 Có TK112: 4799999
  41. 41. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Hoá đơn GTGT Ngày 17/01/2005 Số 011602 Đơn vị bán hàng:Cty vật liệu xây dựng Hà Nội Họ tên người mua:Anh Chung Đơn vị: Công ty Cơ giới và xây lắp số 13 Địa chỉ:Thanh xuân bắc – Hà nội Số TK 730A008B Hình thức thanh toán:Tiền chuyển khoản Stt Tên hàng hoá, dịch vụ đơn vị tính Số lượng đơn giá Thành tiền 1 Ximăng hoàng thạch Tấn 6 727272.7 4363636 Thuếsuất GTGT:5%: 436363 Tổng công tìên thanh toán:4799999 Ghi bằng chữ:buốn triệu bảy trămchin mươi chin nghìn chin trăm chín chín VNĐ Người mua hàng Kế toán trưởng Thủ trưởng đơn vị Thông thường công ty thường nhập vật tư tại kho của mình, và tất cả những chi phí vận chuyển do bên bán chịu và được tính hết vào giá của vật liệu trên hoá đơn. Tuy nhiên cũng xẩy ra một số trường hợp như: Bên mua phải vận chuyển NVL về đến công ty của mình. Khi đó chi phí vận chuyển được hạch toán tẵng giá mua của NVL nhập kho ví dụ: Căn cứ vào phiếu chi tiền mặt với lý do thuê vận chuyển ximăng ngày 14/01/2005 kế toán ghi Nợ TK 152: 564000 Có TK111: 564000 Nếu Công ty tự tổ chức bốc dỡ riêng, thì chi phí đó được tính vào giá trị thực tế của NVL nhập kho, và chứng từ cần xem xét là bảng tính lương và BHXH trích phần lương của đội bỗc xếp: Vi dụ: theo số liệu tổng hợp được từ bảng phản bổ tiền lương và BHXH Lương và khoản trích theo lương cho đội bỗc xếp lần lượt là:7300000 và 500000 Kế toán định khoản như sau: Nợ 152:7800000 Có TK 334: 7300000
  42. 42. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Có TK 338: 500000 Và một số trường hợp khác. Việc mua bán hàng hoá ơ công ty chủ yếu dưới hình thức mua chịu, và thời hạn khoảng từ 1-2 tháng, để thuận tiện cho việc theo dõi các khoản phải trả người cung cấp. Công ty sử dụng sổ chi tiết thanh toán với người bán. sổ này được lập chi tiết riêng cho mỗi nhà cung cấp. Việc theo dõi, ghi chép trên sổ này được thực hiện theo nguyên tắc theo dõi chi tiết từng hoá đơn chứng từ khi phát sinh đến khi thanh toán xong. Cuối tháng từ các sổ chi tiết TK 331, tổng hợp và lập lên bảng tổng hợp TK 331. số liệu trên dòng tổng cộng của bảng này được dùng để dốichiếu với sổ cái TK 331 Sổ chi tiết TK 331 Tháng 01/2005 Tên tài khoản: Phải trả người bán Tên chi tiết: công ty TNHH kim khí Hồng Hà Stt Chứng từ Diễn giải TKĐƯ Số tiền NT SH Nợ Có 1 07/01 PN 20 Số dư đầu kì Mua ống DHA220 chưa trả tiền 152 3500000 2 12/01 PN49 Mua thép chưa thanh toán 152 133 15816497.55 3 28/01 PC 30 Trả tiền mua thép 112 15816497.55 4 31/01 PN 60 Mua thép thép  10 DANI A2 chưa trả tiền 152 133 52500000 Cộng 15816497.55 71816497.55 Số dư cuốikì 56000000 2.3.2 Kế toántổng hợp biến động giảm NVL tại công ty Cơ giớivà xây lắp số 13. Như ta đã biết, NVL là thứ dễ gian lận. Do vậy, việc kế toán NVL là hết sức quan trọng và cần thiết. Việc tổ chức hạch toấn xuất NVL là tiền đề cơ bản để hạch toán chính xác và đầy đủ giá thành sản phẩm
  43. 43. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Căn cứ vào nhu cầu vật tư từng công trình, phòng vật tư có trách nhiệm cung cấp cho các độiđúng theo yêu cầu. Sau khi đựơc sự động ý của ban giám đốc, se lập phiếu xuất kho. Phòng vật tư căn cứ vào bản giao khoán của từng công trình. Riêng đối với trường hợp xuất nhiên liệu côngty sử dụng phiếu xuất kho theo hạn mức dưới dạng lệnh cấp phát nhiên liệu, tuy nhiên nếu có trương hợp xuất nhiên liệu độtxuất, phục vụ cho sửa chữa máy móc thì công ty vẫn sử dụng phiếu xuất kho thông thường. Phiếu xuất kho có thể lập riêng cho từng thứ NVL hoặc chung cho nhiều loại NVL nhưng phải cùng kho và sử dụng cho một công trình. Phiếu xuất kho được lập thành 2 liên  Một do thủ kho giữ sau đó chuyển lên cho kế toán vật tư ghi giá, tính giá thành.  Một do người sử dụng Nếu vật tư xuất tại các kho công trình,liên một được chuyển thẩng cho kế toán PHIẾU XUẤT KHO Ngày 20/01/2005 số 23 Họ tên người nhận hàng:Ông Phong Lý do xuất kho: Phụcvụ công tác xây dựng Xuất tại Kho: ông Vinh Stt Tên nhãn hiệu, quy cách, phẩm chất vật tư MS đơn vị tính Số lượng đơn giá Thành tiền Yêu cầu Thực xuất 1 Ximăng Hoàng thạch Tấn 4 4 727272.7 2909090 Cộng 2909090 Ghi bằng chữ:Hai triệu chín trăm linh chín nghìn không trăm tám mươi tám đồng Thủ trưởng Kế toán trưởng Phụ trách Người nhận Thủ kho đơn vị cung tiêu (Ký tên) (Ký tên) (Ký tên) (Ký tên) (Ký tên) Khi nhận được phiếu xuât kho,kế toán phân loại các phiếu theo từng loại vật liệu, mục đíchsử dụng, rồi định khoản ngay trên các hoá đơn Phiếu Xuất Kho. Từ đó vào bảng kê NVL xuất dùng theo dõilượng NVL dùng cho các mục đíchkhác nhau theo tháng. Công ty mở hai bảng kê NVL xuất dùng; một bảng cho NVL chính, phụ tùng và vật liệu khác, một bảng theo dõitừng phần nhiên liêu. sở dĩ như vậy là vì tại Công ty. Mọi trường hợp xuất phụ tùng sửa chữa xe máy phần lớn hạch toán vào TK6275, một phần vào TK 1421 và TK2413, các
  44. 44. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 NVL chính đều được hạch toán vào TK621, y tế văn phòng phẩm được hạch toán vào TK 6422. Nếu vật tư xuất cho thi công công trình thì được chi tiết theo từng công trình sử dụng: Một số trường hợp chủ yếu: Theo phiếu xuất kho số 23 ngày 20/01 xuất NVL cho ông phong làm công trình Xưởng thực nghiệm viện năng lượng mỏ. Kế toán ghi như sau: Nợ TK 621: 2909090 ( chi tiết công trình Xưởng thực nghiệm viên năng lượng mỏ) Có TK 152: 2909090 (chi tiết ximăng hoàng thạch) Nếu sửa chữa xe máy với số lượng không lớn, kết tóan tập hợp và TK 6275 Phiếu xuất kho sổ 25 ngày 24/01 kế toán ghi: Nợ TK 6275: 50000 Có 152: 50000 (phụ tùng) Theo phiếu xuất kho số 41, ngày 19/01, xuất dầu mỡ cho các xe phục vụ thi công công trình nhà xưởng Viện năng lượng mỏ Nợ TK 6275: 350000 Có TK 152: 350000 (nhiên liệu) Nếu sửa chữa có giá trị lớn và thời gian sử dụng lâu dài thì kế toán hạch toán váo TK 1421. hàng tháng phân bổ Phiếu xuất kho số 47 tháng 1, về việc xuất phụ tùng sửa xe máy, kế toán ghi: Nợ TK 1422: 20000000 Có TK 152: 20000000 ( phụ tùng) Khi xuất đại tu xe máy, hạch toán vào TK 2413 Phiếu xuất kho số 52 tháng 01, kế toán ghi: Nợ TK 2413: 10000000
  45. 45. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Có TK 152: 10000000 (phụ tùng) Trường hợp xuất NVl phụ vụ quản lý như: xuất nhiên liệu, thuốc men, văn phòng phẩm tại công ty…hạch toán vào TK 6422; Phiếu xuât kho số 57 ngày 14/01/2005 , xuất xăng cho xe uóat, kế toán ghi: Nợ Tk 6422: 450000 Có TK 152: 450000 (nhiên liệu) Dựa trên bảng kê vật liệu xuất dùng và Bảng kê xuất nhiên liệu, kế toán tổng hợp số lượng vật liệu đã sử dụng cho từng công trình, từng mục đíchkhác nhau, chi tiết theo từng loại NVL để vào bảng phân bổ NVL toàn công ty. Nếu là NVl chính dùng cho sản xuất trực tiếp tại các công trình hay nhiên liệu xuất cho các xe phục vụ trực tiếp tại các công trình, trên số Nhật kí chung, cụ thể trong tháng01/2005 sau khi phân bổ số NVL chính sử dụng cho các công trình, kế toán ghi: Nợ TK621: 350000500 Có TK 152: 350000500 SỔ CÁI TK152 ( bảng trích) Tháng 1/2005 Stt Chứng từ Nội dung chứng từ TK ĐƯ Số tiền Nợ Số tiền có NT SH Số dưđầukì 1 1/1 PC 05 Thanhtoántiền mua xi măng 1111 2500000 2/1 PN27 Thép C45F85-VệPCGVT 1412 35000000 2/1 PN311 Thép ốngF94, F127_Vệ PCGVT 1412 84000000 8/1 PN20 Mua ốngDHA220 chưatrả tiền 331 85000000 12/1 PN49 Mua thép chưathanh toán 331 15063331 28/1 PC 30 Trảtiền mua thép 112 15063331 06/1 PN28 Bơm thuỷ lực 331 54000000 06/1 PN29 Dầu delvac 1340, vỏ phi_vệ PCGVT 331 30000000 30/1 PN60 Mua thép thép  10 DANI A2 chưatrảtiền 331 52500000 19/01 41 ôngDương-xưởng sửachữa 627 350000
  46. 46. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 23/1 23 ôngphongxưởngthực nghiệm Viện năng lượng mỏ 621 2909090 24/01 25 ôngDương-xương sửachữa 627 50000 25/01 47 Xuất phụtùng sửachữaxe máy 142 20000000 13/01 52 Xuất đạitu xe máy 241 10000000 Xuất nguyên vật liệu chính sửdụngcho các côngtrình 621 350000500 14/01 57 Xuất xăng cho xeUóat 642 450000 . … .. .. .. 2.4. Kế toán chi tiết NVL ở Công ty Cơ giới và xây lắp số 13 Công ty Cơ giới và xây lắp 13 hạch toán chi tiết NVL theo phương pháp Sổ số dư. Tuy nhiên việc hạch toán này chỉ được thực hiện tại kho của Công ty , tại các công trình cũng như phòng tài vụ không tổ chức hạch toán chi tiết vật liệu. Các đội chỉ mở các Bảng kê theo dõisố lượng NVl Công ty giao và số NVL do đội tự mua. Sổ số dư được dụng để theo dõi tổng hợp số lượng nhập xuất tồn của từng loại vật liệu tại kho Công ty , 2.4.1. Kếtoán chi tiết NVL tại kho Tại kho, thủ kho căn cứ vào các chứng từ nhập xuất kho để ghi vào thẻ kho. Thẻ kho do kế toán lập sau đó giao cho thủ kho để ghi chép hàng ngày. Thẻ kho đựơc lập cho từng loại vật tư, để theo dõimặt số lượng. Tuy việc hạch toán chi tiết được tiến hành theo phương pháp Sổ số dư phưng tại công ty, thủ kho không tập hợp các chứng từ nhập xuất để ghi vào phiếu giao nhận chứng từ nhập hay phiếu giao nhận chứng từ xuất để giao cho kế toán vì vậy tại phòng kế toán cũng không theo dõichỉ tiêu giá trị trên các bảng luý kế nhập xuất.Cuối tháng căn cứ vào các thẻ kho, thủ kho ghi số thực nhâp, xuất, tồn kho cuối tháng của từng loại vật tư vào Sổ số dư. Kế toán căn cứ vào các Bảng kê tính giá NVL xuất kho, lấy số liệu tồn bằng tiền cuối tháng để ghi Sổ số dư. Công ty Cơ giới và xây lắp số 13 Kho: Ông Hải THẺ KHO Ngày lập thẻ: 01/01/2005 Tờ số 1 Tên nhãn hiệu quy cách vật tư: Thép 16 DANI A2 Đơn vị tính: Cây Mă số:
  47. 47. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 Stt Chứng từ Diễn giải Ngày N_X Số lượng Kí xác nhận của KT SH NT N X T 1 Tồn đầu tháng 50 2 PN33 03/01 Nhập 100 150 3 PX37 06/01 Xuất 130 20 4 PN23 10/01 Nhập 135 155 5 PX42 11/01 Xuất 150 5 6 PN49 12/01 Nhập 47 52 ….. … … … … … … … …
  48. 48. Học Viện Tài Chính Khoa Kế Toán SV: Phạm Văn Đức Lớp : K39 - 21.05 SỔ SỐ DƯ Năm 2005 S tt Danh điểm Mẵ hiệu Tên quy cáchvật tư đơn vị tính Số kiểm kê Tháng 1 SL TT N X T TT 1 thép Cây Thép 12DANI A2 25 25 Thép14D ANI A2 1 52 5 2 22600 Thép14D ANI A2 50 21000 0 282 280 52 2 Que hàn Que hàn ngoại3 Kg - - 50 40 10 71 Que hàn nội4 Kg 150 10200 300 350 10 0 68000 Que hàn LX4 Kg 250 120 13 0 96200 .. .. .. .. .. .. .. … … … … 2.4.2 Phương pháp ghi chép ở các đội công trình Tại các đội công trình, vật tư phần lơn là do đội tự mua và số còn lại nhận ở Công ty. Đốivới phần vật tư nhận tại kho của Công ty thì khi nhận, người nhận kiểm tra số lượng, chất lượng vật tư sau đó kí vào phiếu và giữ phiếu làm chứng từ thanh toán. Độitrưởng đội xây dựng tập hợp các phiếu xuất vật tư này thành một quyển riêng, cuối tháng lập bảng kê vật tư nhận từ kho của Công t BẢNG KÊ VẬT TƯ NHẬN TỪ KHO CỦA CÔNG TY Công trình: Nhà xưởng TN viện NL mỏ Tháng 1/2005 Đội xây dựng số 1 Stt Tên quy cách vật tư đơn vị tính Số lượng Thành tiền 1 thép1ID Kg 650 4030000 2 Thép6ID Kg 780 343200 3 thép DANI16 Cây 52 780000 … .. … ..

×