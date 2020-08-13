Psychology and sports- Class 12 .C.B.S.E. Physical Education

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Class 12 Health and Physical Education Psychology and sports Unit-9 Rationalized syllabus
Psychology and sports  Psychology The scientific study of the human mind and its functions, especially those affecting be...
 1.Personality, its definition and types Traits and types.  2.Sheldon and Jung’s classification and Big Five theory.  3...
Definition of personality  “Personality refers to an individual’s characteristic patterns of thought,emotion,and behaviou...
Types of Personality
Type ‘A’ personality
Type ‘B’ personality
Type ‘C’ personality  .
Type ‘D’ personality
Personality Traits
TYPES OF PERSONALITY Sheldon and Jung’s Classification and Big FiveTheory W H Sheldon classified personality of individual...
W H Sheldon classified personality of individuals into the following categories 1.Endomorph 2. Mesomorph 3. Ectomorph sona...
1. Endomorph:  These individuals have short arms and legs. They have rounded physique. Their limbs seem to be shorter bec...
2. Mesomorph: Mesomorphs are categorized as in-between the other two body types and are generally described as muscular. T...
3. Ectomorph:  The individuals who have an ectomorph body are usually referred to as slim persons because their muscles a...
Jung’s Classification 1. Introverts: Introverts: These are the persons who share characteristics such as shyness, social w...
Few Traits of Introverts
2. Extroverts:  Extroverts have a tendency to be friendly, outgoing, talkative and social in nature.They usually prefer s...
Few Traits of Extroverts
3. Ambiverts:  There are only few persons who are pure introverts or pure extroverts.  The remaining majority of persons...
Ambiverts
Big Five Personality Theory
Big Five Personality Theory  It is a well known fact that persons give different response to the same situations. Indeed,...
1. Openness:  Persons who like to learn new things, new concepts and enjoy new  experiences usually remain on the top in...
2. Conscientiousness:  Persons who have a high degree of conscientiousness are reliable  and prompt. Such persons remain...
3. Extroversion:  Extroverts get their energy from interacting with other individuals, whereas introverts get their energ...
4. Agreeableness:  Such individuals are friendly, cooperative, compatible, kind and gentle. Persons with too much agreeab...
5. Neuroticism:  Neuroticism is also called emotional stability.This domain or dimension relates to one’s emotional stabi...
MEANING, CONCEPT AND TYPES OFAGGRESSION IN SPORTS Meaning and Concept of Aggression In psychology, the term aggression ref...
Motivation  Motivation comes from the word ‘Motive’ which is a thought, feeling or condition that causes one to act. Ever...
Types of motivation 1.Intrinsic motivation 2.Extrinsic motivation  Intrinsic Motivation.  Intrinsic motivation is a type...
Intrinsic motivation  Intrinsic motivation is the act of doing something without any obvious external rewards.You do it b...
Extrinsic motivation  Extrinsic motivation is reward-driven behavior. It's a type of operant conditioning. ... In extrins...
Techniques of motivation  1.Goal setting  2.Healthy positive environment  3.Spectators  4.Positive attitude  5.Music ...
Techniques of motivation  1.Goal setting
Techniques of motivation  2.Healthy positive environment
Techniques of motivation  2.Healthy positive environment
Techniques of motivation Spectators
Techniques of motivation  Positive attitude
Aggression in Sports
Aggression-Meaning,concept and types  In sports, aggression means the desire to harm another player which is not within t...
What is Aggression ?  Aggression is any behaviour intended to harm another individual or object by physical or verbal mea...
 1.“Aggression is a behaviour with a goal harming or injuring another being motivated to avoid such treatment.”  This de...
2. “ any form of behaviour directed towards the goal of harming or injuring another living being who in motivated to avoid...
5. Berkowitz summarised that two factors are required to classify a behaviour as showing aggression. (i)The behaviour must...
Aggression in sports
Types of Aggression in Sports  1. Hostile Aggression: Hostile aggression is inflicting or causing harm whether it is phys...
2. Instrumental Aggression:  Instrumental aggression is displaying aggressive  behaviour in the pursuit of a non-aggress...
Instrumental Aggression
3. Assertive Behaviour Assertive behaviour is different type of aggression/aggressive behaviour.This is defined as behavio...
3. Assertive Behaviour
 establish dominance rather than to harm the opponent. Any physical injury that may  occur through assertive behaviour i...
