USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CROSS-CULTURAL COMMUNICATION
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CROSS-CULTURAL COMMUNICATION • IMPORTANCE • RELEVANCE TO YOUR JOB • HISTORICAL EXAMP...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT TERMINAL OBJECTIVE • ANALYZE FOREIGN CULTURE • BREAK DOWN INTO COMPONENTS • BEGIN A ...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENTUSAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT THE CHALLENGE RECEIVER LANGUAGE MIXER SENDER PE...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENTUSAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CHARACTERISTICS OF CULTURE CULTURE IS – LEARNED...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CROSS-CULTURAL COMMUNICATION FORIEGNER SEES REAL CULTURE THROUGH PRISM OF HIS IDEAL ...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT “OUR” CULTURE AS WE SEE IT • ACTION NOT WORDS • WE CONTROL OUR ENVIRONMENT • PROGRES...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT OUR CULTURE AS OTHERS SEE US • NARCISSISTIC/HEDONISTIC/SELFISH • SHALLOW • VAIN-NEED...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT PROSTITUTION, AIDS AMONG U.S. TROOPS JN2908103790 (CLANDESTINE) HOLY MECCA RADIO IN ...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT C3: TALKING POINTS U.S. TO DO ACHIEVED SELF-RELIANT INDEPENDENT FUTURE OTHER TO BE A...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CULTURE DEFINITION SET OF RULES OR STANDARDS SHARED BY MEMBERS OF A SOCIETY THAT, WH...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CROSS-CULTURAL COMMUNICATION WE ARE WHAT WE ARE DUE TO:
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT IDENTIFYING CULTURES WITHIN CULTURES SUBCULTURES FOLLOW MANY NORMS OF THE MASS CULTU...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT COMPONENTS OF CULTURE CULTURE LANGUAGE ATTITUDES AND VALUES RELIGION SOCIAL ORGANIZA...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CULTURE AND LANGUAGE DEFINITIONS CULTURE IS WHAT PEOPLE THINK! LANGUAGE IS HOW PEOPL...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT LAYERS OF CULTURE WHAT WE DO WHAT IS GOOD OR BEST WHAT IS TRUE WHAT IS REAL WORLD VI...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CULTURAL COMPONENT I: LANGUAGE VERBAL ESKIMOS OVER 25 WORDS TO DESCRIBE SNOW/ NONE F...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CULTURE AND LANGUAGE COMMUNICATION LANGUAGE NOISES GESTURES EXPRESSION VERBAL NON-VE...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT FUNCTIONS OF LANGUAGE INFORM CONVINCE CREATE
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CULTURAL COMPONENT II: RELIGION •MAJOR RELIGIONS ANIMISM HINDUISM BUDDHISM ISLAM (MU...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CULTURAL COMPONENT III: ATTITUDES AND VALUES MAJOR CONSIDERATIONS TIME WEALTH MATERI...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT VALUES •IN PLACE AT AN EARLY AGE (10-12) •IMPRINTED BY FAMILY, SCHOOL, CHURCH, PEERS...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CULTURAL COMPONENT IV: SOCIAL ORGANIZATION INCLUDES FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS FRIENDSHIPS...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CULTURAL COMPONENT V: LAW LEGAL SYSTEMS CIVIL LAW COMMON LAW COMMUNIST LAW INDIGENOU...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CULTURAL COMPONENT VI: POLITICS IS THE NATION-STATE…. CAPITALISTIC? COMMUNISTIC? NAT...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CULTURAL COMPONENT VII: TECHNOLOGY ILLUSTRATED THROUGH LANGUAGE ARTIFACTS/MATERIAL S...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT ACCEPTING FOREIGN CULTURE FOUR COMPONENTS •ASSESS NATIONAL/CULTURAL PERSONALITIES •K...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CULTURE AND STEREOTYPING STEREOTYPING •ESTONIANS: DULL AND APATHETIC •LATVIANS: SUSP...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CHARACTERIZING LEGITIMATE CHARACTERIZATIONS (SPEAKING OF AMERICANS) “ UNDER THE LONG...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT STEREOTYPING “THE DOLLAR IS THE FIRST AND FOREMOST IMPORTANT SYMBOL OF THE AMERICAN ...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT NATIONAL STEREOTYPING THE GROSS SIMPLISTIC CHARACTERIZATION OF PEOPLE DISTORTING THE...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT U.S./WESTERN CULTURE ORIGINS OF ANTI-AMERICANISM •PRIMITIVE •COMMUNIST •IDEALOGICAL ...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT SUGGESTIONS BETTER HUMAN RELATIONS CROSS-CULTURAL COMMUNICATIONS •SPEAK TO PEOPLE •C...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT SUGGESTIONS (CONT’D) •FIND A LOCAL CONTACT •ESTABLISH CONTACTS •RETURN APPROPRIATE F...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT SUGGESTIONS (CONT’D) •BE GENUINELY INTERESTED IN PEOPLE •BE GENEROUS WITH PRAISE AND...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT ADOPTING A CULTURAL PERSPECTIVE ASK: •WHAT ARE THE MAJOR DIFFERENCES BETWEEN MY CULT...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CROSS-CULTURAL COMMUNICATIONS PROCESS CULTURE SHOCK •WHAT? PSYCHOLOGICAL ORIENTATION...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT TWO PATHS TO FAILURE •LIVING IN AN AMERICAN EMBRYO •GOING “NATIVE”
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT CULTURE & MILITARY OPERATIONS SPEAKING ON U.S. MILITARY ROLE IN OPERATION “PROVIDE C...
USAJFKSWC REGIONAL STUDIES DETACHMENT QUESTIONS?
