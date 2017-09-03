підсумок роботи за 16 17 н.р.

Підсумки навчання у 2016-2017 н.р. НВК : Гайсинська СЗШ – інтернат І – ІІІ ст. – гімназія
30% 24% 16% 14% 12% 6% 10% 8% 11% 39% 2007-2008 2008-2009 2009-2010 2010-2011 2011-2012 2012-2013 2013-2014 2014-2015 2015...
ПОРІВНЯННЯ РЕЗУЛЬТАТІВ НАВЧАННЯ ПО ШКОЛІ 2007-08,2008-09,2009-10,2010-11,2011-12,2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015- 16,2016-...
ПОРІВНЯННЯ РЕЗУЛЬТАТІВ НАВЧАННЯ ПО ШКОЛІ 2007-08,2008-09,2009-10,2010-11,2011-12,2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15 (ВИСОКИЙ РІВЕНЬ)
Порівняння результатів навчання по школі 2007-08,2008-09,2009-10,2010-11,2011-12,2012-13 2013-14,2014-15,2015-16,2016-2017...
ПОЧАТКОВА ШКОЛА .Початковий рівень (2007-08, 2008-09,2009-10,2010-11,2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15,2015-16 ,2016-17н....
ПОЧАТКОВА ШКОЛА .Достатній рівень (2007-08, 2008-09,2009-10,2010-11,2011-12, 2012-13 ,2013- 2014,2014-15.2015-16 ,2016-17)...
ПОЧАТКОВА ШКОЛА .Високий рівень (2007-08, 2008-09,2009-10,2010-11,2011-12, 2012-13,2013- 14,2014-15,2015-16,2016-17 н.р.) ...
ПОЧАТКОВА ШКОЛА .ЯКІСНИЙ ПОКАЗНИК (2007-08, 2008-09,2009-10,2010-11,2011-12, 2012-13,2013-14, 2014-15,2015-16,2016-17н.р.)...
12% 9% 15% 13% 13% 48% 42% 34% 32% 17% 19% 2006-2007 2007-2008 2008-2009 2009-2010 2010-2011 2011-2012 2012-2013 2013-2014...
43% 41% 19% 23% 28% 37% 42% 40%39% 35% 2007-2008 2008-2009 2009-2010 2010-2011 2011-2012 2012-2013 2013-2014 2014-15 2015-...
7% 8% 10% 5% 5% 6% 6% 7% 7% 8% 2007-2008 2008-2009 2009-2010 2010-2011 2011-2012 2012-2013 2013-2014 2014-2015 2015-16 201...
47% 50% 49% 45% 24% 28% 34% 43% 49% 47% 2007-2008 2008-2009 2009-2010 2010-2011 2011-2012 2012-2013 2013-2014 2014-2015 20...
9,11 класи . Початковий рівень 2007-08,2008-09,2009-10,2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13,2013-14 ,2014-15,2015-16,2016-17н.р. 47% ...
9,11 класи . Достатній рівень 2007-08,2008-09,2009-10,2010-11,2011-12,2012- 13,2013-14,2014-15,2015-16,2016-17 н.р. 39% 31...
9,11 класи . Високий рівень 2007-08,2008-09,2009-10,2010-11,2011-12, 2012- 13,2013-14,2014-15,2015-16 ,2016-17н.р. 11% 9% ...
9,11 класи . Якісний показник 2007-08,2008-09,2009-10, 2010-11,2011-12, 2012- 13,2013-2014,2014-15 ,2015-16,2016-17н.р. 50...
Результати початкових класів 75 93 73 84 70 77 70 73 67 74 63 46 62 56 % використаних якісний показник 3А 3Б 4А 3В 4В 3Г 4Б
82 100 78 82 77 95 72 7171 6770 75 69 68 52 68 39 35 % використаних якісний показник 5Г 7Б 6Б 6А 9Б 8Б 9А 8А 7А Результати...
Результати 5-9 класів 72 63 68 67 59 22 54 20 53 0 52 21 51 0 0 45 % використаних якісний показник 5Б 5В 5А 9В 7В 9Г 6В 8В
Результати 10-11 класів 81 88 77 67 61 19 56 7 % використаних якісний показник 10Б 11А 10А 11Б
№ Місце Прізвище, ім’я учня Клас % 1 1 Васильченко Ілля 3-А 92% 2 1 Розумович Катерина 3-А 92% 3 2 Безпалько Анастасія 3-А...
Учні , які мають одну оцінку достатнього рівня Клас Назва предмета Прізвище вчителя Прізвище учня 3-А Англійська мова Шлап...
Учні , які мають одну оцінку середнього рівня № Клас Назва предмета Прізвище вчителя Прізвище учня 1 4-Б Англійська мова К...
№ Клас Назва предмета Прізвище вчителя Прізвище учня 15 7-А Фізика Чернюк А.М. Баліцька Алла 16 7-А Фізика Чернюк А.М. Таг...
№ Клас Назва предмета Прізвище вчителя Прізвище учня 29 11-А Історія України Омеляш В.А. Березовська Вікторія 30 11-А Укра...
Класи ,в яких відсутній початковий рівень 5-В, 5-Б,5-Г,6-А,6-Б,7-А,7-Б, 8-А, 8-Б,9 – Б,10-Б, 11-А,
Класи з найвищім відсотком початкового рівня 8-В-69% 7-В-44% 9-Г-42% 11-Б- 40% 9-В-40% 6-В-37%
Рейтинг навчальних предметів Предмет Якісний показник Зміни проти минулого року МУЗИКА 97% - 1% ЛЮДИНА І СВІТ 83% - 15% ЗА...
Предмет Якісний показник Зміни проти минулого року ЗАРУБІЖНА ЛІТЕРАТУРА 77% + 1% ПРАВОЗНАВСТВО 68% -6% УКРАЇНСЬКА ЛІТЕРАТУ...
Укр. мова. Якість 84% 73% 80% 67% 76% 73% 87% 60% школа 16 школа 17 11-А 11-Б річні ЗНО
Укр. мова. Середній бал. 8 7,3 8,3 6,3 8 7,2 8,3 6,3 школа 16 школа 17 11-А 11-Б річні ЗНО
Математика. Якість 91% 81% 100% 0% 64% 62% 77% 0% школа 16 школа 17 11-А 11-Б річні ЗНО
Математика. Середній бал. 9 8,4 9,1 5 8 7 7,4 4,7 школа 16 школа 17 11-А 11-Б річні ЗНО
НАЙБІЛЬШІ РОЗБІЖНОСТІ  Сікорський М.- 11-А- українська мова -10б.-7б. ( вчитель Опанащук Т.М.)  Несюк М.- 11-А – історія...
українська мова по школі 4% 27% 60% 9% 69% 3% 27% 32% 71% 39% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% поч сер дост вис якість річні ДПА
українська мова , якість 95% 80% 40% 39% 100% 90% 40% 48% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 120% 9-А 9-Б 9-В 9-Г річні ДПА
математика по школі 15% 35% 41% 9% 50% 13% 31% 9% 56% 47% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% поч сер дост вис якість річні ДПА
математика,якість 57% 86% 20% 26% 81% 90% 20% 17% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 9-А 9-Б 9-В 9-Г річні ДПА
К-тьучнів,щоскладали Рівень навчальних досягнень 1бал 2бала 3бала 4бала 5балів 6балів 7балів 8балів 9балів 10балів 11балів...
К-тьучнів Рівень навчальних досягнень 1бал 2бала 3бала 4бала 5балів 6балів 7балів 8балів 9балів 10балів 11балів 12балів Як...
К-тьучнів,щоскладали Рівень навчальних досягнень 1бал 2бала 3бала 4бала 5балів 6балів 7балів 8балів 9балів 10балів 11балів...
9- Г, історія України ( Манільчук Н.А.) К-тьучнів,що складали Рівень навчальних досягнень 1бал 2бала 3бала 4бала 5балів 6б...
підсумок роботи за 16 17 н.р.

підсумок роботи за 16 17 н.р.

