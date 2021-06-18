Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Списак радова који се објављују у Зборнику радова „Дигитални час“ за школску 2018/2019. годину МАТЕМАТИКА, РАЧУНАРСТВО, ИН...
МАТЕМАТИКА, РАЧУНАРСТВО, ИНФОРМАТИКА И ТЕХНИЧКО ОБРАЗОВАЊЕ Назив рада Име и презиме Примена програмског пакета Math Expert...
МАТЕМАТИКА, РАЧУНАРСТВО, ИНФОРМАТИКА И ТЕХНИЧКО ОБРАЗОВАЊЕ Назив рада Име и презиме Тимски до знања Биљана Калафатић Запис...
МАТЕМАТИКА, РАЧУНАРСТВО, ИНФОРМАТИКА И ТЕХНИЧКО ОБРАЗОВАЊЕ Назив рада Име и презиме Градимо мостове међу генерацијама Слађ...
ДРУШТВЕНЕ НАУКЕ, УМЕТНОСТ И СПОРТ Назив рада Име и презиме УсCLICKнимо с љубављу Никола Бакић Примена технологије проширен...
ДРУШТВЕНЕ НАУКЕ, УМЕТНОСТ И СПОРТ Назив рада Име и презиме Идеологија национализма из перспективе хришћанске религије Марк...
ДРУШТВЕНЕ НАУКЕ, УМЕТНОСТ И СПОРТ Назив рада Име и презиме Дигитална словарица Гордана Рацков Посленичке песме - Да те пит...
ДРУШТВЕНЕ НАУКЕ, УМЕТНОСТ И СПОРТ Назив рада Име и презиме Дигитална бајка Јелена Трошић Квизом до знања - 3. разред - Све...
ДРУШТВЕНЕ НАУКЕ, УМЕТНОСТ И СПОРТ Назив рада Име и презиме Краљевина Србија -међународно признање Далиборка Марић Дан захв...
ПРИРОДНЕ НАУКЕ Назив рада Име и презиме Ератостенов експеримент Јелена Палинкаш, Татјана Милановић Заплатић, Владимир Миха...
ПРИРОДНЕ НАУКЕ Назив рада Име и презиме Природа Ива Љубисављевић Кајгановић Чуло слуха и равнотеже Владана Михајловић Веб ...
ПРИРОДНЕ НАУКЕ Назив рада Име и презиме Водоземци Јасмина Лазаревић-Ристовски Обрадиве површине Марина Јовановић Живо или ...
ПРИРОДНЕ НАУКЕ Назив рада Име и презиме Животиње у окружењу Љиљана Ковачевић Наша околина - наше здравље Анђела Стевановић...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
34 views
Jun. 18, 2021

Spisak radova zbornik digitalni cas 2018 19 za sajt

списак

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Spisak radova zbornik digitalni cas 2018 19 za sajt

  1. 1. Списак радова који се објављују у Зборнику радова „Дигитални час“ за школску 2018/2019. годину МАТЕМАТИКА, РАЧУНАРСТВО, ИНФОРМАТИКА И ТЕХНИЧКО ОБРАЗОВАЊЕ Назив рада Име и презиме НЗС Пројекат Мирјана Рашић Митић Примена обима круга у егзактном решавању проблема у физици и астрономији Немања Мицић, Невена Марков Рад са мултимедијом Слађана Маченовски Програмирање за све Јасна Танасковић Скенирај и другове анимирај Далибор Тодоровић ИКТом од слике до пословне прилике Драгана Марић Перуничић За оно што желим – вредно штедим Жељка Бојић QR кодом до знања Данијел Николић Памук је у моди Смиљана Новаков Геометрија у проширеној стварности Аница Тричковић Израда пројекта "Безбедност на интернету" Јован Ђорђевић Троцифрени бројеви Дијана Јовановић Сабирање и одузимање кроз игру Ружица Стојановић Ђорђевић Вики школарац Сања Јечменица Креативна математика Маја Момировић, Лела Петровић мБот-ом од куће до школе Бојан Видојевић Направимо видео игрицу, прошетајмо корњачу Александра Куч, Милош Пантовић Примена процената Јелена Кенић На веб изађи и знање пронађи Горан Антонијевић Пронађи прави пут Ивана Поповић Четвороугао у органској башти Јелена Вукобрат Употреба 3Д штампача у настави Милан Протић Република Србија МИНИСТАРСТВО ТРГОВИНЕ, ТУРИЗМА И ТЕЛЕКОМУНИКАЦИЈА Немањина 22-26 Б е о г р а д
  2. 2. МАТЕМАТИКА, РАЧУНАРСТВО, ИНФОРМАТИКА И ТЕХНИЧКО ОБРАЗОВАЊЕ Назив рада Име и презиме Примена програмског пакета Math Expert у настави математике Богдан Ђурић Kano computer and motion hand controller sensor kit у епизоди ипак се окреће Ивана Вучинић Степенице успеха Стевица Јанковић Тематски дан Љиљана Младеновић, Ива Љубисављевић Кајгановић Природни ресурси на Земљи у корелацији са 3D моделима Андријана Стефановић Мајнкрафт програмирање Горан Гојков Динамична математика Мирјана Кокерић Трејлер за књигу Никола Јовчић, Слађана Галушка Коришћење QR кодова у настави Марија Илић, Милена Радосављевић, Оливера Рашић Магично одузимање Душан Живадиновић, Бојана Милосављевић, Марија Марјановић, Данијела Андрејић, Јелена Марковић Троугао и кружница у дигиталном свету Ивана Радошевић SEE - Eратостенов експеримент Александар Стојковић Алгоритмизација Биљана Веселиновић Основни елементи троугла као инспирација за креативно изражавање уз помоћ технологије Наталија Будински Практична примена механизама и модула у Роботици Ђура Пађан Дигитални час Oсновне аритметичке операције Тесмија Хинић Школа за живот Наталија Диковић ИКТ алати у служби целих бројева Владимир Огризовић Множење целих бројева Гордана Марковић Примена Питагорине теореме у грађевинарству Гордана Станковић ИНТЕРФЕЈС - Управљање периферним јединицама Милкица Костић Златић Леонардо да Винчи- човек испред свог времена Александра Грујић Јанкулоски, Споменка Бакмаз Симулације електричних и електронских кола Драган Крецуљ Рачунарски систем, ИКТ уређаји, Хардвер, Софтвер. Томица Милосављевић Корњача графика, Збир унутрашњи углова у троуглу Владан Обрадовић, Далибор Милосављевић Обрада видео записа у програму Movie Maker Милан Миладиновић Безбедни а на мрежи Радица Радишић Електронски календар Александра Пешић МаТ&ЛаБ - Мистерија броја π Душица Марковић Множење децималних бројева Гордана Ђурковић
  3. 3. МАТЕМАТИКА, РАЧУНАРСТВО, ИНФОРМАТИКА И ТЕХНИЧКО ОБРАЗОВАЊЕ Назив рада Име и презиме Тимски до знања Биљана Калафатић Записивање бројева римским цифрама Ружица Вукелић "Програмиграње" Гордана Милосављевић, Драгана Ђурић Пројектна настава Атила Арпаш Дан јабука Љиљана Младеновић, Снежана Марјановић Математика је скеч кад користимо scratch Милош Бранисављевић Фото конкурс за најбољу фотографију локалног пејзажа Дамјан Коцић Нај мостови света Тања Парезановић, Маријана Мирковић Дигитални час - "Учима кроз квизове знања" Маријана Јурић Пројектни задатак кроз пројектну наставу - Рачунарство Радојица Златић Дигитални час Весна Трифунац Изокренута учионица у настави техничког и информатичког образовања Милан Николић, Барбара Јовчић „Утврђивање градива применом информационо- комуникационих технологија“ Марина Лакчевић Неједначине облика a+x<b, x-a<b, a-x<b у скупу Z Душан Лукић Конкурсни рад Пајтон Корњача графика Синиша Станивук Координатни систем на карти света Данијела Коцић Саобраћајна сигнализација Снежана Ђурић Ортогонална пројекција у дигиталној учионици- корак по корак Мирјана Јечменица Дигитална електроника Виолета Марковић Безбедност на интернету Валентина Стоиљковић Scratch - радно окружење, ликови, позадина Ана Пантовић Од Здраво свете до првог алгоритма Милош Арсић, Јасмина Добрић, Јелена Хаџи-Пурић Визуелно програмирање - Скреч Јосип Лукић Дигитални час Немања Милошевић Google упитник = срећан ученик Ненад Пантић Занимљива математика Владица Тошић, Гордана Стаменковић Врсте бројева Драгана Коризма И брзина је знање Милева Глишић, Драгана Лечић Претраживање интернета, одабир резултата и преузимање садржаја Бранкица Петковић, Ивана Анђелковић Операције са скуповима УНИЈА и ПРЕСЕК Милијана Ковачевић Цртање у програму за обраду текста Драгана Лалић Техничка средства у пољопривреди Предраг Великинац
  4. 4. МАТЕМАТИКА, РАЧУНАРСТВО, ИНФОРМАТИКА И ТЕХНИЧКО ОБРАЗОВАЊЕ Назив рада Име и презиме Градимо мостове међу генерацијама Слађана Арнаутовић, Владан Арнаутовић Римске цифре Љиљана Соколовић Гледам и учим Ана Стеванетић Дигитални час Славица Дилпарић Реалан и виртуелан свет Сања Бакић Сабирање одузимање ,множење и дељење вишецифрених бројева Оливера Петковић Улога, значај и историјски развој саобраћаја Горан Илић Шабац Весна Кулић, Драгана Максимовић Дигитални час- Приступ светској рачунарској мрежи - YouTube Славица Никић Трапез Драгица Мишић Питагорина теорема Александар Аврамовић, Марија Аврамовић Прости и сложени бројеви Јелена Трипковић ДРУШТВЕНЕ НАУКЕ, УМЕТНОСТ И СПОРТ Назив рада Име и презиме Не љути се, Вуче Биљана Веселиновић, Елена Стојановић Историјски извори Јелена Лилић В.А.Моцарт-чудо од детета Миљана Ранђеловић Српски рјечник Олгица Спасојевић Шљива Наташа Стојановић Савремени приказ најстаријих инструмената Милица Вељковић Употреба информационо - комуникационих технологија у циљу унапређивања ученичких компетенција Гордана Јаневска, Марко Тодоровић Од илузије до перспективе - Анаглиф фотографија Татјана Росић Примена одложеног снимка (video delay апликације) у реализацији програмских садржаја физичког и здравственог васпитања Маниша Вукмировић Њутнови закони на српском језику Јелена Бизетић-Маљковић, Иван Мицкић Примена ИКТ у настави историје Урош Миливојевић Мултимедијални мост Београд–Париз Блаженка Тривунчић Блискост далеких предела Ивана Ковачевић
  5. 5. ДРУШТВЕНЕ НАУКЕ, УМЕТНОСТ И СПОРТ Назив рада Име и презиме УсCLICKнимо с љубављу Никола Бакић Примена технологије проширене реалности на часу обраде песме модела „Ми идемо преко поља” Урош Симић Доситејева путовања кроз векове Александра Станковић Да ли нас то наше очи варају? Ивана Миросављевић Новозаветни списи Сања Николић The Planet speaks English! Марјан Миланов Француски језик уз нове технологије Ивана Костадинов, мр Градимирка Поповић Реално дигитална екскурзија Драгана Мишић Дијалекатско богатство језика Марина Панић Дигитални свет калиграфије Драгана Мишић ИКТ у настави Музичке културе Марија Стошић, Наташа Богдановић Дигитални час - Црвенкапа Татјана Рељић Традиција у модерном Марија Зец Виртуелна шетња средњовековним манастирима Душан Новаков Срце Војводине Валентина Мујичић Речи страног порекла и интернационализми у словачком језику Весна Камањ Стазама Доситеја Ивана Читлучанин, Мирјана Бурсаћ, Зоран Гатало Лимени дувачи Марија Филиповић Упознајмо Лондон Маја Хаџић, Славица Митровић, Светлана Јока Мултимедијални приказ бечких класичара Милена Павловић, Ружица Шмелцеровић, Исидора Банковић Виртуелно приповедање (Примена и комбиновање дигиталних алата у настави српског језика). Слађана Лалић, Јелена Пантић Мали принц и ја - пријатељи у стварном и дигиталном свету Јасмина Стоисављевић Dealing with teenage problems - Making a movie about bullying Љиљана Цветковић Stories Behind Traditions Драгана Виденов Прича о кмету Симану Гордана Милачић Праисторија Милан Јовановић Употреба једнојезичних онлајн речника у настави страног језика Јелена Радишић, Ивана Стелкић, Јелена Ивковић Поновно откривање историјских корена да бисмо боље разумели садашњост Марина Станојловић Мирчић
  6. 6. ДРУШТВЕНЕ НАУКЕ, УМЕТНОСТ И СПОРТ Назив рада Име и презиме Идеологија национализма из перспективе хришћанске религије Марко Младеновић Употреба великог слова у WORD документу Сања Цвејић, Сузана Кнежевић Да ли би волео да будеш морепловац у време географских открића? Вера Исаиловић Јесен, временске прилике Александра Јованић, Милан, Митић Ђулијета од Капулета и Ромео дел Монтаги Снежана Крстић Томић, Далибор Тодоровић Људска права Гордана Милачић Филм некад и сад Марјан Михајловић Мали Принц - Антоан де Сент Егзипери Сена Вукотић, Филип Вукотић Вечером у Милы Олгица Филиповић Огледни час Биљана Петровић Бесконачно у коначном Наташа Живков Стојков, Драгана Николин Вила зида град, митолошка песма Весна Станојевић Династија Немањића Марија Алексић, Даница Јегдић Мркшић Класична прича у новом оделу Јелена Ћетковић, Весна Андрејевић Ако си youtuber, буди инфлуенсер Марија Симић, Славица Ћирић Дигитални час - развој инструмената Тимица Брадић Марко Краљевић у нашој народној књижевности Марија Петровић Обрада песме применом рачунара на часу музичке културе Јелена и Слободан Блажин Најчешће правописне и граматичке грешке Јелена Игњатовић Уметност и илузије Милица Војводић, Данијела Бауцал У сусрет Савиндану са Андрићевцима из Бањалуке Весна Тутуновић, Александра Ивезић Прометеј Мирјана Шереметов, Владимир Шереметов, Борис Петронић У дигиталној учионици Славица Ристовић Саобраћајац Гордана Јовановић Наступила Весна Радмила Лабан, Јелена Арнаутовић, Радмила Видовић Поток тече ток, ток, ток Емина Златар О животу Светог Саве Драгана Дејановић Ковачевић
  7. 7. ДРУШТВЕНЕ НАУКЕ, УМЕТНОСТ И СПОРТ Назив рада Име и презиме Дигитална словарица Гордана Рацков Посленичке песме - Да те питам на Гуглу Вишеслава Налчић, Ђурђица Јовановић Рекламирај ме Мирјана Шеша Скупови инструмената Зорица Стојић, Диана Павловић Српска историја у 21. веку Марија Давидовић Моја омиљена апликација - врсте речи Наташа Миљановић Планирам да будем здрав и леп Снежана Минић, Бобан Тошић Језичка култура: Знамо о Светом Сави Ирена Кековић Утицај пластике на окружење Марина Станојловић Мирчић 100 година од пробоја Солунског фронта и завршетка Првог светског рата Весна Радојевић Зашто је време драгоцено? Сузана Секулић Вук Стефановић Караџић Милијана Станковић, Маја Петровић Припрема за Дигитални час - српски језик Луна Градиншћак, Симонида Ђорђевић Hoteles y turismo rural Миле Сајчић Педагошка радионица: Learning to resolve conflicts through Simple tenses systematization Верица Бешевић Драгана Караклајић Тематски дан "Другарство" Ивана Милошевић Улога технологије у популарној музици XX века – диџејинг у настави Мила Ђачић Научи и знај, друг није мета и крај! Љиљана Соколовић, Жаклина Станојевић, Биљана Јелић, Јелена Бабић, Славица Јовановић, Јелица Пантић Обавештења на огласној табли Данијела Грујић, Биљана Барловац Праведни Јосиф у дигиталном свету Марко Јоргић, Михајло Живковић Европски дан језика Александар Јовић Црква љубави Милош Петровић, Илија Митровић Примена ИКТ-а у проблемској настави кроз интерактивно учење језичких феномена Амела Малићевић Части речи Олгица Филиповић Час духовности у дигиталном свету Ирена Станић, Светлана Николић Глаголи Драгана Драча Стари занати Анђелка Петровић
  8. 8. ДРУШТВЕНЕ НАУКЕ, УМЕТНОСТ И СПОРТ Назив рада Име и презиме Дигитална бајка Јелена Трошић Квизом до знања - 3. разред - Све врви од живота , 6. час Стефан Ранчић Падежи у изокренутој учионици Мирјана Марковић, Драгана Цукић Бела и жута девојчица Радмила Мијаиловић Народна традиција Драгана Милићевић O праисторији на други начин Славиша Јеремић Божић Ивана Петричић, Данијела Прелевић, Татјана Станимировић Књижевност на длану Данијела Драган Васкрс Сања Младеновић,Зорица Стевановић, Новак Поповић Грађење (творба) речи, утврђивање Божана Грбић Употреба ИКТ-а у настави почетног читања и писања комплексним поступком Снежана Влајковац Пасив-дигитални час Слађана Екмечић TOWNS AND CITIES Марина Голубовић Ристић Los indios Анела Милин Припрепма за штампано слово Ј - ИНТЕРАКТИВНИ БУКВАР Снежана Марковић Дигитални уџбеник музичке културе - дигиртална настава Слађана Ђокић Употреба паметних мобилних телефона у извођењу и праћењу Верске наставе Милан Марковић Новогодишњи квиз Јелена Ђурић, Ана Крунић Басна - Лав и миш Љиљана Ковачевић Дигитални час - Врсте речи и служба речи у реченици - вежбање и понављање Слађан Ђуса Петровић Roald Dahl - Life and works Милица Војводић Употреба ИКТ у настави српског језика код обраде текста Биљана Јевтић Три прасета Весна Ристовић Кроз васиону и векове, Милутин Миланковић Ања Ђорђевић Гласови и штампана слова Х х и Ж ж Зорица Алексић Улични продавци хране Слађана Димчић Шаренорепа Милан Илић Угледни час "Музички квиз" Ивана Манојловић Skype час са ученицима из Русије Милена Војиновић Припрема за штампано слово латинице Т t Снежана Марковић
  9. 9. ДРУШТВЕНЕ НАУКЕ, УМЕТНОСТ И СПОРТ Назив рада Име и презиме Краљевина Србија -међународно признање Далиборка Марић Дан захвалности (Thanksgiving day) Весна Керкез Грбић ,Више од игре' Миљана Ристић Учимо из енглеског језика, уводни час први разред Биљана Ђорђевић, Ана Мићић Kамен, Сергеј Михалков Јелена Бабић Life in Britain Александра Рољевић Посланица игуману Спиридону Свети Сава Татјана Крповић , Слађана Ђокић , Слободанка Јојић Фонетика 2018 Миле Радовановић Српске земље у доба Османлијских освајања Весна Митровић Пантић Женски ликови у роману "Поп Ћира и поп Спира" Стевана Сремца Ивана Кекерић World around you Милица Андоновић Landeskunde- die Schweiz Александра Гајачки Писмо Љиљана Копривица Церовић, Катарина Московљевић Краљево средином XIX и почетком XX века Миленко Ђурић Албум из Великог рата Ана Стражмештеров Aустралија Ана Мићић, Биљана Ђорђевић Музика првобитне заједнице Милан Вујисић Обрада наставне јединице "Култура и свакодневни живот у старој Грчкој" уз коришћење ИКТ у настави историје Милош Милутиновић ,,Научи се, човече!'' друштвена игра у књижевности Ана Јовановић Свети Сава Лидија Вељковић ,Све је боље удвоје' Маријана Петровић Обнављање садашњих глаголских времена уз помоћ паметних телефона Тијана Стојановић Дигитални час-гудачки инструменти Тања Ристић Свето Писмо и Свето Предање Милош Станојевић Бројеви Лидија Вељковић Стари Вујадин - народна епска песма Лидија Вељковић Друг другу Марина Праизовић Дигитални час - "Кнежева вечера" Јелена Вукадиновић Скајп са Русима** Бојана Тубић
  10. 10. ПРИРОДНЕ НАУКЕ Назив рада Име и презиме Ератостенов експеримент Јелена Палинкаш, Татјана Милановић Заплатић, Владимир Михаиловић, Немања Гмизић Сунчева пећница- Мит или истина Ђурђица Стојковић Мешовито учење у настави природе и друштва Душан Станковић VII1 у свемиру Јелена Радовановић, Владан Младеновић Биолошка изложба - Разноврсност птица Вујадин Здравковић Сачувајмо биодиверзитет Jелена Тошић Пројекат "Мирисна башта" Јелена Лисинац, Весна Стојановић, Славка Чичковић, Драгана Цукић Елементарне непогоде Данијела Жупањац, Ивица Жупањац Augmented reality (проширена стварност) у настави хемије Саша Којадиновић Ухвати корак! Драган Раковић, Милан Петровић, Сава Илић Миграције-сеобе Савица Ђурђевић Систем жлезда са унутрашњим лучењем Сања Парезановић Воде Србије Весна Лазаревић, Данка Пајић Дигитална мапа Београда Марија Ђурић Путовање у прошлост помоћу мобилних телефона Невена Перић Равнотежа полуге кроз игру Татјана Милованов Миленковић Чудесна шума - Арландија Јованка Игњатовић Физиологија репродукције* Слађан Станковић, Наташа Стојановић Национални паркови у Србији* Лела Петровић Чулни систем органа - чуло вида Биљана Ускоковић Брковић Централни нервни систем - мозак Сузана Симић Добрић Лепо је путовати Србијом Јелена Геић, Љиљана Лазаревић „Прича о Николи Тесли, која и данас обасјава свет“ Наташа Милинковић, Слађана Максимовић, Даница Миленковић Уђите у дигиталну лабораторију Биљана Живковић Стопама прошлости нашег завичаја Александра Филиповић, Звонимирка Јовичић Мерење времена часовником - дигитални час Јасмина Стојановић
  11. 11. ПРИРОДНЕ НАУКЕ Назив рада Име и презиме Природа Ива Љубисављевић Кајгановић Чуло слуха и равнотеже Владана Михајловић Веб алати у настави географије Алекса Попадић, Биљана Барловац, Вита Јаковљевић Тајне Јастребца Оливера Коларић Техно - еко школа Слађана Јовић, Јелена Цветковић Наших десет еколошких заповести Данијела Стефановић, Љиљана Андрић Мисли више о отпаду да не завршимо на њему Биљана Поповић Дигитална географија - више од игре Отто Чорба , Никола Роговић Здрава исхрана и унос воде. Енергетски напици. Весна Милетић, Андреј Трифковић Географија у функцији будућег занимања Јелена Томић, Слађана Маченовски Разноврсност гмизаваца. Изумрли гмизавци Весна Милетић, Андреј Трифковић Географски турнир Тања Парезановић Угледни час у корелацији хемија-српски језик Александра и Нада Стојадиновић и Вулићевић Фактори угрожавања и значај заштите животиња Неркеса Дрековић Мој Зрењанин Ивана Вуков, Милица Кирћански, Оливера Урошев Палалић Скенирај код у акцију крени. Решење је потребно природи, теби и мени. Весна Миљковић, Јованка Игњатовић Примена MICRO:BIT рачунара у настави физике Светлана Николић, Мирјана Петровић Обољења органа за циркулацију Весна Јеремић Биљке Наташа Симуновић Обележја државе Биљана Барловац , Кристина Влајић Лабораторија у апликацији Јасмина Алексић Поље ветрењача Татјана Романов Дивље животиње Слађана Стојадиновић Здрава исхрана Ивана Плешинац Успон и пад државе Немањића Милош Баковић Don't be cruel, Cruella Љиљана Антонић, Снежана Тодоровић Основна својства земљишта Александра Стајић
  12. 12. ПРИРОДНЕ НАУКЕ Назив рада Име и презиме Водоземци Јасмина Лазаревић-Ристовски Обрадиве површине Марина Јовановић Живо или не? Гордана Миловић Примена милтимедијалног садржаја Зелени пакет у настави биологије Весна Миленовић Југозападна Азија кроз слику, реч и забаву Немања Томић Градитељство Подунавских Шваба Татјана Ковачев Да ли су атоми битни? Слађана Вукомановић, Вера Маринковић, Биљана Живковић Вулканизам и земљотреси Иван Цветковић Кретање у времену Сања Перић Популација, животна заједница и еколошка ниша Биљана Вујашевић Игра и анимација у настави природе и друштва Милица Плашић Дигитални час из природе и друштва Јадранка Мацура Гравитација свуда око нас Александар Степановић Твоје тело Мирјана Беговић Игром до знања Јелена Видић, Александар Давидовић Синергија ИКТ доступних алата у настави физике Никола Стевановић Рециклажа Лидија Виденовић, Слађана Доброта, Наташа Белић Рељеф Србије Милена Николић-Лазаревић Детективи на делу Ана Петров Водена станишта Мирјана Мркоњић Правила понашања у саобраћају Тања Марковић Сунце и Сунчев систем Јадранкас Ђокић Шареница Марија Тошић, Дана Новаковић, Стана Курћубић Празници – дани радости и одмора Тања Николић Оријентација у завичају Саша Балаћ, Јован Коцевски Кретање у простору Бојана Балаћ, Даница Коцевска Цвет, царство биљака - Дигитални час Стеван Дачић Приказ Немачке преко ИКТ алата кроз игру Љиљана Ђурковић Интернет лабораторија Наташа Ђорђевић Паовић Пажљивкове авантуре Бранислава Цуцић Топалов Станиште и животна заједница Данијела Милијић Општа и медицинска употреба метала и неметала Данијела Томић Давидова породица Љубица Павловић
  13. 13. ПРИРОДНЕ НАУКЕ Назив рада Име и презиме Животиње у окружењу Љиљана Ковачевић Наша околина - наше здравље Анђела Стевановић Квиз у настави Јан Фунћик, Бојана Савић Азија Владимир Полић , Биљана Ђорђевић Планини у походе (пројектна настава) Софија Ристовић Утицај музике на нервни систем Јелена Бибин Мерење кроз векове Виолета Цветковић, Марија Стошић Митровић Први српски устанак Илија Тасић Кератин Данијела Девић Кунчак Славољуб Тоскић Таблице правилне исхране Весна Јеремић, Јелена Радовановић Светски дан животиња Драгица Болманац Пројектна настава из биологије Душица Станојевић Азија у слици и речи Силвија Божиновска Жива бића у мојој околини Беба Угреновић Додирни хемију! Сандра Радовановић, Јелена Дробњаковић Витамини Катарина Арсић Животиње-разноврсност, истраживач на настави Снежана Вељковић Дигитални час за предмет свет око нас Слађана Дамевић Mузикотерапија- угледни час музичке културе и биологије Душица Станојевић, Слободан Сретеновић Термоминералне воде Србије Лидија Бјелица

×