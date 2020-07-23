Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTRODUCTION It is derived from the Latin word gutta, meaning "a drop" (of liquid). Earlier it was believed that an acute ...
GOUT “The disease of kings" or “Rich man's disease".
The King of Pain • Benjamin Franklin • Thomas Jefferson • Sir Isaac Newton • Charles Darwin 4
 According to Brunner & Suddarth’s Text book of Medical –Surgical Nursing, gout is “A heterogeneous group of conditions r...
INCIDENCE • Prevalence is reported to be about 2%. • Gout occurs more frequently in men than women over 40yrs M:F= (9:1) •...
ETIOLOGY Classification causes of Gout Primary Gout Secondary Gout 10
Contd… Or causes may be discusses as : • Endogenous cause • Exogenous cause 13
Endogenous cause Body build (associated with obesity) Cell breakdown (multiple myeloma, leukemia's, lymphomas, psoriasis F...
Exogenous Dietary purines (liver, red meat, beans, peas, lentils) Alcohol Drugs (thiazides & loop diuretics, low dose sali...
16 PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
 Synovial fluid is a poor solvent for monosodium urate than plasma, urates in the joint fluid become supersaturated more ...
increased purine synthesis, decreased renal excretion A high dietary intake of purine, alcohol intake Increase uric acid i...
Acute gouty arthritis  Severe pain, tenderness, warmth, redness and swelling .  Acute Gout attacks- needle-like pains on...
Cont… • Insteps - ankles, heels, knees, wrists, fingers, and elbows. • Commonly the first attacks - at night. • Systemic s...
INTERVAL GOUT • Complete remission of symptoms, • most patients experience a second attack from six months to two years la...
CHRONIC GOUT • Stage of Gout - reached after many years. Hard or gritty (tophaceous) deposits - joint and tendons. • Chron...
CHRONIC GOUT • Visible "tophi," deposits of monosodium urate -cartilage, synovial membranes, tendons, and soft tissues, af...
Diagnostic Test Medical History and Physical Examination Test to measure levels of uric acid in blood 30
Diagnostic Test con’t Test to measure levels of uric acid in urine Extremity X-ray 31
Diagnostic Test con’t Joint fluid analysis 32
Medical treatment 33
For acute gout ii.Colchicine: Lower the deposition of uric acid & interferes with leukocyte infiltration, thus reducing in...
For chronic gout Probenecid: uricosuric agent; inhibits renal reabsorption of urates & increases the urinary excretion of ...
Surgical Treatment • If gout symptom have occurred off and on without treatment, uric acid crystals may have built up in t...
Surgical Treatment con’t This tophi can cause infection pain, pressure, and deformed joints. Surgery will recommend by doi...
Complication Recurrent gout Advanced gout Kidney damage Joint damage Tophi Kidney stone 38
NURSING CARE PLAN Nursing Diagnosis: Acute pain related to swelling joints Nursing Intervention: •The pain should be asses...
NURSING CARE PLAN con’t Nursing Diagnosis: Activity Intolerance related to pain Nursing Intervention: •Evaluate or continu...
NURSING CARE PLAN con’t Nursing Diagnosis: Hyperthermia related to inflammatory process Nursing Intervention: •Monitor vit...
Health Education Eats enough carbohydrate Avoid or Limit alcohol consumption Limit meat and seafood intake Avoid fatty foo...
ANY QUESTIONS? 43
