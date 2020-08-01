COVID-19 Update (International): July 31, 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. International International: 1
  2. 2. Italy 252,479 35,479 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Italy projection as of 2020-07-31 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 200 400 600 800 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 247,158 (382) -- Deaths: 35,132 (3) -- Case Mortality: 14.2% -- Daily Change: +3.0% Cases, -6.2% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 2
  3. 3. Spain 325,653 28,752 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Spain projection as of 2020-07-31 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 250 500 750 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 285,430 (2,789) -- Deaths: 28,752 (0) -- Case Mortality: 10.1% -- Daily Change: +6.3% Cases, +0.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 3
  4. 4. Portugal 58,020 1,869 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Portugal projection as of 2020-07-31 0 200 400 600 800 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 50,868 (255) -- Deaths: 1,727 (2) -- Case Mortality: 3.4% -- Daily Change: -2.7% Cases, -2.8% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 4
  5. 5. France 241,566 30,642 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths France projection as of 2020-07-31 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 250 500 750 1,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 222,469 (1,392) -- Deaths: 30,241 (15) -- Case Mortality: 13.6% -- Daily Change: +2.7% Cases, -6.7% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 5
  6. 6. Germany 221,583 9,263 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Germany projection as of 2020-07-31 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 0 100 200 300 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 209,535 (989) -- Deaths: 9,144 (9) -- Case Mortality: 4.4% -- Daily Change: +5.1% Cases, +3.6% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 6
  7. 7. Switzerland 37,784 2,002 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Switzerland projection as of 2020-07-31 0 250 500 750 1,000 1,250 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 35,022 (220) -- Deaths: 1,980 (1) -- Case Mortality: 5.7% -- Daily Change: +5.0% Cases, +2.6% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 7
  8. 8. Austria 24,090 728 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Austria projection as of 2020-07-31 0 200 400 600 800 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 20,955 (105) -- Deaths: 718 (2) -- Case Mortality: 3.4% -- Daily Change: +1.0% Cases, +14.7% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 8
  9. 9. Sweden 87,412 6,131 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Sweden projection as of 2020-07-31 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 30 60 90 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 80,100 (318) -- Deaths: 5,739 (9) -- Case Mortality: 7.2% -- Daily Change: -2.2% Cases, -3.9% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 9
  10. 10. Netherlands 57,881 6,212 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Netherlands projection as of 2020-07-31 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 54,249 (354) -- Deaths: 6,178 (0) -- Case Mortality: 11.4% -- Daily Change: +6.4% Cases, +14.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 10
  11. 11. United Kingdom 321,740 48,305 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths United Kingdom projection as of 2020-07-31 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 250 500 750 1,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 303,910 (847) -- Deaths: 46,084 (38) -- Case Mortality: 15.2% -- Daily Change: +0.8% Cases, -0.8% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 11
  12. 12. Iceland 1,893 10 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Iceland projection as of 2020-07-31 0 20 40 60 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,872 (11) -- Deaths: 10 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.5% -- Daily Change: +18.7% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 12
  13. 13. Canada 129,907 9,227 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Canada projection as of 2020-07-31 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 117,677 (320) -- Deaths: 8,974 (12) -- Case Mortality: 7.6% -- Daily Change: +0.1% Cases, -0.3% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 13
  14. 14. Australia 29,295 479 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Australia projection as of 2020-07-31 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 16,903 (605) -- Deaths: 196 (7) -- Case Mortality: 1.2% -- Daily Change: +4.5% Cases, +9.5% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 14
  15. 15. New Zealand 1,583 22 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests New Zealand projection as of 2020-07-31 0 20 40 60 80 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,560 (0) -- Deaths: 22 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.4% -- Daily Change: -5.6% Cases, +0.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 15
  16. 16. China 90,005 4,687 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests China projection as of 2020-07-31 0 2,000 4,000 0 100 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 87,489 (276) -- Deaths: 4,659 (1) -- Case Mortality: 5.3% -- Daily Change: +9.6% Cases, +6.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 16
  17. 17. Taiwan 485 7 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Taiwan projection as of 2020-07-31 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 0.00 0.25 0.50 0.75 1.00 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 467 (0) -- Deaths: 7 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.5% -- Daily Change: +12.2% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 17
  18. 18. South Korea 15,627 325 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests South Korea projection as of 2020-07-31 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 14,305 (36) -- Deaths: 301 (1) -- Case Mortality: 2.1% -- Daily Change: -1.4% Cases, -6.2% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 18
  19. 19. Singapore 60,393 29 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Singapore projection as of 2020-07-31 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 20 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 51,809 (278) -- Deaths: 27 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.1% -- Daily Change: +2.5% Cases, -27.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 19
  20. 20. Japan 57,028 1,039 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Japan projection as of 2020-07-31 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 35,144 (1,762) -- Deaths: 1,007 (6) -- Case Mortality: 2.9% -- Daily Change: +7.7% Cases, +9.7% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 20
  21. 21. South Africa 685,594 25,027 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests South Africa projection as of 2020-07-31 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 200 400 600 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 482,169 (11,046) -- Deaths: 7,812 (315) -- Case Mortality: 1.6% -- Daily Change: -1.6% Cases, +3.9% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 21
  22. 22. Israel 132,389 905 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Israel projection as of 2020-07-31 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 0 25 50 75 100 125 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 70,036 (1,737) -- Deaths: 500 (9) -- Case Mortality: 0.7% -- Daily Change: +1.3% Cases, +1.3% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 22
  23. 23. Turkey 255,177 6,296 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Turkey projection as of 2020-07-31 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 229,891 (967) -- Deaths: 5,674 (15) -- Case Mortality: 2.5% -- Daily Change: +0.1% Cases, -1.1% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 23
  24. 24. Iran 374,101 26,316 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Iran projection as of 2020-07-31 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 0 50 100 150 200 250 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 301,530 (2,621) -- Deaths: 16,569 (226) -- Case Mortality: 5.5% -- Daily Change: +0.8% Cases, +0.9% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 24
  25. 25. Iraq 209,702 9,869 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Iraq projection as of 2020-07-31 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 121,263 (2,963) -- Deaths: 4,671 (68) -- Case Mortality: 3.9% -- Daily Change: +2.4% Cases, -0.6% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 25
  26. 26. Egypt 114,780 7,170 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Egypt projection as of 2020-07-31 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 93,757 (401) -- Deaths: 4,774 (46) -- Case Mortality: 5.1% -- Daily Change: -4.8% Cases, -2.5% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 26
  27. 27. Saudi Arabia 350,760 4,581 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Saudi Arabia projection as of 2020-07-31 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 274,219 (1,629) -- Deaths: 2,842 (26) -- Case Mortality: 1.0% -- Daily Change: -3.1% Cases, -2.3% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 27
  28. 28. Kuwait 86,639 567 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Kuwait projection as of 2020-07-31 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 10 20 30 40 50 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 66,529 (626) -- Deaths: 445 (1) -- Case Mortality: 0.7% -- Daily Change: +1.2% Cases, +2.5% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 28
  29. 29. United Arab Emirates 68,219 378 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests United Arab Emirates projection as of 2020-07-31 0 250 500 750 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 60,223 (302) -- Deaths: 349 (2) -- Case Mortality: 0.6% -- Daily Change: +1.5% Cases, +1.5% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 29
  30. 30. Oman 129,607 1,052 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Oman projection as of 2020-07-31 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 30 60 90 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 79,159 (590) -- Deaths: 421 (9) -- Case Mortality: 0.5% -- Daily Change: -5.5% Cases, +0.9% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 30
  31. 31. Qatar 94,772 222 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Qatar projection as of 2020-07-31 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 25 50 75 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 110,460 (307) -- Deaths: 171 (2) -- Case Mortality: 0.2% -- Daily Change: -3.0% Cases, -1.6% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 31
  32. 32. Bahrain 51,375 259 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Bahrain projection as of 2020-07-31 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 40,755 (444) -- Deaths: 146 (2) -- Case Mortality: 0.4% -- Daily Change: -1.4% Cases, -2.4% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 32
  33. 33. Brazil 4,069,245 139,074 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Brazil projection as of 2020-07-31 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 2,610,102 (57,837) -- Deaths: 91,263 (1,129) -- Case Mortality: 3.5% -- Daily Change: +4.0% Cases, +0.1% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 33
  34. 34. Chile 416,893 17,404 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Chile projection as of 2020-07-31 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 300 600 900 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 353,536 (1,961) -- Deaths: 9,377 (99) -- Case Mortality: 2.7% -- Daily Change: -1.1% Cases, -9.8% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 34
  35. 35. Colombia 540,137 28,822 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Colombia projection as of 2020-07-31 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 250 500 750 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 276,055 (0) -- Deaths: 9,808 (354) -- Case Mortality: 3.6% -- Daily Change: -0.5% Cases, +3.8% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 35
  36. 36. Peru 531,600 49,094 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Peru projection as of 2020-07-31 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 400,683 (0) -- Deaths: 18,816 (0) -- Case Mortality: 4.7% -- Daily Change: +0.4% Cases, +0.9% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 36
  37. 37. Mexico 658,378 75,360 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Mexico projection as of 2020-07-31 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 250 500 750 1,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 416,179 (7,730) -- Deaths: 46,000 (639) -- Case Mortality: 11.1% -- Daily Change: +0.5% Cases, +0.1% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 37
  38. 38. Ukraine 97,921 2,374 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Ukraine projection as of 2020-07-31 0 500 1,000 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 70,300 (1,222) -- Deaths: 1,697 (24) -- Case Mortality: 2.4% -- Daily Change: +2.9% Cases, +1.7% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 38
  39. 39. Russia 1,011,698 19,759 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Russia projection as of 2020-07-31 0 3,000 6,000 9,000 12,000 0 200 400 600 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 832,993 (5,484) -- Deaths: 13,778 (128) -- Case Mortality: 1.7% -- Daily Change: -1.1% Cases, -0.5% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 39
  40. 40. India 3,502,992 78,545 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests India projection as of 2020-07-31 0 20,000 40,000 0 1,000 2,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,634,746 (52,783) -- Deaths: 35,718 (763) -- Case Mortality: 2.2% -- Daily Change: +3.0% Cases, +1.5% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 40
  41. 41. Pakistan 322,690 7,497 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Pakistan projection as of 2020-07-31 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 0 100 200 300 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 277,402 (1,114) -- Deaths: 5,924 (32) -- Case Mortality: 2.1% -- Daily Change: -4.7% Cases, -5.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 International: 41

