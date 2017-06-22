ЧАСТНОЕ ОБРАЗОВАТЕЛЬНОЕ УЧРЕЖДЕНИЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНОГО ПРОФЕССИОНАЛЬНОГО ОБРАЗОВАНИЯ ЦЕНТР ПОВЫШЕНИЯ КВАЛИФИКАЦИИ г. Нижний Но...
ФИО ЛОСКУТОВА СВЕТЛАНА Должность директор и владелец ЧОУ ДПО Центр повышения квалификации "Кадровик Плюс» (г. Нижний Новго...
Раздел 1. Прием на работу. Оформление трудовых отношений Тема 2. Трудовой договор www.kadrovik-plyus.ru Модуль 2. Ведение ...
Тема 2. Трудовой договор. Порядок заключения
Тема 1. Трудовой договор. Порядок заключения
Тест Щелкните кнопку Тест для редактирования этого теста
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Прием на работу. Трудовой договор
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Прием на работу. Трудовой договор

50 views

Published on

Прием на работу. Трудовой договор

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
50
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Прием на работу. Трудовой договор

  1. 1. ЧАСТНОЕ ОБРАЗОВАТЕЛЬНОЕ УЧРЕЖДЕНИЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНОГО ПРОФЕССИОНАЛЬНОГО ОБРАЗОВАНИЯ ЦЕНТР ПОВЫШЕНИЯ КВАЛИФИКАЦИИ г. Нижний Новгород
  2. 2. ФИО ЛОСКУТОВА СВЕТЛАНА Должность директор и владелец ЧОУ ДПО Центр повышения квалификации "Кадровик Плюс» (г. Нижний Новгород) Образование юрист, советник государственной гражданской службы Российской Федерации 3 класса Профессиональный опыт бизнес-тренер, коуч// индивидуальный консультант по правовым вопросам, вопросам управления персоналом, открытия и развития бизнеса, тайм-менеджмента и личной эффективности с 9-летним успешным стажем тренера и более чем 500 Российскими компаниями-клиентами. www.kadrovik-plyus.ru
  3. 3. Раздел 1. Прием на работу. Оформление трудовых отношений Тема 2. Трудовой договор www.kadrovik-plyus.ru Модуль 2. Ведение документации по учету и движению кадров
  4. 4. Тема 2. Трудовой договор. Порядок заключения
  5. 5. Тема 1. Трудовой договор. Порядок заключения
  6. 6. Тест Щелкните кнопку Тест для редактирования этого теста

×