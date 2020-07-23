Pairing for beginneer

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Pairings for beginner Craig Costello 林彥賓 2...
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Elliptic Curve general Weierstrass equatio...
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . r-torsion E[r] = {P ∈ E : [r]P = O} 考慮 E/F...
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Chinese Remainder Theorem Attack Consider ...
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Chinese Remainder Theorem Attack k ≡ k2 = ...
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . embedding degree 一般來說， #E[r] = r2 對於 E[r]，...
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . r-torsion 對於 r-torsion E[r] 設 q = 11 E/Fq ...
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Pairing Types 定義 g1 為一 E[r] subgroup，G1 ∈ ...
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Hasse’s Theorem Frobenius endomorphism: ϕ ...
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Schoof’s Algorithm Defining t to be q+1-#E...
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Projective Space 將 2 維的點映射到 3 維上 (x, y) =>...
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Divisor divisor: 橢圓曲線 E 上由各點組成的線性組合，稱為 div...
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . weil pairing 設 P, Q ∈ E(Fqk [r]), DP, DQ 為...
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . tate pairing 定義 rE(Fqk ) = {[r]P : P ∈ E(F...
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . tate pairing 設 P ∈ E(Fqk )[r] function f 其...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pairing for beginneer

29 views

Published on

suminar of Pairing for beginneer by Craig Costello

Published in: Science
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pairing for beginneer

  1. 1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Pairings for beginner Craig Costello 林彥賓 2020 年 4 月 16 日 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner
  2. 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Elliptic Curve general Weierstrass equation: y2 = x3 + ax + b example: E/F11 : y2 = x3 + 4x + 3(mod11) E(F11) 有一點 (0, 5) E(Fq2 ) 考慮複數，有一點 (2, 5i) 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner
  3. 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . r-torsion E[r] = {P ∈ E : [r]P = O} 考慮 E/F101 : y2 = x3 + x + 1， group order(點總和) 為 105 = 3 * 5 * 7，P 點 (47, 12) 在上， 以此為 base field 可以分出 order 為 {1, 3, 5, 7, 15, 21, 35, 105} 的 subgroup。找出 subgroup 中 order 為 3 的點 1 105 / 3 = 35 2 算 [35]*(47,12) 得到新點 (28, 8) (mod 101) (28,8) 被稱為在 3-torsion 任何點乘上 order 結果為 O，所以 3-torsion 剛好有 3 點 (乘到 3 就歸 0 循環) 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner
  4. 4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Chinese Remainder Theorem Attack Consider E/F1021 : y2 = x3 + 905x + 100 group order #E(Fq) = 966 = 2 ·3 ·7 ·23 generator P = (1006, 416) P2 = [966/2]P = [483](1006, 416) = (174, 0) Q2 = [483](612, 827) = (174, 0) Q2 = [k2]P2 => k2 = 1 同理算出 k3 = 3, k7 = 1, k23 = 20 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner
  5. 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Chinese Remainder Theorem Attack k ≡ k2 = 1 (mod 2) k ≡ k3 = 0 (mod 3) k ≡ k7 = 1 (mod 7) k ≡ k23 = 20 (mod 23) k = 687 Q = [687]P 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner
  6. 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . embedding degree 一般來說， #E[r] = r2 對於 E[r]，我們可以找到最小正整數 k 滿足 r|qk − 1， 若 r|#E(Fq)， 則可以這個 group 為基礎，擴張出其他 E[r] 的點屬於 E(Fqk )E(Fq) 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner
  7. 7. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . r-torsion 對於 r-torsion E[r] 設 q = 11 E/Fq : y2 = x3 + 4 已知 E(Fq) 有 12 個點 設 r = 3, 則 (0, 2), (0, 9) O 在 3-torsion 中 但定義 Fq2 = Fq(u), u2 + 1 = 0 後可以推廣出另外 3 群 {(2i+7, 10i), (2i+7, i)} {(8, i), (8, 10i)} {(9i + 7, i), (9i + 7, 10i)} 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner
  8. 8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Pairing Types 定義 g1 為一 E[r] subgroup，G1 ∈ g1, G2 ∈ g2 e : G1 × G2 → GT type 1: G1 = G2 = g1 type 2: g2 為另一 E[r] subgroup 且有有效率的映射得到 ϕ : G2 → G1 DDH 變簡單，可以檢查 e(ϕ(aP), bP) = e(ϕ(P), cP) 是否成 立 type 3:g2 為另一 E[r] subgroup 且沒有有效率的映射得到 ϕ : G2 → G1 type 4: G2 in whole r-torsion 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner
  9. 9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Hasse’s Theorem Frobenius endomorphism: ϕ : (x, y) → (xq , yq ) Fermat’s little theorem: xp ≡ xmodp so ϕ(P) = P, ϕ(P)−P = 0, so(ϕ−1)(P) = 0 P ∈ ker(ϕ−1) #E(Fq) = #ker(ϕ−1) = deg(ϕ−1) By Theorem |deg(ϕ−1)−deg(ϕ)−deg(1)| ≤ 2 √ deg(ϕ)deg(1) But deg(ϕ−1) = #E(Fq), deg(ϕ) = p, deg(1) = 1 |#E(Fq)−p−1| ≤ 2 √ p 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner
  10. 10. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Schoof’s Algorithm Defining t to be q+1-#E(Fq) Computing the value of t mod N where N>4 √ q Compute t mod l for l a small prime We choose S = {l1, l2, ..., lr} to be a set of distinct primes such that ∏ li = N > 4 √ q given t mod li for all li ∈ S Chinese remainder theorem allows us to compute t (mod N) 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner
  11. 11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Projective Space 將 2 維的點映射到 3 維上 (x, y) => (x, y, 1) 定義無窮原點 O 為 (0, 1, 0)，從 3 維映射回 2 維則是 (x, y, z) => (x/z, y/z) 以此對於 E : y2 = x3 + ax + b，設 x = X/Z, y = Y/Z，可以寫為 E : Y2 Z = X3 + aXZ2 + bZ3 (根據不同的 x = X/Zi, y = Y/Zj 與無窮遠點的位置會有不同的 表示法) 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner
  12. 12. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Divisor divisor: 橢圓曲線 E 上由各點組成的線性組合，稱為 divisor D on E ∑ P∈Zq nP(P) nP ∈ Z function of divisor: X−xZ Z ，將點 P(x, y, 1) 與-P(X, -y, 1) 代入 X - xZ=0，在點 Z=0 有極點且 order 為 2，寫作 (l) = (P) + (-P) - 2(O) 設 l 為 y = ux + v，橢圓曲縣 y2 = x3 + ax2 + b，帶入 x = X/Z 與 y = Y/Z 得到 (uX+vZ Z )2 = (X Z )3 + a(X Z ) + b 可以看出 order 為 3 equivalent: 若有一 function f，使 D1 = D2 + (f)，則稱 D1 與 D2 equivalent，描述為 D1 ∼ D2 degree: 線性組合的係數相加就是該 divisor 的 degree 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner
  13. 13. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . weil pairing 設 P, Q ∈ E(Fqk [r]), DP, DQ 為兩個 divisor 滿足 DP ∼ (P) − (O), DQ ∼ (Q) − (O) DP, DQ 無交集 找到兩個 function f, g 滿足 (f) = r(DP), (g) = r(DQ) 則 weil pairing 表示為 wr(P, Q) = f(DQ) g(DP) 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner
  14. 14. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . tate pairing 定義 rE(Fqk ) = {[r]P : P ∈ E(Fqk )} 我們可以得到 quotient group E(Fqk )/rE(Fqk ) 可以理解該 group 的元素屬於 E(Fqk ) 且 P1 ≡ P2 if and only if P1 − P2 ∈ rE(Fqk ) 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner
  15. 15. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . tate pairing 設 P ∈ E(Fqk )[r] function f 其 divisior 為 (f) = r(P) − r(O) Q ∈ E(Fqk ) 且等價任一 group E(Fqk )/rE(Fqk ) DQ (Q) − (O) 且與 f 不相交 則 tate pairing 表示為 tr(P, Q) = f(DQ) 林彥賓 Pairings for beginner

×