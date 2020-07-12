Oi daskaloi toy genous

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Οι δάσκαλοι του Γένους κεφ.7
Οι δάσκαλοι του γένους Ονομάζονται οι μορφωμένοι Έλληνες που κατά την περίοδο της Τουρκοκρατίας συνέβαλαν με την διδασκαλί...
Φαντάζεστε που θα μπορούσαν να γίνονται τα μαθήματα αυτά; Σε σχολεία, εκκλησίες και δημόσιους χώρους γενικά
Επίσης έγραφαν κείμενα σε Εφημερίδες, επιστολές, περιοδικά και εφημερίδες Ποιοι θα βοηθούσαν στην εκτύπωσή τους. Συνήθως β...
Περιοχές όπου λειτούργησαν ελληνικά σχολεία
Με το έργο τους βοήθησαν την ίδρυση σχολείων και την τόνωση της ελληνικής παιδείας.
Καθώς αυτοί οι άνθρωποι ήρθαν σε επαφή με λόγιους του εξωτερικού επηρεάστηκαν από τις ιδέες του διαφωτισμού και τις ιδέες ...
Γεννήθηκε ίσως στην Κωνσταντινούπολη, όπου έμαθε τα πρώτα γράμματα, και έζησε στο Βουκουρέστι. Κατέλαβε υψηλά δικαστικά αξ...
Ο Ευγένιος Βούλγαρης δίδαξε στην Αθωνιάδα σχολή που βρισκόταν στη Μονή Βατοπεδίου. Δίδαξε φιλοσοφία και μαθηματικά
Ο συγγραφέα της «Ελληνικής Νομαρχίας» παραμένει μέχρι σήμερα ένας αξεδιάλυτος γρίφος. Ο πλήρης τίτλος του έργου είναι «Ανω...
Παράθεμα 1 1. «Σύμβαση μαθητείας, 16 Ιουνίου 1560. Μέσα σε σπίτι της Αγίας Τριάδας της Παραλλείου ο κυρ Ιωαννίκιος ο ιερομ...
Παράθεμα 2 3. Ο Κοσμάς ο Αιτωλός απευθύνεται προς τους γονείς «Και εσείς, γονείς, να παιδεύετε τα παιδιά σας εις τα χριστι...
