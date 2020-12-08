Важност читања

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ko redovno čita knjige, svakoga dana nauči nešto novo. Možete izgubiti posao, imovinu, novac, čak i fizičko zdravlje, ali ...
 Ljudi koji tokom čitavog života redovno čitaju, imaju razvijenije mentalne sposobnosti i bolje pamćenje u svim životnim ...
 Čitanje nas čini boljom osobom  čitanje knjiga budi osećaje brige i empatije prema drugima.  Bolje razumemo druge jer ...
 Dok čitamo zanimljivu knjigu, fokusirani smo isključivo na priču, dok sve oko nas kao da ne postoji. Dovoljno je da čita...
Mnogi stručnjaci savjetuju da pre odlaska u krevet treba smiriti telo ali i misli. Čitanje je odličan način za to, ako knj...
 svega 6 minuta čitanja zanimljivog štiva smanjuje nivo stresa za nevjerovatnih 68%.
Oni koji redovno čitaju su zadovoljniji svojim životom, sretniji su i imaju više samopoštovanja. Čitanje nam može olakšati...
Ukoliko volimo slavne ličnosti, umetnike, sportiste, naučnike, nema boljeg načina da im se približimo, osetimo njihove mis...
Deca uzrasta od 10 do 16 godina koja čitaju iz zadovoljstva ostvaruju bolji uspeh u školi. Ako nisu vama čitali,Vi čitajte...
 Autor  Vaspitačica Dragana Kiklić
Važnost čitanja

  1. 1. Ko redovno čita knjige, svakoga dana nauči nešto novo. Možete izgubiti posao, imovinu, novac, čak i fizičko zdravlje, ali znanje vam niko ne može oduzeti
  2. 2.  Ljudi koji tokom čitavog života redovno čitaju, imaju razvijenije mentalne sposobnosti i bolje pamćenje u svim životnim razdobljima. Svako novo saznanje koje mozak skladišti u svojoj memoriji podstiče razvoj novih i jača već postojeće moždane sinapse. VIŠE ČITANJA veći IQ
  3. 3.  Čitanje nas čini boljom osobom  čitanje knjiga budi osećaje brige i empatije prema drugima.  Bolje razumemo druge jer nam pisac objašnjava misli drugog, ono što mi ne vidimo u svakodnevnom životu
  4. 4.  Dok čitamo zanimljivu knjigu, fokusirani smo isključivo na priču, dok sve oko nas kao da ne postoji. Dovoljno je da čitate 15-20 minuta prije no što otpočnete svoje radne zadatke i već prvog dana bićete potpuno iznenađeni koliko je bolja vaša koncentracija.
  5. 5. Mnogi stručnjaci savjetuju da pre odlaska u krevet treba smiriti telo ali i misli. Čitanje je odličan način za to, ako knjiga nije jedna od onih koja te drži u neizvesnosti i koju jednostavno ne možeš ispustiti iz ruku. Uz to, prigušena svetlost uz neku dobru knjigu smiruje mozak dok svetlost monitora šalje signal da se razbudi.
  6. 6.  svega 6 minuta čitanja zanimljivog štiva smanjuje nivo stresa za nevjerovatnih 68%.
  7. 7. Oni koji redovno čitaju su zadovoljniji svojim životom, sretniji su i imaju više samopoštovanja. Čitanje nam može olakšati prihvatanje realnosti. Shvatamo da postoje i druge osobe sa sličnim situacijama Knjige samopomoći zaista pomažu – govore da je promena i poboljšanje ipak moguće.
  8. 8. Ukoliko volimo slavne ličnosti, umetnike, sportiste, naučnike, nema boljeg načina da im se približimo, osetimo njihove misli, stil govora, nego da čitamo njihove autobiografije Čitanje nas uči strpljenju. (8 sek na kompj)
  9. 9. Deca uzrasta od 10 do 16 godina koja čitaju iz zadovoljstva ostvaruju bolji uspeh u školi. Ako nisu vama čitali,Vi čitajte svojoj deci Najbolje je da im čitate malo, ali često. Umesto da uključite TV uzmite knjigu Zbog svega navedenog  Zbog bliskosti, osećaja povezanosti, topline i ljubavi.
  10. 10.  Autor  Vaspitačica Dragana Kiklić

