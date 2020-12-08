Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
СМО МИ исти, а опет различити! Исти смо по правима и дужностима Разлике: - Спољашњост - унутрашњост
Људи различито реагују на исте ствари Шта нас нервира код других? Да ли су сви поступци и речи које нам не пријају од друг...
Темперамент толеранција Темперамент је наша унутрашња емоционална реакција на спољашње подражаје. На темперамент утиче нив...
Људи нису тешки него различити ВАЖНОСТ ПОЗНАВАЊА ТЕМПЕРАМЕНТА Ако научимо да људе гледамо по типу темперамента, а не према...
Многи од нас су проводили године поправљајући грешке својих родитеља, другова, брачних другова, деце да би се све то на кр...
Типови темперамента
КОЛЕРИК Колерик ствари спроводи у дела, авантуриста и активан. Воли да ради, брзо уочава практична решења и не схвата како...
Сангвиник Смеју се, воле да причају, да су међу људима Забављају се увек, Ведри су па привлаче друге, у ценру пажње, „душа...
Меланхолик Меланхолик још као мали изгледа као мислилац. Ретко се смеје, воли самоћу, тих је и незахтеван. Привлаче га игр...
флегматик Флегматици су тампон зона за остала три типа темперамента, јер они уносе стабилност и равнотежу Флегматици смиру...
КО је најбољи? Нема најбољег, свако је потребан. Најчешће смо комбинација више типова., а један је доминантан.
ЦИЉ познавања ТЕМПЕРАМЕНТА РАЗМИШЉАЊЕ РАД НА СЕБИ Претеране врлине мане Упорност – досадан Друштвеност – причљив Вера у љу...
Живеле разлике!!! Буди најбоља верзија себе! Драгана Киклић
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Толеранција - темперамент

34 views

Published on

Tolerancija - temperament

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Толеранција - темперамент

  1. 1. СМО МИ исти, а опет различити! Исти смо по правима и дужностима Разлике: - Спољашњост - унутрашњост
  2. 2. Људи различито реагују на исте ствари Шта нас нервира код других? Да ли су сви поступци и речи које нам не пријају од других усмерени против нас? Већином поступци немају везе са нама, већ су одраз нечије личности. Боље упознавање Бољи међуљудски однос Неспоразуми
  3. 3. Темперамент толеранција Темперамент је наша унутрашња емоционална реакција на спољашње подражаје. На темперамент утиче ниво хормона, ензима, својства нервног система. Са темпераментом се рађамо, а карактер изграђујемо (кроз животна искуства, васпитање, дисциплину, итд ). Граница која дели темперамент и карактер је сасвим произвољна. Сви смо ми посебни, јединствени и потребни свету овакви какви смо. Свако од нас има свој смисао, сврху баш овакав какав је. Ми смо Важни и вредни
  4. 4. Људи нису тешки него различити ВАЖНОСТ ПОЗНАВАЊА ТЕМПЕРАМЕНТА Ако научимо да људе гледамо по типу темперамента, а не према нама самима, видећемо их у новом светлу. Боље ћемо разумети сами себе и побољшаћемо своју личност Боље ћемо разумети друге и научићемо да квалитетније живимо са њима, спречићемо проблеме или их успешније решити. Кад схватимо да је нормално да смо различити, престаћемо да сате узалуд проводимо имитирајући друге који се боље облаче, лепше говоре, постижу већи успех, опуштенији су, или се данима секирамо због нечије грубе изјаве, строгог погледа, Већином на друге гледамо као на „сиров материјал“ спреман за обраду
  5. 5. Многи од нас су проводили године поправљајући грешке својих родитеља, другова, брачних другова, деце да би се све то на крају испоставило као погрешно, немогуће, узалудно. Уместо да се нервирамо и патимо, треба да СХВАТИМО људи вође, мислиоци, људи воле да говоре, шале се посматрачи. Тако ћемо побољшати односе са другима, „Једини кутак универзума који можемо да поправимо , јесмо ми сами, наша сопствена личност.“ –Олдос Хаксли
  6. 6. Типови темперамента
  7. 7. КОЛЕРИК Колерик ствари спроводи у дела, авантуриста и активан. Воли да ради, брзо уочава практична решења и не схвата како то другима не пада на памет. Инстинктивно доноси правилне одлуке. Добар је организатор. Препреке их подстичу (политичари, бизнисмени, спортисти). МАНЕ: Нису нарочито популарни, њихова самоувереност и сигурност друге чини несигурним и може да прерасте у шефовање., јер други не могу да држе корак с њима. Имају нагле и снажне реакција, које се лако узбуђују и чије су емоције високог интензитета ( бес, туга, срећа и друго... Kолерик ће одређене осећаје доживети јаче него други. Дешава се да у већини случајева драматизују ствари, често могу да се свађају без озбиљног повода, туку, плачу Зато што сматрају да су увек у праву, неретко себе а понекад и друге доводе до пропасти.
  8. 8. Сангвиник Смеју се, воле да причају, да су међу људима Забављају се увек, Ведри су па привлаче друге, у ценру пажње, „душа друштва“, уносе узбуђења. Једном приликом мајка сангвиник за цвеће поред пута каже:“Види, како лепо, као цветни тепих.“ Њен син меланхолик одговара: „да само кад не би зарасло у коров“, а онда додаје забринуто:“мама зашто ти увек видиш цвеће а ја коров?“ Сангвиник због свог темперамента увек очекује најбоље и зато види цвеће. Привлачи их светло рефлектора, камера. Врло су бучни, воле да грле, да додирују пријатеље (што „М“ ужасава). Желе да истражују, желе све да знају, не воле тајне. Креативни су, пуни енергије и ентузијазма, али да би се њихове идеје реализовале до краја, потребни су им други људи. МАНЕ: Често заборављају дата обећања, тешко се организују и оријентишу, не воле да раде, брзо мењају расположење, нису упорни, не признају грешке.
  9. 9. Меланхолик Меланхолик још као мали изгледа као мислилац. Ретко се смеје, воли самоћу, тих је и незахтеван. Привлаче га играчке које траже размишљање, анализу. Кад одрасту, меланхолици су мислиоци, свесни су својих циљева, држе се реда и организованости, цене лепоту и интелигенцију. Увек предвиде проблеме, анализирају и предлажу решења, концентришу се на суштину. Раде оно што има трајни смисао. Могу да издрже и најмонотоније задатке уколико доносе резултате. Пазе на детаље, ситнице, воле да праве графиконе, табеле. Уредни су штедљиви, постављају високе стандарде и теже перфекционизму. Без њих би били ускраћени за многа филозофска, књижевна, музичка, ликовна, научна дела. Било би мање инжењера, природњака, проналазача. МАНЕ: Аналитичко, дубоко размишљање мланхолика је особина генија, али екстреми међу њима могу да се препусте мрачним мислима и постану депресивни.
  10. 10. флегматик Флегматици су тампон зона за остала три типа темперамента, јер они уносе стабилност и равнотежу Флегматици смирују необуздане сангвинике, не одушевљавају се претерано сјајним одлукама колерика, не узимају крајње озбиљно замршене планове меланхолика. Они су изванредно поравнање за све остале, показујући да то и није тако важно, јер на дуге стазе заиста и није.важно. Шире радост око себе, пријатно им је у друштву, али воле и када су сами. Ништа их претерано не узбуђује и радо гледају људе око себе. Прилагодљиви су, не привлаче пажњу, тихо раде оно што се тражи од њих и не траже похвале. То су „мудре вође“, јер могу без посебне мотивације доћи до врха, захваљујући способности да се споразумеју са свима. Стоје по страни, ништа не форсирају, скромни су, благи, опуштени (спокојни и у сред олује), реално прихватају живот. Чак ни њихови супарници, немају много да им замере. Имају пуно пријатеља, јер знају да слушају, да одвоје време за друге. Умеју да очувају мир међу конфликтним странама, па није чудо кад доспеју до врха брже од амбициозних колерика. МАНЕ: екстреми међу њима, не брину ни о чему и постају иравнодушни и неодлучни.
  11. 11. КО је најбољи? Нема најбољег, свако је потребан. Најчешће смо комбинација више типова., а један је доминантан.
  12. 12. ЦИЉ познавања ТЕМПЕРАМЕНТА РАЗМИШЉАЊЕ РАД НА СЕБИ Претеране врлине мане Упорност – досадан Друштвеност – причљив Вера у људе - наивност Коригујемо мане врлине ТОЛЕРАНТАН ОДНОС према другима Многи од нас су израсли у незреле особе због комплекса из детињства, јер су им пречесто говорили „ти то нећеш умети“, „уништаваш све чега се дотакнеш“, „ ништа не знаш“, а на критику родитеља су се надовезали другови, професори, супружници, деца... Сагледавање патњи и одбацивања из детињства помоћи ће да откријемо зашто је наше понашање такво какво је и избећи ћемо да те грешке поновимо према другима (својој деци). Зрела особа истражује себе, открива СВОЈЕ грешке и ради на њиховом исправљању.
  13. 13. Живеле разлике!!! Буди најбоља верзија себе! Драгана Киклић

×