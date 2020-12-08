Учење доброте

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UČENJE DOBROTE
•Ima li danas dobrote? •Treba li biti DOBAR? •Jesmo li mi dobri?
Zašto nam se čini da ima manje dobrote? • Moda • Novine, Skandalozne vesti, TV, ( rijaliti, skrivene kamere, • Ne uče nas,...
BITI DOBAR = IN „Bolje da me neko nekad i PREVARI, nego da celog života živim u STRAHU OD PREVARE.“
DOBROTA = snaga ? DOBROTA = slabost? • Univerzalni zakon – moraš dati da bi dobio • DOBROTA = Emotivna snaga • Nasilje = e...
•Zašto treba biti DOBAR?
Čovek je društveno biće. • Ako nije u dobrim odnosima s drugim ljudima ČOVEK PATI. • ČOVEK PATI i kad on nije dobar prema ...
DAVANJE: 4 načina • Stvari – najlakši način • Krv – vrlo dragocen način, osećaj je čudesan • Novac - • Sebe – fizička pomo...
DAVANJE SEBE • Komunikacija, • Lepi citati, • Dobra preporuka za neki film, knjigu, • Pomaganje pri nekom poslu, • Smeh • ...
SREĆAN ČOVEK = DOBAR ČOVEK • Dajući dobijamo • Divan osećaj da smo POMOGLI, UČINILI NEŠTO, MI SMO NEKO • Kad smo okrenuti ...
Autor: vaspitačica Dragana Kiklić
