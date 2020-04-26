Γραπτός λόγος - Οι παππούδες μου

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Παραγωγή γραπτού λόγου Οι παππούδες µας και οι γιαγιάδες µας αυτές τις δύσκολες ώρες που περνάµε ανήκουν στις πιο ευάλωτες...
Χρύσα – Η γιαγιά µου
∆έσποινα – Η γιαγιά µου
Θοδωρής – Η γιαγιά µου
Νίνα – Η γιαγιά µου
Ρόδο – Ο παππούς µου
Προκόπης– Η γιαγιά µουγιαγιά µου
Γιώργος – Οι γιαγιάγιαγιάδες µου
Αλσάιντα – Η γιαγιά µου
Κυριάκος– Ο παππούς µου
Σέβη– Οι παππούδες µου
Σπύρος – Ο παππούς και η γιαγιά µου
Οι παππούδες μου

  Γραπτός λόγος Οι παππούδες µας 6/4/2020 Ε2΄
  2. 2. Παραγωγή γραπτού λόγου Οι παππούδες µας και οι γιαγιάδες µας αυτές τις δύσκολες ώρες που περνάµε ανήκουν στις πιο ευάλωτες οµάδες και πρέπει να τους προσέχουµε πολύ. Έχουµε τη σκέψη µας µαζί τους και ανυποµονούµε γρήγορα να ξαναβρεθούµε µαζί τους. Αφιερωµένη σε αυτούς θα είναι η παραγωγή γραπτού λόγου. Γράψτε ένα κείµενο µε τίτλο: Ο παππούς µου ή Η γιαγιά µου Το κείµενο θα είναι γραµµένο σε τέσσερις παραγράφους. 1η παράγραφος: Γράψτε το όνοµά του, πόσο χρονών είναι και πού µένει 2η παράγραφος: Γράψτε πώς είναι (εξωτερική εµφάνιση) και τι φοράει συνήθως 3η παράγραφος: Γράψτε τι του/της αρέσει να κάνει, τι σας λέει και τι κάνετε µαζί 4η παράγραφος: Γράψτε τι εύχεστε για τον παππού ή τη γιαγιά σας και τι θα θέλατε για το µέλλον
  3. 3. Χρύσα – Η γιαγιά µου
  4. 4. ∆έσποινα – Η γιαγιά µου
  5. 5. Θοδωρής – Η γιαγιά µου
  6. 6. Νίνα – Η γιαγιά µου
  7. 7. Ρόδο – Ο παππούς µου
  8. 8. Προκόπης– Η γιαγιά µουγιαγιά µου
  9. 9. Γιώργος – Οι γιαγιάγιαγιάδες µου
  10. 10. Αλσάιντα – Η γιαγιά µου
  11. 11. Κυριάκος– Ο παππούς µου
  12. 12. Σέβη– Οι παππούδες µου
  13. 13. Σπύρος – Ο παππούς και η γιαγιά µου

×