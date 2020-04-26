Γραπτός λόγος - Χαμένες πολιτείες

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1η δραστηριότητα ΒΜ - σελ. 60-61 Έχω διαβάσει πολύ καλά το κείµενο Χαµένοι πολιτισµοί – Ατλαντίδα. Γράφω έναν δικό µου µύθ...
  1. 1. 1η δραστηριότητα ΒΜ - σελ. 60-61 Έχω διαβάσει πολύ καλά το κείµενο Χαµένοι πολιτισµοί – Ατλαντίδα. Γράφω έναν δικό µου µύθο σαν της Ατλαντίδας. ∆ίνω όνοµα στην χώρα και αφήνω τη φαντασία µου ελεύθερη να δηµιουργήσει τη φανταστική µου χώρα. Οργανώνω το κείµενο µου σε παραγράφους, κάνω πολύ ωραία γράµµατα, προσέχω τα ορθογραφικά λάθη. ∆ε βιάζοµαι και προσπαθώ να γράψω το πιο φανταστικό µου κείµενο. Οργάνωση κειµένου 1η παράγραφος - Πώς λεγόταν η χώρα, πού βρισκότανε, πριν πόσο καιρό ( πόσα χρόνια) 2η παράγραφος - Ποιον είχε βασιλιά ή ποιος ήταν ο αρχηγός της και τι πολιτισµό είχαν 3η παράγραφος - Πώς ήταν φτιαγµένη αυτή η χώρα, µε τι ασχολούνταν οι άνθρωποι 4η παράγραφος – Ποια ήταν η αιτία που εξαφανίστηκε
