УРОК –УРОК – ДОСЛІДНИЦЬКАДОСЛІДНИЦЬКА ПОДОРОЖПОДОРОЖ Узагальнення йУзагальнення й систематизація знань зсистематизація зна...
«Мозковий штурм» 1. Розділ мовознавства, що вивчає відомості про частини мови, ... (Морфологія) 2. Прикметник — це ... час...
Мандруємо містами України
ПРИКМЕТНИК Виражає ознаку предмета Відповідає на питання: який?Яка? Яке? Чий? Чия? Чиє? Якісні Відносні Присвійні Ознаки п...
За площею Україні належить 40 місце в світі. За чисельністю населення Україна знаходиться на 21 місці серед інших країн св...
З поданих слів з довідки дібрати потрібний за змістом прикметник, визначити їх синтаксичну роль. Київ багато віків стоїть ...
Вибірковий диктантВибірковий диктант (з поданого тексту виписати пару прикметників-антонімів разом з іменниками) Місто Хар...
Схема морфологічного розбору прикметника 1. Аналізоване слово. 2. Частина мови – прикметник. 3. Початкова форма (називний ...
Розподілити прикметники з поданого наРозподілити прикметники з поданого на аркушах тексту в 3 колонки відповідно до груп,а...
Уважно прочитайте текст, звертаючи увагу на виразність. Місто Одеса розташоване на північно-західному узбережжі Чорного мо...
Зразок морфемного аналізу 1. Аналізоване слово. 2. Змінюване чи незмінюване слово (довести). 3. Визначити закінчення у змі...
КАРТКА самооцінки роботи на уроці Дата___________ Прізвище_____________________ №/№ Як я працював на уроці Оцінка 1 Оцінка...
УКРАЇНО, ТЕБЕ ЛЮБЛЯТЬ ДІТИ ТВОЇ!УКРАЇНО, ТЕБЕ ЛЮБЛЯТЬ ДІТИ ТВОЇ! Узнаю твоє світле обличчя: Краплі сонця, життя колоси, Ра...
Прикметник урок подорож
Прикметник урок подорож
Прикметник урок подорож
Прикметник урок подорож
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Прикметник урок подорож

17 views

Published on

Прикметник урок подорож

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Прикметник урок подорож

  1. 1. УРОК –УРОК – ДОСЛІДНИЦЬКАДОСЛІДНИЦЬКА ПОДОРОЖПОДОРОЖ Узагальнення йУзагальнення й систематизація знань зсистематизація знань з теми:теми: ““ПРИКМЕТНИК”ПРИКМЕТНИК” Люби і знай свійЛюби і знай свій Рідний край!Рідний край! (Народна мудрість)(Народна мудрість)
  2. 2. «Мозковий штурм» 1. Розділ мовознавства, що вивчає відомості про частини мови, ... (Морфологія) 2. Прикметник — це ... частина мови. (Самостійна) 3. Прикметник вказує... .(Ознаку предмета) 4. Морфологічні ознаки прикметника. (Змінюється за родами, числами, відмінками) 5. Синтаксична роль прикметника. (Означення, інколи головним членом речення). 6. За розрядами прикметник поділяється на ... . (Якісні, відносні, присвійні). 7. Який розряд прикметника утворює ступені порівняння? (Якісний) 8. Які форми мають прикметники? (Повну чи коротку) 9. Назвіть ступені порівняння прикметника. (Вищий і найвищий) 10.Назвіть форми ступенів порівняння прикметника. (Проста і складена) 11.На які групи поділяються прикметники? (Тверда і м’яка) 12.За чим визначаються групи прикметника? (Приголосний , на який закінчується основа слова)
  3. 3. Мандруємо містами України
  4. 4. ПРИКМЕТНИК Виражає ознаку предмета Відповідає на питання: який?Яка? Яке? Чий? Чия? Чиє? Якісні Відносні Присвійні Ознаки предмета, що можуть виявлятися більшою або меншою мірою кмітливий, кмітли- віший, найкмітли- віший Ознаки предмета за його відношенням до інших предметів, дій, обставин осінній (день), петрелітні (птахи) Приналежність предмета кому- небудь мамина (казка), батьків (сміх)
  5. 5. За площею Україні належить 40 місце в світі. За чисельністю населення Україна знаходиться на 21 місці серед інших країн світу. За цими показни- ками Україна належить не лише до великих європейських, а й до великих світових держав (З підручника). Уважно прочитайте речення, звертаючи увагу при цьому на виразність читання. Завдання 1)Доведіть, що перед вами записаний текст. Доберіть заголовок.
  6. 6. З поданих слів з довідки дібрати потрібний за змістом прикметник, визначити їх синтаксичну роль. Київ багато віків стоїть над __________________ Дніпром-Славутичем. Археологи вважають, що місто виникло приблизно в п‘ятому столітті. Отже, його вік сягає тисячі п'ятисот років.Походження назви Київ давно цікавило дослідників. За легендою, три брати Кий, Щек і Хорив та їхня сестра Либідь були засновниками Києва. Брати стояли на чолі ___________________ племені полян. Місто назвали на честь __________ брата Кия. Слова для довідки: східнослов”янський,
  7. 7. Вибірковий диктантВибірковий диктант (з поданого тексту виписати пару прикметників-антонімів разом з іменниками) Місто Харків стоїть при злитті річок Харкова, Лопані та Уди. У джерелах перша згадка про Харків припадає на 1655 рік... Версія назви міста така. За переказом, козак на ім'я Харко заснував хутір. Поселенці вели вперту боротьбу з нападниками-татарами. Одного разу впав на полі бою й Харко. Пограбований хутір запустів. Але згодом на цьому місці знову з'явилися люди. Новий хутір зберіг стару назву. Люди не забули імені першого поселенця козака Харка (/. Вихованець). Завдання. 1). Зробіть морфологічний розбір прикметника новий.
  8. 8. Схема морфологічного розбору прикметника 1. Аналізоване слово. 2. Частина мови – прикметник. 3. Початкова форма (називний відмінок чоловічого роду). 4. Група за значенням (якісний, відносний, присвійний). 5. Рід, число, відмінок (визначається за родом, числом і відмінком іменника, від якого залежить прикметник) 6. Ступінь порівняння (для якісних). 7. Форма – повна (стягнена, нестягнена), коротка. 8. Група – тверда, м'яка. 9. Синтаксична роль.
  9. 9. Розподілити прикметники з поданого наРозподілити прикметники з поданого на аркушах тексту в 3 колонки відповідно до груп,аркушах тексту в 3 колонки відповідно до груп, на які поділяються прикметникина які поділяються прикметники ЯкісніЯкісні ВідносніВідносні ПрисвійніПрисвійні
  10. 10. Уважно прочитайте текст, звертаючи увагу на виразність. Місто Одеса розташоване на північно-західному узбережжі Чорного моря. На території сучасної Одеси було татарське поселення Хаджибей. Поселення згадується вперше 1415 року. Назву Одеса місто одержало 1795 року. Назвали місто на згадку про давньогрецьку колонію Одесос, що, як гадали, була розташована на цьому місці (/. Вихованець). Завдання. 1) Підкресліть у тексті прикметники, визначивши їхню синтаксичну роль 2) Зробіть морфемний розбір прикметника «татарський». 3) Від 5 іменників на вибір утворіть прикметники.
  11. 11. Зразок морфемного аналізу 1. Аналізоване слово. 2. Змінюване чи незмінюване слово (довести). 3. Визначити закінчення у змінюваному слові . 4. Визначити основу слова 5. Визначити корінь слова 6. Визначити префікси, суфікси, постфікси,. 7. Виконати графічне позначення морфемного складу слова.
  12. 12. КАРТКА самооцінки роботи на уроці Дата___________ Прізвище_____________________ №/№ Як я працював на уроці Оцінка 1 Оцінка, яку я хочу отримати 2 З 2 – 7 оцінити роботу від 0 до 2 балів 3 Я повторив раніше вивчений матеріал 4 Я висловлював власну думку (нові ідеї) 5 Я ставив запитання (стосовно вивченої теми) 6 Я працював у парі 7 Можу скласти узагальнюючу розповідь із наведенням прикладів (стосовно вивченої теми) 8 Можу підбирати докази і чітко їх висловлювати 9 Оцінка, яку я отримав на уроці (підрахувати кількість балів, отриманих за 2 – 7 питання)
  13. 13. УКРАЇНО, ТЕБЕ ЛЮБЛЯТЬ ДІТИ ТВОЇ!УКРАЇНО, ТЕБЕ ЛЮБЛЯТЬ ДІТИ ТВОЇ! Узнаю твоє світле обличчя: Краплі сонця, життя колоси, Радісні стежки сторіччя, А за ними небес голоси. Їх нестримна доля казкова, Неозорі долини – раї… О, яка ж ти, Вкраїно, чудова! Тебе люблять діти твої! Т.В.Нікішина

×