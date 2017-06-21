Быстрее, точнее, ближе! Перфоманс маркетинг 2017 Максим Браверман Руководитель отдела по работе с крупными клиентами Google
26 Источник: A Guide to the Internet of Things, IDC, Intel, United Nations, 2016.
голосовых запросов В приложении Google 20%
"Мобильный сайт или приложение?" "Вкладываться в VR или AR?" "Что делать с ассистентами?"
Клиенты выберут экстраординарный сервис
Вы конкурируете с лучшим опытом клиента
Быстрее Ближе Точнее
53%уйдут с мобильного сайта если он грузится дольше 3 секунд Источник: The Need for Mobile Speed", DoubleClick, September 2016
С каждой секундой задержки конверсия падает на 20% Источник: 1.Google/SOASTA Research, 2017, 2. SOASTA, The State of Online Retail Performance, April 2017
Your Speed TestMySite.ThinkWithGoogle.com
TestMySite.ThinkWithGoogle.com
<1 секунды AMP страницы открываются Источник: Google internal data, May 2017
конверсия из поиска в покупки+49% переходов из поиска+12%
Progressive Web App https://www.trivago.co.uk/ • Иконка • Работает в офлайне • Push-уведомления
Рост числа конверсий +76% Progressive Web App Активных пользователей благодаря использованию push-уведомлений +30%
97%уйдут если в форме оплаты слишком много полей Источник: Baynard Institute, 2014
Google Payment API ● Быстрая и легкая оплата ● Хранит платежные данные ● Позволяет купить прямо со страницы продукта
Android Pay ● В магазинах ● На сайтах ● В приложениях
92%сдаются если не могут вспомнить логин и пароль Источник: Blue Research, The Value of Social Login, 2013. N=600
Вход в приложения по отпечатку
63%ожидают от брендов персонализации на основе истории покупок Источник Google/Greenberg, Rising Expectations in Consumer Experiences, March 2017, U.S. (n of 1,501 consumers 18-54)
лучшая пицца в Москве
Гео Устройство Время Время лучшая пицца в Москве
Работает в IT Возраст: 45-54 У магазина Киноман Пол: Мужской Фанат Лепса Много летает Смотрит ТВ шоу Аудиофил Растит дочь
$500 $7,000 -$100 $650 $5,000 $0 $12,000 $50 $8,500 -$300
МАШИННОЕ ОБУЧЕНИЕ
Умные кампании в контекстно- медийной сети
62%людей ожидают единого подхода от каждого контакта с брендом Источник: Google/Greenberg, Rising Expectations in Consumer Experiences, March 2017, U.S. (n of 1,501 consumers 18-54)
ПАРТНЕРСКИЙ ОТДЕЛ МЕРЧЕНДАЙЗИНГ E-COMMERCE МАРКЕТИНГ ИССЛЕДОВАНИЯ МЕДИА БАИНГ БРЕНД МАРКЕТИНГ PERFORMANCE МАРКЕТИНГ PR СЛУЖБА ЛОЯЛЬНОСТИ АНАЛИТИЧЕСКИЙ ОТДЕЛ CMO
КАК РАСТИ, ЕСЛИ У ВСЕХ РАЗНЫЕ ЦЕЛИ И МЕТРИКИ?
ROAS Доходность CPA eLTV Единые метрики Бюджет
Единый портрет клиента ● eLTV ● Данные о покупках ● Персонализация ● Мультиканалость во всех отношениях
Спасибо!
«Performance-маркетинг в 2017 году» — Максим Браверман, руководитель отдела по работе с клиентами Google
  1. 1. Быстрее, точнее, ближе! Перфоманс маркетинг 2017 Максим Браверман Руководитель отдела по работе с крупными клиентами Google
  2. 2. Proprietary + Confidential
  3. 3. Proprietary + Confidential
  4. 4. 26 Источник: A Guide to the Internet of Things, IDC, Intel, United Nations, 2016.
  5. 5. Proprietary + Confidential голосовых запросов В приложении Google 20%
  6. 6. Proprietary + Confidential
  7. 7. Proprietary + Confidential “Мобильный сайт или приложение?” “Вкладываться в VR или AR?” “Что делать с ассистентами?”
  8. 8. Клиенты выберут экстраординарный сервис
  9. 9. Proprietary + Confidential Вы конкурируете с лучшим опытом клиента
  10. 10. Быстрее Ближе Точнее
  11. 11. Быстрее Ближе Точнее
  12. 12. Proprietary + Confidential 53%уйдут с мобильного сайта если он грузится дольше 3 секунд Источник: The Need for Mobile Speed", DoubleClick, September 2016
  13. 13. Proprietary + Confidential С каждой секундой задержки конверсия падает на 20% Источник: 1.Google/SOASTA Research, 2017, 2. SOASTA, The State of Online Retail Performance, April 2017
  14. 14. Proprietary + Confidential Your Speed TestMySite.ThinkWithGoogle.com
  15. 15. Proprietary + Confidential TestMySite.ThinkWithGoogle.com
  16. 16. Proprietary + Confidential <1 секунды AMP страницы открываются Источник: Google internal data, May 2017
  17. 17. Proprietary + Confidential конверсия из поиска в покупки+49% переходов из поиска+12%
  18. 18. Progressive Web App https://www.trivago.co.uk/ • Иконка • Работает в офлайне • Push-уведомления
  19. 19. Proprietary + Confidential Рост числа конверсий +76% Progressive Web App Активных пользователей благодаря использованию push-уведомлений +30%
  20. 20. Proprietary + Confidential 97%уйдут если в форме оплаты слишком много полей Источник: Baynard Institute, 2014
  21. 21. Proprietary + Confidential Google Payment API ● Быстрая и легкая оплата ● Хранит платежные данные ● Позволяет купить прямо со страницы продукта
  22. 22. Android Pay ● В магазинах ● На сайтах ● В приложениях
  23. 23. Proprietary + Confidential 92%сдаются если не могут вспомнить логин и пароль Источник: Blue Research, The Value of Social Login, 2013. N=600
  24. 24. Proprietary + Confidential Вход в приложения по отпечатку
  25. 25. Быстрее Ближе Точнее
  26. 26. Proprietary + Confidential 63%ожидают от брендов персонализации на основе истории покупок Источник Google/Greenberg, Rising Expectations in Consumer Experiences, March 2017, U.S. (n of 1,501 consumers 18-54)
  27. 27. Confidential & Proprietary лучшая пицца в Москве
  28. 28. Confidential & Proprietary Гео Устройство Время Время лучшая пицца в Москве
  29. 29. Proprietary + Confidential Работает в IT Возраст: 45-54 У магазина Киноман Пол: Мужской Фанат Лепса Много летает Смотрит ТВ шоу Аудиофил Растит дочь
  30. 30. Proprietary + Confidential $500 $7,000 -$100 $650 $5,000 $0 $12,000 $50 $8,500 -$300
  31. 31. МАШИННОЕ ОБУЧЕНИЕ
  32. 32. Confidential & Proprietary Умные кампании в контекстно- медийной сети
  33. 33. Быстрее Ближе Точнее
  34. 34. Proprietary + Confidential 62%людей ожидают единого подхода от каждого контакта с брендом Источник: Google/Greenberg, Rising Expectations in Consumer Experiences, March 2017, U.S. (n of 1,501 consumers 18-54)
  35. 35. Proprietary + Confidential ПАРТНЕРСКИЙ ОТДЕЛ МЕРЧЕНДАЙЗИНГ E-COMMERCE МАРКЕТИНГ ИССЛЕДОВАНИЯ МЕДИА БАИНГ БРЕНД МАРКЕТИНГ PERFORMANCE МАРКЕТИНГ PR СЛУЖБА ЛОЯЛЬНОСТИ АНАЛИТИЧЕСКИЙ ОТДЕЛ CMO
  36. 36. Proprietary + Confidential КАК РАСТИ, ЕСЛИ У ВСЕХ РАЗНЫЕ ЦЕЛИ И МЕТРИКИ?
  37. 37. Proprietary + Confidential ROAS Доходность CPA eLTV Единые метрики Бюджет
  38. 38. Proprietary + Confidential Единый портрет клиента ● eLTV ● Данные о покупках ● Персонализация ● Мультиканалость во всех отношениях
  39. 39. Быстрее Ближе Точнее
  40. 40. Спасибо!

