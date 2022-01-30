Mitral Stenosis 1. Mitral Stenosis in Pregnancy: Anesthetic Consideration Dr. Souvik Maitra MD, DNB, EDIC Asst. Prof AIIMS, New Delhi SGPGI- PG ARC- 2019 2. “Mitral stenosis may be concealed under a quarter of a dollar. It is the most difficult of all heart diseases to diagnose.” - Sir William Osler SGPGI- PG ARC- 3. Chief Complains • 27y female, G2 P1, village dweller, presented at 39 week of amenorrhea with progressive shortness of breath and palpitation for last 4 months • Scheduled for elective LSCS SGPGI- PG ARC- 4. HoPI • Shortness of breath- insidious in onset at around 22 wk of amenorrhea, gradually progressing, without any seasonal variation, initially exertional, now patient c/o SOB with ordinary activity. • Palpitation- Occasional, increased with activity • No h/o hemoptysis • No h/o similar illness in the past • No history suggestive of acute rheumatic fever in the past SGPGI- PG ARC- 5. Physical Examination • Built & nutrition- average • BMI 22 • BP 100/70, low volume regular pulse, PR 86/min • Bi pedal edema + • Raised JVP • Right parasternal heave + • S1- loud, P2- loud • Mid- diastolic murmur in the mitral area • PA- 38 week of gestation SGPGI- PG ARC- 6. What is the clinical diagnosis? •27y female at 39 week gestation with mitral stenosis with pulmonary hypertension in sinus rhythm. SGPGI- PG ARC- 7. How will you confirm diagnosis? • 2D Echocardiography with Doppler • Valve area (normal 4-6 cm2) • Transvalvular pressure gradient • LA dimension • PA pressure • RV function • Presence of LA clot • Any other valvular lesion SGPGI- PG ARC- 8. Assessment of severity How mitral stenosis is classified? SGPGI- PG ARC- 9. Clinical staging of MS ACC/ AHA 2014 What are the stages of MS? SGPGI- PG ARC- 10. How to classify dyspnea? NYHA Classification • Class I - No symptoms and no limitation in ordinary physical activity, e.g. shortness of breath when walking, climbing stairs etc. • Class II - Mild symptoms (mild shortness of breath and/or angina) and slight limitation during ordinary activity. • Class III - Marked limitation in activity due to symptoms, even during less-than-ordinary activity, e.g. walking short distances (20- 100 m).Comfortable only at rest. • Class IV - Severe limitations. Experiences symptoms even while at rest. Mostly bedbound patients. SGPGI- PG ARC- 2019 SGPGI- PG ARC- 11. Final diagnosis • 27y old term pregnant woman at 39 week of gestation with singleton live fetus with severe mitral stenosis (valve area 0.9 cm2), moderate pulmonary hypertension (PA pressure 40 mm Hg) , in sinus rhythm currently NYHA III scheduled for elective LSCS. SGPGI- PG ARC- 12. What are the causes of MS? • Rheumatic heart disease • LA myxoma • Congenital • IE with large vegetations • SLE, RA • Mitral annular calcification ~50% of all rheumatic MS patients don’t have a history of rheumatic fever in childhood. SGPGI- PG ARC- 13. Epidemiology • Isolated MS- 40% of all RHD • MS with MR- 40% of all RHD • Rest 20% are multivalvular lesion • Onset of symptoms- 4th decades of life (in Western countries) • Usually 2nd or 3rd decades- in India SGPGI- PG ARC- 14. Alteration in CVS examination in pregnancy • JVP- Normal/ raised • Carotid pulse- Normal volume • Peripheral pulse- Well filled • Apex beat- Crisp, displaced superiorly, laterally • S1- Loud, widely split (early closure of mitral valve) • S2- unchanged • S3- May be heard • RV pulsation may be palpable in thin build women • Newmurmursareheardinmorethan90%ofpregnantwomen SGPGI- PG ARC- 15. Mitral Stenosis: Clinical features • Progressive dyspnea • Palpitation • Fatigue/ syncope • Embolism- Stroke/ AMI • Hemoptysis • Persistent cough • Left RLN palsy • Edema/ ascites/ hepatomegaly SGPGI- PG ARC- Ortner Syndrome 16. What are the findings in general survey in patients with MS? •Malar flush- ‘mitral facies’ •BP- Usually low normal •Peripheral pulse- low volume/ irregularly irregular •Pedal edema - (?RVF/ ? normal in pregnancy) •Build & nutrition- May be under-nurished SGPGI- PG ARC- Uncommon in Indian patients 17. What are the classic findings in CVS examination: Inspection • Raised JVP • Visible thrill in the mitral area- may be seen in thin built patients SGPGI- PG ARC- 18. •Tapping apex beat •Right parasternal heave •Palpable P2 •Palpable diastolic thrill in mitral area What are the classic findings in CVS examination: Palpation SGPGI- PG ARC- 19. •S1- sharp, short & accentuated •Low pitched, mid- diastolic rumbling murmur in the mitral area with presystolic accentuation •OS- high pitched, just after S2 •Loud, narrow split P2 What are the classic findings in CVS examination: Auscultation SGPGI- PG ARC- 20. Why there is pre systolic accentuation? “Atrial Kick” Increased flow across MV at end-diastole Accentuation of murmur before systole Patients must be on sinus rhythm SGPGI- PG ARC- 21. How the auscultatory findings change with severity? SGPGI- PG ARC- Severe MS Higher pressure gradient between LA & LV Early opening of MV 22. What are the D/D of mid- diastolic murmur? Mitral stenosis Tricuspid stenosis (rarely associated with rheumatic MS) ASD with increased flow across tricuspid valve Ball- valve LA thrombus LA myxoma MR causing increased flow in MV Austin flint murmur SGPGI- PG ARC- 23. What happens to the JVP waves in MS? • Large a- wave when RA pressure is elevated • Loss of a- wave in AF • Large v wave or c-v wave when there is TR SGPGI- PG ARC- 24. What are the typical ECG features in MS?  Bifid P wave- ‘P mitrale’  RAD  RVH  AF Second half of ‘P” wave may be taller Negative 2nd half P in V1 QRS is POSITIVE (dominant R wave) in Lead II, Lead III and aVF QRS is NEGATIVE (dominant S wave) in Lead I 1. RAD 2. Dominant R wave in V 1 3. Dominant S wave in V5/V6 4. QRS duration <120 ms SGPGI- PG ARC- 25. What are the ECG features in Afib? • Irregularly irregular rhythm. • No P waves. • Absence of an isoelectric baseline. • Variable ventricular rate. • QRS complexes usually < 120 ms • Fibrillatory waves may be present and either fine (amplitude < 0.5mm) or coarse (amplitude >0.5mm). SGPGI- PG ARC- 26. How will assess cardiovascular risk in this patient? SGPGI- PG ARC- 27. What is the WHO classification of maternal cardiac diseases? SGPGI- PG ARC- 28. What are the pathological changes in mitral valve? SGPGI- PG ARC- 29. SGPGI- PG ARC- SGPGI- PG ARC- 30. SGPGI- PG ARC- 31. What is shape of PV curve in MS? SGPGI- PG ARC- 32. How mitral stenosis is different in pregnancy? SGPGI- PG ARC- 33. What are the cardiovascular change in pregnancy? • Cardiac output increases up to 50% • Stroke volume increases 20- 30% • Heart rate increased by 10- 15% • Blood volume increases by 40- 45% • SVR decreases throughout pregnancy ~5-10% • Mean systemic filling pressure increases SGPGI- PG ARC- 34. Why parturient with MS decompensates? SGPGI- PG ARC- 2019 SGPGI- PG ARC- 35. SGPGI- PG ARC- SGPGI- PG ARC- 36. MS & pregnancy outcome • 67% pregnant women in severe MS develop significant cardiac events • IUGR/ IUFD- around 40% untreated cases • Pregnant women with MVA<1.5 cm2 usually become symptomatic- even if they are asymptomatic before pregnancy Usually NYHA status degrades one stage in pregnancy SGPGI- PG ARC- 37. Principles of medical management • Anticoagulation • Ventricular rate control • Maintenance of sinus rhythm • Diuresis • Bed rest- particularly important in pregnancy SGPGI- PG ARC- 38. Anticoagulation Anticoagulation with VKA in MS with AF (paroxysmal/ persistent/ permanent) LA thrombus Prior embolic/ thrombotic events SGPGI- PG ARC- 39. Anticoagulation in Pregnancy • SC/IV heparin for up to 12 weeks antepartum (aPTT 1.5–2.5-times of normal) • Warfarin from 12 to 36 weeks (maintain INR 2.5–3.0) • SC/IV heparin after 36 weeks • LMWH is preferred over UFH • Anti factor X-a level monitoring is recommended in pregnancy SGPGI- PG ARC- 40. How safe are the anticoagulants in pregnancy? • Warfarin- Risk of embryopathy, miscarriage & hemorrhage C/I in first & third trimester UFH/ LMWH- does not cross placenta Higher dose of UFH/LMWH required UFH to be discontinued at least 6h before LSCS/ induction of labor LMWH to be discontinued 12h before LSCS/induction of labor  Higher plasma volume  Higher renal clearance  Metabolism by placental heparinase SGPGI- PG ARC- 41. Rate & rhythm control in pregnancy • Beta blocker- Metoprolol/ Atenolol- ? Fetal growth restriction • Calcium channel blocker- Verapamil may be used • Digoxin- unreliable effects in pregnancy SGPGI- PG ARC- 42. Diuretics in pregnancy • Furosemide, bumetanide, hydrochlorothiazide- can be used • Maternal hypovolemia to be avoided- risk of low cardiac output • Oligohydramnios & fetal dys-electrolytemia can occur The BMJ 2018 SGPGI- PG ARC- 43. MS with AF with unstable hemodynamics? •Cardioversion is the choice •Safe to the fetus at all trimester •Transient fetal bradycardia- fetal monitoring required •IV heparin- when AF is for more than 48h SGPGI- PG ARC- 44. Intervention in Pregnancy • Percutaneous mitral balloon commissurotomy is reasonable for pregnant patients with severe MS (mitral valve area ≤1.5 cm2, stage D) with valve morphology favorable, who remain symptomatic with NYHA class III to IV HF symptoms despite medical therapy. • Preferably be performed after 20 weeks of gestation • Presence of LA thrombus is a contraindication ACC/ AHA 2014 SGPGI- PG ARC- 45. What is favorable valve morphology? • A mitral valve with a score <8 to 9 with no more than moderate mitral regurgitation is deemed the best candidate for PBMV. SGPGI- PG ARC- 46. Does surgery have any role? • Surgical commissurotomy- Carries high fetal risk (2- 10%) • MV replacement (CPB)- Risk of fetal loss may be up to 20- 30% Maternal risk 2-8% • Patients with severe MS should undergo intervention before pregnancy SGPGI- PG ARC- 47. Obstetric Management SGPGI- PG ARC- 48. Vaginal birth vs LSCS • “Vaginal delivery, with epidural analgesia, is preferred for the majority of women. Invasive monitoring should be used in symptomatic women and those with severe MS. ” RCOG 2006 SGPGI- PG ARC- 49. Vaginal birth vs LSCS • Mild MS, and in patients with moderate or severe MS in NYHA class I/II without pulmonary hypertension- Vaginal delivery • Moderate or severe MS who are in NYHA class III/ IV or have pulmonary hypertension despite medical therapy- LSCS can be considered SGPGI- PG ARC- ESC 2011 50. Hemodynamics during normal labor SGPGI- PG ARC- 51. Goals during vaginal delivery •Second stage of labor to be curtailed •Avoid pain & sympathetic stimulation •Epidural analgesia is desirable •Assisted delivery is the choice SGPGI- PG ARC- 52. Labor analgesia in mitral stenosis • Low conc. LA with opioid in epidural • IT opioid with low conc. LA in epidural (CSE) can be used • IT opioid (fentanyl 25mcg) can be used as sole agent • Carefully titrated- avoid sudden vasodilatation • Epinephrine test dose- Avoid • FHR monitoring is mandatory • Goal is to avoid tachycardia & maternal bear down effort Valsalva maneuver Increased venous return Increased CO Increased MV flow Increased LA pressure Increased pulm v. pressure SGPGI- PG ARC- 53. Anesthetic management SGPGI- PG ARC- 54. Preoperative investigations • Hemogram • Electrolytes (because patients often receive diuretics) • 12 lead ECG • 2D Echocardiography with Doppler • Coagulation profile (Ptime?/ aPTT?) SGPGI- PG ARC- 55. What monitoring will you use? • 5-lead ECG • SpO2 • NIBP • IBP • EtCO2 • CVP? SGPGI- PG ARC- 56. What is the choice of anesthetic technique? • General anesthesia, spinal anesthesia, epidural anesthesia & combined spinal epidural anesthesia- all have been used • Choice of anesthetic technique depends upon clinical condition of the patients SGPGI- PG ARC- 57. Anesthetic Goals • Heart rate- Avoid tachycardia (60- 70 bpm), maintain sinus rhythm • Preload- ‘Optimum’ • Afterload- Not to be reduced (SBP/ MAP to be maintained within 20% of baseline) • Contractility- To be maintained • Decrease PVR LA pressure Cardiac output ⬇️ SVR ~ CO ⬇️ DBP ⬇️ CPP SGPGI- PG ARC- 58. What drug to be used for RV failure? • Milrinone is the drug of choice • Typical dose is 50 mcg/kg loading by IV over 10 minutes, then 0.375-0.75 mcg/kg/min IV • Noradrenaline at low dosage may be needed to counteract hypotension SGPGI- PG ARC- 59. Sub- arachnoid block • Single injection SAB not recommended in severe MS- risk of sudden fall in SVR • Low dose SAB (1.2ml- 1.5ml) has been used in mild to moderate cases. • Boluses of phenylephrine (40- 100 mcg)- for counteracting hypotension & fall in SVR • Continuous spinal catheter- option for titration SGPGI- PG ARC- 60. Epidural anesthesia • Can be titrated, • Slow onset- maternal cardiovascular system may be ‘adapted’ • May be associated with less hemodynamic perturbation • Larger volume of LA required • Can’t be used in emergency scenario SGPGI- PG ARC- 61. Combined spinal- epidural anesthesia • Faster onset of block • Quality & duration of block can be increased subsequent epidural LA injection. • 5- 6 mg 0.5% heavy bupivacaine can be used • Epidural supplementation can be provided by 2-3 ml boluses of LA • Provides excellent postoperative analgesia • Epidural volume expansion by NS can achieve higher block SGPGI- PG ARC- 62. General anesthesia: Indications • Patients with ‘critical MS’ • Patients with pulmonary edema • Patients on LMWH/ UFH • Patients who can’t tolerate supine position SGPGI- PG ARC- 63. How will you provide GA in this patient? Induction of general anesthesia Avoid Ketamine- Tachycardia Propofol- Cause decrease in SVR & hypotension Thiopentone- Cause myocardial depression Etomidate- Provides stable maternal hemodynamics Prevent laryngoscopy & intubation responses IV lignocaine IV esmolol IV short acting opioid: Remifentanil (0.5 mg/kg) is choice, fentanyl (1- 2 mcg/kg) can be considered- Neonatology team must be informed Avoid tachycardia Avoid vasodilatation Avoid hypoxia, hypercarbia SGPGI- PG ARC- 64. Maintenance of anesthesia •Nitrous oxide should be avoided if PAH is a concern •Potent inhalation anesthetics are choice (isoflurane/ sevoflurane)- Risk of uterine atony •Intermediate acting NM blockers are used SGPGI- PG ARC- 65. Reversal of GA • Extubation response must be prevented • Avoid tachycardia • Hypoventilation/ hypoxia to be avoided • Post of pain management is of vital management (Postop epidural opioid, TAP block) SGPGI- PG ARC- 66. Fluid & hemodynamics management • IV fluid to be optimized- prevent pulmonary edema. • Baby delivery causes auto-transfusion of 500- 700 ml of blood • Post spinal hypotension to treated by boluses of phenylephrine (25– 100 mcg) • Phenylephrine infusion can also be considered (0.75- 2 mcg/kg/min) • Avoid beta stimulant drugs (ephedrine/ mephentermine) SGPGI- PG ARC- 67. How will you guide fluid therapy? • CVP- Not a predictor of LA pressure • Acute rise of CVP indicates RV dysfunction • PCWP is usually overestimates LA pressure • PA catheter can derive SV, SVR & PVR SGPGI- PG ARC- 68. Postoperative Hemodynamics SGPGI- PG ARC- 69. Postoperative pain management • Postoperative pain management is of paramount importance- multimodal analgesia • B/L USG guided TAP block • Intrathecal morphine (LD:50- 100 mcg/ HD:150- 250 mg) • Epidural morphine/ oxycodone • Surgical site LA infiltration SGPGI- PG ARC- 70. Thank You!

