인유두종 바이러스(HPV) -Q & A -리서치
조선일보 독자들이 자궁경부암 관련 가장 궁금해하는 질문들을 한미경 기자가 취재 대한산부인과의사회 공보이사 백은정 원장의 답변 Q1. 자궁경부암 예방접종은 꼭 필요한가? 40대 이상 중년 여성의 병으로 인식되던 자궁경부암...
Q2. 어떻게 백신으로 암을 예방할 수 있는가? 자궁경부암은 인유두종바이러스(이하 HPV)에 의한 지속적 감염으로 발생 한다. HPV와 자궁경부암은 흡연과 폐암의 상관관계보다 500배 이상 높다. 백신으로 항체를 만들어...
Q4. 예방접종을 통해 암을 예방할 수 있는 나이대가 정해져 있는가? 9~55세 여성이면 누구나 접종 가능하다. 하지만 ‘대한부인종양콜포스코피학 회’의 최신 권고안에 따르면 최적 접종 연령은 15~17세다. 적어도 초경...
Q6. 가격은 얼마이며 한 번만 맞으면 되는가? 1회 접종에 15만~20만원 선이며, 6개월 안에 총 3회 접종한다. 접종은 대부분 의 산부인과에서 하며, 먼저 전문의와 상담 후 접종을 결정한다. 서바릭스는 0·1·6개...
Q8. 백신을 맞기 전에 특정 검사가 필요한가? 성관계 경험이 있으면 자궁경부암 세포진 검사를 정기적으로 실시하고 HPV 감염 여부를 체크하는 것이 좋다. 그러나 예방접종의 필수사항은 아니다. 백 신 접종이 모든 종류의...
《암예방 100문 100답》 - 국립암센터가 제안하는 암 예방 가이드 - 저자 국가암관리사업본부 Q. 폐경 했어도 자궁경부암 검진을 받아야 할까? 그렇다. 폐경 이후에도 자궁경부암에 걸릴 수 있다. 폐경 당시 자궁경부암...
참여연대와 건강권실현을 위한 보건의료단체연합 에서 인유두종 바이러스에 관한 질문 윤정원(녹색병원 산부인과 과장, 건강과 대안 운영위원) 답변 Q1. 자궁경부암은 대부분 40, 50대 여성들이 걸리는 것으로 많이 알고 있...
Q2. 그러나 백신의 지속 효과가 짧게는 6년 길게는 10년이라고 하는데 예를 들면 12살에 백신을 접종하고 이후 10년이 지나면 또 접종해야 하는 건가? "그렇지는 않습니다. 정확하게는 10년 정도인데 이 숫자는 백신...
Q3. 자궁경부암 백신(인유두종바이러스 백신)은 처음부터 현재까지도 많은 논란이 되고 있습니다. 그리고 부작용 사례가 언론에 보도되기도 했습니다. "해외에서 근마비된 소녀 이야기, 복합 통증 증후군, 사망한 사례 등이 ...
Q4. 국가 백신이 되었음에도 여전히 불신이 있습니다. 어떻게 하면 해결할 수 있을까요? "가장 우려가 큰 의견은 가습기 사태 이후 국가나 기업에 대해 신뢰를 하지 못하는 것이라고 생각합니다. 신뢰를 회복할 수 있도록 ...
Q5. 인유두종바이러스가 성적 접촉을 통해 감염이 된다면 왜 여자만 예방을 해야 하는 것인가요? "바이러스가 일으킬 수 있는 것이 점막과 피부에 생기는 질환들입니다. 여성 에게는 자궁경부암뿐만 아니라 질암, 외음부암, ...
Q6. 그리고 마지막으로 자궁경부암 백신이라고 하면 꼭 여성만 조심 하고 예방해야 할 것처럼 느껴집니다. "동감합니다. 책임은 성관계를 맺는 남성, 여성 모두에게 있다는 것임 을 분명히 해야 합니다. 저는 남자친구들과 ...
추가 리서치
1300 1183 1066 949 832 715 598 481 364 247 130 0 500 1000 1500 백신 접종률 당 생식기 사마귀 발생자 수 남자 생식기 사마귀 발생자 수
*자궁경부암의 조발생률은 남자를 제외함
모든 백신은 비보험이라 병원마다 가격이 다르고, 병원에 가면 백신을 직접 선택할 수 있습니다.
감사합니다.
프레젠테이션1

  14. 14. 추가 리서치
  15. 15. 1300 1183 1066 949 832 715 598 481 364 247 130 0 500 1000 1500 백신 접종률 당 생식기 사마귀 발생자 수 남자 생식기 사마귀 발생자 수
  16. 16. *자궁경부암의 조발생률은 남자를 제외함
  17. 17. 모든 백신은 비보험이라 병원마다 가격이 다르고, 병원에 가면 백신을 직접 선택할 수 있습니다.
  18. 18. 감사합니다.

×