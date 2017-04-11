나탈리 미에바크와 데이비드 맥캔들레스 1614317 손연우
나탈리 미에바크

  1. 1. 나탈리 미에바크와 데이비드 맥캔들레스 1614317 손연우
  2. 2. 왜 나탈리 미에바크와 맥캔들레스가 제시하는 데이터 시각화가 흥미로우며, 우리가 배울 수 있는것. 나탈리 미에바크 조각과 음악을 통하여, 정보들을 시각적 뿐만이 아닌 촉각적, 그리고 청각적으로 느낄 수 있도록 하고 있다. 또한 그녀는 예술 어휘가 각각 미술 세계와 과학 세계에 포함되는지에 관한 논제를 대변하고 있다. 데이비드 맥칸들리스가 군비 지출이나 언론의 열광, 페이스북의 상태 업데이트 같은 복잡한 정보를 아름답고 간단한 도표로 바꾼다. 오늘날의 정보 과잉 상태를 헤치고 고유한 패턴을 찾아 연결 하여 우리가 세상을 보는 방법을 바꾸는 도구로써 정보 디자인을 활용하는 예로써 우리에게 큰 배움을 준다.
  3. 3. 왜 나탈리 미에바크는 바구니를 시각화 매체로 선택 했나? 바구니는 수평과 수직의 요소로 이루어져 있다. 이 요소들에 특정 값을 부여 하면, 데이터의 변화를 이용하여 구조물을 만들 수 있게 된다. 그녀는 주로 갈대를 사용하는데, 갈대는 그녀가 조절할 수 없는 장력을갖고 있기 때문이다. 나탈리 미에바크는 시각요소 이외에 다른 감각을 요구한다. 어떠한 감각을 이용하여 시각적 결과물을 ‘읽기’할 수 있었을까? 그녀는 정보를 시각적 뿐만이 아닌 촉각적, 그리고 청각적으로 느낄 수 있 도록 하고 있다. 다양한 감각을 정보로서 풀어내고 있기 때문에 더욱 더 그 데이터에 집중하게 해준다.
  4. 4. 악보의 시각화 나의 하루 일과를 주관적 감정에 의존하여 극대화한 수치로 환산. 물리적 시간은 수치로서 적게 나타나지만, 주관적 시간을 포함시켜 시간에 곱을 한다. http://www.plernpiano.com/piano.php?key=10024|bc9ad84f99f d6330580f6cbbd7e4a6e5

