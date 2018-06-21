Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Democratization Of Media Time For INTELLECTUALS To Defeat Politics & Economics…!
Humanity’s tryst with idealism has been a long and continuous process deeply associated with how reality plays out in life...
The idealists and intellectuals can never be satisfied by politics and economics as by nature they seek those agenda which...
are offended against. Change and novelty cannot come from outside system but from within it. Naturally, this shall involve...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Democratization Of Media – Time For INTELLECTUALS To Defeat Politics & Economics…!

28 views

Published on

‘Idealism’ The Intellectuals Are Professing, By Nature Stands Antagonistic To Status Quo Of The System That Is Popularly Accepted In Human Life-Living Milieus. They Fail To Accept That Idealisms Cannot Be Something That ‘Challenges’ A Current System Or Attempts To Drastically Change The Current System. Idealism Can Come And Shall Come Only When Intellectuals Accept That It Shall Come From Within The Existing System And By Extracting Power And Resources From The Same System And Milieus Which They Are Offended Against…

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Democratization Of Media – Time For INTELLECTUALS To Defeat Politics & Economics…!

  1. 1. Democratization Of Media Time For INTELLECTUALS To Defeat Politics & Economics…!
  2. 2. Humanity’s tryst with idealism has been a long and continuous process deeply associated with how reality plays out in life and living. It looks very evident that life’s inbuilt randomizations and precariousness always installs a reality that leaves THREE opposing and overlapping set of situations – Good for one set of people and not so good for another set and bad for the rest. It is only natural that any realism always leaves this space for IDEALISM, which essentially is at least one part out of the three, being dissatisfied with the status quo… Often, existing milieus work reasonably successfully only when a current realism gets explicit or implicit support of ‘two parts’ for its utility and worth. Often, therefore, idealism is always the struggle for a minority of people, who either misfit or fail to elicit desired benefits from the current dispensations of the existing milieus. Historically, intellect has been on the side of this minority of idealism as idealists stand for and fight for milieu-specific situations like equality, liberty, peace, fraternity, dialogues, etc which by its very nature cannot ever exist in any stable milieu. From this dynamics emerge the core business of humanity – Politics and Economics. Both are mechanisms and processes of installing and perpetuating a milieu and run it through an appropriate system that ensures that majority of people are either happy or not so happy about it. It ensures that idealists and intellectuals always remain in minority status…! Essentially, politics and economics are all about management of this bulk portion of people who are neither content nor discontent about a situation in a specific milieu. These borderline people are the target ‘Consumers’ of all politics and economics. There always is a portion or part of people who are so powerful, moneyed and influential that they remain ‘happy’ in any milieu as they are PATRONS of politics and economics. They are happy because they have no trouble ever in securing their individual and collective benefits from any milieu at any time.
  3. 3. The idealists and intellectuals can never be satisfied by politics and economics as by nature they seek those agenda which can never exist in human societies. Long human History has been witness to the fact that idealisms like equality, liberty, peace, fraternity, dialogues, etc cannot sustain themselves in human societies as they stand in contradiction and conflict with core and ingrained human consciousness. Therefore, it is always this floating middle chunk of population that is subject matter of politics and economics. Politicians and markets always keep devising slogans, symbols, isms and even ‘idealisms’ to keep this ‘Not So Happy’ middle-chunk confused, conflicted and emotionally charged up so that its sense of discretion and judgment is always blurred. Politics and economics have successfully done this since ages and shall continue to do so… The intellectuals have failed in two different aspects – 1. They have remained confined to their domains of excellence and never sincerely attempted to ‘reach out’ to this confused ‘middle-chunk’ that essentially is the ‘VOTE BANK’ of politics and economics. It is rather tragic that this Vote Bank has now become so angered with intellectuals that some elements of it are out to troll them and threaten them. This also politics and economics have successfully done. Intellectuals still do not reach out to the ‘Not So Happy’ bulk of society, which politics and economics successfully does… 2. They have yet not understood that whatever ‘Idealism’ they are professing, by nature stands antagonistic to status quo of the system that is popularly accepted in human life-living milieus. They fail to accept that idealisms cannot be something that ‘challenges’ a current system or attempts to drastically change the current system. Idealism can come and shall come only when intellectuals accept that it shall come from within the existing system and by extracting power and resources from the same system and milieus which they
  4. 4. are offended against. Change and novelty cannot come from outside system but from within it. Naturally, this shall involve the same or similar processes of mobilization and participation of masses, which the politics and economics maneuver and manipulate… May be, in future, when technology sinks in laterally and vertically and stabilizes itself among average person, intellectuals shall have the ease to reach out. Lately, the intellectuals have begun to understand that politics and economics manipulate social media and personal media to manage their agenda and the same media can be successfully used to reverse it. Technology and democratization of communication has provided the platform for intellectuals and now is the time for them to ‘reach out’ to the ‘Societal Vote Bank’ of humanity. They can win if they drop their isolation and accept a ‘Reality’ of Idealism, which is practically feasible…!

×