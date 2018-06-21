‘Idealism’ The Intellectuals Are Professing, By Nature Stands Antagonistic To Status Quo Of The System That Is Popularly Accepted In Human Life-Living Milieus. They Fail To Accept That Idealisms Cannot Be Something That ‘Challenges’ A Current System Or Attempts To Drastically Change The Current System. Idealism Can Come And Shall Come Only When Intellectuals Accept That It Shall Come From Within The Existing System And By Extracting Power And Resources From The Same System And Milieus Which They Are Offended Against…