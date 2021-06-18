Continue your professional development with Scribd
Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Join 1+ million members and get unlimited* access to books, audiobooks.
Cancel anytime.
Mechatronics project. Modelling and simulation of a mechanical system. Comparing mechanical systems to control systems. Basics of MATLAB and SIMULINK using control sytems. Designing PID controller in matlab and identifying first order and second order systems. Various step responses of different order systems. Bode plot and root locus diagram of a pid controller.
Link to the research paper:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/233796273_MATLAB_and_Simulink_in_mechatronics_education
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment