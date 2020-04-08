Chapter 6 Using Observation in Guiding Childlren

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter 6 Using Observation in Guiding Children Guidance of Young Children Ninth Edition Marian Marion © 2015, 2011, 2007 ...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-2 Drives decis...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-3 Assessment: ...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-4 Overall Goal...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-5 Purposes of ...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-6 Who Benefits...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-7 Appropriate ...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-8 Assessment s...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-9 Reasons for ...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-10 Children co...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-11 Discover an...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-12 Review indi...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-13 THE FIVE ‘W...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-14 Who was inv...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-15 What happen...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-16 When the be...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-17 Where did t...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-18 Why might t...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-19 Narrative m...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-20 Narrative M...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-21 Anecdotal R...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-22 Running Rec...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-23 Non-Narrati...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-24 Checklists ...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-25 Checklists ...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-26 Rating scal...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-27 Event Sampl...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-28 Time Sampli...
Chapter 6 Using Observation in Guiding Childlren

Marion
(c) Pearson

  1. 1. Chapter 6 Using Observation in Guiding Children Guidance of Young Children Ninth Edition Marian Marion © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-2 Drives decision-making in early childhood education Assessment in Early Childhood Education
  3. 3. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-3 Assessment: Definition Gathering and recording information about young children’s development and learning
  4. 4. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-4 Overall Goal of Assessment  Identify a child’s strengths  Build on a child’s strengths
  5. 5. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-5 Purposes of Assessment  Supports a teacher’s planning so that they can meet needs of each and every child  Identify individual children who might need focused programs or intervention  Evaluate effectiveness of programs and services
  6. 6. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-6 Who Benefits from Assessment?  Children: learn in an environment and with curriculum matched to their strengths and needs  Teachers: function in their professional role better because they can get good information about a child’s strengths and needs  Parent(s): get a better picture of their child’s development and learning
  7. 7. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-7 Appropriate Assessment in Early Childhood Education  Uses many sources of information  Appropriate for all children, no exceptions  Assesses all developmental domains (state learning standards focus on all domains; therefore, teachers need information about all developmental domains)  Always carried out ethically
  8. 8. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-8 Assessment should be Performance-Based Children apply skills and knowledge in a real- world setting Examples: • works samples • interviews with children • teacher observation
  9. 9. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-9 Reasons for Observing Children’s Behavior
  10. 10. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-10 Children communicate with behavior Behavior has meaning Words and behavior give clues about  what has happened  who was involved  when things happen  where things take place
  11. 11. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-11 Discover and build on children’s strengths Observe behavior to discover children’s: • preferences • strengths • needs
  12. 12. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-12 Review individual needs Observations contribute to teams assessing individual and special needs Teachers do not diagnose but assist in a diagnosis
  13. 13. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-13 THE FIVE ‘W’ QUESTIONS ABOUT CHILDREN’S BEHAVIOR
  14. 14. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-14 Who was involved? • Child alone? Other children? How many others? • Adults? Who? Teacher(s), volunteers, parent(s)? • Animals?
  15. 15. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-15 What happened? • Note the precise nature of the behavior • Record what happened before and after the behavior • Note how long the behavior went on
  16. 16. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-16 When the behavior take place? (Be specific) Does it occur: • at the same time(s) each day? • at different times of the day? • on the same days? • on different days?
  17. 17. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-17 Where did the behavior take place? Does it occur • in the same place? • in different places? • almost anywhere?
  18. 18. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-18 Why might the child have behaved this way? • Requires careful reflection • Reflect on answers to the other four questions • Decide if you have enough information • Do you even need to interpret the behavior? • Do you need more information before you can make an accurate conclusion?
  19. 19. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-19 Narrative method: tell or narrate a story Non-narrative method: no story needed Practical Methods for Observing Children’s Behavior
  20. 20. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-20 Narrative Methods • Anecdotal records • Running Records
  21. 21. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-21 Anecdotal Records ‘Snapshot’ of an incident Brief story told with written notes Useful for: many behaviors many aspects of child development different parts of children’s learning Can be spontaneous or planned Advantages: Easy to learn, take little time to use Disadvantages: Very little information given, making it difficult to draw reasoned conclusions
  22. 22. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-22 Running Records o More detailed retelling of incident o Needs a clear focus o Take only about 5 to 10 minutes Information on: ○ Context, background, and time ○ Details of the incident: objective and detailed ○ Child’s speech and actions are recorded ○ Only observable data recorded ○ Comments or interpretation if and only if warranted
  23. 23. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-23 Non-Narrative Methods  Checklists  Rating Scales  Event Sampling  Time Sampling
  24. 24. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-24 Checklists  A list of characteristics or behaviors  A check is recorded if a child shows the behavior  A blank space is left if the behavior does not occur  A short-cut method, takes little time  Doesn’t need to tell a story  Should be used several times to get an accurate idea
  25. 25. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-25 Checklists (continued) Benefits Easy and quick to use Flexible Drawbacks Lack of information about the quality of the behavior Do not say anything about the frequency of behavior More powerful when combined with anecdotal or running records
  26. 26. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-26 Rating scales Used after a previous observation to summarize observations and make judgments about a child’s behavior Shortcut method Does not present original data Organizes information in a quick, easy-to-read format Advantages include: ease of use, does not require training Disadvantages include: great possibility of personal bias
  27. 27. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-27 Event Sampling Used to observe one particular aspect of a child’s development or learning Identifies a specific, precise target behavior Involves teacher observation followed by recorded instances of only the defined behavior Focuses on something so specific that a bit of detail is encouraged May include potential drawbacks such as ill defined behavior
  28. 28. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 6-28 Time Sampling Allows teachers to observe small samples of a child’s behavior Used for recording interactions Does not record every instance of behavior Observations are divided into time intervals Requires less writing Target behaviors may occur outside of the interval designed for monitoring

