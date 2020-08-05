English morphology (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X 1 Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 ENGLISH MORPHOLOGY DDaammaattiiuuss WWaaggiimmaann AAddii...
2 Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 Language is used to convey meaning by the members of a sp...
Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X 3 Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 The word ungentlemanliness has five morphemes: They are: ...
4 Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 The word unhappiness has three morphemes: They are: 1. mo...
Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X 5 Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 They are: 1. morpheme __ence : a noun-forming morpheme fr...
6 Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 __ity : depravity 2. Noun-forming morphemes from adjectiv...
Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X 7 Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 1.3ending in __iz: catches, watches, washes 2. The simple...
8 Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 14. __ive : active, native, impulsive 15. __en : woolen, ...
Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X 9 Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 populate, implicate, separate, tolerate, carpenter, const...
10 Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 19. under__, which means “below”: underbrush, undertow, ...
Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X 11 Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 extramarital, extramural 41. intra__, meaning “into”, “i...
12 Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 paralegal. It may also mean “very similar to”: paramilit...
Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X 13 Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 8. __ade: lemonade 9. __al, which means “relating to” or...
14 Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 45. __ward: homeward, downward, upward 46. __ent: persis...
Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X 15 Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 Infixes are affixes that are inserted into other morphem...
16 Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 pdateu` atedup` ecountr` ountcre` nserti` ertsin` efillr...
Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X 17 Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 In polymorphemic words, there are layers of meaning. Cer...
18 Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 educ__ is a bound stem __ceive is a bound stem or base. ...
Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X 19 Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 devaluation devalue de__ __ation value demilitarization ...
20 Magister Scientiae - ISSN: 0852-078X Edisi No. 33 - Maret 2013 Conclusion In the learning of English language, there is...
