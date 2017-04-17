Know Your Customer? USER PERSONAS, CUSTOMER JOURNEY, KANO MODEL, AND BEHAVIOR
Know Your Customers  Who are they?  What’s path(s) do they take to satisfy their needs with regards to your business cat...
Know Your Customers (cont’d)  Another meaning for KYC Just for the sake of clarity as an FYI, Know Your Customer may sou...
User Personas: What are they?  User personas are a means to define a model of a general type of person. It’s not an indiv...
User Persona Formats: Random Examples
User Personas: The Value of Personas  Product managers can help define what customer/consumer pain points or desires migh...
User Personas: Pre-requisites  You need more than a vague idea about who your customer is. You need some research.  Ethn...
User Personas: Pre-requisites (cont’d)  Who are your users?  Geographic: country, region, location density, climate,  D...
User Personas: Building a Persona  You’re going to take your research and synthesize one or several generic Personas.  Y...
User Personas: Components  Typical Components of a Persona.  Name.  Demographic.  descriptive title.  Photograph.  Q...
User Personas: An ExampleUser Personas: An Example Scott Smith: DIY Woodworker Novice “I love building my own pieces, but ...
User Personas: Arguments Against  Some believe them to be a waste of time.  While you may find them used in companies us...
User Personas: More Arguments  Some believe that a persona may be too abstract and lose sight of actual, real people.  T...
Customer Journey Maps: What are they?  Customer journey maps shows the paths your customer travels as they engage with yo...
Customer Journey Formats: Random Examples  Customer Journey Maps are all over the place in terms of format. Let’s look at...
Customer Journey Maps: Choosing a Format  No set format.  Relatively new ‘best’ practices.  Just tell your story in wha...
Customer Journey Maps: Components (1 of 2)  Personas: Who is taking the journey?  Timeline: There’s a set time box in wh...
Customer Journey Maps: Components (2 of 2)  Questions: What issues are they facing along the way that cause uncertainty? ...
Customer Journey Maps: Visualization  In a perfect world, you’d have a combination UI / UX expert and cartographer on sta...
Can You Even Get the Data?  Among the holy grails of marketing is attribution analysis. And it gets challenging to imposs...
More Questions to Help Build Your Map  Since there’s no set format, the steps may need to be flexible according to your n...
Customer Journey Maps: Value  They can find customer pain points. These may be specific to your offering, or generally in...
ZMOT – Zero Moment(s) of Truth  You are Looking for the ZMOTs Go get the ZMOT eBook and read it. Now… https://www.thinkw...
Where are Your Users ?(And the Business Value)  Online connectivity is quickly becoming ubiquitous. While we collectively...
Consumption vs. Collection  One way to think of platforms are as Consumption vs. Collection Devices.  Example: A user mi...
How Do Your Users Behave & Why?  Creating and applying user persona and use case analysis will help you decide what featu...
The State of Mobil Users  An early 2016 eMarketer assessment…  The Short Answer: Android has more market share, but iOS ...
The State of Mobil Users (cont’d)  As of 2016, Android is a larger market place, but iOS customers have higher propensity...
Multi-platform and “second screen"  Are you faced with situations where a user may be using multiple devices at once?  M...
Bricks & Clicks  Would you adjust your overall strategy for interacting with customers if you knew that… 70% of smartphon...
The Kano Model  Customer satisfaction scoring developed in 1980s by Professor Noriaki Kano.  It classifies customer sati...
The Kano Model – Why Use it?  Product Roadmapping If Customer Satisfaction is a core goal, (and it might not be), unders...
The Kano Model - Must-be Quality  Must-be Quality “Table Stakes” needs. If done right, no one notices. Done badly, custo...
The Kano Model - One-dimensional Quality  One-dimensional Quality Features that are satisfying when they work and dissat...
The Kano Model  Attractive Quality Great when they’re there and work well, but not a big deal if missing. Unexpected ext...
The Kano Model  Indifferent Quality Neutral. Not good. Not bad. Maybe a necessary component to the business, but consume...
The Kano Model  Reverse Quality Only downside. At least, for some consumers. Example for both bricks and clicks: Huge s...
Kano Model – Closer Look at the Graph By Craigwbrown (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3...
How Do You Use Kano?  Do Your Research  Analyze  Plot  Build Strategy  There are tools and templates you can seek out...
Diffusion of Innovations  Idea popularized by Everett Rogers, 1995.  How new ideas spread via various channels over time...
Diffusion of Innovations - Variability  While the model provides conceptual clarity regarding assertions in placing consu...
Diffusion of Innovations – The Process  The model suggests a five step decision-making process over time.  The steps: Kn...
Diffusion of Innovations Chart – Stages Only
Diffusion of Innovations Chart – Stages & Numbers 2.5% Innovators (risk takers, have $$$) 13.5% Early Adopters (opinion le...
Diffusion of Innovations – Bass Model  The Bass model, published in 1963 by Frank Bass, offers a mathematical attempt to ...
Diffusion of Innovations – Where are You?  Chances are you’re in earlier stages of the curve if you’re doing new product ...
Consumer and Web Psychology Predictably Irrational Dan Ariely Why We Buy Paco Underhill Webs of Influence Nathalie Nahai ...
Digital Body Language & eCommerce  Idea popularized by Steve Woods  It’s a variation on the idea of the Digital Exhaust ...
Customer Engagement  Multi-channel attribution is a common means to try to understand where customers are coming from. An...
The Next Level  While “Big Data” concepts may be implied by what’s been said so far, such methods may not be wholly neces...
Digital Body Language Signals  Some examples:  Where did they come from?  What are their Search Terms? (Both to reach y...
How Can You Use Digital Body Language?  You can use the collection of info you’ve got to segment customers by whatever me...
What About Segments?  Customer segments are often broken down by demographics or other obviously identifiable characteris...
Tying Business Goals to Prospects  If you build Customer Buying Segments with regards to your business goals… profitablit...
