Lecture 3 Antenatal Care

Antenatal care, also known as prenatal care, is the care that a woman receives during pregnancy to ensure the health of both the mother and the fetus. This care typically begins as soon as a woman suspects or confirms that she is pregnant and continues throughout the pregnancy.



The main goal of antenatal care is to detect and manage any potential problems or complications early on, in order to optimize the health of the mother and baby. This care includes regular check-ups with a healthcare provider, as well as laboratory tests and imaging studies to monitor the health of the fetus and mother.



During antenatal care, healthcare providers typically check for signs of conditions such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, and pre-eclampsia, as well as assess the baby's growth and development. They also provide guidance on nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle changes to support a healthy pregnancy.



Antenatal care also includes education on childbirth and postpartum care, as well as opportunities for the expectant mother to ask questions and discuss any concerns they may have.



It is important for women to receive adequate antenatal care to increase the chances of a healthy pregnancy and delivery, and to prevent any potential complications.