Radio-graphic accessories

DEPARTMENT OF VETERINARY SURGERY & RADIOLOGY SUBMITTED BY SUMEET PAL M.V.SC.(1ST YEAR) SUBMITTED TO Dr. Rukmani Dewangan m...
Radiographic Accessories The radiographic accessories are divided into 4 groups: 1. Intensification of X-ray image 2. Limi...
Intensification of X-ray image: 1. Intensifying screen: • used to reduce the amount of X-Rays necessary for exposure and t...
a) Base: • provides mechanical support to active phosphor Layer • made up of either high grade of card board or Polyester ...
d) Protective layer: • transparent layer placed above the phosphor layer close to the film. • consists of cellulose compou...
Screen is of five types: 1) High definition or slow speed screen: • very fine crystal of calcium tungstate to give sharpes...
3) Fast or high speed screen: • nearly twice the speed of standard screen and permits reduction in exposure factors • majo...
Care of intensifying screen: 1. Screens are expensive and easily damaged splashes of developer or scratches can damage scr...
The different devices used to avoid scattered radiation are: • Main scatter radiation control devices are beam collimators...
• Collimators are of different types – 1. Cones or lead diaphragm: This equipment is essential for safety. • used to limit...
3. Compression bands: • The use of compression band is simple and effective way of reducing the depth of abdominal tissue ...
4. Grids: • flat plate of about 2-4 mm in thickness • made up of fine strips of lead which alternate with stripes of radio...
Types of grids : A. Stationary grids:
B. Movable grids (Potter Bucky diaphragm): • This device is used extensively in human radiography. • They are incorporated...
1. Positioning Equipment’s: 1. Table: • most important requirement of table used for veterinary radiography is its rigidit...
2. Cassette stand: • In so many cases use of horizontal beam is desirable and for this vertical position of cassette is re...
3. Troughs: • Troughs are useful when animal had to be placed on its back • Radiolucent plastic foam covered • Any size sm...
6. Sand bags and soft bags: • Sandbags can be used for raising the part to be radiographed or holding the cassette. • Now ...
4. Miscellaneous equipment’s 1. Film cassette: • light proof metal container which is designed to hold stationary grids. •...
2. Lead plates for masking : • When more than one radiograph is to be taken on one film than these lead plates are used. •...
1. Identification: • Opaque lead letters and numbers of different types are available. • available for numbering the film,...
2. Lead Aprons: • designed to protect body against scattered radiation • should be of minimum 0.25 mm lead equipment for v...
Radio-graphic accessories

  1. 1. DEPARTMENT OF VETERINARY SURGERY & RADIOLOGY SUBMITTED BY SUMEET PAL M.V.SC.(1ST YEAR) SUBMITTED TO Dr. Rukmani Dewangan mam Topic Radiographic accessories used in veterinary sciences (VSR 606)
  2. 2. Radiographic Accessories The radiographic accessories are divided into 4 groups: 1. Intensification of X-ray image 2. Limitation of scattered radiation 3. Positioning equipment’s 4. Miscellaneous equipment’s
  3. 3. Intensification of X-ray image: 1. Intensifying screen: • used to reduce the amount of X-Rays necessary for exposure and thus reduces the time for exposure of the X- ray film • consists of a uniform homogenous coating of minute crystals of calcium tungstate mounted on a plastic base Construction of screen: • consisting of four distinct layers of total thickness of about 0.4 mm • layers are of four types - Cont….
  4. 4. a) Base: • provides mechanical support to active phosphor Layer • made up of either high grade of card board or Polyester b) Reflecting layer: • present in between base and phosphor layer • made up of titanium dioxide or magnesium oxide. • The light emitted by interaction of X-ray and phosphor layer is directed in all directions including to wards base. The reflecting layer reflects back the light directed towards the base of film. c) Phosphor layer: • main function is to convert X-rays energy into visible light. • The materials most commonly used in phosphor layer of fluorescent screen are calcium tungstsate, barium lead phosphate or zinc cadmium sulfide.
  5. 5. d) Protective layer: • transparent layer placed above the phosphor layer close to the film. • consists of cellulose compound and serves following purposes: 1. Physical protection of phosphor layer 2. Prevents static electricity 3. Provides a surface that can be cleaned
  6. 6. Screen is of five types: 1) High definition or slow speed screen: • very fine crystal of calcium tungstate to give sharpest possible image • require 50% more exposure time than the time required by standard screens. 2) Standard screens or medium speed screen: • crystal size is larger than the high speed, gives maximum fluorescence thus time required is very less • contains crystals of calcium tungstate and are very commonly used in veterinary radiography Cont….
  7. 7. 3) Fast or high speed screen: • nearly twice the speed of standard screen and permits reduction in exposure factors • major drawback of these screens is poor definition or poor quality radiograph. Therefore its use is limited in radiography 4) Fluorazure screen: • very fast screen and have the coating of zinc cadmium sulfide but now a days these are not available 5) Rare Earth intensifying screen: • Over the last 10 years anew range of intensifying screen based on rare earth phosphor have been developed and marketed • Considered faster than calcium tungstate screen and requires 15 to 50% less exposure
  8. 8. Care of intensifying screen: 1. Screens are expensive and easily damaged splashes of developer or scratches can damage screen permanently and artifacts will be seen on all films taken with this type of damaged screen. 2. Dust and animal hair can also cause damage, to avoid this the intensifying screens should be cleaned with soft hair brush before use. 3. The super coating can be cleaned by careful swabbing with cotton wool soaked with quality soap and than rinsed with water soaked in cotton. 4. Cassette should be kept close when not in use to prevent damage to screen. 5. Never touch the screen with the finger. 6. Maintain good screen film contact.
  9. 9. The different devices used to avoid scattered radiation are: • Main scatter radiation control devices are beam collimators and grid • Beam collimators refers to the regulation of X-ray beam by beam restricting devices • Metal disc with small opening in center to control the shape and size of x-ray
  10. 10. • Collimators are of different types – 1. Cones or lead diaphragm: This equipment is essential for safety. • used to limit the primary beam to the size of the X-ray film cassette being used. 2. Aluminum filters: 1-2 mm thickness are used on the window of the X-ray tube head • markedly reduces scattered radiation.
  11. 11. 3. Compression bands: • The use of compression band is simple and effective way of reducing the depth of abdominal tissue of fat animals and also helps in immobilizing them. • The compression of tissue thickness reduces the amount of scattered radiation • It consists of a band of cloth 8-12 inch wide, which is placed across the patient and hooked on other side of the table • The band can be tightened across the animal by turning the roller
  12. 12. 4. Grids: • flat plate of about 2-4 mm in thickness • made up of fine strips of lead which alternate with stripes of radio lucent material either plastic or aluminum • placed immediately on the top of cassette • acts as a filter and only allows radiation traveling in the line of primary beam to pass through and reach the film below • Lead plates absorb secondary radiation hitting the grid from other direction
  13. 13. Types of grids : A. Stationary grids:
  14. 14. B. Movable grids (Potter Bucky diaphragm): • This device is used extensively in human radiography. • They are incorporated just below the top of the X-ray table, where cassette is placed. • It filters out the scattered radiation while eliminating the grid lines from the film.
  15. 15. 1. Positioning Equipment’s: 1. Table: • most important requirement of table used for veterinary radiography is its rigidity • It should be 54 inch long, 20 inch in width and 36 inch in height • The under surface of table should have either Potter Bucky Diaphragm or have lead sheet to absorb any portion of primary beam which goes below the cassette
  16. 16. 2. Cassette stand: • In so many cases use of horizontal beam is desirable and for this vertical position of cassette is require • . Gloves can prevent against scattered radiation but not from the primary beam • A movable cassette holder having facility to fit any size of cassette and to move up or down is the best to use for the purpose
  17. 17. 3. Troughs: • Troughs are useful when animal had to be placed on its back • Radiolucent plastic foam covered • Any size small animal can be placed on its back 4. Hickman navicular Block: • devised by Lt. Col. John Hickman for critical radiography of equine navicular bone. • consist of block of hard board with a longitudinal wedge and grove cut on it.
  18. 18. 6. Sand bags and soft bags: • Sandbags can be used for raising the part to be radiographed or holding the cassette. • Now a days in place of sandbags, radiolucent bags made up of either cotton or foam are used. 5. Plane wooden blocks: • Wooden block of above of 6” x6” x1” are useful for holding the cassette of raising the part to radiographed.
  19. 19. 4. Miscellaneous equipment’s 1. Film cassette: • light proof metal container which is designed to hold stationary grids. • The front face, which is of aluminum faces the tube. It is hinged to the back section, which is more strongly made • Cassettes and screens are available in different sizes as per the size of X-ray film available. Care of cassette: • Do not drop on the hard floor. • Cassettes should be kept clean • If more than one type of screen is in use then mark outside of cassette
  20. 20. 2. Lead plates for masking : • When more than one radiograph is to be taken on one film than these lead plates are used. • The part of X-ray cassette to be radiographed is left open, whereas other part of cassette are covered with these lead plates • According to the sizes of cassette, they are available in different sizes Cassettes Lead masking plate 15” x 12” 15”x8” 12”x10” 12”x6” 10”x8” 10”x5” 8.5”x6.5” 9”x5” 6.5”x4.57” 7”x4”
  21. 21. 1. Identification: • Opaque lead letters and numbers of different types are available. • available for numbering the film, placing date, month and year, name, right, left, lateral or medial. 1. Measurement and centering aids: • center of the X-ray beam is important in radiographic positioning • For measuring thickness of object and focal spot film distance, measuring tape is used.
  22. 22. 2. Lead Aprons: • designed to protect body against scattered radiation • should be of minimum 0.25 mm lead equipment for voltage up to 100 KV. • material used is lead rubber covered with cloth or plastic impregnated with metallic lead. 3. Lead rubber gloves: • wide rage of types, sizes, and lead equivalent lead gloves are available but in veterinary radiography most commonly 0.5mm or 0.3 mm lead equivalent gloves are used for voltage up to 100 KV.

