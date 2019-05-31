Successfully reported this slideshow.
HIGH RISK PREGNANCY
DEFINITION High risk pregnancy is defined as one which is complicated by factors that adversely affects the pregnancy outc...
SCREENING OF HIGH RISK CASES INITIAL SCREENING  Maternal age  Reproductive history
REPRODUCTIVE HISTORY  Two or more previous miscarriage  Previous stillbirth  Neonatal death or birth of babies with con...
CONTT..  Grand multiparity  Previous caesarean section or hysterectomy  PPH  Rh- isoimmunisation or ABO compatibility
MEDICAL DISORDERS IN PREGNANCY Diseases—  Pulmonary disease- tuberculosis  Renal disease (Pylonephritis)  Thyroid disor...
CONTT..  Epilepsy  Viral hepatitis  Pre-eclampsia, eclampsia  Anaemia  Infections in pregnancy (Malaria, HIV)
PREVIOUS SURGERY  Myomectomy  Repair of complete perineal tear  Repair of vesico-vaginal fistula  Repair of stress inc...
CONTT..  In all the conditions, fetal or maternal outcome or both may be affected.  Family history  Socio-economic stat...
EXAMINATION 1. GENERAL PHYSICAL EXAMINATION 2. PELVIC EXAMINATION  Uterine size- disproportionally smaller or bigger  Ge...
SPECIAL TESTS
COMPLICATIONS OF LABOR
POSTPARTUM COMPLICATIONS
RETAINED PLACENTA
SHOCK
NEONATAL COMPLICATIONS  APGAR score below 7  Birth weight less than 2500 g  Birth weight more than 4 kg  Convulsions ...
CONTT..  Sepsis  Persistant cyanosis  Anemia  Major congenital abnormalities  Jaundice
MANAGEMENT  Preconception counseling  Antenatal management  Management of labor
THANK YOU
