Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NON STRESS TEST PRESENTED BY PREETI SHUKLA LECTURER, RCN KANPUR
Don't worry - it's not stressful. The non stress test is a third trimester check of only your baby's well- being………
INTRODUCTION The Fetal Non-Stress test is a simple, non- invasive test. performed in pregnancies over 28 weeks gestation...
DEFINITION It is a continuous electronic fetal monitoring of Fetal heart rate with recording of fetal movement in cardioto...
PURPOSE OF NON STRESS TEST Assessment of fetal wellbeing. To evaluate the ability of fetal heart rate to accelerate. To...
INDICATION FOR NON STRESS TEST  Gestational Diabetes mellitus.  High blood pressure, or some other medical condition tha...
 Have too much or too little amniotic fluid.  Patient had a procedure such as an external cephalic version (to turn a br...
• Previously lost a baby in the second half of pregnancy, for an unknown reason. • Medical problem that may jeopardize the...
• Sense that the baby is not moving as frequently as usual. • Overdue date. • There is any reason to suspect that the plac...
WHEN TO NST PERFORMED??  NSTs are generally performed after 28 weeks of gestation.  Before 28 weeks, the fetus is not de...
EQUIPMENTS • Non stress test machine • A tray containing- Abdominal binding belt • Stethoscope to evaluate the location of...
PROCEDURE • Before the examination ask to mother for having some food or not. • Advice to mother for voiding, it will prev...
• Fastened onto it are two monitors, one to pick up the baby's heart rate; the other senses uterine contractions. • Allow ...
• A baby who moves a lot and has a normal heart rate is classified as "reactive.“ • He is considered healthy • A "nonreact...
INTERPRETATIONS Reactive At least two FHR acceleration with or without fetal movement occurring within 20 minutes period ...
Non reactive Absence of fetal activity, or no acceleration or no acceleration for 15 bpm or acceleration for less than 15s...
Advantages It is non invasive procedure. Painless procedure. No risk for fetus and mother. It is easy to administer we...
DISADVANTAGES False the result often occur since Various method have been used to stimulate fetus to elicit acceleration i...
References • American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). (1999). Antepartum fetal surveillance (Practice B...
Non stress test
Non stress test
Non stress test
Non stress test
Non stress test
Non stress test
Non stress test
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Non stress test

23 views

Published on

this is very easy to understand, and very easy languvage used. this ppt is very useful or nursing as well as medical students

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Non stress test

  1. 1. NON STRESS TEST PRESENTED BY PREETI SHUKLA LECTURER, RCN KANPUR
  2. 2. Don't worry - it's not stressful. The non stress test is a third trimester check of only your baby's well- being………
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION The Fetal Non-Stress test is a simple, non- invasive test. performed in pregnancies over 28 weeks gestation. The test is named “non-stress” because no stress is placed on the fetus during the test.
  4. 4. DEFINITION It is a continuous electronic fetal monitoring of Fetal heart rate with recording of fetal movement in cardiotocography and wellness of fetus. OR Prenatal non-stress test, popularly known as NST, is a method used to test fetal wellbeing before the onset of labor.
  5. 5. PURPOSE OF NON STRESS TEST Assessment of fetal wellbeing. To evaluate the ability of fetal heart rate to accelerate. To know oxygen supply to fetus. To know the need of further monitoring and testing.
  6. 6. INDICATION FOR NON STRESS TEST  Gestational Diabetes mellitus.  High blood pressure, or some other medical condition that could affect pregnancy.  Gestational hypertension.  Baby appears to be small or not growing properly.  Baby is less active than normal.
  7. 7.  Have too much or too little amniotic fluid.  Patient had a procedure such as an external cephalic version (to turn a breech baby).  Third trimester after amniocentesis.  To see how baby is holding up during his extended stay in the womb.
  8. 8. • Previously lost a baby in the second half of pregnancy, for an unknown reason. • Medical problem that may jeopardize the baby's health. • If the baby has been diagnosed with an abnormality or birth defect and needs to be monitored.
  9. 9. • Sense that the baby is not moving as frequently as usual. • Overdue date. • There is any reason to suspect that the placenta is not functioning adequately. • High risk for any other reason.
  10. 10. WHEN TO NST PERFORMED??  NSTs are generally performed after 28 weeks of gestation.  Before 28 weeks, the fetus is not developed enough to respond to the test protocol.
  11. 11. EQUIPMENTS • Non stress test machine • A tray containing- Abdominal binding belt • Stethoscope to evaluate the location of FHR. • Jelly and cotton pad • Graph paper • Doppler (ultra) transducer for fetal heart rate monitoring • Pressure (toco) transducer for monitoring of uterine contractions and fetal movement. • Event marker for monitoring fetal movement.
  12. 12. PROCEDURE • Before the examination ask to mother for having some food or not. • Advice to mother for voiding, it will prevent the interruption between the procedure. • Explain the procedure to mother. • Make the patient sit in a chair or lean back on a exam table or bed.
  13. 13. • Fastened onto it are two monitors, one to pick up the baby's heart rate; the other senses uterine contractions. • Allow the patient to hold a event marker and explain to click each time she feel the baby move. • The monitoring goes on for 20 to 40 minutes.
  14. 14. • A baby who moves a lot and has a normal heart rate is classified as "reactive.“ • He is considered healthy • A "nonreactive" baby is not necessarily in danger; the baby could just be asleep.
  15. 15. INTERPRETATIONS Reactive At least two FHR acceleration with or without fetal movement occurring within 20 minutes period and peak in at least 15 bpm above the baseline and lasting 15 seconds from baseline to baseline.
  16. 16. Non reactive Absence of fetal activity, or no acceleration or no acceleration for 15 bpm or acceleration for less than 15seconds in duration for 40 minutes period.
  17. 17. Advantages It is non invasive procedure. Painless procedure. No risk for fetus and mother. It is easy to administer weekly or daily. Results are available readily.
  18. 18. DISADVANTAGES False the result often occur since Various method have been used to stimulate fetus to elicit acceleration in fetal heart rate.
  19. 19. References • American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). (1999). Antepartum fetal surveillance (Practice Bulletin No. 9). Washington, DC: Author. • Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (2005). Audrey Lyndon, Linda Usher Ali. ed. Fetal Heart Monitoring: Principles and Practices (3rd ed.). Dubuque, IA: Kendall/Hunt Publishing Co. ISBN 978-0-7575-6234-1. • Lagrew, D. C., Jr. (1995). The contraction stress test. Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology, 38(1), 11–25. • Ray M, Freeman R, Pine S, Hesselgesser R (September 1972). "Clinical experience with the oxytocin challenge test". Am. J. Obstet. Gynecol. 114 (1): 1–9. PMID 4637035.

×